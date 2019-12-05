$24.99
The Ultimate Game for Couples - Great Conversations and Fun Challenges for Date Night - Perfect Romantic Gift for Couples

4.5 out of 5 stars 1,991 ratings
  • TWO GAME CHOICES - Connect one-on-one your partner or play together with other couples in two different gameplays.
  • QUALITY TIME WITH YOUR PARTNER - Get to know each other better as you dive into meaningful conversations and perform funny challenges - perfect for date night.
  • COMPETE AGAINST OTHER COUPLES - Team up with your partner and play with other couples to see who really knows each other best.
  • BUILD DEEPER CONNECTIONS - The simple gameplay and easy rules allows you to quickly engage with each other.
  • REPLAY VALUE - 200 playing cards guarantees hours of replayability. Perfect gift for him and her - makes a great wedding, newlywed or anniversary gift.
Frequently bought together

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

    Special offers and product promotions

    Have a question?

    Product Description

    couples game

    SEE WHAT THE GAME IS ALL ABOUT

    THE ULTIMATE GAME FOR COUPLES


    Play with just your partner or with other couples in two different gameplays in this fun and engaging game! Spark meaningful conversations and learn new things about your partner or team up together to compete against other couples to see who really knows each other best.

    Customer Questions & Answers
    Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    1,991 global ratings
    5 star
    		68%
    4 star
    		18%
    3 star
    		9%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		2%
    Top reviews from the United States

    JP Johl
    5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect Couple Gifts
    Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    111 people found this helpful
    Amazon Customer
    2.0 out of 5 stars WAY too expensive. Not many questions
    Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2019
    Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
    86 people found this helpful
    Ryan Doria
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great casual game at a decent price point
    Reviewed in the United States on December 24, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    33 people found this helpful
    Wendy
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great game for any couple!
    Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    18 people found this helpful
    Dani
    5.0 out of 5 stars Obsessed
    Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    18 people found this helpful
    Amazon Customer
    4.0 out of 5 stars Good fun couples game
    Reviewed in the United States on December 15, 2019
    Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
    18 people found this helpful
    Tiffany
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fun. Bonding.
    Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2019
    Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
    16 people found this helpful
    Eligio
    3.0 out of 5 stars Do you really know each other?
    Reviewed in the United States on December 12, 2019
    Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
    14 people found this helpful
    Top reviews from other countries

    Kristina
    2.0 out of 5 stars Don’t waste your money
    Reviewed in Canada on January 3, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    2.0 out of 5 stars Don’t waste your money
    Reviewed in Canada on January 3, 2021
    Box had damage and there were 13 cards spelt incorrectly. Cards themselves weren’t very great either and for the price you’re paying super disappointing. I contacted the email included in the package and it wasn’t even the right email for the company that sold it. Don’t waste your money on this!
    Sarah M
    5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome game!
    Reviewed in Canada on September 23, 2020
    Verified Purchase
