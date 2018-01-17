Upright GO Original | Posture Trainer and Corrector for Back | Strapless, Discrete and Easy to Use | Complete with App and Training Plan | Back Health Benefits and Confidence Builder
- POSTURE CORRECTOR AND TRAINER: The UPRIGHT GO is a comfortable strapless posture corrector that you place on your upper back. It reminds you to sit or stand up straight with a real-time gentle vibration reminder. 8 out of 10 Upright users report a posture improvement of 92% in less than 2 weeks!
- PERSONALIZED TRAINING PLAN: The Upright app generates a personalized training program that consists of daily goals to improve your posture. These daily goals will help strengthen your back and train your brain to be aware of slouching. Long-lasting results and benefits!
- PRECISE INSIGHT AND STATS: The UPRIGHT GO wearable device attaches directly to your back for the most exact measurements and feedback. Use the Upright app for tracking and monitoring your upright vs. slouched posture. Plus, get a daily upright score and see your progress over time. Be the best version of yourself!
- TRACKING MODE: The UPRIGHT GO can be switched to a mode with no vibration and is recommended once you complete your daily training session. That way, you can keep track of your posture throughout the day and improve over time. The UPRIGHT GO is not waterproof and water should not come in contact with the USB port. We also recommend against using the UPRIGHT GO during sweat inducing activities, as the adhesives are also not waterproof/sweat resistant and the device may fall off
- WHAT YOU GET: In the box you will find the UPRIGHT GO posture device, a travel case, USB charging cable, 9 reusable hypoallergenic medical grade adhesives and a user manual. Download the iOS or Android app FREE. DISCLAIMER: The UPRIGHT GO is designed to alert the user whenever he/she deviates from a pre-calibrated good posture stance, by providing a gentle vibration reminder
Are the adhesives reusable? How long does each one last?
Adhesives are reusable and last up to 10 uses, depending on skin type and proper maintenance. Additional adhesives are sold separately in 10 packs.
What is the UPRIGHT Necklace?
The Upright Necklace is the ideal accessory for users who have experienced issues with adhesives due to their skin type, or simply prefer an alternative option to adhesives for wearing your Upright GO device. Necklaces are sold separately.
How does the personalized training plan help me?
Upright’s training plans are based on your age, weight and level of back pain. The customized plans provide the amount of training we recommend each day to effectively train your posture so that proper posture becomes instinctive.
What is the difference between Training & Tracking modes?
In Training mode the device vibrates whenever you slouch, while simultaneously monitoring your posture. In Tracking mode the device continues to monitor your posture but vibration reminders are turned off. You can switch between the modes in the app.
UPRIGHT GO is a wearable device that trains you to improve your posture simply by vibrating every time you slouch. The UPRIGHT GO attaches to your upper back and gives you real-time posture feedback, reminding you to stay upright. The UPRIGHT GO connects to a mobile app (iOS and Android) that generates a personal training
The short story: My Upright Go does exactly what they claim. So...5 Stars! (Wife has not started yet).
DETAILS:
If you are thinking of purchasing this item 1. You MUST READ THE INSTRUCTIONS!!. If you hate instructions, don't buy it, and 2. It would be very helpful to have access to a smart phone to set up the device. Yes, you can use it without a smart phone as they claim, but it is not optimal, as they warned! I used my wife's phone to get the app and dial in the device. Took me about three sessions to really figure out how to set everything for home use, then office use. Totally different settings! But I COULD settle for a happy medium if I had no more access to a smart phone ever again. The phone I used is an iPhone 4G and the app is not supposed to work on it, but it is perfect.
If this device shipped without the app, or I didn't have even one friend with a smart phone to set it up, I'm thinking my rating would be much lower, maybe 3 stars. I don't like the factory setting at all, unless I was only sitting in front of the TV or desktop PC. Then it would be OK out of the box. Moving around a lot doing everyday things, forget it.
Now for you folks complaining about the glue. READ THE INSTRUCTIONS! My Upright Go is stuck to my back right now as I type this - SEVEN straight days with the original sticky patch still working great. Grab an alcohol swab and wipe the spot on your back, then dry with a clean paper towel. Really rub well with the paper towel. Don't touch the sticky with your hands and always store it IN THE CASE when not in use. The inside of the case is made from special plastic material that does not affect the glue at all. Unless you have crocodile skin or some kind of snail genetics the thing is going to stick for a week at least with each glue strip. Obviously, if you are a Bigfoot, you'll need to shave that spot. There is even a way to clean the glue if it gets dirty.
HINT:
For home and office use I set the device buzzing pattern to Long and Sensitivity (how far you slouch before you get scolded) to 5 or 6. At home, I like a 10 to 15 second delay before the device buzzes me. At work I need at least 20 seconds delay. Without continued access to a smart phone I would set the device at 20 seconds and be happy with that home and office. Out of the box it was set at 5 seconds - NO BUENO! This would drive you mad.
GRIPES:
If I were sitting in church the buzzing would sound like a jet landing. At work when I am moving around a lot, I can't hear it and often can't feel it. You can fix the church part by setting the device to Tracking which kills the vibration, or just turn it off. If you don't have a smart phone the tracking mode does you no good anyway. Tracking just keeps recording posture data so you can see how bad you slouched all day next time you use the app. There are a few different setting for Short, Medium, or Long vibrations you choose from through the app. Short is really just a tap, long is like a cell phone buzzing.
EFFECTIVENESS:
After only one week I can tell you something with 100% certainty: Your posture will improve WHILE YOU WEAR IT for sure. Long term? I don't know yet. But I don't care. If I have to wear the thing a few days a week for a year it's a winner.
THE UPRIGHT GO WORKOUT:
The app gives you goals to hit starting at 5 minutes and ending at 20 minutes over the first five day period. I wore the thing for several hours every day my first week and had no issues. Your muscles will get tired and my abs got sore after two days but I have no ill effects. I am a serious athlete so I do everything in excess anyway. I have no fear that this device will hurt me with overuse. Eventually my "good posture muscles" get tired and I just call it a day at that point and return the device to it's pouch.
CONCLUSION:
Best if you have two or three days access to a smart phone to set up the device. You only need five minutes of phone time a day to do this. Maybe a coworker can help if you don't have a partner at home. And for Pete's sake...READ THE DANGED INSTRUCTIONS!!
DISCLAIMER:
I have no affiliation with this product or the makers of this product. In fact, I never even heard of it until a coworker recommended it about one month ago. Hand to God, this is not a faked review. I am wearing the thing right now.
Cheers!
they have to find a solution, right now its total garbage.
I actually contacted the company and they didn't offer any solution.
Pros: It's very easy to use, and importantly - very low profile. Even with tight-fitting ladies' clothes, when you place it between your shoulderblades there will be no visible outline. You use the smartphone app to calibrate the device. You can set the sensitivity of the device, which changes how much you need to slouch for it to vibrate. This is great because if you need to, for example, hand-write, then you will have to bend your neck down a little and by reducing sensitivity this won't cause the device to go crazy. Also you can set the delay for how long you need to slouch for it to vibrate - this is also great because in real life, you sometimes need to bend down to a desk drawer and then don't want the device to start buzzing. In terms of effectiveness: it really does know when you're slouching, and my posture is improving even when I'm not wearing it! (i get a creepy "phantom buzz" when I slouch and am not wearing it, like when you think your phone vibrates but it doesn't...). Note though that initially you may only be able to wear it and sit up straight for 10-15 minutes, it's hard on the back muscles at first.
Drawbacks (fixable though!): the adhesive is absolutely useless - but there's a simple and cheap solution. I recommend getting double-sided skin tape; every day I cut off a small piece of the double-sided tape, and at the end of the day dispose it. It shouldn't be more than a few dollars for a several meter-roll, so that solves the adhesive problem. Another thing to point out is that there are three settings for how the device vibrates (short, medium long). The long one is pretty loud and if there are people nearby they will hear it - think of a phone vibrating when you get a text. Same goes for the medium vibration. The short vibration might take one or two vibrations for you to notice it, however it has the benefit that it won't be audible unless you're in a very quiet room. So for example, I turn my GO to "track only" when I am in a meeting, but in my relatively quiet open plan nobody notices anything - plus people would think it's a text vibration. The device does sometimes disconnect to the phone which can be annoying when you're trying to look at the app to change settings etc, but usually fixes itself within a few seconds.
Overall gets top review from me because while there are minor nuisances, I am really noticing very positive progress in my posture, and this isn't the first method I've tried!
* Give it access to all your photos, and
* Let it track your location, and
* Give it access to your calendar, and
* Sign up with the company so they can have your email address.
So as long as you're okay with giving Upright Technologies Ltd remote access to all the private photos on your phone, the ability to track you wherever you go and the ability to see your calendar so that they know who you're meeting with then you'll be fine. Because obviously there's no way to measure whether you're slouching without this information.
If you're offended by these gross violations of your privacy then you'll just have to keep slouching until some shining day in the future. A day when a brilliant engineer invents a tilt-sensor that works even without access to your calendar.
Partiamo dal presupposto che non è dotato di istruzioni in italiano, né l'app è supportata nella nostra lingua.
Il dispositivo non fa assolutamente nulla. Nulla. L'ho caricato, provato ad applicare in più parti della schiena. Nulla. Una volta impostato è più inutile del tubo Tucker.
Spero che sia ritirato dal commercio il prima possibile, perché è un'autentica truffa.