Unstable Unicorns Not Safe For Work Card (Nsfw) Game - A Strategic Card Game & Party Game For Adults with Drinking Rules Available

4.6 out of 5 stars 2,411 ratings
You Save: $4.35 (22%)
Unstable Unicorns NSFW Base Game
  • The NSFW edition of Unstable Unicorns is still a strategic game that will destroy your friendships in a hilariously offensive way. Horrify your friends. Abandon them. Unicorns don’t judge
  • The game features the same style of gameplay as the beloved Unstable Unicorns, just a bit...dirtier
  • Unstable Unicorns won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for Toy of the Year
  • This highly giftable game takes 30–45 minutes to play and is for 2–8 players (ages 21+)
  • The box contains 135 NSFW cards and a rule book (plus optional drinking and stripping rules) and features a magnetic closure. This game is fully playable on its own, and any expansion pack can be added to it
Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Unstable Unicorns Card Games

Build a Unicorn Army. Betray your friends. Unicorns are your friends now.

Unstable Unicorns is a strategic card game about everyone's two favorite things: Destruction & Unicorns. The goal of Unstable Unicorns is to be the first person to collect seven Unicorns in your play area, also known as your Stable. Use Magic, Instant, Upgrade, and Downgrade cards to hinder your opponents’ progress and destroy their Unicorns. But beware -- each player has all of these tools at their disposal as well, and you may just find your plans foiled by a well-played “Neigh!” card. Get ready to destroy your friendships...but in a good way.

In 2017, Unstable Unicorns became one of the top 100 most backed Kickstarter projects of all time, and in 2019, the game won the People’s Choice Award for Toy of the Year. We are super proud to have created a game that allows people to share meaningful experiences while actively working to screw each other over.

Build a Unicorn Army

Build a Unicorn Army

The goal of Unstable Unicorns is simple: be the first player to collect 7 Unicorns. Where things get tricky is when you realize your opponents are trying to do the same thing while working to destroy you.

Upgrades and Downgrades

Play Upgrades and Downgrades

Use your magic

Use Your Magic

Unstable Unicorns Neigh Cards

Stop Other Players With a Neigh!

Unstable Unicorns Base Game NSFW Base Game Rainbow Apocalypse Expansion Pack Unstable Unicorns Dragons Expansion Pack Unstable Unicorns Unicorns of Legend
Unstable Unicorns Base Game NSFW Base Game Rainbow Apocalypse Expansion Pack Dragons Expansion Pack Unicorns of Legend Expansion
Age 14+ 21+ 14+ 14+ 14+
Card Count 135 cards 135 cards 54 cards 54 cards 54 cards
Players 2-8 players 2-8 players 2-8 players 2-8 players 2-8 players
Play Time 30-45 minutes 30-45 minutes 30-45 minutes 30-45 minutes 30-45 minutes
Standalone Game Yes Yes No No No

Product description

Style:Unstable Unicorns NSFW Base Game

The NSFW edition of Unstable Unicorns is still a strategic game that will destroy your friendships in a hilariously offensive way. Horrify your friends. Abandon them. Unicorns don’t judge. The game features the same style of gameplay as the beloved Unstable Unicorns, just a bit...dirtier. Unstable Unicorns was one of Kickstarter’s top 100 most backed projects of all time and won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for Toy of the Year.

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
2,411 customer ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
10%
3 star
4%
2 star
3%
1 star
4%

1,451 customer reviews

JD
4.0 out of 5 stars So much fun, but complicated set up!
September 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
454 people found this helpful
Yaacob Azancot
5.0 out of 5 stars I played with my wife and parents, now I am divorced and disowned.
July 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
366 people found this helpful
RaCho
3.0 out of 5 stars Instruction Issues - Overall fun
March 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
450 people found this helpful
Matt
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars This is a great second-step in getting little kids playing strategy games!!
August 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
204 people found this helpful
AustinTiffany
4.0 out of 5 stars Fun, Fast-Pace Light Strategy Game
June 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
195 people found this helpful
Dave Betts
5.0 out of 5 stars Great family card game!!!
April 11, 2018
Verified Purchase
141 people found this helpful
UbuntuJohn
5.0 out of 5 stars No friends left after this game!
August 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
101 people found this helpful
Alicia F
5.0 out of 5 stars Funnest game ever!
May 31, 2018
Verified Purchase
98 people found this helpful
