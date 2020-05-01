Upload

From the Emmy-winning Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks & Rec) comes a hilarious new sci-fi comedy. In the future people can upload their consciousness to a luxurious digital afterlife. When party boy Nathan gets uploaded to a virtual resort he meets the down-to-earth Nora who starts as his customer service “angel”, but becomes so much more as she helps him find friendship, love and purpose.
Robbie AmellAndy AlloAllegra Edwards
Comedy
English [CC]العربيةDanskDeutschEspañol (Latinoamérica)Español (España)SuomiFilipinoFrançaisעבריתहिन्दीIndonesiaItaliano日本語한국어Norsk BokmålNederlandsPolskiPortuguês (Brasil)Português (Portugal)РусскийSvenskaதமிழ்తెలుగుไทยTürkçe中文（简体）中文（繁體）
EnglishEnglish [Audio Description]DeutschEspañol (España)Español (Latinoamérica)FrançaisItalianoPolskiPortuguês日本語

Episodes (10)

  1. 1. Welcome to Upload
    April 30, 2020
    46min
    16+
    After a self-driving car crash, Nathan is uploaded to Lakeview, his girlfriend’s family’s digital after-life, where he meets his customer service rep, Nora.
  2. 2. Five Stars
    April 30, 2020
    30min
    16+
    Nora tries to get her ratings up, so her boss will approve her dad’s upload loan. Nathan acclimates to his new world with the help of a Lakeview therapist.
  3. 3. The Funeral
    April 30, 2020
    27min
    16+
    Scientists attempt to download a consciousness back into a clone body. Nathan attends his own funeral and Nora uncovers a mystery surrounding his death.
  4. 4. The Sex Suit
    April 30, 2020
    25min
    16+
    Nora thinks she may have misjudged Nathan. Nathan and his girlfriend Ingrid are interviewed about the challenges of romance between a living person and an Upload.
  5. 5. The Grey Market
    April 30, 2020
    28min
    16+
    Nora’s Dad’s vape lung worsens while Nathan, his friend Luke, and Dylan, an uploaded teen whose body is not keeping up with his age, visit a hacker’s market in cyberspace.
  6. 6. The Sleepover
    April 30, 2020
    30min
    16+
    Nathan is thrown when Nora goes on a Nitely date. Ingrid invites Nathan’s niece for a sleepover. Nathan and Nora suspect his damaged memories may lead to a greater conspiracy. Luke gets into a fight with Aleesha.
  7. 7. Bring Your Dad to Work Day
    April 30, 2020
    26min
    13+
    Nathan takes Nora’s dad on a do-or-die upload decision tour, but things go awry when Luddites sabotage Lakeview. Nora does some sleuthing on Lucy’s computer in the confusion.
  8. 8. Shopping Other Digital After-Lives
    April 30, 2020
    28min
    16+
    After a surprising revelation, Nathan shops for a new digital after-life. Nora travels to LA to help Ingrid stop him from leaving Lakeview.
  9. 9. Update Eve
    April 30, 2020
    32min
    16+
    The Uploads are looking forward to the improvements in the new Lakeview Operating System. Nathan and Nora stay up late to recover Nathan’s missing memories.
  10. 10. Freeyond
    April 30, 2020
    24min
    16+
    Nathan’s restored memories and shifting emotional allegiances put Nora in physical danger.

Bonus (1)

  1. Bonus: Upload - Official Trailer
    March 10, 2020
    2min
    16+
    From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes Upload, a new sci-fi comedy. In the near future, people can be “uploaded” into virtual reality environments. Cash-strapped Nora works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When party-boy/coder Nathan’s car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into Nora’s VR world.

Greg DanielsKacie AnningJonathan van TullekenDavid RogersJeffrey BlitzDaina Reid
Zainab JohnsonKevin BigleyChloe Coleman
Greg DanielsHoward KleinShepard BoucherArielle BoisvertShawn WilliamsonMike LawrenceAlex ShermanAlyssa LaneDavid RogersBrent ForresterMark DouglasJill DantonCristina VeranoKatie Strunk
2020
Amazon Studios
Drug usefoul languagesexualityviolence
