What a fantastic family game! It arrived tonight and we got stuck straight in. Our youngest is 5 and eldest is 8 so we paired up to test it out. We soon got the hang of it and after 3 rounds didn't really want to stop playing but bedtime was calling for the little one. We are great fans of uno and have been looking for something similar that could match the greatness of that game, we have certainly found it! I can't wait for family fun night this week. I can see we will get many hours of fun from this for years to come. Its certainly the best £10 we've spent in along time.