DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser - Portable Foot Exercise Cycle for Sitting with LCD Display - Mini Stationary Peddler for Adults & Seniors, Physical Therapy Workout Equipment
|Brand
|DeskCycle
|Color
|White
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|24 x 20 x 10 inches
|Maximum Height
|10 Inches
|Minimum Height
|2 Inches
|Item Weight
|23 Pounds
|Resistance Mechanism
|Magnetic
|Material
|Steel high-impact plastic
|Maximum Weight Recommendation
|500 Pounds
|Number of Resistance Levels
|8
About this item
- SMALL & SMART : Our quality under desk exercise machine keeps you focused, improves productivity and burns far more calories than a standing desk. Home exercise equipment that can fit under desks as low as 27inches.
- ADVANCED DESIGN: With more than twice the resistance range of other foot pedal exercisers, our desk elliptical has 8 calibrated resistance settings so that you're the one in control. The pedals have adjustable straps to keep feet secure and comfortable.
- QUIET & SMOOTH: The DeskCycle desk bike uses premium magnetic resistance for a super smooth pedal motion. This desk cycle is great for your joints and remains whisper quiet on the floor. So whether you're patched into a zoom meeting or working on site, your coworkers won't notice!
- EASY TO USE: This mini exercise bike has simple settings. The 6 function removable LCD display tells you everything you need to know - including your speed, time, distance, and calories.
- FITNESS & REHAB: Great for getting in a cardio work out while you dig into office projects, but the stationary bikes for seniors & adults are also essential to help building strength as well as increasing mobility in occupational or physical therapy.
Product Description
With 8 different intensity levels to choose from you can push your workout to the limit.
The magnetic precision flywheel ensures discreet performance at any resistance level.
An LCD screen shows metrics for speed, time, distance, and calories burned, during use.
Joint-free, low-impact cycling helps you conveniently burn calories while sitting.
Active circulation enhances productivity, increases energy, and improves mood.
From fitness enthusiasts to fidgety children, the DeskCycle works for everyone.
|DeskCycle 2 Adjustable Under Desk Bike
|DeskCycle Original Under Desk Bike
|DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical
|MagneTrainer Arm and Leg Pedal Exerciser
|Patented Magnetic Resistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Resistance Settings
|8
|8
|8
|Stepless resistance
|Easy Assembly
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Adjustable Height
|✓
|LCD Display Monitor
|5 function, tracks up to 10,000 minutes of activity
|5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity
|6 function, tracks up to 100,000 revolutions
|5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity
|Extension Cord and Stand for Monitor
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Edit- it’s been almost 4 years and I now own 3 of these - not because any have broken but because I have them in my office, home office and tv room. I’m down 60 lbs and I still cycle 40-50 miles/day. I’ve convinced many people to get one of these and it really helps!
I've had horrible A1C for the past several years at around 10. Then last year I went low carb, hi fat diet and lost 83 pounds so far and dropped my insulin injects from 200 units per day down to 24. Recently with this DeskCycle, I could get off insulin altogether. Just one 20 minute session of interval cardio (on tension setting 2 only) drops my blood sugar by 30 mg/dl! I often start around 105 mg/dL and end up at 79 mg/dL! I only do 15 second all out burts to where I get to breathing hard, then cycle slowly for 45 seconds to recuperate. Rinse and repeat.
What's nice about this DeskCycle is I can use the sofa. I get to lay back in it and this where there is no buttock, tailbone, hip pain. The sofa also supports my back. There is like no impact to any joints! I have bad joints from being diabetic and sometimes it's hard to just walk. (hips, knees, back etc). But with this DeskCycle & the sofa, it's saved me. No pain at all :).
I feel so much better after excercising. I feel more calm (less cortisol) and I have better mental clarity.
This DeskCycle combined with my low carb high fat diet really did me good.
I purchased this and the Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B0418 Magnetic Mini Exercise Bike, Gray . When I did a search for "desk cycle" the DeskCycle and this were the first two that came up. I did some extensive research to see if this was worth getting instead of a walking treadmill desk. The price difference between a walking treadmill desk and an under desk bike is HUGE and each setup has its own pros and cons... but if you don't have that big of a budget to afford a treadmill desk to work out while on the computer... the under desk cycle is great!
Background:
I use the DeskCycle for home ( I spend lots of time on the computer after work, I'm also a PC gamer!), and the Sunny Exercise Bike at work (I work full time).
Things to consider:
If this is your first time setting up a bike under your desk, it is NORMAL to have to make desk/chair adjustments because you need to make sure you have a comfortable and ergonomic setup or your back can get strained over long periods of time. The instructions included with the DeskCycle provide good recommendations and tips for this, and they have a support website too that contains awesome info!
My dimensions:
I'm 5 feet 1". I compared using this against my 6' husband and he didn't seem to like it. He's picky about his desk setup and with his stagnant and stationary setup he likes the way his desk is currently setup. With the deskcycle he would have to make major adjustments and raise the desk because his knees kept on hitting the desk. I could imagine taller people than me would have this issue but it is NORMAL to make desk adjustments if possible to accommodate for this desk bike device.
DeskCycle
Pros:
- Very quiet
- Easy and quick to assemble (it took me less than 30 minutes)
- Well packaged out of the box
- Sturdy pedal straps, Straps are permanently attached to the pedal and are adjusted via velcro
- LCD monitor is removable and can be extended to be placed on top of a desk for display
- When setup properly my knees don't hit the desk
- You can and will break a sweat while using this, at least I did (resistance set to 2 and I'm at "20"+mph? if I'm reading this correctly)
- No weird pungent factory smell (see below) out of the box
Cons:
- When first using the bike I found it difficult to concentrate on whatever I was doing on the computer, but after a day or two of constant use you get used to it
- No handle for easy transportation if needed
- Not really sure what the LCD units of measurement are, it's not super clear
Sunny Mini Exercise Bike (cheaper than the DeskCycle)
Pros:
- has a handle for easy transportation
- Pretty much what I mentioned about the DeskCycle with some minor differences
- Easy setup, less than 30 mins out of the box
- Very quiet, my coworkers sitting next to me don't even notice nor hear a thing when I start pedaling
Cons:
- It smells like hardcore factory smell out of the box. Similar to walking into Harbor Freight.
- LCD screen is not removable
- The pedal straps don't look as sturdy as the DeskCycle straps. They can detach from the pedal and over time it can rip from overuse. It's a rubbery material. Straps adjust similar to putting a watch tab in different holes.
Differences:
- Sunny Exercise Bike pedals are slightly higher off the ground than the DeskCycle
- Sunny's LCD screen is not removable, you only display it from the front. (DeskCycle default is from the back)
- DeskCycle includes a long velcro strap to tether your rolling chair to the bike, Sunny does not
- Sunny has a handle for transportation, DeskCycle does not
- My observation between the two.... the DeskCycle has a more rigid construction than the Sunny Bike. DeskCycle has more comprehensive instructions than the Sunny Bike does.
Similarities:
- With either one you still need to set up your desk/chair as ergonomically as possible
- Both of these force you to sit up straight
- You should take a break after a long period of cycling nonstop every once in a while unless you want some slight lower back pain and sweat at work
- The measurements between the two appear to be very close to each other when looking at the LCD screen using the same resistance and energy force on your legs
- With a good diet and using this, you will lose weight. So far I have in 1 week, maybe about a 1lb or two. Results will vary.
Extra bonus stuff for fun:
- I strapped a Fitbit watch Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch, Plum, Silver, Small (US Version) to my left foot and it still measures steps while using these two desk bikes.... I left it on and it registers as either walk or elliptical when looking at my Fitbit dashboard!
Top reviews from other countries
Bought this with full intention of enjoying excercise while working. So that I could shed a few pounds, regrettably hurt my knees the only thing I’ve now lost is unexpected charge. Thanks for nothing.
Suite a un diagnostic d'Arthrose, l'Orthopediste, m'a suggéré de faire de la bicyclette sans effort pour renforcer mon genou affaibli par l'arthrose. Je l'utilise depuis peu et ça marche. Graduellement je retrouve de la force dans mon genou et j'aime le côté pratique de cet appareil car il prend peu de place et peut être déplacé aisément d'une pièce à l'autre comparé au modèles plus gros..