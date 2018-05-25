& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery Friday, January 7
Or fastest delivery Thursday, January 6. Order within 10 hrs 56 mins
In Stock.
$$189.00 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$189.00
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
3D Innovations, LLC
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
3D Innovations, LLC
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 90 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
DeskCycle Under Desk Bike... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

2 Year Sporting Goods Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(6903)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more
See more
FREE delivery Friday, January 7
Or fastest delivery Wednesday, January 5. Order within 10 hrs 56 mins
In Stock.
New & Used (5) from
$140.11  & FREE Shipping.

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser - Portable Foot Exercise Cycle for Sitting with LCD Display - Mini Stationary Peddler for Adults & Seniors, Physical Therapy Workout Equipment

4.6 out of 5 stars 5,830 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Exercise Bikes by DeskCycle
Price: $189.00 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Coupon:  
 $40 coupon applied at checkout. Terms  
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • SMALL & SMART : Our quality under desk exercise machine keeps you focused, improves productivity and burns far more calories than a standing desk. Home exercise equipment that can fit under desks as low as 27inches.
  • ADVANCED DESIGN: With more than twice the resistance range of other foot pedal exercisers, our desk elliptical has 8 calibrated resistance settings so that you're the one in control. The pedals have adjustable straps to keep feet secure and comfortable.
  • QUIET & SMOOTH: The DeskCycle desk bike uses premium magnetic resistance for a super smooth pedal motion. This desk cycle is great for your joints and remains whisper quiet on the floor. So whether you're patched into a zoom meeting or working on site, your coworkers won't notice!
  • EASY TO USE: This mini exercise bike has simple settings. The 6 function removable LCD display tells you everything you need to know - including your speed, time, distance, and calories.
  • FITNESS & REHAB: Great for getting in a cardio work out while you dig into office projects, but the stationary bikes for seniors & adults are also essential to help building strength as well as increasing mobility in occupational or physical therapy.
New & Used (5) from $140.11 & FREE Shipping.

Frequently bought together

  • DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser - Portable Foot Exercise Cycle for Sitting with LCD Display - Mini Stationary Peddl
  • +
  • Gaiam Balance Disc Wobble Cushion Stability Core Trainer for Home or Office Desk Chair & Kids Alternative Classroom Sensory W
  • +
  • DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Leg - Mini Exercise Bike Desk Cycle, Leg Exerciser for Physical T
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

DeskCycle 1
Read more
DeskCycle 1
Read more
DeskCycle 2 Adjustable Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Original Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical MagneTrainer Arm and Leg Pedal Exerciser
DeskCycle 2 Adjustable Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Original Under Desk Bike DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical MagneTrainer Arm and Leg Pedal Exerciser
Patented Magnetic Resistance
Resistance Settings 8 8 8 Stepless resistance
Easy Assembly
Adjustable Height
LCD Display Monitor 5 function, tracks up to 10,000 minutes of activity 5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity 6 function, tracks up to 100,000 revolutions 5 function, tracks up to 1,000 minutes of activity
Extension Cord and Stand for Monitor

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 24 x 20 x 10 inches; 23 Pounds
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ DeskCycle
  • Batteries ‏ : ‎ 2 AA batteries required.
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ January 16, 2013
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ 3D Innovations
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B00B1VDNQA
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.6 out of 5 stars 5,830 ratings

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
5,830 global ratings
5 star
77%
4 star
14%
3 star
5%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

Almir Cutic
5.0 out of 5 stars DEAR GOD THE WEIGHT LOSS!! CAN’T LIVE WIHOUT MY TWO DESK BIKES!!!
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
550 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jennifer G.
5.0 out of 5 stars A Type 2 Diabetics new best friend! I've had horrible A1C for the past ...
Reviewed in the United States on October 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
470 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
sanddollars
5.0 out of 5 stars 1 week of use: I bought this and the Sunny Mini Exercise Bike, one for home and one for work
Reviewed in the United States on June 17, 2017
Verified Purchase
616 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

CSharp
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice things come in small packages.
Reviewed in Canada on December 6, 2015
Verified Purchase
44 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
O'Sullivan
4.0 out of 5 stars Stay clear!!! No one wants to return an item but when you get slammed $50.00 for doing so…BEWARE!!!!
Reviewed in Canada on December 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
CSL
5.0 out of 5 stars WPNDERFUL
Reviewed in Canada on December 13, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
grandmom
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy transportation from one room to another / Se transporte aisément d'une pièce à l'autre
Reviewed in Canada on October 9, 2016
Verified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Ted Smegus
5.0 out of 5 stars Highly recommended
Reviewed in Canada on November 26, 2015
Verified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
 Report abuse