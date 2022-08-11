Not Added
3 Up 3 Down Card Game - Super Fun for Family Games Night - Award Winning 2 Player Games - Up to 6 Players Per Deck - Fast & Easy to Learn - Ages 7 to 100 - OK 2 WIN
|Age Range (Description)
|Fast-paced, quick-playing fun for ages 7+ Easy for kids to learn, strategic & exciting for adults
|Number of Players
|2-6 per deck
|Brand
|OK 2 WIN
|Theme
|Card Games
|Material
|310gsm German master quality card stock, linen finish
About this item
- Easy to Learn, Addictive, Fast Paced & Award Winning — With this card game defeating your kid, boyfriend, or grandpa will become your new addiction! It’s truly for everyone. The goal is simple, get rid of all your cards. To play the game: lay down a card of equal or greater value to the one on top of the discard pile - with a few extra surprises/rules throughout! It won’t take forever to play and will become a go-to of fun games for family game night, adult drinking games, or couple card games
- Family Boredom Fix — When the littles complain they're bored, but you’re tired of mind-numbing kid games, 3 Up 3 Down is the solution. It’s a fast-paced, light-hearted game that doesn't require too much mental energy. It’s interesting enough for adult card games but easy enough for kid card games. You’ll think you’ve got the win in the bag, but with the “3 Down Pile” there’s often a plot twist and surprise winner at the end! Use as your drinking card games for adults, or wholesome family fun
- 7 Year Olds To Grandmas — Win the game with some solid strategy, but don’t worry, the younger kids can play using only luck. A little luck and a little strategy, makes it age appropriate for youngsters - but it’s not just kids card games. Add this to your family board games stash or your favorite card games for adults. It’s good for drinking parties, girls night games, games for teens, or small 2 person games. Sweet victory will soon be yours with our family games for kids and adults
- Card Games for Families, Parties & Quiet Nights — For a chill night home, as one of your two player games, or make it social with up to 6 people. With a bigger crowd, add another deck for 8-12 players. It serves as games for adults and children, so the more the merrier. The card game comes with 84, colorful cards and detailed instructions when you need to double check if your dad is cheating! Forget about your other adult board games. This will be your new fave in family games for game night
- Easy Video Instructions — Are you a read-all-the-instructions or just-wing-it type? Instructions are probably the least favorite part of a new game, but you can skip all that with our helpful video. Trust us though, it’s easy as most board games for family night and simple card games for kids. Plus, our US-based care team is always here to help! Feel free to reach out with any questions, and let’s get this party started with some fun games for adults, teens and children alike
Similar item to consider
From the brand
Hi, we're OK2Win!
We make make fast-moving, laugh-inducing card games that we promise your whole family will love!
Product Description
What age range is 3up3down for?
This game is great for everyone from 7+! It is simple and easy to learn for kids to play on their own, but can be strategic and complex for groups of adults and advanced game players.
What's included?
84 premium playing cards on a heavy, premium stock print with a delightful linen matte finish. 3up3down will make a great addition to your game collection.
Is it easy to learn?
Yes! 3up3down is already a classic, with over 175,000+ games sold!
How many players can play?
You need at least two to start a game of 3up3down. Each deck can have up to 6 players.
How can I play with more than 6 players?
Easy! You can combine decks of 3up3down for a truly unlimited amount of players!
More Games from Ok2Win
