Saxx Ultra Boxer Brief 3-Pack, M, Navy/Black/Grey
Currently unavailable.
We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock.
- 5% spandex
- Comfort meets function with this innovative boxer brief
- Ultra-soft, boxer brief with contour pouch and fly front
- Fine mesh inner sling helps keep everything in place
- Seamless side panels protect chafing of inner thighs
- Smooth, seamless seat for ultimate next-to-nothing feel
Product description
Comfort meets function with this innovative boxer brief, Ultra-soft, boxer brief with contour pouch and fly front. Fine mesh inner sling helps keep everything in place, Seamless side panels protect chafing of inner thighs. Smooth, seamless seat for ultimate next-to-nothing feel SAXX, Style Number: SXPP3U-BGN.
- Product Dimensions: 9.8 x 10.5 x 1.5 inches
- Shipping Weight: 15.5 ounces
- ASIN: B06VSLVJCQ
-
- Item model number: SXPP3U-BGN
- Date first listed on Amazon: February 9, 2017
- Average Customer Review:
8 customer reviews
Showing 1-8 of 8 reviews
April 27, 2018
Been a fan of Saxx for a while now. Love their products and they are the most comfortable underwear I have ever tried!
My only thing is that they are a bit pricey... BUT totally worth, so gotta give it five stars.
August 30, 2018
Why aren't your boys in these drawers?! Do you like the odor of schweatiness? Gotta thing for waistbands that roll down? I know you are probably more loyal to you underwear brand than you've been to your last three wives, but it's time to REALLY treat yo'sef! Your tidy-whities aren't doing you any favors. My wife bought me a pair for Xmas, and the feeling of support, the cool breathability (seriously, no STANK anymore!) and the silky-soft, second skin feel had me hooked. Had to buy the three pack just to get through the week because I just cant abide cotton y-fronts anymore. It would be nice if they went on sale from time to time, but don't hold your breath. Quality costs.
August 27, 2018
No words, the material feels like no other, and I can't imagine any other boxer briefs being better.
December 21, 2017
Great quality! My husband loves it❤️
February 7, 2018
Excellent the most comfortable pair i have worn in years
September 12, 2017
Very comfortable. Nice pouch design.
June 21, 2018
These did not come in the original SAXX box. They were in a sealed plastic bag. They were not the “ultra”. One pair had a small hole in them, overall, they appeared to be returned products which I as well will be returning.
