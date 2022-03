This cool UFO item really made my day when it arrived. I had pre-ordered it before it was actually published. It comes in a cleverly illustrated box that is quite appealing. There is also a fun little story book that comes with it, that provides the backstory as to why the aliens are compelled to abduct cows that features some great illustrations. But the best part, of course, is the UFO that actually does abduct the bovine that comes with it! It took me a few tries before I figured out how to activate the UFO and then proceed with the abduction business, but, hey, had I read the instructions first I could have done it the first try (i.e., READ the brief and easy to follow instructions for the best experience). The small mound of grass that comes with this is perfect to nestle your unwitting cow upon for the abduction to come! No spoiler alerts, but the sounds the UFO makes when you make a "successful" abduction are quite fun to hear. It also makes a different sound if your abduction attempt is a fail. And yeah, the UFO itself lights up with some cool blue lighting effects, and also has the "shaft" of light to beam upon your bovine as you try to kidnap it. Lastly, there is a clear plastic "cone" that the UFO can rest upon, appearing to "hover" over your bovine, and thus is perfect to keep it on display to intrigue your friends when they come to visit. I had only one small problem, and that was the unit just did not operate at first despite following directions...I quickly opened the unit and inspected the batteries, and saw there was a small bit of corrosion between the batteries (these are button-cell LR44s AKA AG13s). A quick wiping away of this and all worked fine (but this is why things don't often have the batteries installed, so I'd recommend that the batteries be kept separate from the unit to avoid this, esp. for long periods of storage). I've owned a shop in the past that carried light up items such as these and it's just not a good idea to have the batteries pre-installed b/c leakage issues over time. You should easily be able to find replacement batteries when needed at the dollar store places, just be sure to bring the old ones with you in case you aren't sure about which ones to buy at the store as many of these button cells can look alike to the untrained eye.

Overall, this is a great gadget, perfect for oneself, and a great gift for anyone that is into this genre of product. Great design guys, you really made a cool total package here!