List Price: $20.00 Details

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
Save: $2.01 (10%)
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, January 12 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
In Stock.
As an alternative, the Kindle eBook is available now and can be read on any device with the free Kindle app.
[{"displayPrice":"$17.99","priceAmount":17.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"17","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"8qhAkehZxD3VwslB1XntU0VxSXCv9YgTq8lU8wctD5Z0LMgXWLxNDDOy%2FhE3cnLZJcynakFxZjzKz6V2vmv98yvm3XscQCNhjjFZ8Mfe4Z0f89WNImHQxiGnAUf2jv9RuWS6CLgjkc0%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$11.95","priceAmount":11.95,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"11","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"95","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"kbIIuU%2FpYLLOPixliJ0fJFAkIFv8Sv0M1cRnjGNLCiM5VUW3ZKw3z6n5bwTq%2B3UuYShPvSvXVlEPP5synfGJTLoND6MdKrLWXZ8%2B8mcA2yVPfKiOSIMjnpQ9tuUBL3Yf9GTTYTGUiBdpRAfPItMTrtkJqfhQSfDf0Potv5swLgBymtcXSbmEQY%2F2m3avW88p","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$17.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$17.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
The Ultimate Hitchhiker's... has been added to your Cart
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE delivery Wednesday, January 25 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery January 21 - 24
Used: Good | Details
Sold by Jenson Books Inc
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Good
Comment: This item shows wear including moderate wear to edges and cover.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Access codes and supplements are not guaranteed with used items.
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$17.40
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Bostonrrrs
Sold by: Bostonrrrs
(6376 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$15.00
+ $2.83 shipping
Sold by: Teknik-books
Sold by: Teknik-books
(1213 ratings)
94% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$14.95
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: soundbooks53
Sold by: soundbooks53
(5943 ratings)
88% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs
Kindle app logo image

Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more

Read instantly on your browser with Kindle Cloud Reader.

Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.

QR code to download the Kindle App

Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the Author

Douglas Adams
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.

The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Paperback – April 30, 2002

by
Douglas Adams (Author)
Visit Amazon's Douglas Adams Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Douglas Adams (Author), Neil Gaiman (Introduction)
4.7 out of 5 stars 10,051 ratings
4.4 on Goodreads
312,385 ratings
See all formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$13.99
Hardcover
$40.00
$36.95 $29.09
Paperback
$17.99
$12.90 $2.44
Audio CD, Audiobook, CD, Unabridged
$10.04
$10.03

Enhance your purchase

Previous page
  1. Print length
    832 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Del Rey
  4. Publication date
    April 30, 2002
  5. Dimensions
    6.13 x 1.37 x 9.24 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    0345453743
  7. ISBN-13
    978-0345453747
  8. See all details
Next page
Books with Buzz
Books with Buzz
Discover the latest buzz-worthy books, from mysteries and romance to humor and nonfiction. Explore more

Frequently bought together

  • The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
  • +
  • Slaughterhouse-Five: A Novel (Modern Library 100 Best Novels)
  • +
  • 1984
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
  1. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
    Douglas Adams
    4.5 out of 5 stars12,499
    Paperback
    Teachers' pick
    78 offers from $5.56
  2. The Complete Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Boxset: Guide to the Galaxy / The Restaurant at the End of the Universe / Life,
    Douglas Adams
    4.8 out of 5 stars1,977
    Paperback
    34 offers from $17.92
  3. Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Trilogy Collection 5 Books Set by Douglas Adams
    Douglas Adams
    4.7 out of 5 stars516
    Paperback
    10 offers from $19.90
  4. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (6 Book Set in the Series)
    4.8 out of 5 stars249
    Mass Market Paperback
    10 offers from $30.86
  5. The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide
    4.7 out of 5 stars586
    Hardcover
    14 offers from $32.30
  6. The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
    Douglas Adams
    4.9 out of 5 stars209
    Hardcover
    10 offers from $17.21
Next page
Popular Highlights in this book
What are popular highlights?
Previous page
  1. “Forty-two,” said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.
    Highlighted by 3,286 Kindle readers
  2. The ships hung in the sky in much the same way that bricks don’t.
    Highlighted by 1,741 Kindle readers
  3. “If there’s anything more important than my ego around, I want it caught and shot now.”
    Highlighted by 1,651 Kindle readers
Next page

From the Publisher

Douglas Adams;Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy;space opera;books for scifi fans;gifts for men Douglas Adams;Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy;space opera;books for scifi fans;gifts for men Douglas Adams;Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy;space opera;books for scifi fans;gifts for men
Illustrated Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Last Chance To See The Salmon of Doubt
This beautifully illustrated edition of the New York Times bestselling classic celebrates the 42nd anniversary of the original publication—with all-new art by award-winning illustrator Chris Riddell New York Times bestselling author Douglas Adams and zoologist Mark Carwardine take off around the world in search of exotic, endangered creatures Culled posthumously this is a selection of essays, articles, anecdotes, and stories that offer a fascinating and intimate portrait of the multifaceted artist and absurdist wordsmith

Editorial Reviews

Review

“WITH DROLL WIT, A KEEN EYE FOR DETAIL AND HEAVY DOSES OF INSIGHT . . . ADAMS MAKES US LAUGH UNTIL WE CRY.”
–San Diego Union

“LIVELY, SHARPLY SATIRICAL, BRILLIANTLY WRITTEN . . . RANKS WITH THE BEST SET PIECES IN MARK TWAIN.”
–The Atlantic

From the Inside Flap

At last in paperback in one complete volume, here are the five classic novels from Douglas Adams?s beloved Hitchiker series.

The Hitchhiker?s Guide to the Galaxy
Seconds before the Earth is demolished for a galactic freeway, Arthur Dent is saved by Ford Prefect, a researcher for the revised Guide. Together they stick out their thumbs to the stars and begin a wild journey through time and space.

The Restaurant at the End of the Universe
Facing annihilation at the hands of warmongers is a curious time to crave tea. It could only happen to the cosmically displaced Arthur Dent and his comrades as they hurtle across the galaxy in a desperate search for a place to eat.

Life, the Universe and Everything
The unhappy inhabitants of planet Krikkit are sick of looking at the night sky? so they plan to destroy it. The universe, that is. Now only five individuals can avert Armageddon: mild-mannered Arthur Dent and his stalwart crew.

So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish
Back on Earth, Arthur Dent is ready to believe that the past eight years were all just a figment of his stressed-out imagination. But a gift-wrapped fishbowl with a cryptic inscription conspires to thrust him back to reality. So to speak.

Mostly Harmless
Just when Arthur Dent makes the terrible mistake of starting to enjoy life, all hell breaks loose. Can he save the Earth from total obliteration? Can he save the Guide from a hostile alien takeover? Can he save his daughter from herself?

Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Del Rey (April 30, 2002)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Paperback ‏ : ‎ 832 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 0345453743
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0345453747
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1.7 pounds
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6.13 x 1.37 x 9.24 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 10,051 ratings

About the author

Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.

Douglas Adams

Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.

Douglas Adams (1952-2001) was the much-loved author of the Hitchhiker's Guides, all of which have sold more than 15 million copies worldwide.

Photo by michael hughes from berlin, germany (douglas adams Uploaded by Diaa_abdelmoneim) [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons.

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
10,051 global ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
10%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

B. Wilfong
VINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 stars All together now...
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on May 19, 2014
Verified Purchase
76 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Thank God for Amazon Sellers
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 19, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect gift for a teenage grandson,who loves to read.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 31, 2022
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Chris Gates
5.0 out of 5 stars Read it, read it again. Don’t panic.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 10, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Moon Donkey
1.0 out of 5 stars Blitheringly stupid
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on May 11, 2012
Verified Purchase
40 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Alexandra Ardelean
1.0 out of 5 stars Bad paperback edition
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Bad paperback edition
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 20, 2020
This is not a review of the book but of the edition. Not only it is too thick for a paperback copy, the writing is awefuly small and the lines start too close from the centre of the book, making it impossible not to bend the spine. The paper looks old and has a brown-grey colour that also makes it hard to read if you are tired. It feels more like a newspaper - and smells like one. For the price it has I honestly expected at least a more qualitative paper...
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
35 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Kindle Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Inspiring to the teenager I was when it was published!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 24, 2021
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Gabrielle F-A
5.0 out of 5 stars The first installation in an epic series!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars The first installation in an epic series!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 4, 2021
Having started watching Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency on Netflix, I found myself wanting to re-read this awesome book! The first installation in the epic series follows the four eventual crew members of the starship Heart of Gold:

Arthur Dent -
Dent is a human from the planet Earth. Arthur's home is due to be bulldozed by the local council. Little does he know that, simultaneously, the entire Earth is about to be bulldozed for a hyperspatial express route, by the Galactic Hyperspace Planning Council.

Ford Prefect -
Ford is from a 'small planet somewhere in the vicinity of Betelgeuse.' On Earth (Where he was stranded for 15 years) he imitated being an out-of-work actor. In reality, he is a roving researcher for the book, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."

Zaphod Beeblebrox -
Zaphod is the (two-headed, three-armed) President of the Imperial Galactic Government. A title that he surrendered when he stole the Improbability Drive protype ship (i.e. Heart of Gold). He is also a "semi-cousin" of Ford Prefect.

Trillian (Tricia McMillan) -
Trillian is a Hitchhiker from Earth (like Arthur Dent, she is also human). She has a degree in maths and another in astrophysics. She met Zaphod at a fancy dress party.

However, we mustn't forget Marvin! A manic depressive 'Genuine People Personalities' prototype robot, who is also aboard Heart of Gold.

All in all, a fabulous series that I know I'll read again and again ... and again and again and again and again and again.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
MariaAgnesQuinn
5.0 out of 5 stars Ultimate indeed
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on November 25, 2022
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Nithin
4.0 out of 5 stars Awesome book... PAGES MISSING!!!
Reviewed in India 🇮🇳 on September 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Awesome book... PAGES MISSING!!!
Reviewed in India 🇮🇳 on September 18, 2018
I am thoroughly enjoying the book and have reached part 3 of the trilogy of 5 (whatever that means) but unfortunately, the pages after page 308 through page 341 are missing!!!

At first, one might think it to be some sort of printing error, however the sentences after 308 and the beginning of 341 make no sense!!

All in all, it's a great book and you will definitely thank yourself for having read it, especially these days where one would find bat-$hit crazy 0-sense vampire love story hullabaloos mucking about.

Edit: So they have had a printing mishap. Pages 308 through 341 have been printed twice, and the rest of the book is alright (by far...)
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
65 people found this helpful
 Report abuse