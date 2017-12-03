$49.99
USA Toyz LED Constellatio... has been added to your Cart
USA Toyz LED Constellation Globe for Kids - 3 in 1 Educational STEM Toys, Light Up World Globe, Constellation Globe and Nightlight w/ Stand

4.6 out of 5 stars 935 ratings
  3-IN-1 WORLD GLOBE FOR KIDS: Interactive STEM toy features detailed earth globe geography, LED globe constellations, and a plug in nightlight
  EDUCATIONAL LIGHT UP GLOBE: Discover 88 constellations, stars, and navigational lines in the dark; an illustrated constellation booklet is included
  BONUS INTERACTIVE GLOBE APP: Be a world globes whiz! Use the interactive globe app to learn more about astronomy and geography
  SPECS: Our plug in globe of the world measures 13.5" tall (base to top) and 9" in diameter; includes a durable chromed steel globe stand, and replaceable LED globe light bulb
  QUALITY ASSURED: We're happy to provide a full refund if you're not completely satisfied with our 3-in-1 world globes
Spark your child's curiosity about the world with a monthly subscription to Little Passports. Perfect for kids 3 - 13.

Product Description

globe lights globes world with stand interactive electric educational illuminated constellation map
Product information

Compare with similar items


USA Toyz LED Constellation Globe for Kids - 3 in 1 Educational STEM Toys, Light Up World Globe, Constellation Globe and Nightlight w/ Stand
Children Illuminated Spinning World Globe with Stand Plus a Bonus Card Game. 3 in 1 Interactive Educational Desktop Earth Globe for Kids|LED Night Light Lamp, Political Map and Constellation View.
Shifu Orboot (App Based): Augmented Reality Interactive Globe For Kids, Stem Toy For Boys & Girls Ages 4+ Educational Toy Gift (No Borders, No Names On Globe)
Illuminated Spinning World Globe for Kids, KingSo 12" Diameter 3 in 1 World Globe dispiay Nightlight, Earth Globe with Heavy Duty Stand for Kids|LED Night Light Lamp, Political Map and Constellation
Waypoint Geographic World Globe for Kids - Scout 12" Desk Classroom Decorative Globe with Stand, More Than 4000 Names, Places - Current World Globe
Illuminated World Globe for Kids with Stand - Built-in LED Light Illuminates for Night View - Colorful, Easy-Read Labels of Continents, Countries, Capitals & Natural Wonders, 8 Inch Diameter
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (869) 4 out of 5 stars (129) 4 out of 5 stars (1191) 4 out of 5 stars (60) 4 out of 5 stars (224) 4 out of 5 stars (1274)
Price $49.99 $49.90 $54.99 $43.99 $44.99 $29.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By USA Toyz smart wallaby PlayShifuUS Cecvos Amazon.com Dime & Nickel
Item Dimensions 9 x 9 x 11.6 in 250 x 250 x 330 in 12.5 x 12.5 x 16 in 13 x 12 x 16 in 10 x 10 x 8 in
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
935 customer ratings
5 star
77%
4 star
14%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%
Emily
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Choose this Globe over the others
Reviewed in the United States on December 3, 2017
Vine Customer Review of Free Product
review image
326 people found this helpful
Helpful
NStha
5.0 out of 5 stars Didactic Globe !!!
Reviewed in the United States on October 22, 2017
Verified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview image
148 people found this helpful
Helpful
coralrae18
5.0 out of 5 stars Shoot for the stars! Amazing globe!
Reviewed in the United States on November 4, 2017
104 people found this helpful
Helpful
NT Reviews
4.0 out of 5 stars Good globe - especially for the price!
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
36 people found this helpful
Helpful
Heather Kyle
4.0 out of 5 stars Decent.
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2017
Verified Purchase
29 people found this helpful
Helpful
KB NC
4.0 out of 5 stars Neat
Reviewed in the United States on January 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
23 people found this helpful
Helpful
Katie
4.0 out of 5 stars Constellation mode is great!
Reviewed in the United States on February 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
timila
5.0 out of 5 stars and this is a perfect thing. You get a globe with that glows ...
Reviewed in the United States on October 18, 2017
Verified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
Top international reviews

Junal
5.0 out of 5 stars A childs curiosity to learn
Reviewed in Canada on December 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
16 people found this helpful
kubda
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful!
Reviewed in Canada on August 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
review image
8 people found this helpful
Mister B.
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful ! but cities location can be off
Reviewed in Canada on February 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Kindle Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Just fabulous
Reviewed in Canada on November 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Jaclyn
5.0 out of 5 stars Underwhelmed to Amazed.
Reviewed in Canada on January 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
helen
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent quality but buy the13" diameter and not the 9" diameter one, for readability of text.
Reviewed in Canada on August 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Scott
4.0 out of 5 stars Good quality but small
Reviewed in Canada on November 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Timothy Cheung
5.0 out of 5 stars Good globe for early and young learners, not super detailed but fun for those just starting to learn
Reviewed in Canada on July 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
Naty
4.0 out of 5 stars Well made
Reviewed in Canada on January 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Chris Leung
1.0 out of 5 stars Chinese propaganda
Reviewed in Canada on March 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
A Mac
2.0 out of 5 stars Stick to Atlases
Reviewed in Canada on September 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
MLeB
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Buy.
Reviewed in Canada on March 31, 2020
Verified Purchase
klazina Flipsen
5.0 out of 5 stars Looks very cool and got it fast
Reviewed in Canada on November 4, 2018
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Victoria BC
5.0 out of 5 stars Great!
Reviewed in Canada on July 28, 2019
Verified Purchase

5.0 out of 5 stars Globe
Reviewed in Canada on December 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
