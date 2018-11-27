I was super excited to receive this sweater but unfortunately not all the lights work... 3/4 were functional and like someone else stated if there is a way to replace any sort of batteries nothing is clear on the light up packs, and no instructions seem to be clearly posted or provided to do so. Pretty disappointing. When Christmas rolls around, I guess I'll plan on just wearing two of the packs since you can move and remove them to wash the sweater.



Customer service wise, I feel like there should be back up light up packs if any risk is present that they won't all arrive useable--or there should be an easy way to get new ones. Seeing the response of "Try turning the lights to reactivate" is sort of a weird/poor customer service response that the manufacturer has already provided to someone who has put in a request to purchase new lights since some of their lights were not working. Doesn't make me inclined to reach out for help. Offer people a discount, new lights, or backups in the future! The lights are a huge factor as to why people would purchase this item, and they expect them to ALL work.