The Ultimate Brain Games And Puzzles Book For Adults: Tricky But Fun Brain Teasers, Trivia Challenges, Crosswords, Word Searches And Much More To Keep Your Mind Young And Engaged Paperback – August 15, 2022
Want to keep your mind young, healthy and engaged?
Looking for a little something to pit your wits against?
Then The Ultimate Brain Games And Puzzles Book For Adults might just be for you!
Inside this book you’ll find hundreds of exclusive puzzles, quizzes, trivia and fiendish word games, ranging from traditional crosswords and word searches to unique tests of your word power, vocabulary and general knowledge.
- How good are you at solving anagrams?
- How quickly can you figure out a hangman answer – from just a few of its letters?
- Could you name the presidents from just their middle names?
- Have you ever tried to solve a word search that doesn’t contain any words?!
These and dozens more like them are just some of the puzzles and quizzes waiting to be solved!
You could just dive in right away, of course, but the puzzles in The Ultimate Brain Games And Puzzles Book For Adults have been cleverly arranged in order of difficulty – simplest to hardest – to help ease you in and get you warmed up.
From a basic introductory section explaining the rules and outlining what’s to come to the games and puzzles progress on through Easy, Medium, and Hard levels, up to a final Expert level - this book truly is stacked with fun, challenging and engaging puzzles that you’ll love from start to finish
Are you up for the challenge?
Product details
- ASIN : B0B9QM23D3
- Publisher : Red Panda Press (August 15, 2022)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 139 pages
- ISBN-13 : 979-8887680019
- Item Weight : 12 ounces
- Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.32 x 11 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #3,273 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #12 in Logic & Brain Teasers (Books)
- #16 in Word Games (Books)
- #21 in Puzzles (Books)
