Universal Waterproof Case,Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch Compatible for iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max XS Max Samsung Galaxy s10 Google Up to 7.0", IPX8 Cellphone Dry Bag for Vacation-2 Pack

4.6 out of 5 stars 49,159 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Cell Phone Dry Bags by Hiearcool
Color: Black&Green
Black&Green
Enhance your purchase

Material Polyvinyl Chloride
Brand Hiearcool
Form Factor Dry Bag
Color Black&Green
Compatible Phone Models IPhone 13 Pro Max,13 Pro,13,13 mini,iPhone 12 Pro Max,12 Pro,12,iPhone 11,11 Pro,11Max, Xs Max, Xs, Xr, X,8,8 plus,7 plus, 7, 6s, 6s Plus, 6, 6 plus 5s, 5, se, 5C, 5, 4s iPod, Galaxy S21 Ultra S21+ S21S20 Ultra S20 S10 S10e S9 S9 Plus S8 S8 Plus Note 10+ 10 9 8 S7 S7 edge S6 S6 Edge plus S5 S4 S3,Google Pixel 5 Pixel 4 XL Pixel 4 Pixel 3,Play Z P30 P30pro Honor 5X 6X ,Asus Zenfone Moto XT1644 ZTE Axon 7 mini P9 P8 LG G6 G5 G4 G3 G2 v10 etc,HTC One M10, M9, M8, M7, Nexus 6, 6P, 5, 4,Nokia Microsoft Lumia BlackBerry Black Berry Motorola, Other phone devices up to 7" See more

About this item

  • Beach Accessories for Vacation: Big Size Waterproof Phone Holder, Up to 7 inches capacity, compatible for iPhone 12 pro Samsung and others.
  • Beach Essentials: 2 Pack waterproof phone bag convenient for you and your family.
  • Certified Waterproof Phone Cases: IPX8 certified waterproof up to 100 feet/ 30 meters,beach accessories for vacation must haves.
  • Beach Gear: Hiearcool Waterproof phone pouch/case comes with a detachable lanyard from 13.8 to 21 inches.
  • Beach Necessities: Not just for the phone but any other you want to keep away from water.
What's in the box

  • Case and Lanyard

    • Product Description

    Friendly Reminder:

    * Please stay away from any sharp objects.

    * Cell phone may suffer hydraulic pressure under certain water depth, which will impact the the operation of the touchscreen. Please take photos by volume buttons.

    * Easy to operate the touch screen functions, but NOT for touch ID fingerprint. You can wake up your phone by power button or use "Raise to Wake" function: Setting->Display & Brightness->Raise to wake-> ON.

    * Waterproof bags can't be used for hot spring.

    * Waterproof bags are suitable for outdoor rafting, swimming, beach playing and ordinary diving, but not recommended when diving into more than 49 feet of water depth.

    *Waterproof bag inside the fog is a normal phenomenon.

    *We are trying to improve the delivery convenience via cutting the edge of the packaging.

    You may receive different packaging.

    Packaging style 1: 9.4*6.2*0.7inches

    Packaging style 2: 10*6.2*0.7inches

    diving mask BG Blue&Purple 2B Black&Blue BP
    Diving Mask Snorkel Set Waterproof Phone Pouch Universal Waterproof Pouch Waterproof Phone Case Universal Waterproof Case Waterproof Dry Bag
    Color Black Black&Green Purple&Blue Black&Black Black&Blue Black&Pink
    Quantity 1 Pack 2 Pack 2 Pack 2 Pack 2 Pack 2 Pack
    Compatibility Youth/Adults/Men/Women Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0" Up to 7.0"
    Material Food Grade Silicone PVC PVC PVC PVC PVC
    Waterproof Level Within 3 meters IPX8 IPX8 IPX8 IPX8 IPX8
    Detachable Lanyard

    Top reviews from the United States

    william w.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Took this to Belize and decided to set it in ...
    Reviewed in the United States on November 24, 2017
    Color: Black&BlueVerified Purchase
    782 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    S. Wright
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great product and great value
    Reviewed in the United States on March 22, 2019
    Color: Black&GreenVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    S. Wright
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great product and great value
    Reviewed in the United States on March 22, 2019
    Purchased this product to take on a recent family cruise. I initially purchased it to just make sure my phone was protected from moisture. However while snorkeling in the Cayman Islands I took the risk to take my phone umderwater and take some pics and video. I was impressed the clarity not only underwater but also above the water as these two photos reflect. I bought the double pack for me and my husband; the price can’t be beat.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    337 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Kindle Customer
    4.0 out of 5 stars Works well and fits S9+ with slim case
    Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2018
    Color: Black&GreenVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Kindle Customer
    4.0 out of 5 stars Works well and fits S9+ with slim case
    Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2018
    I usually use a different brand that rolls down and Velcros shut but I got a bigger phone that didn't fit any more. I was skeptical of the closure style on this but it truly does keep it watertight. I tested it in my tub and at the local pool.

    I was able to fit my Samsung S9+ with the case on in this pouch. With my case on, my phone's is about 6.6" in height and 7" diagonally, again this is with the case on. I was worried the colored area of the pouch would cover my front camera but the entire screen of my phone fit within the clear area of this case. So I'm able to take pictures with the front and back cameras with no issue. I do recommend enabling taking pictures with the volume buttons and doubling clicking the power button to launch the camera app.

    Advise for those who complained the touch screen wouldn't work in this case: change your screen sensitivity in your settings. I had put a screen protector on my phone and couldn't get touch to work until I changed that setting. I have no issues using this with my screen protector on, which means I have 2 layers total on my screen when it's in this pouch.

    I can't speak to the longevity of this because it doesn't seem as sturdy as my other the brand I usually use, but I have taken my phone in and out several times with no problems. I just make sure to lift the plastic off the screen and then pinch the sides to make a wider opening before removing my phone. My phone slides in like butter when I pinch the sides to open it more (see my pic attached to this review). but even if I only get a year's use out of it, it'll be worth the money. This is one of the only brands I could find that said it would fit a 7" diagonal phone. It's inexpensive enough for me to purchase again if needed. And I love that this came with 2 pouches. I gave the second one to my husband but you could keep the second as a backup for yourself.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    366 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Diane
    5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for a beach vacation!
    Reviewed in the United States on May 24, 2019
    Color: Blue&PurpleVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Diane
    5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for a beach vacation!
    Reviewed in the United States on May 24, 2019
    Worked perfectly and fit my 8plus WITH a case and pop socket on it. Totally waterproof. Be aware you cant really use the touch screen while youre underwater, but you can use the volume buttons on the side of the phone to take pictures/videos (which were crystal clear btw). Used it for snorkeling and it worked great!!
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    204 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Mary Taber
    5.0 out of 5 stars Works 100%
    Reviewed in the United States on June 6, 2019
    Color: Black&BlueVerified Purchase
    175 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Mitch
    5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful
    Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2017
    Color: Black&BlueVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Mitch
    5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful
    Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2017
    Used them snorkeling and swimming on our vacation to Hawaii. Absolutely kept my phone dry and I got great pictures. All the pictures provided were inside the case. The only difficulty was zooming but was well worth it.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    177 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    B Eazy Peazy
    5.0 out of 5 stars Worked perfectly. Only complain is that I couldn’t take ...
    Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2018
    Color: Black&GreenVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    B Eazy Peazy
    5.0 out of 5 stars Worked perfectly. Only complain is that I couldn’t take ...
    Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2018
    Worked perfectly. Only complain is that I couldn’t take pictures under the water because of the water pressure and material. But it kept my iPhone safe as I took videos instead.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    152 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    WritingADream
    5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing!!!!
    Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2018
    Color: Black&GreenVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    WritingADream
    5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing!!!!
    Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2018
    Amazing, I floated on a river for over 5 hours. This case worked perfect the entire time. I used it with an IPhone 8+ and didn’t have any issues with touch or screen response. I actually went live a few times and the video and picture quality was perfect.i also choose this one because of the larger clasp, I read reviews were people had purchased other brands with thinner clasps and the clasps broke. It’s a must buy if you are doing anything around water.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    127 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Carol Brandon
    1.0 out of 5 stars Couldn’t turn phone on, when in the pouch.
    Reviewed in Canada on December 10, 2021
    Color: Black&GreenVerified Purchase
    Report abuse