VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow Shiatsu Deep Kneading Shoulder Back and Foot Massager with Heat-Relaxation Gifts for Women/Men/Dad/Mom
|Use for
|Neck
|Power Source
|Corded Electric
|Material
|Faux Leather
|Item Weight
|2.9 Pounds
|Brand
|VIKTOR JURGEN
About this item
- HOW TO MASSAGE: Powerful 3D rotating massage nodes deep-kneading shiatsu massage to relax overused and tight muscles; Gentle heating function soothes aching muscles and can be turned on & off with ease.
- PERFECT MASSAGE SPOT: VIKTOR JURGEN Massage Pillow ergonomic designed, fits perfectly behind neck and body contours of shoulder,lower- & upper-back, abdomen, calf, and thigh areas.
- VERSASTILE DUST CLOTH: Made of environmentally benign materials,Wrap the part of massager contacted with body,protect the skin to avoid the friction against directly;prevent the heated area becomes too warm;Be easily removed for cleaning.
- MOTHERS DAY GIFTS: With AC adapter and FREE Car adapter,adjustable handle Straps ,this back massage can be used you whether you're in your chair at home, sitting at your desk at work or even while commuting in your car.Convenient and easy-to-use corded hand control,press ○ POWER to turn on/off the massager,| and || can choose the direction of kneading, and heating or without heat. Best relaxation gifts to your friends,parents,family,elder for their health.
- QUALITY WARRANTY: All massagers of VIKTOR JURGEN matches national quality, health examination standard. We will always pay attention to your massager gifts. Back massage pillow is suitable for some chairs (adjustable strap can be extended to: 24inch)
Product Description
VIKTOR JURGEN Massage Pillow with Heat Christmas Gifts for Him and Her
Too expensive to go to massage spa nearby?
VIKTOR JURGEN massage pillow gifts will always be at your service.
VIKTOR JURGEN massage pillow ergonomically designed,Specially designed 3D multi-direction rotating balls deeply penetrate your tissues and muscles, Imitate real masseur's hands,vigorously kneading and penetration your neck, lower & upper back, abdomen, calf, and thigh areas,Relieves pain, aches, tension and knots.
Gifts for Women/Men/Father/Mother/Family/Friends
Do your love your father and mother? Did you see their pain form neck back shoulder with the incresing age?
Do you love your wife or husband? Did you notice their sore neck shoulder back after work for a long time?
Love them and send them a relax massager as gift to relieve their pain.
Unique Gift for Mom
When mom needs to relax, take out the deep kneading massage pillow to massage mom anytime. This is the perfect relaxing gift for mom. Express your one-of-a-kind love with this unique gift.
Personalized Dad Gifts for Every Occasion
Gifts for Father's Day, Birthday (30/40/50/60), Halloween, Valentine's Day, Easter, Thanksgiving, Anniversary, Retirement. I'm sure your dad will love this relaxing gift.
Perfect Fit Men. Women, Wife, Husband, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Office Worker, Driver
Features of Relaxtion Gifts Back Massager Pillow
1. Removable Dust Cloth
A free soft dust guard wrapped the part of massager contacted with body.,prevent the mesh mesh-like covering to contact directly the skin,avoid the pain and discomfort because of using the massager for long time and the friction bring.It can be removed for cleaning.
Kneading Massage and Heat
4 deep-kneading shiatsu massage rotating balls imitates the real massage just like hands.Adjusted forward and reverse rotating directions during each massage session.
Heating function as optional can be open or close,provides gentle warmth to improve the blood circulation,sooth tired muscles and relieve aches thoroughly.
2. Portable And Durable
AC charger and FREE car adapter,Massage and reflexology whether you're in your chair at home, sitting at your desk at work or even while sit at car seat in your car,adjustable strap to secure the massager pillow to your favorite chair.
Small size,portable box,multi-purpose massage,It is a best choice as gifts to send people with neck, shoulder or back pain
3. Safety
FDA Approved and Equipped with Overheat Protection Device.The built-in system will been started up when the temperature reaches 80℃.VIKTOR JURGEN massagers acquired FDA attestation.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 17 x 5 x 14 inches; 2.9 Pounds
- Item model number : D003
- Date First Available : April 6, 2016
- Manufacturer : VIKTOR JURGEN
- ASIN : B01DWH11L4
- Best Sellers Rank: #7,368 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #2 in Tobacco Pipe Bags & Pouches
- #41 in Electric Back Massagers
- #1,939 in Health Care Products
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on May 3, 2022
It has 2 settings that adjusts the way the massagers move. The heat definitely helps with the cold office setting too. The elastic strap allows it to be attached to your chair so you can get a massage whenever you want.
It was definitely worth the money and has definitely helped with the stress feeling in my shoulders and back I get from sitting at work all day.
I just wish mine heated up. It turns red like it should for the heat setting but I don’t feel any warmth.
I bought this in October and it just now died on us. Big shame, this is a great product but only lasted us three months
