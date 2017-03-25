List Price: $99.95
Prep Basics Prep Basics

Verilux HappyLight Full-Size 10,000 Lux Bright Light Therapy Full Spectrum Lamp

4.5 out of 5 stars 875 customer reviews

About the product
  • Safe, full spectrum light therapy in a practical, compact size.
  • Provides 10,000 Lux, UV blocked bright white light therapy recommended by professionals.
  • Customizes to your personal preference for light intensity with high or low settings, includes two easy to install no glare lenses for high energy or comfort.
  • Broad surface area emits more light per square inch for efficient light therapy sessions.
  • Light therapy at the right time of day can help improve your mood and reset your circadian rhythm to improve sleep.

Product description

We often don't get enough sunlight or even daylight for that matter. Our hectic work and home lifestyles tend to keep us indoors and away from an essential element we can't live without - sunshine. A dose of full or natural spectrum light is a welcomed lift to mood, increased energy, improved sleep patterns, and enhanced health, happiness & well-being.
The Verilux HappyLight Full-Size 10k lux light therapy lamp will ease the winter blues.

Product details

  • Product Dimensions: 2.1 x 6.2 x 13 inches ; 2 pounds
  • Shipping Weight: 3.4 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
  • ASIN: B0094HBU6I
  • UPC: 768533810007 768533810106 710377969199 785923606583
  • Item model number: VT20WW1
  Average Customer Review: 4.5 out of 5 stars 875 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #585 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Wattage
36.00 Watts

Verilux HappyLight Full-Size 10,000 Lux Bright Light Therapy Full Spectrum Lamp
Verilux HappyLight Compact Personal, Portable Light Therapy Energy Lamp
NatureBright SunTouch Plus Light and Ion Therapy Lamp (package may vary)
Aura® Day Light Therapy Lamp, 10,000 Lux of Bright Light White with Adjustable Lux Dial And Timer- 100% UV Free{2 Year Warranty Includes Bulb and Lamp}
Circadian Optics Lattis Light Therapy Lamp | Ultra Bright 10,000 LUX Full Spectrum LED Light [Designer Series]
Circadian Optics Lumine Light Therapy Lamp | Ultra Bright 10,000 LUX Full Spectrum LED Light
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (875) 4 out of 5 stars (1422) 4 out of 5 stars (3498) 4 out of 5 stars (231) 4 out of 5 stars (88) 4 out of 5 stars (335)
Color White White White Black White
Item Dimensions 2.12 x 6.25 x 13 in 6.3 x 3 x 7.4 in 9 x 6 x 13 in 15.75 x 5.51 x 2.56 in 6.69 x 3.94 x 6.3 in
Item Weight 2 lbs 1.5 lbs 4.41 lbs 1 lb
Size 10" 1 Lens Aura Daylight Lamp
875 customer reviews

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsHappy Face Achieved!!!
March 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
277 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Scott Brown
5.0 out of 5 starsLife Saver in Seattle Fall/Winter/Spring
October 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
121 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
MW
3.0 out of 5 starsLamp works well, but the marketing claim that this Lamp is "UV-Free" is (at best) misleading.
December 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
156 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Megan
5.0 out of 5 starsI went to a specialist to learn more about it and it didn't seem like this was for me
January 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
91 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Terra Golden
5.0 out of 5 starslife changing!!
February 3, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
103 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

