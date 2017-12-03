I had hoped that this US based company would be using better and more accurate maps.

It is very sad that such a fine globe is tarnished with an inaccurate Chinese map that is designed to brainwash our children into thinking Chinese communist aggression and hegemony is justified.

The map blatantly lists Taiwan as being a mere province of China (as Taiwan Dao); the nine dashed lines and all rocks, atolls, reefs, that the Chinese stole within as (unlawfully) theirs. Lands rightfully controlled and administered by India, Nepal, and surrounding countries as part of China.

I have never seen a bigger Chinese claimed territory in my life.

I have not checked other parts of the globe for other inaccuracies, but I would assume it fell along with whatever the CCP deemed "correct".

None of these "disputed" (stolen) territories are recognized by the USA or any country by that matter. So it's ironic that this US based company would fall for Chinese propaganda...

When everyone is stressed home-schooling their children during this time of social distancing, the added controversies this map introduces to our children's education, and our society are wholly unnecessary.

No matter how much I liked the product, the map was unacceptable and should not ever be condoned. Product promptly returned.