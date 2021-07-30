Included with a Kindle Unlimited membership.
Read with Kindle Unlimited
Buy new:
$11.11
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Monday, May 16 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Thursday, May 12. Order within 19 hrs 16 mins
In Stock.
As an alternative, the Kindle eBook is available now and can be read on any device with the free Kindle app. Want to listen? Try Audible.
[{"displayPrice":"$11.11","priceAmount":11.11,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"11","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"11","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"r28oGa%2BuhJzTm9HlmI9QPG%2F%2FWnf8FeTQ9g0qvDFzrfU%2FGvichBZ1PV%2BULPyv1VZVy5g6GIfUpPim%2FuTKBAnDMbnw2KhK4WaQyaxpz5a3QgFJ%2BZp6fp%2F7uQn39KN9dlLCByU5HCoTK6cn2aUFMBRGKg%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$11.11 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$11.11
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Unsolved Serial Killers: ... has been added to your Cart
Share <Embed>
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs
Kindle app logo image

Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more

Read instantly on your browser with Kindle Cloud Reader.

Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.

QR code to download the Kindle App

Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the Author

D.R. Werner

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


Unsolved Serial Killers: 10 Frightening True Crime Cases of Unidentified Serial Killers (The Ones You've Never Heard of) Volume 1 Paperback – July 11, 2021

by
D.R. Werner (Author)
Visit Amazon's D.R. Werner Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
D.R. Werner (Author)
4.3 out of 5 stars 494 ratings
See all formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$2.99
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
$0.00
Free with your Audible trial
Hardcover
$19.99
$19.99
Paperback
$11.11
$11.11 $11.84
Great on Kindle
Great Experience. Great Value.
iphone with kindle app
Putting our best book forward
Each Great on Kindle book offers a great reading experience, at a better value than print to keep your wallet happy.

Explore your book, then jump right back to where you left off with Page Flip.

View high quality images that let you zoom in to take a closer look.

Enjoy features only possible in digital – start reading right away, carry your library with you, adjust the font, create shareable notes and highlights, and more.

Discover additional details about the events, people, and places in your book, with Wikipedia integration.
Get the free Kindle app: Link to the kindle app page Link to the kindle app page
Enjoy a great reading experience when you borrow the Kindle edition of this book with your Kindle Unlimited membership. Learn more about Great on Kindle, available in select categories.
View Kindle Edition

Enhance your purchase

Previous page
  1. Print length
    162 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publication date
    July 11, 2021
  4. Dimensions
    5.5 x 0.41 x 8.5 inches
  5. ISBN-13
    979-8535679686
  6. See all details
Next page
Explore books for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Frequently bought together

  • Unsolved Serial Killers: 10 Frightening True Crime Cases of Unidentified Serial Killers (The Ones You've Never Heard of) Volu
  • +
  • Unsolved Serial Killers: 10 More Frightening True Crime Cases Of Unidentified Serial Killers (The Ones You've Never Heard Of)
  • +
  • Unsolved Serial Killers: 10 More Frightening True Crime Cases of Unidentified Serial Killers (The Ones You've Never Heard of)
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.
Shop for global treasures with live virtual tours
Amazon Explore Browse now

Product details

  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B09919GZDL
  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Independently published (July 11, 2021)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Paperback ‏ : ‎ 162 pages
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 979-8535679686
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 8.1 ounces
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 5.5 x 0.41 x 8.5 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.3 out of 5 stars 494 ratings

About the author

Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.

D.R. Werner

Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.

With a passion for true crime and an insatiable curiosity to explore the mind and methods of the serial killer, D.R. Werner is a successful multimedia artist from Dallas, Texas, and an aficionado for frightening mysteries. His research into slayings around the world is fueled by a keen desire to unearth the how’s the who's, and the why’s behind the most depraved incidents of murder in history, and certainly the ones that have yet to be solved.

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
494 global ratings
5 star
63%
4 star
18%
3 star
13%
2 star
5%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

Book Aficionado
4.0 out of 5 stars Definitely an Eye-Opener
Reviewed in the United States on July 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Samantha Stewart
5.0 out of 5 stars Chilling tales from beginning to end!
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Samantha Stewart
5.0 out of 5 stars Chilling tales from beginning to end!
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2021
I consider myself quite the true crime fan and I had not heard of any of these cases before! The author uses details to paint a picture of gruesome deaths at the hands of these unidentified serial killers. While reading the names of the victims, I felt it was a way to honor them and their lives that were cut short. It was a fantastic read for anyone who likes true crime. I recommend it!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Heidi Prickett
2.0 out of 5 stars I never throw away a book, good or bad
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Taryn🌘
5.0 out of 5 stars Top 5 of the best unsolved murders books. Short read. Highly recommended
Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Taryn🌘
5.0 out of 5 stars Top 5 of the best unsolved murders books. Short read. Highly recommended
Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2021
Top 5 best readings. If your into this topic of books I highly recommend this volume one just got me hooked. I can't wait to purchase more volumes.
This keep you on the edge and wanting to read more knowing that these hanes & brutal attacks occurred but not onlynever truly solved and remin cold cases.
Even in the back of the book there are websites asking for help to solve these grusm murdes.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Taylor Lea Pratt
3.0 out of 5 stars Good Information / very unsettling!
Reviewed in the United States on October 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
TrueOBSESSION
VINE VOICE
3.0 out of 5 stars Roaming, unknown killers
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2021
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
B. McKee
5.0 out of 5 stars New true crime book!
Reviewed in the United States on September 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kindle Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Review
Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

traghast
1.0 out of 5 stars A badly executed summary of freely available information.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Steve~Wirral, England
4.0 out of 5 stars Compact review of 10 cases
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse