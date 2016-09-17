Added to Cart

4 Year Asurion Home Audio & Video Protection Plan from Asurion, LLC
out of 5 stars 1096
$2.98
  • Surge protection starts when your product ships; mechanical and electrical failures are covered after manufacturer warranty expires
  • If we can't fix it, we will issue you an Amazon Gift Card for full replacement value
  • Protection when you need it from a name you can trust
  • No deductibles or additional fees. Easy claims online or by phone. Contract is emailed to you within hours of your purchase.
  • Fully Transferable. 100% refund within first 30 days
Learn more
Top accessories customers bought with this item

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - Black, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Built-in Light, Wi-Fi - Includes Special Offers
56643
$99.99
for Ultimate Ears UE BOOM 2 - Bluetooth Waterproof and Shockproof Wireless Speaker Hard Travel Case by VIVENS
0
$9.99
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: Clean unit with no wear. Repacked in non-retail package.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 BrainFreeze Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker (Waterproof and Shockproof)

4.3 out of 5 stars 2,118 customer reviews
List Price: $199.99
Price: $109.00
You Save: $90.99 (45%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
BrainFreeze Edition
UE BOOM 2
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Insanely good, loud 360 degree sound with deep bass
  • Portable design so you can bring the music anywhere
  • Waterproof*, shockproof, designed for adventure (* IPX-7 rated waterproof up to 30 minutes and a depth of one meter)
  • Connect with Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for hands-free voice control of Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 with Alexa; ask Alexa to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and TuneIn on your BOOM 2
  • PartyUp from Ultimate Ears allows you to wirelessly connect more than 150 Ultimate Ears speakers
  • 15-hour battery life and 100 ft. Bluetooth wireless range (Actual battery life will vary with use, settings and environmental conditions. Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles)
  • Tap the speaker to play, pause or skip songs
Show more
UE BOOM 2 BrainFreeze Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker Waterproof and Shockproof (Certified Refurbished)
UE BOOM 2 BrainFreeze Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker Waterproof and Shockproof (Certified Refurbished) $89.99
(11)
Works and looks like new and backed by a warranty
  • Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 BrainFreeze Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker (Waterproof and Shockproof)
  • Hard CASE for UE BOOM 2 Wireless portable Bluetooth Speaker. Fits USB Cable and Wall Charger. By Caseling
  • Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Panther Limited Edition Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker (Waterproof & Shockproof)
Color: BrainFreeze Edition | Style: UE BOOM 2
From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM
Sound Big ultra-portable sound Bigger sound for any adventure Massive sound on the go
Stream Music To Multiple Speakers At Same Time Double Up 2 speakers PARTY UP 150+ speakers Party Up 150+ speakers
Waterproof/ Shockproof* IPX7 IPX7 IPX7
100 Ft/30 M Bluetooth Wireless Range**
Rechargeable Battery Life** 10 hrs. 15 hrs. 20 hrs.
Compatible With Amazon Echo Dot For Alexa Voice Control
Siri And Google Now Voice Control -
Block Party (take turns playing music from 3 Bluetooth devices) -
Wide Compatibility (works with most Bluetooth-enabled devices)
*IPX7-rated waterproof (up to 30 minutes and a depth of 1 meter) **Actual wireless range and battery life will vary with use, settings and environmental conditions. Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles

Product description

Color:BrainFreeze Edition  |  Style:UE BOOM 2

Product Description

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 is the 360-degree wireless speaker that blasts loud, insanely great sound with deep, powerful bass in every direction–everywhere you go. It was designed to get wet, muddy, and beat up. PartyUp allows you to wirelessly connect to up to 50 Ultimate Ears speakers and takes your party where no other sound system can go. Caves. Mountains. Lakes. Rooftops. You name it. It's waterproof*, shockproof and crafted from the sexiest and most uninhibited premium materials in the known universe. And with Siri + Google Now voice integration***, you just open your mouth and use your words — so instead of reaching for your phone, you can pick up BOOM 2 so nothing comes between you and the music. *IPX7-rated waterproof (up to 30 minutes and a depth of 1 meter). ** Requires latest firmware & software update.

Manufacturer Contact Information

646-454-3200

Product information

Color:BrainFreeze Edition  |  Style:UE BOOM 2

Technical Details

Collapse all
Other Technical Details

Technical Specification

Application Guide [pdf ]
Installation Manual [pdf ]
User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Warranty, Parts:Manufacturers Limited Warranty:2 YearAmazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

loud speakers volume sounds app bass portable range device bose playing feature connect fantastic devices beach iphone stereo party update

Top customer reviews

Jesus Sanchez
5.0 out of 5 starsPretty Awesome speaker for what it is.
September 17, 2016
Color: Yeti Edition|Style: UE BOOM 2|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 140 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Diego
2.0 out of 5 starsIt was great until...
February 4, 2017
Color: Phantom Edition|Style: UE BOOM 2|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
0Comment| 26 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
FatDog
5.0 out of 5 starsWhat a great little speaker.
August 3, 2017
Color: Phantom Edition|Style: UE BOOM 2|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Riley
2.0 out of 5 starsI was gifted a much cheaper Bluetooth speaker made by a company called Photive and it sounds significantly better than the UE Boom 2
January 23, 2018
Color: Phantom Edition|Style: UE BOOM 2|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Jessica C
5.0 out of 5 starsYou have to buy it!!
August 15, 2017
Color: Phantom Edition|Style: UE BOOM 2|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
HoneyB
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent quality
January 13, 2017
Color: BrainFreeze Edition|Style: UE BOOM 2|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

