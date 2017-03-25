- Clip this coupon to save $10.00 on this product when you buy from Amazon.com. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
|
|
|
|
|
The natural light of a sunny day is over 100 times brighter than indoor lighting. When we are deprived of natural light, our body clock falters.
|
Light intensity measured in lux should be 10,000 to mimic a bright sunny day. We deliver healthy "good for your eyes" natural light that lifts your mood.
|
Our eyes are engineered for the lighting conditions outside. The retina has light receptors wired to our brain, responding positively to outdoor light.
|
Verilux, the originator of the HappyLight, has been leader in healthy lighting solutions for over 60 years. 'Veri-lux' means true light and reflects our commitment to using natural spectrum, safe, UV-free light to enhance your life.
We often don't get enough sunlight or even daylight for that matter. Our hectic work and home lifestyles tend to keep us indoors and away from an essential element we can't live without - sunshine. A dose of full or natural spectrum light is a welcomed lift to mood, increased energy, improved sleep patterns, and enhanced health, happiness & well-being.
The Verilux HappyLight Full-Size 10k lux light therapy lamp will ease the winter blues.
|
Product details
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
|
|
Verilux HappyLight Compact Personal, Portable Light Therapy Energy Lamp
|
NatureBright SunTouch Plus Light and Ion Therapy Lamp (package may vary)
|
Aura® Day Light Therapy Lamp, 10,000 Lux of Bright Light White with Adjustable Lux Dial And Timer- 100% UV Free{2 Year Warranty Includes Bulb and Lamp}
|
Circadian Optics Lattis Light Therapy Lamp | Ultra Bright 10,000 LUX Full Spectrum LED Light [Designer Series]
|
Circadian Optics Lumine Light Therapy Lamp | Ultra Bright 10,000 LUX Full Spectrum LED Light
|Customer Rating
|(875)
|(1422)
|(3498)
|(231)
|(88)
|(335)
|Price
|$79.95
|$39.95
|$62.94
|$98.89
|$59.99
|$39.99
|Shipping
|Eligible for FREE Shipping
|Eligible for FREE Shipping
|Eligible for FREE Shipping
|Eligible for FREE Shipping
|Eligible for FREE Shipping
|Eligible for FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Verilux, Inc
|Verilux, Inc
|Amazon.com
|DOT Distributions- Exclusive Aura Medical Distributor
|Circadian Optics
|Circadian Optics
|Color
|White
|White
|White
|—
|Black
|White
|Item Dimensions
|2.12 x 6.25 x 13 in
|6.3 x 3 x 7.4 in
|9 x 6 x 13 in
|—
|15.75 x 5.51 x 2.56 in
|6.69 x 3.94 x 6.3 in
|Item Weight
|2 lbs
|1.5 lbs
|4.41 lbs
|—
|—
|1 lb
|Size
|10"
|1 Lens
|—
|Aura Daylight Lamp
|—
|—
|