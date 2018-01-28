|Brand
|VicTsing
|Item Weight
|10.4 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|7.8 x 5 x 1.5 inches
|Item model number
|USAE1-VTGECA034AE
|Manufacturer Part Number
|USAE1-VTGECA034AE
|Folding
|No
|Cover Included
|Car Safety Hammer, Emergency Escape Tool, Car Window Breaker, Seat Belt Cutter, Life Saving Survival Kit, Safety Hammer, Window Breaker
|Special Features
|Emergency Escape Tool, Car Safety Hammer, Car Window Breaker, Seat Belt Cutter, Life Saving Survival Kit
- Save 40% on VicTsing 800A Peak Car Jump Starter when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by VicTsingDirect. Enter code 6SN452J2 at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 20% on VicTsing Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car when you purchase 1 or more VicTsing 2 Pack Car Safety Hammer offered by VicTsingDirect. Enter code PSHUNO84 at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 10% on VicTsing 1000A Peak 20800mAh Car Jump Starter when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by VicTsingDirect. Enter code ON2KC4FZ at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Clip this coupon to save 5% on this product when you buy from Amazon.com. Here's how (restrictions apply)