Brand
Verilux
Color
White
Product Dimensions
6.6"D x 6.5"W x 8.58"H
Light Source Type
LED
Material
Plastic
About this item
UV-FREE, LED, FULL SPECTRUM LIGHT - Light therapy lamp that delivers up to 10,000 lux for effective, safe, and natural light therapy
EVENLY DISTRIBUTED LED LIGHT - Enjoy your daily dose of healthy, bright light that's flicker-free, glare-free, and hotspot free with 72 LED lights
IMPROVE SLEEP, MOOD, FOCUS, ENERGY - Bright light therapy improves sleep, boosts mood, increases energy, and enhances focus, leaving you feeling revitalized
PORTABLE & PRACTICAL - The ultra-thin tablet design makes HappyLight Lucent portable enough for use at home or on-the-go, and perfect for the winter blues, insomnia, sunlight deprivation, shift work, office employees, and seniors
LIFE IN A BETTER LIGHT - With over 60 years in healthy lighting and the creator of the original HappyLight, our US-based team is here for you with live support and a 3-year warranty
Sunlight is an essential ingredient for a healthy lifestyle, but many of us don’t get the amount of daylight we need to feel its benefits. Our HappyLight Lucent light therapy lamp is customizable, giving you an experience as unique as you. Use it in your home, office, dorm or while traveling so you can always feel your best, no matter where you are.
Travel-friendly design allows for easy packing
The detachable stand allows you to use your HappyLight Lucent wherever you need it, or mount it on the wall in a convenient spot for your daily light therapy routine.
Soft Touch power button
Simply turn it on with the easy touch controls and begin enjoying your light therapy session.
Fits easily on a desk, work area, or bedside
Lightweight tablet design for convenient light therapy at home or on-the-go.
Your daily dose of healthy, natural light
Evenly distributed bright light from 72 LED lights is UV-Free with no glare, flicker, or hot spots to provide you with an enjoyable light therapy experience.
Detachable Stand
Easy to Use
Portable & Ultra-Thin Design
Full Spectrum Light
Sleep
Bright light in the first hours after waking up helps stimulate hormones in our body that influence our general well-being, including sleep/wake patterns.
Mood
Light therapy lamps can help combat the tiredness dip in mood commonly associated with winter blues, lack of sunlight exposure (such as from shift or office work), or jet lag.
Energy
Using the HappyLight Lucent signals your body’s natural energy enhancers to reduce sluggishness and lethargy - allowing you to be alert and focused when you need it most.
Focus
10,000 lux, full spectrum light helps your body function properly and ensures you can feel focused and revitalized.
4.0 out of 5 stars
It is BRIGHT
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2022
I was not prepared for how BRIGHT this thing is ! LOLDefinitely do not look straight at it please read the manual. It seems way brighter in person than displayedBut it seems like a great product I would recommend
This has helped with my winter blues. I always have a harder time during the colder months. I do like that it is very bright and can also be used as a makeup light in the morning. I have been using this light for 2 weeks now and saw a shift in my general mood so far. I would definitely recommend this for people who have winter blues.
I was looking for help with insomnia and learned that getting light in your eyes, within the first hour of waking up in the morning, helps get the wake/sleep cycle in better order. But I live an hour south of the Canadian border, in a place that gets only about 150 hours of daylight per year, and in the middle of winter we don't see the sunrise until after 8:00 a.m. Even then, it's too cold to go outside and enjoy it. So I had light shipped to me!
I like this light. It definitely works and gives me the feeling I've stepped out into broad daylight. We're just heading into our long days of winter, and I think it will help me feel more energetic in the morning.
The only thing I don't like about this is that it has one foot that props it up, and it's on the side. So if you don't have it on a flat surface it tips over easily. Not that big of a deal. It was a good enough buy for the money.
I enjoy using this light. I feel more alert and awake and it seems to boost my mood when it's on. I like to keep it on my desk while I'm working, or turn it on at the table while I'm having breakfast and drinking coffee. My two complaints would be that it's not quite as portable as it appears. All the product images show it without a visible cord, and mention that you can take it anywhere and mount it to the wall. I was under the impression that you could charge it and use it while it's unplugged. That's not the case. It only works when plugged in, which is unfortunate. Also, mine came without a stand, so I will have to contact the shop to get a replacement stand.
I don't know what I would do without this light. SAD is really hard for me in the winter and I already hate being stuck indoors. I rely on it. It actually somehow gives you more energy not just less bad feelings. My light was experiencing some plug issues and the Verilux rep not only exceeded expectations by a) existing b) being a human and c) being able to understand what I was saying and d) actually solving the problem quickly and then some. I am very grateful and relieved as I really cannot do without the light at this time of year, and it is so rare to come off one of these calls and to actually feel better about the world.
I rarely review, and a review of this product was certainly not solicited. I’m reviewing because the Happy Light made a big difference in my ability to fall asleep at night. Insomnia comes creeping in in the fall, and I’m tired of taking medications to sleep. I use the Happy Light for about 40 minutes each morning, and in the past five weeks I’ve had only one night’s difficulty in going to sleep. This is a huge improvement. It’s not particularly expensive, it’s easy to use, and it works. What’s not to like. Two thumbs up.
Aarggh I wanted it to help so badly but no. I have no doubt winter blues is a thing but if you are generally just stressed out and your life sucks like mine did at the time of purchase and it still does then no amount light bulbs will light up your life.
You have to actually change your life not the amount of light in your life. Again I said I am not doubting SAD but I suspect majority of the people just hate their lives and Winter seems to highlight that our lives are crap and we are cold.
So maybe the light helped me to realize that but sent it back. FYI its just a bright light. Stare into a light bulb like a 120v and you will get a sense of what this is. It is a bright white light. No warmth. You will not feel like you are suddenly on a warm beach in Mexico. You will just be blinded by a light and your life will be the same as your eyeballs adjust. Dont look at it directly btw.
Terribly bright. No settings to adjust the brightness. It's simply a bright, white light that quite literally blinds you and is unusable. 2 stars because it is well built but the light itself is awful.
I moved to British Columbia from a very sunny, warm place. I never got used to how gloomy it gets here, and it lead to some serious depression. My psychiatrist recommended this (4 years after moving here) and I thought it would just a placebo effect. I am pleasantly surprised though. My energy levels are up. I think my body is no longer producing as much melatonin.
This price beats the expensive ones they sell in my hometown. I love the Harry Potter quote you see as soon as you open it. I live in Canada where it gets dark at 430pm and doesnt get light out until 930am so it's become an essential item that needs to be used every day. Great clean look and has been very useful!