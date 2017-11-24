Universal Waterproof Case,Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch Compatible for iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max XS Max Samsung Galaxy s10 Google Up to 7.0", IPX8 Cellphone Dry Bag for Vacation-2 Pack
Enhance your purchase
|Material
|Polyvinyl Chloride
|Brand
|Hiearcool
|Form Factor
|Dry Bag
|Color
|Black&Green
|Compatible Phone Models
|IPhone 13 Pro Max,13 Pro,13,13 mini,iPhone 12 Pro Max,12 Pro,12,iPhone 11,11 Pro,11Max, Xs Max, Xs, Xr, X,8,8 plus,7 plus, 7, 6s, 6s Plus, 6, 6 plus 5s, 5, se, 5C, 5, 4s iPod, Galaxy S21 Ultra S21+ S21S20 Ultra S20 S10 S10e S9 S9 Plus S8 S8 Plus Note 10+ 10 9 8 S7 S7 edge S6 S6 Edge plus S5 S4 S3,Google Pixel 5 Pixel 4 XL Pixel 4 Pixel 3,Play Z P30 P30pro Honor 5X 6X ,Asus Zenfone Moto XT1644 ZTE Axon 7 mini P9 P8 LG G6 G5 G4 G3 G2 v10 etc,HTC One M10, M9, M8, M7, Nexus 6, 6P, 5, 4,Nokia Microsoft Lumia BlackBerry Black Berry Motorola, Other phone devices up to 7" See more
About this item
- Beach Accessories for Vacation: Big Size Waterproof Phone Holder, Up to 7 inches capacity, compatible for iPhone 12 pro Samsung and others.
- Beach Essentials: 2 Pack waterproof phone bag convenient for you and your family.
- Certified Waterproof Phone Cases: IPX8 certified waterproof up to 100 feet/ 30 meters,beach accessories for vacation must haves.
- Beach Gear: Hiearcool Waterproof phone pouch/case comes with a detachable lanyard from 13.8 to 21 inches.
- Beach Necessities: Not just for the phone but any other you want to keep away from water.
What's in the box
Product Description
|
|
|
|
EXTRA LARGER SIZE
Compatible with all smartphones under 7 inches, such as iPhone 13/12 Pro Max, 13/12/11 Pro, 11 Max, 13,12,11, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S21+ S21 S20, Google Pixel 6 5,etc.
|
SENSITIVE SCREEN-TOUCH
This waterproof case features a snap clasp and lock seal system that ensures full protection against even storm.
|
Fully Protection
Designed for underwater, swimmers, surfers and scuba divers. This waterproof bag can not only protect your phone, but also the carry-on passport, cards, or cash.
Friendly Reminder:
* Please stay away from any sharp objects.
* Cell phone may suffer hydraulic pressure under certain water depth, which will impact the the operation of the touchscreen. Please take photos by volume buttons.
* Easy to operate the touch screen functions, but NOT for touch ID fingerprint. You can wake up your phone by power button or use "Raise to Wake" function: Setting->Display & Brightness->Raise to wake-> ON.
* Waterproof bags can't be used for hot spring.
* Waterproof bags are suitable for outdoor rafting, swimming, beach playing and ordinary diving, but not recommended when diving into more than 49 feet of water depth.
*Waterproof bag inside the fog is a normal phenomenon.
*We are trying to improve the delivery convenience via cutting the edge of the packaging.
You may receive different packaging.
Packaging style 1: 9.4*6.2*0.7inches
Packaging style 2: 10*6.2*0.7inches
What's in the box
Reviewed in the United States on March 22, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on March 22, 2019
I was able to fit my Samsung S9+ with the case on in this pouch. With my case on, my phone's is about 6.6" in height and 7" diagonally, again this is with the case on. I was worried the colored area of the pouch would cover my front camera but the entire screen of my phone fit within the clear area of this case. So I'm able to take pictures with the front and back cameras with no issue. I do recommend enabling taking pictures with the volume buttons and doubling clicking the power button to launch the camera app.
Advise for those who complained the touch screen wouldn't work in this case: change your screen sensitivity in your settings. I had put a screen protector on my phone and couldn't get touch to work until I changed that setting. I have no issues using this with my screen protector on, which means I have 2 layers total on my screen when it's in this pouch.
I can't speak to the longevity of this because it doesn't seem as sturdy as my other the brand I usually use, but I have taken my phone in and out several times with no problems. I just make sure to lift the plastic off the screen and then pinch the sides to make a wider opening before removing my phone. My phone slides in like butter when I pinch the sides to open it more (see my pic attached to this review). but even if I only get a year's use out of it, it'll be worth the money. This is one of the only brands I could find that said it would fit a 7" diagonal phone. It's inexpensive enough for me to purchase again if needed. And I love that this came with 2 pouches. I gave the second one to my husband but you could keep the second as a backup for yourself.
I tested them before like they say to do and submerged them in the sink full of water for 20 minutes and no issues. Pleasantly surprised!
