USA Toyz LED Constellation Globe for Kids - 3 in 1 Educational STEM Toys, Light Up World Globe, Constellation Globe and Nightlight w/ Stand
- 3-IN-1 WORLD GLOBE FOR KIDS: Interactive STEM toy features detailed earth globe geography, LED globe constellations, and a plug in nightlight
- EDUCATIONAL LIGHT UP GLOBE: Discover 88 constellations, stars, and navigational lines in the dark; an illustrated constellation booklet is included
- BONUS INTERACTIVE GLOBE APP: Be a world globes whiz! Use the interactive globe app to learn more about astronomy and geography
- SPECS: Our plug in globe of the world measures 13.5” tall (base to top) and 9” in diameter; includes a durable chromed steel globe stand, and replaceable LED globe light bulb
- QUALITY ASSURED: We’re happy to provide a full refund if you're not completely satisfied with our 3-in-1 world globes
Product Description
GREAT TOYS + GREAT CARE
DEDICATED US-BASED TEAM. It all starts right here in Seattle. We’re in PST, but we’re ready to respond ASAP.
24-HOUR MONITORING. We’re basically just hanging out, waiting to hear from you. So, please don’t hesitate if you need help.
1-ON-1 COMMUNICATION. We’re people that like helping people. Reach out and you’ll find a real beating heart at the other end of the line.
GET A HEAD START WITH STEM
STEM = SCIENCE, TECH, ENGINEERING + MATH. Our STEM educational toys are designed to lay the groundwork for lifelong creative learning skills.
CHOOSE TOYS YOU CAN FEEL GOOD ABOUT. Young minds are hungry for big concepts - our STEM toys encourage kids to master them while having fun!
HANDS-ON HAPPINESS. Learning is discovering. Our STEM toys encourage kids to explore problem-solving and fine-tune motor skills through interactive play.
CONTENTS
Customer reviews
But I really didn't love it - it definitely looked and felt like a plastic toy. I'm so much happier with this globe - with has the feel and finish of the sort of globe I had in my classroom in elementary school.
The constellation feature at night is great. And beautiful. But more important to me is that this actually looks and feels like a nice globe, and so many of the others feel like toys.
See my picture for the side-by-side of this globe vs the one I bought last year. They are in different leagues quality-wise, and I feel that this globe is worth the higher price.
I really like its night mode. With LED light turned on, the constellations are displayed. Descriptions on constellations can be found in guidebook which comes along with a globe. The globe stands on an attractive steel base with a switch on it. Size of switch is also in coherence with the globe. It is small enough to match the size of globe.
In this dual mode globe; during day time, world is being displayed with information as I mentioned above and during night time, constellations get displayed with pleasing night mode provided that the LED is turned on through switch. I love this globe.
Some things that would improve this globe: A larger size would be nice...the globe diameter is only 8"...I'm guessing I used to have a 12" globe growing up, and that's kinda what I had in mind when buying this (though it's clear in the posting that it's 8"). I'd like to be able to feel the topography...raised mountains and such would be cool! Better spinning would be nice...I used to spin our globe, close my eyes and wherever the globe stopped was where I was supposed to travel to...or something like that! This globe will not spin a full resolution by itself and feels a bit stiff.
I do think this is a good globe for the price!
Top international reviews
I look forward to being able to start him on what could be a lifetime journey for knowledge through this marvelous globe.
However, some cities are misplaced on the globe. They are in the right country but for instance Paris is located in Britain on the globe. It is not very important but still it needs to be mentioned (hence the 4 stars instead of 5).
Update - after the company read my review above they contacted me to see how they could make my experience better. I made a suggestions and within hours, it was in the works. I'm amazed at the level of customer service. They truly went above and beyond to make sure I was a satisfied customer. Given the choice, I would purchase from them every chance possible. Thanks again!
I do wish it would have a few other major cities which it does have the room for but just leaves out. Also wish there was a second axis as looking at Antarctica is challenging.
It is very sad that such a fine globe is tarnished with an inaccurate Chinese map that is designed to brainwash our children into thinking Chinese communist aggression and hegemony is justified.
The map blatantly lists Taiwan as being a mere province of China (as Taiwan Dao); the nine dashed lines and all rocks, atolls, reefs, that the Chinese stole within as (unlawfully) theirs. Lands rightfully controlled and administered by India, Nepal, and surrounding countries as part of China.
I have never seen a bigger Chinese claimed territory in my life.
I have not checked other parts of the globe for other inaccuracies, but I would assume it fell along with whatever the CCP deemed "correct".
None of these "disputed" (stolen) territories are recognized by the USA or any country by that matter. So it's ironic that this US based company would fall for Chinese propaganda...
When everyone is stressed home-schooling their children during this time of social distancing, the added controversies this map introduces to our children's education, and our society are wholly unnecessary.
No matter how much I liked the product, the map was unacceptable and should not ever be condoned. Product promptly returned.
My Sister even said that this item was strong and very well built. (she's my nephew's grandma). So, all in all, I'm very satisfied of my purchase. Thanks USA Toys for a lovely Globe.