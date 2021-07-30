Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more
Unsolved Serial Killers: 10 Frightening True Crime Cases of Unidentified Serial Killers (The Ones You've Never Heard of) Volume 1 Paperback – July 11, 2021
Enhance your purchase
When you hear the word "monsters", you probably conjure visions of gruesome and otherworldly creatures -- vampires, spirits, demons, and more.
Yet the most terrifying monsters in history aren't the ones you see on the big screen.
No horror movie music cues when you cross paths with them or when they spot their first victim.
No, these vicious killers are much subtler. These monsters are people.
These are the killers who will walk away from a murder scene completely unphased by what they've done. The ones who pitilessly dump or hide bodies and then go about their day as usual.
While you're likely familiar with the famous serial killers who have had their faces plastered on every television screen, that's only a part of the picture.
One reason that people find these criminals so compelling is because they can rest easy at night knowing justice has been served, and the world has been made a little safer.
Yes, these killers are shocking and perverse, yet there's a sense of comfort in knowing they won't be hunting for victims any time soon.
But what about those who go undetected?
In Unsolved Serial Killers, here is just a fraction of what you will discover:
- Explorations of the cities and historical contexts of the killings, so you understand the atmosphere when they were taking place
- In-depth profiles of the victims of each killer and what happened to them
- Comprehensive looks at the investigations, suspects, and actions of law enforcement while trying to identify the perpetrators
- The conspiracy theories and lasting legacies that surround these unknown predators
- The methodology of the killers and what those distinct patterns might reveal about their twisted inner psyche
- How gangs of serial killers like the Mad Killers of Belgium enthralled communities with fear and paranoia
- Public reactions to the murder sprees and the surprising ways that public opinion influenced investigations
And much more.
If you're a true crime junkie you may think you know the world of serial killers inside and out -- but prepare to be surprised by what you find within these pages.
Many of these criminals' stories have been nearly lost to time, discarded amongst the drama and pace of the modern news cycle. Others have been eclipsed by even more horrific crimes that took place after their reign of terror.
Yet their impact on the families and friends of the victims will never fade. These accounts are both thorough and compelling and will have you on the edge of your seat.If you're ready for the best true crime stories you've never heard before, then scroll up and click the “Add to Cart” button right now.
Product details
- ASIN : B09919GZDL
- Publisher : Independently published (July 11, 2021)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 162 pages
- ISBN-13 : 979-8535679686
- Item Weight : 8.1 ounces
- Dimensions : 5.5 x 0.41 x 8.5 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #17,227 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #53 in Serial Killers True Accounts
- #71 in Crime & Criminal Biographies
- #122 in Murder & Mayhem True Accounts
Customer Reviews:
About the author
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2021
It disgusts me that predators like these live in this world committing the atrocities against women and are going unpunished. My firm belief is that one day they will get the punishment for their crimes they deserve and the sooner the better!
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2021
This keep you on the edge and wanting to read more knowing that these hanes & brutal attacks occurred but not onlynever truly solved and remin cold cases.
Even in the back of the book there are websites asking for help to solve these grusm murdes.
Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2021
Despite the "True Crime" phase it seems most of the internet is going through, I am not one of those people. I think some cases are interesting, but most of the time I don't want to watch documentaries about serial killers, or read the case information.
However, I decided to give this book a chance and read what D.R. Werner had written.
I was impressed, because I was actually interested. D.R. includes pictures, good information, and explains the backgrounds and crimes in a good, non-hard to read way.(That's my problem with most true crime stories, they are written very convoluted and I lose interest.) This book really opens your eyes to the horrors of serial killers (and how creepy it is that some are unidentified)
So if you are looking for an interesting, True Crime read - I'd say give this one a shot.
However, we are not beaten. Every day brings new and better forensic tools. Technology is taking giant steps forward. We found the Golden State Killer, didn't we?
There are hundreds of serial killers at work. But we're going to put them behind bars sooner or later. They can't outsmart DNA.
11