|Brand Name
|Ultimate Ears
|Series
|BOOM 2
|Item model number
|984-000552
|Item Weight
|1 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|2.5 x 2.5 x 7 inches
|Color
|BrainFreeze Edition
|Power Source
|battery-powered
|Batteries
|1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
-
