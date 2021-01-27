- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Not Added
UNKENBO Gold Money Gun Shooter – Prop Guns for Movies That Look Real , Money Gun Make it Rain with Play Money 100 Dollar Bills ( Metallic Gold )
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Color
|Metallic Gold
|Size
|3*7*6.5 inch
|Material
|ABS
|Brand
|UNKENBO
|Item Weight
|14.9 Ounces
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ❤️【 TIME TO BE THE CELEBRITY 】UNKENBO money gun makes you become the coolest guy within your friends ! Show it in your post & video !
- ❤️【FAST & FURIOUS】 Fast speed, rapid money raining machine ! Make It Rain !
- ❤️【 COMMITTED TO QUALITY. COMMITTED TO YOU 】 2021 New Money Gun Superior Quality Fashion Toy. We test out every gun before sending to make sure it does not get jammed! It's time to have fun !
- 🎁【 BEST GIFTS CHOICES 】Fashion toy gun are ideal gifts in Christmas, Halloween, Birthday. UNKENBO helps you create a great memory with family, friends and kids !
- 🎊【 SHAKE UP THE PARTY 】 Whether it’s a Wedding, Bachelor, Cosplay, Nightclubs or Swimming party. You will be the super star !
- 💵【 FREEBIE: A STACK OF $100 PROP 】The gun Realistic prop papers bring you the realistic fun experience ! Click below to get more bills.
- ⚠ NOTED: 4AA battery NOT INCLUDED but JOY INCLUDED ☺ !
There is a newer model of this item:
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
UNKENBO
Focus on helping people to create a great memory in the moment
There is almost nothing more rewarding in life than close relationships, be it with a spouse or loved one, friends, children, or our families.
With strong relationships, not only that you feel more fulfilled, but you feel more connected to the entire world.
Make a contribution for the society is our goal
Every purchase you make, we'll donate and support the orphan charity.
|Realistic Prop Money
|All Bills
|Metallic Gold
|Hot Pink
|Mysterious Black
|Where Can You Use
|Party
|Gift
|Decor
|Movie Prop
|Cool
|Excellent Quality
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Super Power
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fun Experience
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Cool
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Jam
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
Important information
Safety Information
⚠ ALL PRODUCTS IN UNKENBO HAVE TAKEN OUT THE PRODUCTS LIABILITY INSURANCE.
Legal Disclaimer
DESIGN IN USA ⚠ ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY UNKENBO INCLUDE PRODUCT AND LOGO DESIGN.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2020
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2020
The money looks real