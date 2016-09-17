Disappointing in almost every way. I was gifted a much cheaper Bluetooth speaker made by a company called Photive and it sounds significantly better than the UE Boom 2, particularly on the low notes. The Boom 2 sounds like it's trying to play too many frequencies through the same speakers, like it needs dedicated drivers for low/mid/high notes. Altering the sound via the app doesn't magnify anything, it only turns other sounds down. Example: turning up the bass does not make it louder or more powerful, it just dims the mids and highs - it ends up sounding muddy. High notes usually sound tinny no matter what, almost like cheap laptop speakers.



However, I could probably deal with the sound if not for one thing: the controls.



I don't know who started the trend of only putting a few buttons on Bluetooth speakers, but it needs to stop. No one is complaining about having buttons. To make matters worse, the "tap" controls on the Boom are TERRIBLE. Not only is it impossible to go to the previous song, but the speaker consistently fails to recognize taps. A single would be interpreted as a double or vice-versa, and the small delay between tapping and the speaker actually doing anything makes you wonder if it recognized the gestures.



Unfortunately the Photive speaker is built super cheaply and I've had it break twice. I can't fault the Boom 2 in that regard, it's definitely built like a tank.