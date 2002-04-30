$17.99
The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Paperback – April 30, 2002
312,385 ratings
Enhance your purchase
In one complete volume, here are the five classic novels from Douglas Adams’s beloved Hitchhiker series.
Now celebrating the pivotal 42nd anniversary of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, soon to be a Hulu original series!
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read)
Seconds before the Earth is demolished for a galactic freeway, Arthur Dent is saved by Ford Prefect, a researcher for the revised Guide. Together they stick out their thumbs to the stars and begin a wild journey through time and space.
The Restaurant at the End of the Universe
The moment before annihilation at the hands of warmongers is a curious time to crave tea. It could only happen to the cosmically displaced Arthur Dent and his comrades as they hurtle across the galaxy in a desperate search for a place to eat.
Life, the Universe and Everything
The unhappy inhabitants of planet Krikkit are sick of looking at the night sky– so they plan to destroy it. The universe, that is. Now only five individuals can avert Armageddon: mild-mannered Arthur Dent and his stalwart crew.
So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish
Back on Earth, Arthur Dent is ready to believe that the past eight years were all just a figment of his stressed-out imagination. But a gift-wrapped fishbowl with a cryptic inscription thrusts him back to reality. So to speak.
Mostly Harmless
Just when Arthur Dent makes the terrible mistake of starting to enjoy life, all hell breaks loose. Can he save the Earth from total obliteration? Can he save the Guide from a hostile alien takeover? Can he save his daughter from herself?
Includes the bonus story “Young Zaphod Plays It Safe”
“With droll wit, a keen eye for detail and heavy doses of insight . . . Adams makes us laugh until we cry.”—San Diego Union-Tribune
“Lively, sharply satirical, brilliantly written . . . ranks with the best set pieces in Mark Twain.”—The Atlantic
From the Publisher
|Illustrated Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
|Last Chance To See
|The Salmon of Doubt
|This beautifully illustrated edition of the New York Times bestselling classic celebrates the 42nd anniversary of the original publication—with all-new art by award-winning illustrator Chris Riddell
|New York Times bestselling author Douglas Adams and zoologist Mark Carwardine take off around the world in search of exotic, endangered creatures
|Culled posthumously this is a selection of essays, articles, anecdotes, and stories that offer a fascinating and intimate portrait of the multifaceted artist and absurdist wordsmith
Editorial Reviews
Review
Product details
- Publisher : Del Rey (April 30, 2002)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 832 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0345453743
- ISBN-13 : 978-0345453747
- Item Weight : 1.7 pounds
- Dimensions : 6.13 x 1.37 x 9.24 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #8,648 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #13 in Humorous Science Fiction (Books)
- #143 in Humorous Fiction
- #303 in Science Fiction Adventures
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on May 19, 2014
If you are going to read the complete “Hitchhiker” series then I recommend buying “The Ultimate Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” as it contains all five of the books in the series. Having them in one volume encourages you to read them soon after each other, and I think that enhances the experience.
The collection also contains the horrid story “Young Zaphod Plays It Safe” and it is a waste of space in the text. But, that is a small quibble, and the story is short.
I enjoyed the series, mostly, and I would recommend it to certain readers. For more specifics see below where you will find my review for all five of the novels in chronological order.
1. “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” is short and never gives much development (character or plot) but it seems appropriate for this tale. The novel reminds me a lot of Vonnegut in its style and presentation. Short chapters and biting satire mixed with fantastical plot devices. And it all works!
The introduction and first chapter of this novel are funny and pull you into the book. There are moments that are so clever and witty that you will find yourself re-reading certain lines for no reason other than to enjoy them once again. Chapter 23 of the text (perhaps the book’s most famous) is brilliant and to the point. It is very short, funny, and kind of wise. Its opening line, “It is an important and popular fact that things are not often what they seem” could be a thematic statement for the book. One of the novel’s key devices is the idea that Earth is an experiment, and without revealing too much, I will say that it gives the novel its focus.
Also enjoyable are the characters of Marvin the paranoid android and Eddie, the shipboard computer on “The Heart of Gold” (a spaceship that serves as the novel’s main setting). Some of the text’s best moments and lines belong to them, and I was more endeared to them than I was to the novel’s two human characters.
“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” is a delightful and quick read and I will be continuing my trip through the galaxy with its sequel, “The Restaurant at the End of the Universe.”
2. “The Restaurant at the End of the Universe” reads like a typical adventure tale, and it is more in this genre than its predecessor “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”. The restaurant of the title is a place where the characters go and can literally watch the end of the Universe during dinner. Trust me, the way Mr. Adams explains it, it makes sense!
The plot of the novel begins right where its predecessor left off, and the set up is that space psychiatrists plot to kill Arthur Dent and Trillian because they are the last survivors from Earth, which we found out in “Hitchhiker” was an experiment designed to answer the purpose of “Life, the universe, and everything.” The psychiatrists do not want that question answered because they would be out of business. And with this clever premise it is off to the races.
In this delightful and quick romp of a novel we get to meet space psychiatrists, rock stars, and the ruler of the universe. And it goes without saying that none of it is as expected. The satire of the rock stars and bands is wonderful, as is the clever jab at rock stars that use to flee tax jurisdictions to record albums. In the book one mega space rock star even goes into “suspended death” for two years for the tax deductions.
The last 20 pages of the book contain some pretty rough satire of modern professions and social dynamics. And then the text ends abruptly, like Mr. Adams was leading you into the next novel. It worked, because I will be continuing my journey with these hitchhikers. You should too!
3. Of the three novels that I have read so far out of the five that compose the “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” series, “Life, the Universe and Everything” is the weakest, but it is still incredibly good. The whole book feels like a Monty Python sketch, but the first few chapters especially feel that way. It works, but it does get a little tiresome after a while.
The humor in this text is mostly through wordplay. It serves the book well and is a strength of this novel because in terms of plot “Life, the Universe and Everything” is all over the place. The unity of the wordplay and humor serves to coalesce (as much as it can) a very scattered text. Especially enjoyable is a clever discourse on swear words, their usage and how they evolve and change. In the world of this novel the word “Belgium” is their equivalent of the F-word. This part of the novel is a witty piece of satirical writing, and is very enjoyable.
There are two interesting bits in this novel I would like to share in this review. The first is one of my favorite cameo appearances in this entire series thus far, the character of Wowbagger, the Infinitely Prolonged. He is an alien who through an accident has immortality and is bored to tears. So he makes it a mission to insult everyone in the Universe. His occasional appearances in this story are a joy. Another aspect of the text that I enjoyed is that the ultimate question and answer to everything remains unexplained. There is also a thinly veiled satire aimed at religious symbols where it seems Adams is mocking finding value in such things. It is an engaging section of the text.
I will be moving on to the fourth book in this series soon. I have enjoyed this ride so far!
4. This fourth novel in the series begins exactly as the first one, word for word, with one small twist. You can decide for yourself what you think of that twist. I did not care for it, as it shifts the focus in this text from the ones that preceded it. “So Long, and Thanks for all the Fish” begins with Arthur Dent back on earth, which is no longer destroyed (it was blown up in the first book of the series) but the explanation for how this is so is best glossed over if one wants to fully enter the world of the text. This novel does not feature the other characters from the previous three, so fans of Zaphod Beeblebrox and Trillian will be disappointed. Other series staples such as Ford Prefect and Marvin the Android make cameos in the novel’s final pages, but they seemed forced and not all that interesting in the context Mr. Adams uses here.
This are some shining moments in this book, among them chapter 25 in which the author’s persona intrudes into the text to answer the question “Does Arthur Dent f-word?” We also get to see “God’s final message to His creation”, and it is actually not a letdown.
At one point in the novel Arthur tells someone “See first, think later, then test” as the best way to approach something one does not fully comprehend. If you don’t take the last two parts of his advice while you are reading “So Long, and Thanks for all the Fish” you can enjoy the text.
I am anxious to see how the series concludes in installment 5, and I will be traveling that way soon.
5. "Mostly Harmless" is a great example of a writer extending a series by one book too many. Of the five books in the "Hitchhiker" series numbers four and five don't add much to it, and take a lot from it. "Mostly Harmless" just feels out of sync with the books that preceded it. Stylistically it is also very different, the chapters are much longer, the humor is much rarer, etc. It is not a good change.
A big flaw of the text is that our hero Arthur Dent does not even show up until chapter seven, and even when he does there is no transition from how we left him in book four, "So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish." From chapter seven to almost the final 40 pages the chapters alternate point of view between Arthur Dent and Ford Prefect. I found Prefect's story boring until his storyline merges with Dent's about 3/4s of the way through the novel.
The book does have some good moments, particularly chapter nine in which it finally feels like the other novels in the series. Arthur Dent goes to the planet Hawalius to seek the advice of the oracles that inhabit it. In this chapter we see sparks of the Douglas Adams from the previous texts and it is a joy to read. There is also a witty cameo appearance by Elvis, which is cleverly woven into the plotline.
As has been stated in previous reviews "Mostly Harmless" is a dark text, almost nihilistic in its themes. The series ends in a uncharacteristic manner. Although as a reader I did not like the ending per se, I do feel it was kind of appropriate. It feels jarring and out of place at the same time. I can't say much more without spoiling it. Regardless it does give the series a sense of definite completion, and I think that is a good thing.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 19, 2022
I had this exact same edition some years ago. It was a prized possession, but ended up in a storage unit that I ended up forfeiting. The shipping was quick, the packaging was excellent, and the quality and preservation are immaculate.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 31, 2022
My 16 year old Grandson is very very smart and loves to read all types of book. I wanted to give him one that was different and played to his great sense of humor. So I researched ,on your recommended idea’s for his age. Which took me awhile but was very helpful. He enjoyed it and his 14 year old brother did also.
Witty, satirical humor that caters to the masses. This is a timeless classic that is even more pertinent now than when it was written.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on May 11, 2012
Reading The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is like sleeping with the town slut... everyone tells you she is good, so you give her a try. Afterward, you kick yourself for being so gullible to believe it.
The guys at the bar are like, "You've got to dude... she's awesome!"
"Ehhh..." I says. "She just doesn't look that good to me."
"No really," they insist. "Trust us. She is one of the best ever. Top 10 for sure. You can't go wrong. You'll thank us later."
"Ehhhh," says I again... "She looks kinda stupid with her tongue hanging out like that. Yeah, I suppose I could give it a try, but I still think she looks like trash."
But what the heck I think to myself... I've had so many bad one's lately. How bad can she be? Certainly no worse than the others.
So against my better judgment (impeccable judgment really) I take her home and give her a try. Unfortunately, I was right all along. She looked like she was going to suck, and she did. I knew I was going to regret it by the time I got to first base, but figured I'd better see it through so I went all the way home.
Ohhh.... Where was I again? Oh yeah, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy... anyway, I put off reading this book for a long time. It shows up on "Top" and "Best" frequently, but it just made me nervous. Frankly, I just couldn't see it being very good. It just looked like it was going to suck. The descriptions made me think it was going to suck. All indications pointed to a big `ol batch of suck.
On the other hand thought I to myself, 90% of the stuff out there sucks, so what difference does it make if one more thing sucks? Seriously - the vast majority of everything is garbage... that's why the "good" stuff is so good - because it is rare. Worst of all, you can't trust any "best of all time" lists because the majority of that stuff sucks as well - the lists are usually composed by inbreds who think they are "smarter" than you if they like something that sucks.
Anyway... in order to really get into the groove of this novel, I decided to do some hitchhiking of my own while reading it. Lucky for me, a rough woman on a motorcycle stopped by to pick me up - I think she liked the elephant trunk thong I was wearing. She didn't have a riding car or anything like that, so I had to slip on the back of her cycle and nuzzle up against her back.
Due to the heat, she took off her riding jacket. This was a significant because I found myself mesmerized by the dark hairs on her back. You see Rachel (that was her name... Rachel) was one of those women with really dark - practically jet black hair. As frequently the case with such women, she had a tendency to sport sort of a treasure trail up the front and she had an even coat of fine dark peach-fuzz across her back - thin at the top, but thickening some along her spine and down to the small of her back. Given the heat of the day, the thicker hair at the base had become soaked with sweat.
Well... to make a long and erotic story very short, I finished the book and was very disappointed. I suppose I shouldn't have been in hindsight - going off of recommendations and reviews for these books is a recipe for failure almost every time.
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is one of those rare books that make me think I could actually write a book if I wanted to. Really - if something this bad passes for a novel these days, how hard can it be to write one? This book reads like an 8th grader wrote it. I mean really - The Restaurant at the End of the Universe starts out by stating that some people think that the entire universe was sneezed out of a great bring called The Great Green Arkleseizure. Really? That's the best the author could do?
Hey - you know what this reminds me of? There is an episode of South Park in which the boys write a book called Scrotie McBoogerballs with the intent of writing something so bad it gets banned. However, the book is "discovered" and hailed by critics and book nuts as a literary masterpiece. Just like Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy! A complete turd that receives undeserved praise.
The simple truth... and you can't get around this... is that the book is just not funny. It's not. I didn't laugh a single time. Ever. Not once. My reaction more often was to think "...really... that is so stupid... does someone somewhere actually think that is funny?"
For example, on page 89, the crew onboard the Heart of Gold spaceship is trying to figure out what happened after they engaged the ship's "improbability drive." Prior to engaging the drive, they were being chased down by two missiles. After engaging the drive, the ship has undergone some changes and the missiles are gone.
Zaphod says, "...what's happened to the missiles?"
A new and astounding image appeared in the mirrors.
"They would appear," said Ford doubtfully, "to have turned into a bowl of petunias and a very-surprised looking whale..."
Ok... and that is funny how? It's not. It's just stupid. Yeah - I realize that there isn't much context for that excerpt. But you know what? It doesn't matter. There is no context for the majority of the stuff in this book. In fact, I think that's the point most of the time. The author throws completely random and crazy stuff out there and it is supposed to be funny, or profound, or groundbreaking or something. No... it's just ridiculous for the sake of being ridiculous.
By around page 130-140, I was beyond any semblance of caring anymore. You know what it reminded me of? Reading this book is like going to a grade school play. Some people find it funny when that one kid on stage jumps around and acts silly at first. It is cute and, frankly, pretty funny to watch. However, the appeal loses its flavor if the behavior keeps going... and going... and going... and going... and going... and going... and going... and going. At some point, the funny kid on stage becomes the naughty kid who acts out and whose parents obviously have no control of their child. It's not funny anymore. It's annoying.
In the case of this book, it wasn't funny in the first place and the act just keeps going... and going... and going. The absurdity never ends. At many points, I wondered if the author just put whatever random thought he had down on paper.
There is definitely a British "Monty Python" sort of feel to this book. I like Monty Python, so I can't even say that if you like Monty Python, then you will like this book. Would Monty Python be as funny if you read it? I don't think so. I think you need to see it. It needs to be acted out. Maybe this book would be funnier on screen. I think the movie was made in 1995, but it got poor reviews from what I saw (not surprising).
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy consistently makes it onto lists of top science fiction books of all time. This is one of those books that reviewers insist that you simply must... MUST... read at some point during your life. Well, based on all of that, I MUST hereby induct The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy into the fabled, enlightened, and often worshiped Hall of Suck... A special place in literary hell reserved for those books that are generally reviewed very favorably, but in reality suck.
Alexandra Ardelean
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 20, 2020
This is not a review of the book but of the edition. Not only it is too thick for a paperback copy, the writing is awefuly small and the lines start too close from the centre of the book, making it impossible not to bend the spine. The paper looks old and has a brown-grey colour that also makes it hard to read if you are tired. It feels more like a newspaper - and smells like one. For the price it has I honestly expected at least a more qualitative paper...
Bad paperback editionThis is not a review of the book but of the edition. Not only it is too thick for a paperback copy, the writing is awefuly small and the lines start too close from the centre of the book, making it impossible not to bend the spine. The paper looks old and has a brown-grey colour that also makes it hard to read if you are tired. It feels more like a newspaper - and smells like one. For the price it has I honestly expected at least a more qualitative paper...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 20, 2020
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 20, 2020
Images in this review
35 people found this helpful
Kindle Customer
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 24, 2021
Without my paperback copy of the Hitch-Hiker's Guide I doubt I would have survived my O-Levels with my sanity intact. The impact of those two words in large, friendly letters on the cover - 'Don't Panic' - cannot be overstated. They became my mantra and helped me overcome my dread of exams. Douglas Adams was a comic genius and is sorely missed. I only wish he'd been able to persuade a British director to make the movie; Americans just don't get British humour. It was a brave try but it just didn't work, except for Zooey Deschanel as Trillian.
Genius? Well, what else? An adventure that STARTS with the destruction of Earth, rather than ending thereon as most adventures do, only to go steadily downhill from the protagonist's point of view - with a fish stuck in his ear, yet! The Infinite Improbability Drive - a brilliant literary device. Plus of course one of the best anticlimaxes ever:
"The Answer to Everything..."
" Yes?! "
"Life, the Universe and Everything..."
" Yes?! "
"...is..."
" YES?! "
"...IS. .."
" YES?!!! "
"...FORTY-TWO."
(Pause)
" We're gonna get lynched, you know that. "
I predict people will still be reading the Guide a thousand years from now.
Genius? Well, what else? An adventure that STARTS with the destruction of Earth, rather than ending thereon as most adventures do, only to go steadily downhill from the protagonist's point of view - with a fish stuck in his ear, yet! The Infinite Improbability Drive - a brilliant literary device. Plus of course one of the best anticlimaxes ever:
"The Answer to Everything..."
" Yes?! "
"Life, the Universe and Everything..."
" Yes?! "
"...is..."
" YES?! "
"...IS. .."
" YES?!!! "
"...FORTY-TWO."
(Pause)
" We're gonna get lynched, you know that. "
I predict people will still be reading the Guide a thousand years from now.
Gabrielle F-A
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 4, 2021
Having started watching Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency on Netflix, I found myself wanting to re-read this awesome book! The first installation in the epic series follows the four eventual crew members of the starship Heart of Gold:
Arthur Dent -
Dent is a human from the planet Earth. Arthur's home is due to be bulldozed by the local council. Little does he know that, simultaneously, the entire Earth is about to be bulldozed for a hyperspatial express route, by the Galactic Hyperspace Planning Council.
Ford Prefect -
Ford is from a 'small planet somewhere in the vicinity of Betelgeuse.' On Earth (Where he was stranded for 15 years) he imitated being an out-of-work actor. In reality, he is a roving researcher for the book, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."
Zaphod Beeblebrox -
Zaphod is the (two-headed, three-armed) President of the Imperial Galactic Government. A title that he surrendered when he stole the Improbability Drive protype ship (i.e. Heart of Gold). He is also a "semi-cousin" of Ford Prefect.
Trillian (Tricia McMillan) -
Trillian is a Hitchhiker from Earth (like Arthur Dent, she is also human). She has a degree in maths and another in astrophysics. She met Zaphod at a fancy dress party.
However, we mustn't forget Marvin! A manic depressive 'Genuine People Personalities' prototype robot, who is also aboard Heart of Gold.
All in all, a fabulous series that I know I'll read again and again ... and again and again and again and again and again.
Arthur Dent -
Dent is a human from the planet Earth. Arthur's home is due to be bulldozed by the local council. Little does he know that, simultaneously, the entire Earth is about to be bulldozed for a hyperspatial express route, by the Galactic Hyperspace Planning Council.
Ford Prefect -
Ford is from a 'small planet somewhere in the vicinity of Betelgeuse.' On Earth (Where he was stranded for 15 years) he imitated being an out-of-work actor. In reality, he is a roving researcher for the book, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."
Zaphod Beeblebrox -
Zaphod is the (two-headed, three-armed) President of the Imperial Galactic Government. A title that he surrendered when he stole the Improbability Drive protype ship (i.e. Heart of Gold). He is also a "semi-cousin" of Ford Prefect.
Trillian (Tricia McMillan) -
Trillian is a Hitchhiker from Earth (like Arthur Dent, she is also human). She has a degree in maths and another in astrophysics. She met Zaphod at a fancy dress party.
However, we mustn't forget Marvin! A manic depressive 'Genuine People Personalities' prototype robot, who is also aboard Heart of Gold.
All in all, a fabulous series that I know I'll read again and again ... and again and again and again and again and again.
MariaAgnesQuinn
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on November 25, 2022
I’m visually impaired so I have Alexa read this to me. (She remembers where you last were no matter which device you last used which is extremely helpful!)
What can I say you cool Frood?
You’re interested in this so I know you’re too hip for your bum to fall off…
Ahh Douglas Adams. Absolute genius and anyone unsure of this purchase need know only one thing…
I have read and heard each book and radio programme at least 10 times each and each time? I find something new that is 1. Relatable 2. Helpful and 3. Makes me laugh or smile even more than I had last time round.
I’m quite convinced Douglas Adams saw the future.
A trilogy of 5 parts all in 1.
Get it you cool frood…
And don’t lose your towel.
*dry but cool British humour to the max.
What can I say you cool Frood?
You’re interested in this so I know you’re too hip for your bum to fall off…
Ahh Douglas Adams. Absolute genius and anyone unsure of this purchase need know only one thing…
I have read and heard each book and radio programme at least 10 times each and each time? I find something new that is 1. Relatable 2. Helpful and 3. Makes me laugh or smile even more than I had last time round.
I’m quite convinced Douglas Adams saw the future.
A trilogy of 5 parts all in 1.
Get it you cool frood…
And don’t lose your towel.
*dry but cool British humour to the max.
Nithin
Reviewed in India 🇮🇳 on September 18, 2018
I am thoroughly enjoying the book and have reached part 3 of the trilogy of 5 (whatever that means) but unfortunately, the pages after page 308 through page 341 are missing!!!
At first, one might think it to be some sort of printing error, however the sentences after 308 and the beginning of 341 make no sense!!
All in all, it's a great book and you will definitely thank yourself for having read it, especially these days where one would find bat-$hit crazy 0-sense vampire love story hullabaloos mucking about.
Edit: So they have had a printing mishap. Pages 308 through 341 have been printed twice, and the rest of the book is alright (by far...)
At first, one might think it to be some sort of printing error, however the sentences after 308 and the beginning of 341 make no sense!!
All in all, it's a great book and you will definitely thank yourself for having read it, especially these days where one would find bat-$hit crazy 0-sense vampire love story hullabaloos mucking about.
Edit: So they have had a printing mishap. Pages 308 through 341 have been printed twice, and the rest of the book is alright (by far...)
