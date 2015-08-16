Unlike most of the reviews here I did not get a promotion on this, I bought it simply because it looked like it fit what I was looking for at the time, now that I've had it a week to try it I thought I'd come back & write a review for those who are skeptical of reviews from people who received items free. The thing that drew me to this diffuser the most was the fact that it holds 300ml of water, rather than only 125ml that the diffuser in my "to be un-named oil distributor" kit came with, that one runs out of water within a few hours & it's been annoying me to have to keep refilling it all the time, the URPOWER diffuser runs for hours on end without needing a refill, almost the whole night through. I LOVE that it has a mist opening on one side of the top of the unit instead of just coming out the top in the middle so that I can direct it off the edge of the dresser that I have it on, the other one I have the mist comes out the middle & I'm always worried about the wood getting ruined, with this one I don't have that problem. It runs fairly quietly & I like the color options on it & that I can turn them off also when I don't want the mood lighting. Another nice feature is that it has several time options to chose from or you can just set it to run (which is what I do most of the time) because it automatically turns off.



I did take off one star for a few minor things that if changed would have made this perfect for me:

1) it does beep when it shuts off, which isn't too loud & hasn't really annoyed me yet but if you use it at night & are a light sleeper it might be enough to wake you

2) it is kind of stiff to put the lid on correctly, the lid fits over the base with water just fine but once you have it on it takes a bit more force than I think it should to try to get the arrows to line up at the bottom, it's gotten stuck a few times & it's been difficult to try to adjust while also trying not to slosh water around the inside.



All in all though I like this diffuser way better than the other one that we have and I would recommend it to anyone who needs a larger volume diffuser!