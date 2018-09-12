Other Sellers on Amazon
Unstable Unicorns Not Safe For Work Card (Nsfw) Game - A Strategic Card Game & Party Game For Adults with Drinking Rules Available
- The NSFW edition of Unstable Unicorns is still a strategic game that will destroy your friendships in a hilariously offensive way. Horrify your friends. Abandon them. Unicorns don’t judge
- The game features the same style of gameplay as the beloved Unstable Unicorns, just a bit...dirtier
- Unstable Unicorns won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for Toy of the Year
- This highly giftable game takes 30–45 minutes to play and is for 2–8 players (ages 21+)
- The box contains 135 NSFW cards and a rule book (plus optional drinking and stripping rules) and features a magnetic closure. This game is fully playable on its own, and any expansion pack can be added to it
From the manufacturer
Build a Unicorn Army. Betray your friends. Unicorns are your friends now.
Unstable Unicorns is a strategic card game about everyone's two favorite things: Destruction & Unicorns. The goal of Unstable Unicorns is to be the first person to collect seven Unicorns in your play area, also known as your Stable. Use Magic, Instant, Upgrade, and Downgrade cards to hinder your opponents’ progress and destroy their Unicorns. But beware -- each player has all of these tools at their disposal as well, and you may just find your plans foiled by a well-played “Neigh!” card. Get ready to destroy your friendships...but in a good way.
In 2017, Unstable Unicorns became one of the top 100 most backed Kickstarter projects of all time, and in 2019, the game won the People’s Choice Award for Toy of the Year. We are super proud to have created a game that allows people to share meaningful experiences while actively working to screw each other over.
Build a Unicorn Army
The goal of Unstable Unicorns is simple: be the first player to collect 7 Unicorns. Where things get tricky is when you realize your opponents are trying to do the same thing while working to destroy you.
Build a Unicorn Army
Play Upgrades and Downgrades
Use Your Magic
Stop Other Players With a Neigh!
|Unstable Unicorns Base Game
|NSFW Base Game
|Rainbow Apocalypse Expansion Pack
|Dragons Expansion Pack
|Unicorns of Legend Expansion
|Age
|14+
|21+
|14+
|14+
|14+
|Card Count
|135 cards
|135 cards
|54 cards
|54 cards
|54 cards
|Players
|2-8 players
|2-8 players
|2-8 players
|2-8 players
|2-8 players
|Play Time
|30-45 minutes
|30-45 minutes
|30-45 minutes
|30-45 minutes
|30-45 minutes
|Standalone Game
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
Product description
The NSFW edition of Unstable Unicorns is still a strategic game that will destroy your friendships in a hilariously offensive way. Horrify your friends. Abandon them. Unicorns don’t judge. The game features the same style of gameplay as the beloved Unstable Unicorns, just a bit...dirtier. Unstable Unicorns was one of Kickstarter’s top 100 most backed projects of all time and won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for Toy of the Year.
However.... WARNING FOR TWO PLAYERS...Do not shuffle the cards before you play two players. There is a whole list of cards that have to be removed for only two players (like half the deck). We didn't discover that until after we shuffled for the first play and it was obnoxious trying to find all the cards we had to pull out. Of course, this list is online with the rules.
Otherwise, we had a blast and I will be getting the expansion packs soon!
Okay Okay, I'm joking. I'm not married.
But in all seriousness this game is awesome. From Super Fertile Unicorn who gives you a baby unicorn to Fat Unicorn that plays as two unicorns, the cards are creative and entertaining.
Definitely recommended
In this game, you have to get a certain amount of unicorns in your stable. However, other players can steal and kill your unicorns, so it's enough strategy for them where they can basically pick between 3 options:
1) Build your stable
2) Defend your stable
3) Attack your opponents
That's basically it. The options are limited enough that they are able to understand after only a couple rounds of playing and it's a great starter game if you ever want to get them into MTG or some other horrifically confusing strategy game. After they perfect their strategy for this game (or get bored of it; but I plan on buying the Dragon expansion soon), I plan to introduce them to Smash Up, which adds a bit more complexity but still the same basic concept.
This is a card game that tends to be half luck based and half skill based. Certainly, the core concept and objective requires you to weigh some options and make some basic plans about how you'll attempt to meet the goal, but this game is fairly fast paced and fun because it doesn't involve or really allow long-scope planning or strategy, since what you get in your hand or what happens to you in any given round is between the luck of the draw for you and the other players and what they decide to do. The designers did a good job of incorporating some counters to various attacks by players (chiefly in the "Neigh" card and certain upgrades that will negate that card or other attacks).
Overall, it's easy to start this game and play is fairly quick, intuitive and fun. It's well balanced between outright sabotage of other players, strategy, goal setting, and luck, and there are a lot of unique upgrades, downgrades and unicorn types that make the game entertaining.