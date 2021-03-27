This product needs to be customized before adding to cart.
VEELU Custom Photo Blanket Super Soft for Baby & Adult - Personalized Collage Throw Fleece Blanket with Picture for Pet Dog Cat Family Birthday Wedding Gift 30"x40"

4.3 out of 5 stars 744 ratings
Price: $29.99
Grey
Stroller/Baby 30" x 40"
Size Stroller/Baby 30" x 40"
Brand VEELU
Color Grey
Fabric Type 100% Polyester
Pattern Animal

About this item

  • 100% Polyester
  • ♥ Personalize A Unique Photo Blanket♥ Cozy up with your favorite photos! Soft, thick fleece is perfect for cuddling on the couch, picnicking at the park, or snuggling while you watch the kids play soccer. Turn your favorites pictures come to life with one-of-a-kind photo blankets.
  • ♥ Give Your Home Décor Some Pizazz♥ Our photo blankets turn warm memories into cozy afternoons with super sharp image quality. No home is complete without photo blankets. Whether you drape it over a favorite chair, or snuggle up with it on the couch, you'll love everything about it!
  • ♥ A Gorgeous Gift for Loved Ones♥ A perfect gift for your family, friends, letting them wrap themselves up in happy memories. The affordable photo blankets can be a thoughtful gift to friends and family during the holiday season. Wrap yourself or someone special in a customized cozy fleece and keeps you cozy all season long.
  • ♥ High Quality♥ All our printed custom picture blankets are made from thick, soft, polar 100% polyester heavyweight fleece fleece for maximum comfort and exceptional color print. The print is long-lasting and resists fading, preserving your photos for a lifetime.
  • ♥ CREAT YOUR OWN♥ Please note that the picture should be as clear as possible, and the pet should be as large as possible, so the blanket effect will be better. This blanket is more suitable for pet printing. If you want to print people, the photos of people should be HD and enlarged (for the face of the person to be printed more lovely).

Customer ratings by feature

Softness
4.6 4.6
Giftable
4.4 4.4
Warmth
4.3 4.3
See all reviews

