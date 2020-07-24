$5.99
VIVOHOME Gardening Hand Pruner with Straight Stainless Steel Blades Non-stick Pruning Shear Bonsai Cutter Blue for Potting (Pack of 1)

Brand VIVOHOME
Color Blue
Blade Material Stainless Steel

About this item

  • SPRING-LOADED - This pruner is designed with a central, heavy-duty spring that automatically opens the pruner, which is easy to use and reduces fatigue; Especially suitable for prolonging the working time in the garden, planting house or planting room; The pruner makes gardening comfortable so you can enjoy doing your hobby for hours without getting blisters or calluses
  • HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL - Stainless steel, straight-edged blades make it easy to trim and cut, especially in hard-to-reach or precise areas; Cleaning the blades after each use will extend its service life
  • SAFE AND EASY TO USE - Furnished with a safety mechanism that locks the blades closed when not in use; With an ergonomic design, the pruners are easy to operate with either in your left or right hand
  • PRECISE CUTS - This pruner with a micro-tip precisely cuts and trims even the most minute, superfluous branches; It will not damage other vital stems and branches during pruning
  • WIDE APPLICATIONS - Use for trimming and harvesting flowers, indoor or outdoor plants, hydroponics, potted plants, new buds, or leaf covers; A perfect gift for friends who enjoy gardening
    VIVOHOME was started in California in 2015 with a few premium products and a simple mission: help people improve their homes and lives. We have expanded rapidly, and today we sell across the United States and around the world.

    VIVOHOME was started in California in 2015 with a few premium products and a simple mission: help people improve their homes and lives. We sell across the United States and around the world.

    A strong sense of responsibility motivates us to regard product optimization as our top priority and place great emphasis on customer feelings.

    We are motivated by a responsibility to optimize every product we produce because we want customers to feel the thrill of surprise at our innovation and quality.

Stainless Steel Hand Pruner Pruning Shear for Gardening Blue (Pack of 2) Stainless Steel Hand Pruner Pruning Shear for Gardening Blue (Pack of 3) Stainless Steel Hand Pruner Pruning Shear for Gardening Blue (Pack of 5) Stainless Steel Hand Pruner Pruning Shear for Gardening Blue (Pack of 10) Stainless Steel Hand Pruner Pruning Shear for Gardening Blue (Pack of 1) 20W Waterproof Seedling Heat Mats
Material Stainless steel Stainless steel Stainless steel Stainless steel Stainless steel Heavy duty PVC
Dimension 1.7" x 6.7" 1.7" x 6.7" 1.7" x 6.7" 1.7" x 6.7" 1.7" x 6.7" 10 x 20.75 inches
Function/Application Easy and secure to operate, just take little effort you can make precise cuts without damaging other vital stems and branches. Easy and secure to operate, just take little effort you can make precise cuts without damaging other vital stems and branches. Easy and secure to operate, just take little effort you can make precise cuts without damaging other vital stems and branches. Easy and secure to operate, just take little effort you can make precise cuts without damaging other vital stems and branches. Easy and secure to operate, just take little effort you can make precise cuts without damaging other vital stems and branches. Allows gardeners to select and maintain optimum rooting temperatures for faster seedling and cutting growth.
VH303US VH074US VH250US VH194 VH562US VH194
Heating Mat & Thermostat Controller Combo Set 20W Waterproof Seedling Heat Mat Digital LED Heat Mat Thermostat Controller VIVOHOME 4 Inch 25 Feet Aluminum Flexible Dryer Vent Hose VIVOHOME 4 Inch 25 Feet Aluminum Flexible Dryer Vent Hose 2 Pack VIVOHOME 6 Inch 25 Feet Aluminum Flexible Dryer Vent Hose
Material Heavy duty PVC Heavy duty PVC / Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum
Dimension 10 x 20.75 inches 10 x 20.75 inches / 4"Diameter*25ft Long 4"Diameter*25ft Long 4"Diameter*25ft Long
Function/Application Sprout seeds faster and more reliably with VIVOHOME seedling heat mat and thermostat controller combo set. This heat mat increases the heat of soil moderately to provide a better soil temperature for plants, but it will not become too hot so you can feel at ease when leaving your seeds to germinate. Using a thermometer and automatic adjuster, VIVOHOME Thermostat Controller will constantly ensure that seeds and sprouts enjoy an ideal growth environment. Used for exhaust fan applications; provides good airflow and easy connection Used for exhaust fan applications; provides good airflow and easy connection Used for exhaust fan applications; provides good airflow and easy connection

Top reviews from the United States

TxTroy
5.0 out of 5 stars Great, inexpensive shears
Reviewed in the United States on July 24, 2020
Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Neva
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use.
Reviewed in the United States on June 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
margaret petersson
5.0 out of 5 stars Lightweight but sturdy
Reviewed in the United States on September 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great little clippers
Reviewed in the United States on May 14, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
amitt
5.0 out of 5 stars Good fresh flower shears
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Danielle
3.0 out of 5 stars They stay closed when clipping
Reviewed in the United States on October 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jim and Denise H
4.0 out of 5 stars Great for Small Goats
Reviewed in the United States on April 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
David J Fuller
5.0 out of 5 stars Quality at a Great Price
Reviewed in the United States on May 15, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

ian hadley
1.0 out of 5 stars Broke first day trimming
Reviewed in Canada on November 23, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Jes Knoop-Lentz
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent tool, as advertised.
Reviewed in Canada on March 29, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
jessica
5.0 out of 5 stars Sturdy and long lasting.
Reviewed in Canada on September 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
i-dont-review-no-more
5.0 out of 5 stars Very Sharp
Reviewed in Canada on October 16, 2020
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
sarah chenard
5.0 out of 5 stars Indoor plants
Reviewed in Canada on June 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse