|Manufacturer
|VIVOHOME
|Part Number
|VH345
|Item Weight
|3.52 ounces
|Package Dimensions
|9.49 x 3.11 x 0.63 inches
|Item model number
|VH345
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Size
|1.7” x 6.7”
|Color
|Blue
|Material
|ABS, stainless steel
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Number Of Pieces
|1
|Special Features
|Portable
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
VIVOHOME Gardening Hand Pruner with Straight Stainless Steel Blades Non-stick Pruning Shear Bonsai Cutter Blue for Potting (Pack of 1)
|Brand
|VIVOHOME
|Color
|Blue
|Blade Material
|Stainless Steel
About this item
- SPRING-LOADED - This pruner is designed with a central, heavy-duty spring that automatically opens the pruner, which is easy to use and reduces fatigue; Especially suitable for prolonging the working time in the garden, planting house or planting room; The pruner makes gardening comfortable so you can enjoy doing your hobby for hours without getting blisters or calluses
- HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL - Stainless steel, straight-edged blades make it easy to trim and cut, especially in hard-to-reach or precise areas; Cleaning the blades after each use will extend its service life
- SAFE AND EASY TO USE - Furnished with a safety mechanism that locks the blades closed when not in use; With an ergonomic design, the pruners are easy to operate with either in your left or right hand
- PRECISE CUTS - This pruner with a micro-tip precisely cuts and trims even the most minute, superfluous branches; It will not damage other vital stems and branches during pruning
- WIDE APPLICATIONS - Use for trimming and harvesting flowers, indoor or outdoor plants, hydroponics, potted plants, new buds, or leaf covers; A perfect gift for friends who enjoy gardening
Product Description
Home Improvement. Life Improvement.
For all of your home's needs, VIVOHOME has you covered.
- Originality - Unique designs meet all your home needs
- Convenience - Easy-to-use means an easy life
- Enjoyment - We hope our products will brighten your day
- Quality - We constantly strive for excellence
- Concern - We care about what in your mind
VIVOHOME Stainless Steel Hand Pruner Pruning Shear for Gardening Blue
SPRING-LOADED& HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL
Use VIVOHOME Hand Pruner to trim and shape your plants or flowers. The operation is simple and safe, and you can make precise cuts with little effort without damaging other vital stems and branches. With a VIVOHOME hand pruner, you will fall in love with your gardening time.
- This pruner is designed with a central, heavy-duty spring that automatically opens the pruner, which is easy to use and reduces fatigue.
- Stainless steel, straight-edged blades are convenient for trimming and cutting, especially in hard-to-reach or precise areas.
- With an ergonomic design, the pruners are easy to operate with either your left or right hand.
- This pruner with a micro-tip precisely cuts and trims even the most minute, superfluous branches. It will not damage other vital stems and branches when pruning.
- Use for trimming and harvesting flowers, indoor or outdoor plants, hydroponics, potted plants, new buds, or leaf covers.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q: How long are the blades?
A: The blade is about 2 inches.
Q: Are the blades rust resistant?
A: Yes, the blades are made of stainless steel which is rust resistant.
Q: How to maintain the blades?
A: We advise you clean the blades after every use, it will extend the service life of the blades.
Use for trimming and harvesting flowers, indoor or outdoor plants, hydroponics, potted plants, new buds, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stainless Steel Hand Pruner Pruning Shear for Gardening Blue (Pack of 2)
|Stainless Steel Hand Pruner Pruning Shear for Gardening Blue (Pack of 3)
|Stainless Steel Hand Pruner Pruning Shear for Gardening Blue (Pack of 5)
|Stainless Steel Hand Pruner Pruning Shear for Gardening Blue (Pack of 10)
|Stainless Steel Hand Pruner Pruning Shear for Gardening Blue (Pack of 1)
|20W Waterproof Seedling Heat Mats
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Stainless steel
|Stainless steel
|Stainless steel
|Stainless steel
|Heavy duty PVC
|Dimension
|1.7" x 6.7"
|1.7" x 6.7"
|1.7" x 6.7"
|1.7" x 6.7"
|1.7" x 6.7"
|10 x 20.75 inches
|Function/Application
|Easy and secure to operate, just take little effort you can make precise cuts without damaging other vital stems and branches.
|Easy and secure to operate, just take little effort you can make precise cuts without damaging other vital stems and branches.
|Easy and secure to operate, just take little effort you can make precise cuts without damaging other vital stems and branches.
|Easy and secure to operate, just take little effort you can make precise cuts without damaging other vital stems and branches.
|Easy and secure to operate, just take little effort you can make precise cuts without damaging other vital stems and branches.
|Allows gardeners to select and maintain optimum rooting temperatures for faster seedling and cutting growth.
|Heating Mat & Thermostat Controller Combo Set
|20W Waterproof Seedling Heat Mat
|Digital LED Heat Mat Thermostat Controller
|VIVOHOME 4 Inch 25 Feet Aluminum Flexible Dryer Vent Hose
|VIVOHOME 4 Inch 25 Feet Aluminum Flexible Dryer Vent Hose 2 Pack
|VIVOHOME 6 Inch 25 Feet Aluminum Flexible Dryer Vent Hose
|Material
|Heavy duty PVC
|Heavy duty PVC
|/
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Dimension
|10 x 20.75 inches
|10 x 20.75 inches
|/
|4"Diameter*25ft Long
|4"Diameter*25ft Long
|4"Diameter*25ft Long
|Function/Application
|Sprout seeds faster and more reliably with VIVOHOME seedling heat mat and thermostat controller combo set.
|This heat mat increases the heat of soil moderately to provide a better soil temperature for plants, but it will not become too hot so you can feel at ease when leaving your seeds to germinate.
|Using a thermometer and automatic adjuster, VIVOHOME Thermostat Controller will constantly ensure that seeds and sprouts enjoy an ideal growth environment.
|Used for exhaust fan applications; provides good airflow and easy connection
|Used for exhaust fan applications; provides good airflow and easy connection
|Used for exhaust fan applications; provides good airflow and easy connection
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2019
Top reviews from the United States
The locking mechanism works great and is easy to use one handed which is very convenient when you've got a fist full of trimmings and want to put the shears back in your pocket.
I do wash mine periodically with regular dish soap and so far I have not had any rust issues. I don't leave them outside or leave them encrusted with the sap of the day's trimming so I can't comment on how well they hold up to that sort of treatment.
I really don't have any complaints about these shears, they do what they're supposed to do quite well and the price is hard to beat.