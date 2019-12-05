Bought this game for me and my girlfriend without really knowing what to expect. We had 20 minutes to kill before dinner so we thought we would give it a try, we ended up having so much fun that we played for over two hours and skipped our dinner reservations to keep playing.



This is a great game for any couple, regardless of how long you have been dating because it goes beyond your usual boring surface-level questions along with adding fun and unique challenges/dares.



If you're looking for the perfect couples gift, look no further! I will definitely be buying a few as holiday gifts for some couples on my list.