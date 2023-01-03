Aarggh I wanted it to help so badly but no. I have no doubt winter blues is a thing but if you are generally just stressed out and your life sucks like mine did at the time of purchase and it still does then no amount light bulbs will light up your life.



You have to actually change your life not the amount of light in your life. Again I said I am not doubting SAD but I suspect majority of the people just hate their lives and Winter seems to highlight that our lives are crap and we are cold.



So maybe the light helped me to realize that but sent it back. FYI its just a bright light. Stare into a light bulb like a 120v and you will get a sense of what this is. It is a bright white light. No warmth. You will not feel like you are suddenly on a warm beach in Mexico. You will just be blinded by a light and your life will be the same as your eyeballs adjust. Dont look at it directly btw.



Did I mention it's just a light?