Professional Beauty

Professional-strength products recommended by dermatologists, stylists, estheticians, and beauty experts.

What is Amazon Professional Beauty? Amazon has curated a selection of high-quality products that can be found in professional settings such as salons, spas, and dermatology offices. To buy Professional items, just look for the Professional Beauty badge.

Professional Beauty

V76 by Vaughn MOLDING PASTE Strong Flexible Hold Formula for Men

4.2 out of 5 stars 38 customer reviews
Description

For high-memory, flexible hold with a satin finish.

Benefits

This flexible styling formula can be reworked in men's hair at any time without a second application.

Suggested Use

Spread a small amount onto hands and work evenly through damp hair with a scratching motion to reach deep roots and volumize hair.
Fatboy Hair Boss Dog Styling Cream, 3.4 oz.
Fatboy Hair Boss Dog Styling Cream, 3.4 oz.
$21.00
Added to Cart
ProRituals Hair Wax, 2 ounce
ProRituals Hair Wax, 2 ounce
$13.99
Added to Cart
V76 by Vaughn TEXTURE CLAY Medium Hold Formula for Men
V76 by Vaughn TEXTURE CLAY Medium Hold Formula for Men
$21.00
Added to Cart
V76 by Vaughn HYDRATING SHAMPOO Moisture Rich Men's Formula for Dry Hair & Scalp
V76 by Vaughn HYDRATING SHAMPOO Moisture Rich Men's Formula for Dry Hair & Scalp
$19.00
Added to Cart

All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product description

Product Description

This flexible hold, high memory molding paste adds shape and body to men's hair, helping sculpt strands with a satin finish.

Ingredient Benefits:
-RHUBARB EXTRACT: Contains natural moisturizers, providing deep, long- lasting hydration.
-IRISH MOSS EXTRACT: Strengthens and thickens hair.
-BIRCH LEAF EXTRACT: Strengthens hair from roots to ends.
-SLIPPERY ELM EXTRACT: Fortifies and detangles hair strands.
-Vegan and cruelty-free. Formulated without Parabens, Sulfates, Mineral Oil, Petroleum, Gluten.

Brand Story

FOR THE WELL-GROOMED MAN: V76 by Vaughn celebrates the tradition of men's grooming with a modern sensibility. The collection covers every step in a man's grooming routine - from hair to shave to face and body care.

From the manufacturer

Product details

  Product Dimensions: 2.3 x 2.3 x 2 inches ; 3.04 ounces
  Shipping Weight: 3.5 ounces
  Domestic Shipping: Item can be shipped within U.S.
  International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S.
  ASIN: B01EBTBIMO
  Average Customer Review: 4.2 out of 5 stars 38 customer reviews
  Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #7,290 in Beauty & Personal Care
    • Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Joe Rock
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat flexibility!
March 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
4everZoie
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
January 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
M_Edwards
3.0 out of 5 starsThree Stars
January 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
Melissa K Horne
3.0 out of 5 starsThe product is OK. The problem was that one ...
November 20, 2017
Verified Purchase
Cliente Amazon
5.0 out of 5 starsWell perfect balanced product for my dry hair
March 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
December 12, 2016
Verified Purchase
ANTONIO III
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
February 14, 2017
Verified Purchase
Brandon Blanton
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
March 11, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer Questions & Answers
