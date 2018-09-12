First, I had a blast playing this with my friends. The cards themselves are hilarious and you never know what is coming your way. I love the unpredictability during game play so it doesn't get boring, even after several rounds of play. And just so you know, this isn't a fuzzy, magical and sweet unicorn game...it really is a game of destruction with some seriously scary unicorns to play with :-D My only complaint is that the game doesn't come with a full set of instructions for game play and it can look really complicated. You have to go online for all the rules and set up, but once you have it, it is easy to play.



However.... WARNING FOR TWO PLAYERS...Do not shuffle the cards before you play two players. There is a whole list of cards that have to be removed for only two players (like half the deck). We didn't discover that until after we shuffled for the first play and it was obnoxious trying to find all the cards we had to pull out. Of course, this list is online with the rules.



Otherwise, we had a blast and I will be getting the expansion packs soon!