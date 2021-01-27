$24.99
UNKENBO Gold Money Gun Shooter – Prop Guns for Movies That Look Real , Money Gun Make it Rain with Play Money 100 Dollar Bills ( Metallic Gold )

4.3 out of 5 stars 1,366 ratings
Metallic Gold

Enhance your purchase

Color Metallic Gold
Size 3*7*6.5 inch
Material ABS
Brand UNKENBO
Item Weight 14.9 Ounces

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • ❤️【 TIME TO BE THE CELEBRITY 】UNKENBO money gun makes you become the coolest guy within your friends ! Show it in your post & video !
  • ❤️【FAST & FURIOUS】 Fast speed, rapid money raining machine ! Make It Rain !
  • ❤️【 COMMITTED TO QUALITY. COMMITTED TO YOU 】 2021 New Money Gun Superior Quality Fashion Toy. We test out every gun before sending to make sure it does not get jammed! It's time to have fun !
  • 🎁【 BEST GIFTS CHOICES 】Fashion toy gun are ideal gifts in Christmas, Halloween, Birthday. UNKENBO helps you create a great memory with family, friends and kids !
  • 🎊【 SHAKE UP THE PARTY 】 Whether it’s a Wedding, Bachelor, Cosplay, Nightclubs or Swimming party. You will be the super star !
  • 💵【 FREEBIE: A STACK OF $100 PROP 】The gun Realistic prop papers bring you the realistic fun experience ! Click below to get more bills.
  • ⚠ NOTED: 4AA battery NOT INCLUDED but JOY INCLUDED ☺ !
Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
1,366 global ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
14%
3 star
10%
2 star
3%
1 star
8%

Top reviews from the United States

jesse
1.0 out of 5 stars Doesn’t work
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2021
Color: Metallic GoldVerified Purchase
30 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
G. Hitt
5.0 out of 5 stars great for what it is
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2020
Color: Metallic GoldVerified Purchase
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kindle Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Not worth the price and poorly made
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2020
Color: Metallic GoldVerified Purchase
Customer image
Kindle Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Not worth the price and poorly made
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2020
Very disappointed with this product and even to whomever shipped this package. This products box has been evidently dropped as you can see in the pictures. It works as is without paper inserted but as soon as you add on the play money it cant hold more than 20pcs and it will stop and start jamming too. The battery case keeps sliding out. Hope the video will show that its not worth it. I will be returning this product.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
DIY er
4.0 out of 5 stars Works pretty good
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2021
Color: Metallic GoldVerified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Delightful Di
3.0 out of 5 stars This was the fad of the moment.
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2021
Color: Metallic GoldVerified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tahneisha
5.0 out of 5 stars Worked great!
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2020
Color: Metallic GoldVerified Purchase
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jefe
5.0 out of 5 stars Good product
Reviewed in the United States on February 13, 2021
Color: Metallic GoldVerified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Debbie Thomas
2.0 out of 5 stars Just ok
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2020
Color: Metallic GoldVerified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Ariana Arrieta Domingue
1.0 out of 5 stars No funcionó
Reviewed in Mexico on September 22, 2021
Color: Metallic GoldVerified Purchase
