VAVA Cool Mist Humidifier, 60oz/1.8L Space-Saving Ultrasonic Humidifiers for Bedroom Babies, Whisper-Quiet, Filter Free, Automatic Shut-off, 360 Degree Nozzle

3.9 out of 5 stars 140 customer reviews
Price: $33.99 & FREE Shipping.
Buy 1, get a discount on selected products 1 Applicable Promotion
In Stock.
Packaging may reveal contents. Choose Conceal Package at checkout.
Sold by Sunvalley Brands and Fulfilled by Amazon.

    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • ★60oz Space-Saving Designed for Bedroom Nightstand and Office Desk★
  • Space Saving Design: Unique vertical ovalc shape fits narrow spaces for better air wherever you are
  • Straightforward Dial Knob Controls: Selecting the mist output is convenient for full control of the air you breathe
  • More Convenience When Pouring Water: Lightweight and slim 60oz/1.8 L tank, pick it up with one hand for an easier time adding water
  • Improved Build for Quieter Operation: The internal structure has been designed for smooth and discreet use thanks to a stronger fan
  • Wealth of Premium Features: Includes a 360° nozzle for control of the airflow, smart LED indicator for optimized use, and intelligent protection that keeps the humidifier safe if used incorrectly
1 used from $43.99
Explore must-haves for your Living Room
Shop by Room offers products for all of your Living Room needs, from couches to area rugs, floor lamps, wall art and more > Shop now
$33.99 & FREE Shipping. In Stock. Sold by Sunvalley Brands and Fulfilled by Amazon.

Special offers and product promotions

  Save 20% on 1 VAVA 210ml Diffuser VA-AD009 For every 1 VAVA 60oz/1.8L Cool Mist Humidifier VA-AH009 you purchase offered by Sunvalley Brands. Enter code VWG8RRM4 at checkout.

Product description

♥♥NOTE♥♥DO NOT add essential oil into the water tank. Essential oils may cause damage and leaking.

Do Not Live Super Dry Any More!
Breathe better air and improve your health with the VAVA VA-AH009 Filter free Ultrasonic Humidifier.
Unlike large bulky humidifiers that take up too much space, enjoy a humidifier with a unique vertical oval design for your bedroom nightstand and your office desk. Slim and sleek, fit it into narrow or cramped spaces so you can breathe purified air wherever you are.

Straightforward Dial Knob Controls
Your health is a priority which is why the VAVA’s Cool Mist Humidifier allows anyone to use it.
Featuring a straightforward and easy to use dial knob control, set the amount of mist that suits you and your family the best.

More Convenience When Pouring Water
The slim and lightweight 60 oz/1.8L tank is easy to pick up when empty.
Thanks to the oval shape, it only can be lifted with just one hand so it’s easier to add water when it comes time to refill.

Improved Build for Quieter Operation
Humidifiers make breathing easier and your skin better but they can also be noisy which doesn’t make them conducive for sleeping.
Designed with a refined internal structure, enjoy a smooth and quiet operation so you can relax without noise disturbance.

Wealth of Premium Features
For mist all around you, rotate the 360° nozzle in the direction that suits you best.
To keep track of misting status, the handy smart LED indicator offers a simple, intuitive way to make sure everything works as intended.
For better use, the intelligent protection mechanism stops operation once the water tank is lifted to prevent damage and ensure a long-life of use.

Specification
Model:VA-AH009
Power Source:AC 100V-240V 50/60Hz
Power:20W
Water Tank:1.8L/60oz
Work Environment:5℃-45℃/41℉-113℉≤90%RH

Product information

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

humidifier quiet mist bedroom sleek tank space amount humidifiers dry air fill vava setting compact smaller modern humidity knob desk

