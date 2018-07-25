This is my first experience working with a Raspberry Pi, so having a startup kit with all of the parts (including a flash memory card with the OS and software already on it) was a big plus. Also after pricing out all of the components separately, it seemed like this was a really good value for the money. I bought USB extension cables on the side because eventually this is going in my living room, although it does support Bluetooth if you have a different controller in mind, and also I picked up a simple USB mouse because one was required for setup and I didn't want to go to the hassle of unplugging my computer mouse.



This model, the Pi 3 B+, is the model you want if you want to use 5G WiFi for streaming or Internet access. If you have it in mind to use Kodi (I'm setting it up mainly for YouTube, and streaming from legal sources), go with this one. If you're not sure yet if you'll do any streaming, go with this one anyway.



Although the kit only says you need a mouse to set it up, if you need to do anything at all meaningful with the setup you'll need a keyboard too. WiFi for instance needs a keyboard to setup. A keyboard is also a must if you plan to run DOSBox. Do yourself a favor and order a keyboard and a mouse (USB) if you don't have spares lying around.



The case hasn't had any overheating problems for me, although it doesn't include a fan. Because of the way the Pi sits in the middle of the case, I believe air circulation is decent (not ideal, but decent), so between that and the heat sinks there haven't been any heat issues for me. The kit value was such that I'm fine buying a new case if it's ever a problem.



During the first 12 hours of use I was getting undervolt warnings rather frequently, which I think has more to do with my power company than the included power supply, but the problem sorted itself out and I haven't seen it since--but again that could be my power company. (The voltage reading on my computer's UPS read as 113 at the time. Currently: 119.) If you have this problem more consistently you could always look into upgrading to a different power supply that delivers voltage more reliably: 5-5.1V and 2.5A.



There's a Raspberry Pi intro guide included in the package which is very nice, but it won't tell you anything about setting up RetroPie or Emulationstation. Thankfully there are good forums supporting RetroPie, and plenty of YouTube videos on how to set things up, so you should find a lot of good material to help you. The main thing you need to know out of the box is that during controller setup, if you don't have a particular button just hold down any button for a few seconds and it will be ignored. I thought I needed a keyboard at this stage to move down to the next menu item, but it turned out I just had to wait; still glad I ran to the store for a cheap USB keyboard though. The second thing you should know is that you should plug the included thumb drive into the Pi first to make sure it creates the right directories, then into your computer afterward.



In summary, this is a very good kit, especially if you're new to the Raspberry Pi. The only finicky setup stuff is all inherent to the software itself, so you'd have that with any kit or even a complete DIY from parts. Make sure you have a keyboard and mouse, and for everything else the RetroPie forums and YouTube are your friends.



(Edited: In the original review I stated you could simply leave the controller alone to skip a button you don't have during configuration. I was mistaken, and had forgotten the way to do this is to press and hold any button for 3 seconds.)