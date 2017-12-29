- Save 20% on 1 VAVA 210ml Diffuser VA-AD009 For every 1 VAVA 60oz/1.8L Cool Mist Humidifier VA-AH009 you purchase offered by Sunvalley Brands. Enter code VWG8RRM4 at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
VAVA Cool Mist Humidifier, 60oz/1.8L Space-Saving Ultrasonic Humidifiers for Bedroom Babies, Whisper-Quiet, Filter Free, Automatic Shut-off, 360 Degree Nozzle
- ★60oz Space-Saving Designed for Bedroom Nightstand and Office Desk★
- Space Saving Design: Unique vertical ovalc shape fits narrow spaces for better air wherever you are
- Straightforward Dial Knob Controls: Selecting the mist output is convenient for full control of the air you breathe
- More Convenience When Pouring Water: Lightweight and slim 60oz/1.8 L tank, pick it up with one hand for an easier time adding water
- Improved Build for Quieter Operation: The internal structure has been designed for smooth and discreet use thanks to a stronger fan
- Wealth of Premium Features: Includes a 360° nozzle for control of the airflow, smart LED indicator for optimized use, and intelligent protection that keeps the humidifier safe if used incorrectly
Product description
♥♥NOTE♥♥DO NOT add essential oil into the water tank. Essential oils may cause damage and leaking.
Do Not Live Super Dry Any More!
Breathe better air and improve your health with the VAVA VA-AH009 Filter free Ultrasonic Humidifier.
Unlike large bulky humidifiers that take up too much space, enjoy a humidifier with a unique vertical oval design for your bedroom nightstand and your office desk. Slim and sleek, fit it into narrow or cramped spaces so you can breathe purified air wherever you are.
Straightforward Dial Knob Controls
Your health is a priority which is why the VAVA’s Cool Mist Humidifier allows anyone to use it.
Featuring a straightforward and easy to use dial knob control, set the amount of mist that suits you and your family the best.
More Convenience When Pouring Water
The slim and lightweight 60 oz/1.8L tank is easy to pick up when empty.
Thanks to the oval shape, it only can be lifted with just one hand so it’s easier to add water when it comes time to refill.
Improved Build for Quieter Operation
Humidifiers make breathing easier and your skin better but they can also be noisy which doesn’t make them conducive for sleeping.
Designed with a refined internal structure, enjoy a smooth and quiet operation so you can relax without noise disturbance.
Wealth of Premium Features
For mist all around you, rotate the 360° nozzle in the direction that suits you best.
To keep track of misting status, the handy smart LED indicator offers a simple, intuitive way to make sure everything works as intended.
For better use, the intelligent protection mechanism stops operation once the water tank is lifted to prevent damage and ensure a long-life of use.
Specification
Model:VA-AH009
Power Source:AC 100V-240V 50/60Hz
Power:20W
Water Tank:1.8L/60oz
Work Environment:5℃-45℃/41℉-113℉≤90%RH
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
So here's my honest review. This is a very attractive humidifier with it's sleek design. It functions extremely quietly which is a huge plus. It is very easy to fill and assemble and start using. My issues with this humidifier are as follows. One, once I assembled this at my sink, I carried it to my nightstand. In the process of transporting it, water spilled out of the bottom container because the top piece just sits on top, it does not secure on to the base at all. Once assembled, the base fills with water and any little tipping of it causes water to spill out. The best way to avoid this is to have the base already positioned where you want it and put the tank on top after it's filled with water at that spot. Just make sure you don't accidentally nudge the humidifier or you could have water everywhere. My main concern with this humidifier is that the mist, even on a high setting, only shoots up about 18 inches and outward about 12 inches and then falls to the ground, or in my case, my nightstand causing moisture build up on my wood surface - not good! There is no way this humidifier will actually put sufficient moisture into the air in even a small size room because the moisture doesn't travel. I think the only viable use for this is to place it very near to a person - probably on a nightstand (but protect your surfaces first) such that the mist can travel near to your face and you can reap the benefit of the humidifier.