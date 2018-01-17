First, it is rare that I review anything. The item has to be really good or a huge rip-off for me to bother. But when I was looking into this product and reading the reviews here, I almost decided to pass on this one based on some really negative Amazon reviews. After more research elsewhere I decided to go ahead and get two of them, one for my wife as well. We are both athletes in our 60s and are continually getting on each other for slouching. We needed something like this!



The short story: My Upright Go does exactly what they claim. So...5 Stars! (Wife has not started yet).



DETAILS:



If you are thinking of purchasing this item 1. You MUST READ THE INSTRUCTIONS!!. If you hate instructions, don't buy it, and 2. It would be very helpful to have access to a smart phone to set up the device. Yes, you can use it without a smart phone as they claim, but it is not optimal, as they warned! I used my wife's phone to get the app and dial in the device. Took me about three sessions to really figure out how to set everything for home use, then office use. Totally different settings! But I COULD settle for a happy medium if I had no more access to a smart phone ever again. The phone I used is an iPhone 4G and the app is not supposed to work on it, but it is perfect.



If this device shipped without the app, or I didn't have even one friend with a smart phone to set it up, I'm thinking my rating would be much lower, maybe 3 stars. I don't like the factory setting at all, unless I was only sitting in front of the TV or desktop PC. Then it would be OK out of the box. Moving around a lot doing everyday things, forget it.



Now for you folks complaining about the glue. READ THE INSTRUCTIONS! My Upright Go is stuck to my back right now as I type this - SEVEN straight days with the original sticky patch still working great. Grab an alcohol swab and wipe the spot on your back, then dry with a clean paper towel. Really rub well with the paper towel. Don't touch the sticky with your hands and always store it IN THE CASE when not in use. The inside of the case is made from special plastic material that does not affect the glue at all. Unless you have crocodile skin or some kind of snail genetics the thing is going to stick for a week at least with each glue strip. Obviously, if you are a Bigfoot, you'll need to shave that spot. There is even a way to clean the glue if it gets dirty.



HINT:



For home and office use I set the device buzzing pattern to Long and Sensitivity (how far you slouch before you get scolded) to 5 or 6. At home, I like a 10 to 15 second delay before the device buzzes me. At work I need at least 20 seconds delay. Without continued access to a smart phone I would set the device at 20 seconds and be happy with that home and office. Out of the box it was set at 5 seconds - NO BUENO! This would drive you mad.



GRIPES:



If I were sitting in church the buzzing would sound like a jet landing. At work when I am moving around a lot, I can't hear it and often can't feel it. You can fix the church part by setting the device to Tracking which kills the vibration, or just turn it off. If you don't have a smart phone the tracking mode does you no good anyway. Tracking just keeps recording posture data so you can see how bad you slouched all day next time you use the app. There are a few different setting for Short, Medium, or Long vibrations you choose from through the app. Short is really just a tap, long is like a cell phone buzzing.



EFFECTIVENESS:



After only one week I can tell you something with 100% certainty: Your posture will improve WHILE YOU WEAR IT for sure. Long term? I don't know yet. But I don't care. If I have to wear the thing a few days a week for a year it's a winner.



THE UPRIGHT GO WORKOUT:



The app gives you goals to hit starting at 5 minutes and ending at 20 minutes over the first five day period. I wore the thing for several hours every day my first week and had no issues. Your muscles will get tired and my abs got sore after two days but I have no ill effects. I am a serious athlete so I do everything in excess anyway. I have no fear that this device will hurt me with overuse. Eventually my "good posture muscles" get tired and I just call it a day at that point and return the device to it's pouch.



CONCLUSION:



Best if you have two or three days access to a smart phone to set up the device. You only need five minutes of phone time a day to do this. Maybe a coworker can help if you don't have a partner at home. And for Pete's sake...READ THE DANGED INSTRUCTIONS!!



DISCLAIMER:



I have no affiliation with this product or the makers of this product. In fact, I never even heard of it until a coworker recommended it about one month ago. Hand to God, this is not a faked review. I am wearing the thing right now.



Cheers!