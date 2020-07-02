$31.89
& FREE Shipping. Details
Arrives: Friday, July 17 Details
Fastest delivery: Tuesday, July 14
Order within 8 hrs and 12 mins Details
Only 17 left in stock - order soon.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Item arrives in packaging that reveals what's inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
NEW Korean Hit Ramen Vari... has been added to your Cart
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$31.89
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: K Foods MARKET
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

NEW Korean Hit Ramen Variety Pack, Nongshim Shin ramyun, Veg, Udon spicy, Kimchi, Black shin Instant Noodles Party.(Nongshim Party Time 10 packs Mix)

4.5 out of 5 stars 44 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "ramen variety"
Price: $31.89 ($31.89 / Count) & FREE Shipping. Details
  • Specially packaged in ( Party Time Bubble7 ) Box, Perfect for gift. Korean Style Ramen Noodle with Soup Base. Cook in 5 minutes.
  • Party Time Ramen box: including, (2 pk of Shin Ramyun), (2 pk of Chapagetti Ramyun),
  • （2 pk of Real Kimchi flavor）, （2 pk of Udon spicy Seafood）, （2 pk of Shin Black）
  • The actual selection of Party Time Ramen will limit to the selections in stock,
  • which might vary from picture shown, but we guarantee that there will be all different five kinds.

Frequently bought together

  • NEW Korean Hit Ramen Variety Pack, Nongshim Shin ramyun, Veg, Udon spicy, Kimchi, Black shin Instant Noodles Party.(Nongshim Party Time 10 packs Mix)
  • +
  • NEW Korean Hit Ramen Variety Pack, Paldo Jjajangmen Chajang, Teumsae Ramyun, Namja, Soy, Spicy, Kokomen Instant Noodles. (Paldo Party Time 10 packs Mix)
Total price: $61.88
One of these items ships sooner than the other. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product description

NEW Korean Hit Ramen Nongshim, Party Time Package. Korean style ramen noodle with soup base. Cook in 5 minutes. Five different flavors in the package. Ten packs in one package.

Product details

Important information

Directions

One pack per Meals

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
44 customer ratings
5 star
71%
4 star
20%
3 star
6%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
4%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
Ted LehmannTop Contributor: Country Music
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Variety Pack of Korean Ramen
Reviewed in the United States on July 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Sai
5.0 out of 5 stars YUMMY!!!
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
D. JACKSON
5.0 out of 5 stars Good variety 👍
Reviewed in the United States on May 24, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Johnny
4.0 out of 5 stars Satisfied
Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ryan Bisel
5.0 out of 5 stars YES!!
Reviewed in the United States on November 21, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
H. Mitchell
5.0 out of 5 stars Delicious, what else can you say?
Reviewed in the United States on March 19, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
R. Racz
5.0 out of 5 stars Spicy but very good!
Reviewed in the United States on April 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
meme
5.0 out of 5 stars I like to add flavor variety by making mine with fried ...
Reviewed in the United States on September 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: korean grocery, korean kimchi, korean noodle, korean noodles, soup boxes, black noodles

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.