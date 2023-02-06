This thing is great! As a person who frequently gets muscle knots, this thing can roll them out like nothing else! (I am a little sore the next day when I have used it for extended periods getting those buggers out! This is not surprising nor unexpected since I did use it for a while sitting between me and my chair.) It feels SO good that I bought my mother and my adult daughter one! It does have one flaw. Inside there are screws that come loose. (Don’t worry…it’s nothing that will hurt you nor does the machine stop working.) The screws are in the middle of the spinning heads. When you flip the switch one way for heat, the heads spin in one direction. When you flip the switch to use without heat, the head spins in the opposite direction. ONE of the directions (I’m not sure which) causes the screws to come loose and drop out. This is definitely NOT a deal breaker, though I was really bummed at first thinking it was going to be broken when I heard the loose screw drop and roll around in the massager. I unzipped the cover and carefully took the massager out so as not to lose the screw and to see where exactly it was supposed to go. It was simple enough to find…it dropped out and I could see where it was supposed to go as the other side still had its screw where it belonged. I simply put the screw back and carefully tightened it back up, so as not to strip the head of the screw. I then put the massager back inside its cover and zipped it up. Good as new! I’ve now had it happen quite a few times (both sides), and I simply do as I described. It’s only MILDLY bothersome when it works so well to get those knots out and FEELS SO GOOD! As someone who has suffered from painful knots pretty much since I was a teenager and have never found anything else that could really get rid of them other that a very strong massage (which my husband can’t seem to do…:/ ), it is DEFINITELY worth the minor inconvenience for me!