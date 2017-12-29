Update: The seller has contacted me and advised that this unit will automatically shut off when it runs out of water so I have revised my review accordingly. They also stated that this particular unit is intended more for personal use in relatively small spaces such as a desk or nightstand. They make a much larger unit that would work better for larger spaces such as my bedroom. Since this unit is designed as a more portable, smaller space device, I will concur that it would meet those requirements but users should still be careful to select a surface that won't be damaged by moisture since the mist tends to fall pretty close to the unit. That means this won't work for my nightstand or my desk without covering the nearby space with something to absorb the moisture.



So here's my honest review. This is a very attractive humidifier with it's sleek design. It functions extremely quietly which is a huge plus. It is very easy to fill and assemble and start using. My issues with this humidifier are as follows. One, once I assembled this at my sink, I carried it to my nightstand. In the process of transporting it, water spilled out of the bottom container because the top piece just sits on top, it does not secure on to the base at all. Once assembled, the base fills with water and any little tipping of it causes water to spill out. The best way to avoid this is to have the base already positioned where you want it and put the tank on top after it's filled with water at that spot. Just make sure you don't accidentally nudge the humidifier or you could have water everywhere. My main concern with this humidifier is that the mist, even on a high setting, only shoots up about 18 inches and outward about 12 inches and then falls to the ground, or in my case, my nightstand causing moisture build up on my wood surface - not good! There is no way this humidifier will actually put sufficient moisture into the air in even a small size room because the moisture doesn't travel. I think the only viable use for this is to place it very near to a person - probably on a nightstand (but protect your surfaces first) such that the mist can travel near to your face and you can reap the benefit of the humidifier.