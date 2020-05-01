I don't know what all the whining about sex and cursing is about. Such a minor part of the show. "I saw a lion poop. Zero stars for safari". As for those yelling about it being too PC, I must have missed that. Was it the "consent" joke? That was funny. Is it because a gay couple appeared briefly, or because the cast isn't all white? That's called a more accurate representation of the country and I find it refreshing. And anyone who says the characters are unlikable went in to the show intending to be unhappy. How can anyone not like Nora?



I watched the whole series over the course of two days and I found myself cheering for the two lead characters. At times sweet, funny, silly, and even exciting, I genuinely hope "Upload" is renewed for the second season it deserves.