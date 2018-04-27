Saxx Ultra Boxer Brief 3-Pack, M, Navy/Black/Grey

  • 5% spandex
  • Comfort meets function with this innovative boxer brief
  • Ultra-soft, boxer brief with contour pouch and fly front
  • Fine mesh inner sling helps keep everything in place
  • Seamless side panels protect chafing of inner thighs
  • Smooth, seamless seat for ultimate next-to-nothing feel

Product description

Comfort meets function with this innovative boxer brief, Ultra-soft, boxer brief with contour pouch and fly front. Fine mesh inner sling helps keep everything in place, Seamless side panels protect chafing of inner thighs. Smooth, seamless seat for ultimate next-to-nothing feel SAXX, Style Number: SXPP3U-BGN.

  • Product Dimensions: 9.8 x 10.5 x 1.5 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 15.5 ounces
  • ASIN: B06VSLVJCQ
  • Item model number: SXPP3U-BGN
  • Date first listed on Amazon: February 9, 2017
    SilentBob890
    5.0 out of 5 starsBig fan
    April 27, 2018
    Ralph Seymour
    5.0 out of 5 starsDo you like the odor of schweatiness
    August 30, 2018
    Nis220
    5.0 out of 5 starsthe material feels like no other
    August 27, 2018
    Sunny Martin
    5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
    December 21, 2017
    raff
    5.0 out of 5 starsThe Best
    August 24, 2017
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
    February 7, 2018
    Robin S
    5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
    September 12, 2017
    Melissa Fraser
    1.0 out of 5 starsTotally NOT as described
    June 21, 2018
