URPOWER 2nd Generation 300ml Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser Ultrasonic Air Humidifier with AUTO Shut off and 6-7 HOURS Continuous Diffusing - 7 Color Changing LED Lights and 4 Timer Settings

4.5 out of 5 stars 2,945 customer reviews
About the product
  • Portable for yoga, gym, office, baby room or bedroom up to 200 sq feet.
  • ADVANCED Ultrasonic Diffusing technology which produces vibrations at a frequency of 2.4 millions times per second breaks water.
  • Large 300ml water capacity that can continue use up to 8 hours each time. When time is up or there is no water, it will turn off automatically. Press the "Mist" button for more than one second, choose the timer from 60 mins, 180 mins, 360 mins or ON.
  • This provides many health benefits e.g. improves breathing, strengthen the immune system, help to lift your mood and relieve stress.
  • Provides moisture for Dry Cough, Sinus Irritation, Dry Skin. 45 Days Money Back and 18 Months Warranty.

diffuser
Capacity 130 ml 160 ml 160 ml 400 ml 500 ml 1000 ml
Strong/ Weak Mist N N N
Intermittent/ Continuous Mist N N N
7 Color LED Night Light
Timer Setting N N N

Product description

Notes: Please add water below the Max line(mist will become smaller when water is less than 100ml). Please press the "Mist" button for one second to turn on the mist. Please clean it once a week. Description: Mist Control Press the "Mist" button for more than one second, choose the timer from 60 mins, 180 mins, 360 mins or ON. Light Control Press the "Light" button to turn on the LED light, the color will change automatically. Press the "Light" button again to fix the color. Press the "Light" button again to change color. If you need to turn it off please long press the button for one second. Specifications: [Size] 110154mm [Weight] 320g [Input] AC 100-240V 50/60Hz [Output] DC24V 650mA [Length of power line] 170cm [Timer] 60 / 180 / 360 minutes / On [Ultrasonic Frequency] 2.4 MHz - Advanced Ultrasonic Diffusing Technology [Duration Time] 6-7 hours. When time is up or there is no water, it will turn off automatically [Applicable Area] Aromatherapy: 215 Sq. ft. / Humidification: 108 Sq. ft. [Water Capacity] 300 ml [LED Light] 7 pcs - Independent Light Control / Multiple Color Light / Gradual Changing or Fixed Mode or Off. Provides soft illumination [Main Material] PP, ABS Package Contents: 1 x 300 ml Aroma Diffuser 1 x Charger Adaptor 1 x Measuring cup for filling water 1 x User Manual Note: Oil is not included in the package

Product details

  • Item Weight: 11.2 ounces
  • Shipping Weight: 1.2 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: This item can only be shipped to the 48 contiguous states. We regret it cannot be shipped to APO/FPO, Hawaii, Alaska, or Puerto Rico.
  • International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
  • ASIN: B0118Q011M
  • Item model number: OD-301
  • Average Customer Review: 4.5 out of 5 stars 2,945 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #1,072 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Important information

Bulb Voltage
240.0 Volts
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 starsNice large volume diffuser!
ByNKon August 16, 2015
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 674 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsPowerful and Long lasting.Perfect!
BySteven HousdenTOP 50 REVIEWERon August 9, 2015
Read more
0Comment| 329 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat product
ByRevieweron March 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsLOVE THIS!
ByAninha Reviewson September 27, 2015
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsAn excellent diffuser for a great price
ByN. Andersonon May 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsI love it!
BySkarneson October 27, 2015
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat diffuser!
ByDouglas Womelsdorfon February 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsBeautiful! Nice features and great capacity.
ByAmazon Customeron September 26, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

