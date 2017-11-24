I usually use a different brand that rolls down and Velcros shut but I got a bigger phone that didn't fit any more. I was skeptical of the closure style on this but it truly does keep it watertight. I tested it in my tub and at the local pool.



I was able to fit my Samsung S9+ with the case on in this pouch. With my case on, my phone's is about 6.6" in height and 7" diagonally, again this is with the case on. I was worried the colored area of the pouch would cover my front camera but the entire screen of my phone fit within the clear area of this case. So I'm able to take pictures with the front and back cameras with no issue. I do recommend enabling taking pictures with the volume buttons and doubling clicking the power button to launch the camera app.



Advise for those who complained the touch screen wouldn't work in this case: change your screen sensitivity in your settings. I had put a screen protector on my phone and couldn't get touch to work until I changed that setting. I have no issues using this with my screen protector on, which means I have 2 layers total on my screen when it's in this pouch.



I can't speak to the longevity of this because it doesn't seem as sturdy as my other the brand I usually use, but I have taken my phone in and out several times with no problems. I just make sure to lift the plastic off the screen and then pinch the sides to make a wider opening before removing my phone. My phone slides in like butter when I pinch the sides to open it more (see my pic attached to this review). but even if I only get a year's use out of it, it'll be worth the money. This is one of the only brands I could find that said it would fit a 7" diagonal phone. It's inexpensive enough for me to purchase again if needed. And I love that this came with 2 pouches. I gave the second one to my husband but you could keep the second as a backup for yourself.