The marketing literature above claims these lamps produce "UV-free light" and the user manual says that the lamp filters out UV light. However, the lamp *does* emit ultraviolet (UV) light, so those marketing claims are misleading or downright false.



I have a pack of uv-beads on my desk that I was planning to use for a science experiment/demonstration with my child. For the unfamiliar, the beads are white/dull grey in normal indoor lighting, but when exposed to UV they start to glow in bright colors (pink, purple, green, etc.). They had been sitting on my desk looking gray for a few weeks. After doing a session with the Verilux lamp one morning I noticed they were glowing a bit, which I thought was odd. So I waited for them to "cool off" (turn grey again), and did a 20 minute light session with the beads in my lap in a room with no windows (just in case). After 20 minutes the beads glowed brightly. I had been using the "high energy" lens, and I repeated the experiment with the "comfort lens" and got the same results.



So the Verilux was definitely emiting UV, but as the saying goes, "it's the dose that makes the poison," and I wasn't sure how to quantify how much UV was coming out of the lamp (I don't have the necessary equipment). Then I figured out an easy test: the beads glow more quickly and more brightly when exposed to more UV, and glow less brightly/more slowly when exposed to lower UV levels. So I tried leaving the beads outside for 20 minutes at different times of day to see if I could get a calibration. With noon-day sun (in December), the beads were glowing much brighter than when I kept them in front of the Verilux, and started glowing brighter within about 5 or 6 minutes, so the Verilux emits much less UV than the sun at noon in winter, which is good. However, when I tested about an hour after dawn (also in December) the beads glowed a bit less strongly than they did when left in front of the Verilux, so the Verliux is emitting more UV than early morning sun in winter.



So I don't think that's a whole lot of UV emission, it's probably not enough to give most people a tan or a sunburn, but it's definitely more than none, which is what phrases like "UV-Free" imply. So if you're sensitive to UV or have related medical issues, you might want to look at a different lamp or use sun protection when sitting in front of it. If anyone wants to repeat my tests, you can get UV beads for 5-6 dollars on Amazon.



All that said, the lamp works great at its intended purpose. It's made my winter blues much, much better, which is why it gets three stars instead of one.