$79.95
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Tuesday, Feb 9 Details
Fastest delivery: Friday, Feb 5
Order within 16 hrs and 50 mins Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Upright GO Original | Pos... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Upright GO Original | Posture Trainer and Corrector for Back | Strapless, Discrete and Easy to Use | Complete with App and Training Plan | Back Health Benefits and Confidence Builder

3.8 out of 5 stars 2,977 ratings
Price: $79.95 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Upright GO
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • POSTURE CORRECTOR AND TRAINER: The UPRIGHT GO is a comfortable strapless posture corrector that you place on your upper back. It reminds you to sit or stand up straight with a real-time gentle vibration reminder. 8 out of 10 Upright users report a posture improvement of 92% in less than 2 weeks!
  • PERSONALIZED TRAINING PLAN: The Upright app generates a personalized training program that consists of daily goals to improve your posture. These daily goals will help strengthen your back and train your brain to be aware of slouching. Long-lasting results and benefits!
  • PRECISE INSIGHT AND STATS: The UPRIGHT GO wearable device attaches directly to your back for the most exact measurements and feedback. Use the Upright app for tracking and monitoring your upright vs. slouched posture. Plus, get a daily upright score and see your progress over time. Be the best version of yourself!
  • TRACKING MODE: The UPRIGHT GO can be switched to a mode with no vibration and is recommended once you complete your daily training session. That way, you can keep track of your posture throughout the day and improve over time. The UPRIGHT GO is not waterproof and water should not come in contact with the USB port. We also recommend against using the UPRIGHT GO during sweat inducing activities, as the adhesives are also not waterproof/sweat resistant and the device may fall off
  • WHAT YOU GET: In the box you will find the UPRIGHT GO posture device, a travel case, USB charging cable, 9 reusable hypoallergenic medical grade adhesives and a user manual. Download the iOS or Android app FREE. DISCLAIMER: The UPRIGHT GO is designed to alert the user whenever he/she deviates from a pre-calibrated good posture stance, by providing a gentle vibration reminder
New (3) from $79.94 + FREE Shipping
Shop our favorite brands
Check out our wide selection of third-party gift cards.
Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • Upright GO Original | Posture Trainer and Corrector for Back | Strapless, Discrete and Easy to Use | Complete with App and Training Plan | Back Health Benefits and Confidence Builder
  • +
  • UPRIGHT GO | Smart Wearable Posture Trainer, Adhesive Replacement Pack, 10 Count
  • +
  • Upright GO 2 Necklace | New Necklace Accessory for Upright Go 2 Posture Trainer (not Compatible with Upright GO Original), Black (URA13B-IN)
Total price: $109.93
Buy the selected items together

More items to explore

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page

    Have a question?

    Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

    There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
    All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

    Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

    Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

    Please enter a question.

    From the manufacturer

    UPRIGHT GO Posture Trainer
    UPRIGHT GO Personal Posture Trainer
    UPRIGHT GO Personal Posture Trainer
    UPRIGHT GO Personal Posture Trainer

    Are the adhesives reusable? How long does each one last?

    Adhesives are reusable and last up to 10 uses, depending on skin type and proper maintenance. Additional adhesives are sold separately in 10 packs.

    What is the UPRIGHT Necklace?

    The Upright Necklace is the ideal accessory for users who have experienced issues with adhesives due to their skin type, or simply prefer an alternative option to adhesives for wearing your Upright GO device. Necklaces are sold separately.

    How does the personalized training plan help me?

    Upright’s training plans are based on your age, weight and level of back pain. The customized plans provide the amount of training we recommend each day to effectively train your posture so that proper posture becomes instinctive.

    What is the difference between Training & Tracking modes?

    In Training mode the device vibrates whenever you slouch, while simultaneously monitoring your posture. In Tracking mode the device continues to monitor your posture but vibration reminders are turned off. You can switch between the modes in the app.

    Product description

    Style:Upright GO

    Product Description

    UPRIGHT GO is a wearable device that trains you to improve your posture simply by vibrating every time you slouch. The UPRIGHT GO attaches to your upper back and gives you real-time posture feedback, reminding you to stay upright. The UPRIGHT GO connects to a mobile app (iOS and Android) that generates a personal training

    From the Manufacturer

    Product information

    Style:Upright GO

    Technical Specification

    User Guide [PDF ]
    Other Content [PDF ]
    User Manual [PDF ]
    Warranty [PDF ]

    Warranty & Support

    Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

    Feedback

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    3.8 out of 5 stars
    3.8 out of 5
    2,977 global ratings
    5 star
    		51%
    4 star
    		16%
    3 star
    		13%
    2 star
    		7%
    1 star
    		13%
    How are ratings calculated?

    Top reviews from the United States

    Joey Donnelly
    5.0 out of 5 stars The item has to be really good or a huge rip-off for me to bother
    Reviewed in the United States on January 17, 2018
    Style: Upright GOVerified Purchase
    Read more
    4,379 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    1.0 out of 5 stars Terrible, terrible customer service.
    Reviewed in the United States on September 1, 2018
    Style: Upright GOVerified Purchase
    Read more
    806 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    gil pl
    1.0 out of 5 stars product works but unusable - garbage
    Reviewed in the United States on July 18, 2018
    Style: Upright GOVerified Purchase
    Read more
    448 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    1.0 out of 5 stars It would have been fine if it stays where you place it
    Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2018
    Style: Upright GOVerified Purchase
    Read more
    393 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Christina
    5.0 out of 5 stars Improves posture, invisible under clothes, easy to use = love it! adhesive is useless but double-sided skin tape fixes that
    Reviewed in the United States on October 28, 2017
    Style: Upright GOVerified Purchase
    Read more
    815 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Claudia Max
    5.0 out of 5 stars I am a graduate student that spends a great portion of the day typing or researching at a ...
    Reviewed in the United States on January 19, 2018
    Style: Upright GOVerified Purchase
    Read more
    311 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    Scott Bishop
    1.0 out of 5 stars Violates your privacy
    Reviewed in Canada on November 9, 2018
    Style: Upright GOVerified Purchase
    Read more
    381 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Dr Sarah
    5.0 out of 5 stars ... aware of the health and wellness benefits of a good posture. I heard of this product via a ...
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 30, 2018
    Style: Upright GOVerified Purchase
    Read more
    78 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    M.P.
    1.0 out of 5 stars Datenschleuder
    Reviewed in Germany on July 10, 2019
    Style: Upright GOVerified Purchase
    Read more
    63 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    PeppeCasta
    1.0 out of 5 stars Chi si ricorda il tubo Tucker?
    Reviewed in Italy on March 13, 2019
    Style: Upright GOVerified Purchase
    Read more
    60 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Elise
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent gadget
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 3, 2018
    Style: Upright GOVerified Purchase
    Read more
    30 people found this helpful
     Report abuse

    Customers who bought this item also bought

    Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
    Previous page
      Next page

      There's a problem loading this menu right now.

      Learn more about Amazon Prime.