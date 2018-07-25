$91.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Sold by Prestige Milano and Fulfilled by Amazon.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Item arrives in packaging that reveals what's inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
V-Kits+Raspberry+Pi+3+Mod... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(39)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

3 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(2)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.3 out of 5 stars 39
$14.99
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping

V-Kits Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ (B Plus) Retro Arcade Gaming Kit with 2 Classic USB Gamepads [2018 Model]

by Vilros
4.5 out of 5 stars 199 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "vilros"
Price: $91.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ (Plus) (RPi 3+) Released in March 2018--Broadcom BCM2837B0,Cortex-A53, 64-bit SoC @ 1.4 GHz Features Upgraded On-board WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Great Retro Gaming look and feel--Includes 2 Newly Upgraded Classic USB Gamepads (MODEL V3.0) & Retrogaming Case with ease of access to all Ports
  • Includes a Samsung EVO Class 10 Micro SD Card (32GB)--Preloaded with NOOBS & RETROPIE and ready to go--Also Includes 8GB Flash Drive Preoaded with Named folders For easy Game Transfers
  • Highest Quality Components--2.5A Power Supply With Switch--HDMI Cable--Heatsink
  • Perfect for Retro Gamers -- Includes The Vilros Quick Start Booklet with Retro Gaming Instructions

Frequently bought together

  • V-Kits Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ (B Plus) Retro Arcade Gaming Kit with 2 Classic USB Gamepads [2018 Model]
  • +
  • iPazzPort Wireless Mini Handheld Keyboard with Touchpad Mouse Combo for Android TV Box and Raspberry Pi 3 and HTPC and XBMC KP-810-19S - Black
Total price: $105.98
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

  • Save 30% On a set of USB SNES Gamepads When Purchasing together with this kit. Offered by Prestige Milano. Here's how (restrictions apply)

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

.

Vilros, Retro, Raspberry pi, Gaming
Retro, Raspberry PI
Read more

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
199 customer ratings
5 star
76%
4 star
10%
3 star
7%
2 star
4%
1 star
4%
By customer groups & interests
Raspberry Pi
4.4
Gaming
4.5

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

power supply put together thumb drive easy to assemble everything you need media center works great retro gaming easy to set low voltage make sure flash drive keyboard and mouse power cable totally worth get started microsd card easy to setup rom files heatsinks

197 customer reviews

Lee Gaiteri
5.0 out of 5 starsVery happy with this kit
July 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
59 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mel
5.0 out of 5 starsIdeal for emulation
July 4, 2018
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
review image
38 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Joshua
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat price for what you get and easy setup
August 8, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
25 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jacob P Platfoot
5.0 out of 5 starsSimple and easy, just add ROMs
September 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
24 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
ViolentMouse
5.0 out of 5 starsworks great!
September 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
17 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Amazon's ChoiceCustomers also viewed these Amazon's Choice items

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Retro Arcade Gaming Kit with 2 Classic USB Gamepads
    4.4 out of 5 stars 543
    $79.99
  2. CanaKit Raspberry Pi WiFi Wireless Adapter/Dongle (802.11 n/g/b 150 Mbps)
    4.2 out of 5 stars 112
    $9.99
  3. CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (B Plus) Starter Kit (32 GB EVO+ Edition, Premium Black Case)
    4.6 out of 5 stars 436
    $84.99
  4. CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (B Plus) with Premium Clear Case and 2.5A Power Supply
    4.6 out of 5 stars 584
    $69.99
  5. New 2019: 5 USB Classic Controllers - NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, N64, Playstation 2 (PS2) for RetroPie, PC, HyperSpin, MAME, Emulator, Raspberry Pi Gamepad
    4.3 out of 5 stars 195
    $37.00
  6. Freenove Ultimate Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi 4 B 3 B+, 434 Pages Detailed Tutorials, Python C Java, 223 Items, 57 Projects, Learn Electronics and Programming, Solderless Breadboard
    4.4 out of 5 stars 85
    $49.95
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: raspberry pi 2 noobs, Best gamepads for raspberry, raspberry computer, Gifts Cards Value Look Ups, classic arcade game machine, fun tech guy gifts

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.