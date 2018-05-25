I was not sponsored for this review, I bought these for my own good because I now have no excuses for not moving.

I purchased this and the

. When I did a search for "desk cycle" the DeskCycle and this were the first two that came up. I did some extensive research to see if this was worth getting instead of a walking treadmill desk. The price difference between a walking treadmill desk and an under desk bike is HUGE and each setup has its own pros and cons... but if you don't have that big of a budget to afford a treadmill desk to work out while on the computer... the under desk cycle is great!



Background:

I use the DeskCycle for home ( I spend lots of time on the computer after work, I'm also a PC gamer!), and the Sunny Exercise Bike at work (I work full time).



Things to consider:

If this is your first time setting up a bike under your desk, it is NORMAL to have to make desk/chair adjustments because you need to make sure you have a comfortable and ergonomic setup or your back can get strained over long periods of time. The instructions included with the DeskCycle provide good recommendations and tips for this, and they have a support website too that contains awesome info!



My dimensions:

I'm 5 feet 1". I compared using this against my 6' husband and he didn't seem to like it. He's picky about his desk setup and with his stagnant and stationary setup he likes the way his desk is currently setup. With the deskcycle he would have to make major adjustments and raise the desk because his knees kept on hitting the desk. I could imagine taller people than me would have this issue but it is NORMAL to make desk adjustments if possible to accommodate for this desk bike device.



DeskCycle

Pros:

- Very quiet

- Easy and quick to assemble (it took me less than 30 minutes)

- Well packaged out of the box

- Sturdy pedal straps, Straps are permanently attached to the pedal and are adjusted via velcro

- LCD monitor is removable and can be extended to be placed on top of a desk for display

- When setup properly my knees don't hit the desk

- You can and will break a sweat while using this, at least I did (resistance set to 2 and I'm at "20"+mph? if I'm reading this correctly)

- No weird pungent factory smell (see below) out of the box



Cons:

- When first using the bike I found it difficult to concentrate on whatever I was doing on the computer, but after a day or two of constant use you get used to it

- No handle for easy transportation if needed

- Not really sure what the LCD units of measurement are, it's not super clear



Sunny Mini Exercise Bike (cheaper than the DeskCycle)

Pros:

- has a handle for easy transportation

- Pretty much what I mentioned about the DeskCycle with some minor differences

- Easy setup, less than 30 mins out of the box

- Very quiet, my coworkers sitting next to me don't even notice nor hear a thing when I start pedaling



Cons:

- It smells like hardcore factory smell out of the box. Similar to walking into Harbor Freight.

- LCD screen is not removable

- The pedal straps don't look as sturdy as the DeskCycle straps. They can detach from the pedal and over time it can rip from overuse. It's a rubbery material. Straps adjust similar to putting a watch tab in different holes.



Differences:

- Sunny Exercise Bike pedals are slightly higher off the ground than the DeskCycle

- Sunny's LCD screen is not removable, you only display it from the front. (DeskCycle default is from the back)

- DeskCycle includes a long velcro strap to tether your rolling chair to the bike, Sunny does not

- Sunny has a handle for transportation, DeskCycle does not

- My observation between the two.... the DeskCycle has a more rigid construction than the Sunny Bike. DeskCycle has more comprehensive instructions than the Sunny Bike does.



Similarities:

- With either one you still need to set up your desk/chair as ergonomically as possible

- Both of these force you to sit up straight

- You should take a break after a long period of cycling nonstop every once in a while unless you want some slight lower back pain and sweat at work

- The measurements between the two appear to be very close to each other when looking at the LCD screen using the same resistance and energy force on your legs

- With a good diet and using this, you will lose weight. So far I have in 1 week, maybe about a 1lb or two. Results will vary.



Extra bonus stuff for fun:

- I strapped a Fitbit watch

to my left foot and it still measures steps while using these two desk bikes.... I left it on and it registers as either walk or elliptical when looking at my Fitbit dashboard!