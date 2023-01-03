Add to your order

Verilux® HappyLight® Lucent - UV-Free LED Light Therapy Lamp, Bright White with 10,000 Lux, Detachable Stand, and Wall Mountable

4.5 out of 5 stars 6,841 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Brand Verilux
Color White
Product Dimensions 6.6"D x 6.5"W x 8.58"H
Light Source Type LED
Material Plastic

About this item

  • UV-FREE, LED, FULL SPECTRUM LIGHT - Light therapy lamp that delivers up to 10,000 lux for effective, safe, and natural light therapy
  • EVENLY DISTRIBUTED LED LIGHT - Enjoy your daily dose of healthy, bright light that's flicker-free, glare-free, and hotspot free with 72 LED lights
  • IMPROVE SLEEP, MOOD, FOCUS, ENERGY - Bright light therapy improves sleep, boosts mood, increases energy, and enhances focus, leaving you feeling revitalized
  • PORTABLE & PRACTICAL - The ultra-thin tablet design makes HappyLight Lucent portable enough for use at home or on-the-go, and perfect for the winter blues, insomnia, sunlight deprivation, shift work, office employees, and seniors
  • LIFE IN A BETTER LIGHT - With over 60 years in healthy lighting and the creator of the original HappyLight, our US-based team is here for you with live support and a 3-year warranty
Product Description

HappyLight Lucent

VT22 HappyLight Lucent

Sunlight is an essential ingredient for a healthy lifestyle, but many of us don’t get the amount of daylight we need to feel its benefits. Our HappyLight Lucent light therapy lamp is customizable, giving you an experience as unique as you. Use it in your home, office, dorm or while traveling so you can always feel your best, no matter where you are.

Travel-friendly design allows for easy packing

Travel-friendly design allows for easy packing

The detachable stand allows you to use your HappyLight Lucent wherever you need it, or mount it on the wall in a convenient spot for your daily light therapy routine.

Travel-friendly design allows for easy packing

Detachable Stand

Soft Touch power button

Easy to Use

Fits easily on a desk, work area, or bedside

Portable & Ultra-Thin Design

Your daily dose of healthy, natural light

Full Spectrum Light

HappyLight Lucent HappyLight Lumi HappyLight Touch HappyLight Luxe HappyLight Alba
HappyLight Lucent HappyLight Lumi HappyLight Touch HappyLight Luxe HappyLight Alba
Model VT22 VT31 VT32 VT43 VT52
Product Dimensions 8.6” x 0.8” x 6.6” 9” x 0.9” x 5.6” 10.3” x 1.1” x 6.3” 11.8” x 0.5” x 7.5” 6.7” x 3.2” x 7.4”
Weight 1.2 lbs 1.3 lbs 1.5 lbs 2 lbs 1.1 lbs
Adjustable Brightness
HappyHue Adjustable Color Temperature

Verilux® HappyLight® Lucent - UV-Free LED Light Therapy Lamp, Bright White with 10,000 Lux, Detachable Stand, and Wall Mountable
(New) Verilux® HappyLight® Lumi Plus - UV-Free LED Bright White Light Therapy Lamp with 10,000 Lux, Adjustable Brightness, Countdown Timer, and Detachable Stand
Verilux® HappyLight® Touch Plus - UV-Free LED Bright White Light Therapy Lamp with 10,000 Lux, Adjustable Brightness, Color, and Countdown Timer
Verilux HappyLight VT10 Compact Personal, Portable Bright White Light 10,000 Lux Therapy Lamp with 20 sq. in. Lens Size
Erligpowht Light Therapy Lamp, UV-Free 10000 Lux Therapy Light, Touch Control with 3 Adjustable Brightness Levels and 4 Timer Function,Large Light Surface & Rotatable Stand for Home/Office
Light Therapy Lamp, Ultra-Thin UV-Free 10000 Lux Therapy Light, Touch Control, with 5 Brightness Levels & 3 Color Temperature and 6 Timer Function & Memory Function with 180° Rotatable Stand. (White)
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (6841) 4.6 out of 5 stars (4669) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2535) 4.5 out of 5 stars (7655) 4.5 out of 5 stars (4209) 4.8 out of 5 stars (157)
Price $39.99 $39.99 $49.99 $29.99 $25.99 $39.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Verilux, Inc Verilux, Inc Verilux, Inc Verilux, Inc ErligpowhtDirect chenyitrade
Color White White New Happylight Touch Plus White White White
Item Dimensions 0.5 x 6.5 x 8.5 inches 5.63 x 0.98 x 9.01 inches 6.38 x 6.38 x 10.32 inches 6.3 x 3 x 7.4 inches 0.59 x 5.11 x 6.69 inches
Item Form tablet square
Item Weight 1.00 lbs 1.50 lbs
Size 1 Count (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1) 10.32x6.36x1.06 Inch (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1) Light Therapy Lamp
Top reviews from the United States

Christine H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Helps With Winter Blues
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 3, 2023
Verified Purchase
Christy Fitzwater
4.0 out of 5 stars Great for dark Montana winter mornings
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 29, 2022
Verified Purchase
JDP
4.0 out of 5 stars Works as intended
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 5, 2023
Verified Purchase
Dawn Charles
4.0 out of 5 stars 4/5
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 18, 2022
Verified Purchase
Jaden
5.0 out of 5 stars Honestly worked wonders for me
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 3, 2023
Verified Purchase
gma
4.0 out of 5 stars Eye conditions may not allow this product.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 31, 2022
Verified Purchase
Maria B. Clark
5.0 out of 5 stars love my light and really impressed with Verilux customer service
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 5, 2022
Verified Purchase
S. Mateo
5.0 out of 5 stars It did the trick
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 10, 2022
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

kiki
1.0 out of 5 stars Meh....
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on January 21, 2019
Verified Purchase
AJSSISK
2.0 out of 5 stars Terribly Bright
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on October 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
Balqees Jama
5.0 out of 5 stars effective if you get seasonal depression
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on October 4, 2018
Verified Purchase
Courtney
5.0 out of 5 stars Thin and modern
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on October 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Katelynn
1.0 out of 5 stars Does not work
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on November 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
