For the first time, Hillary Clinton reveals what she was thinking during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history. In an intimate voice now free from the constraints of politics, Hillary tells the story of what it was like to be the first woman nominated for president in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, kooky theatrics, Russian interference, a maddening inattention to serious issues, deplorable (yes, deplorable) bigotry, and an opponent who broke all the rules.



In these pages, Hillary describes what it was like to run against Donald Trump, the mistakes she made, how she has coped with a shocking and devastating loss, and what the experience has taught her about life. With humor and candor, she tells readers what it took to get back on her feet—the rituals, the relationships, and occasional yelling at the television.



She also addresses the challenges of being a strong woman in public life, the criticism over her voice, age, and body, and how all women in politics confront a double standard whenever they express anger or ambition. Drawing upon the inspirational quotations she has collected for decades, she shows us how she became strong in the first place, how to find your core truths, and how to keep going in the face of adversity. In that sense, her book is a guide not just for how to persist in politics but also how to win in the real contest of life.



Hillary Clinton lost an election but she remains unbroken and undefeated. This memoir is for the millions of Americans who want to understand what really happened in 2016, how to make sense of it, and how we all can keep going.