I've been using these for a few months now for pruning my garden. They're very sharp and have held up well. They're not meant for cutting thick branches but if you put the branch all the way deep into the shears, they can handle half inch thick branches fairly well. They are best suited for the smaller, more delicate work and for that they work very well.

The locking mechanism works great and is easy to use one handed which is very convenient when you've got a fist full of trimmings and want to put the shears back in your pocket.

I do wash mine periodically with regular dish soap and so far I have not had any rust issues. I don't leave them outside or leave them encrusted with the sap of the day's trimming so I can't comment on how well they hold up to that sort of treatment.

I really don't have any complaints about these shears, they do what they're supposed to do quite well and the price is hard to beat.