VicTsing 2 Pack Car Safety Hammer, Emergency Escape Tool with Car Window Breaker and Seat Belt Cutter, Life Saving Survival Kit

  • Essential Safety Tool. One end is a seat belt cutter for cutting seatbelt, and the other end is the window breaker tool with two hardened sharp and heavy carbon steel points.
  • High Performance and Durable. Double-tipped hammers which are made of high grade carbon steel combined with engineering plastics, this car hammer is very sharp and easy to break out the window for life-saving. The razor-sharp stainless steel seat belt cutter makes cut the seatbelt at ease.
  • 2 Pack. Come with set of 2 car safety hammer and 2 mounting brackets. Give it to your children or family as a gift, making them feel peace of mind when driving.
  • Ergonomic Design. The anti-skid handle is long enough, about 6.7in, making it easy to control. Only weighing 0.3lb, it is so light that you can swing it easily. The reflective strip on both sides of the handle for high visibility, you can find and use it at darkness without any difficulty.
  • Mounting Bracket Included. Keep the car hammer stationary and ready to use if needed. Easy to keep it in glove compartment, door pocket or armrest box etc. Note: mounting screws is not included.
Compare with similar items


VicTsing 2 Pack Car Safety Hammer, Emergency Escape Tool with Car Window Breaker and Seat Belt Cutter, Life Saving Survival Kit
AmazonBasics Emergency Seat Belt Cutter and Window Hammer - 2-Pack
Lifehammer Brand Safety Hammer - The Original Emergency Escape and Rescue Tool with Seatbelt Cutter, Made in The Netherlands
Futuresky Car Safety Hammer 6-in-1 Emergency Life Saving Kit Seatbelt Cutter–Window Breaker–Emergency Rescue Kit–Essential Disaster Escape Tool–Built in Flashlight,Whistle,Magnet&Alarm Lamp
Iron Eagle Vehicle Safety Hammer 10Pcs, Car Escape Tool Seatbelt Cutter with Light Reflective Tape,Portable Emergency Life-Saving Hammer Tool Glass Window Punch Breaker
IPOW 2 PCS Car Safety Antiskid Hammer Seatbelt Cutter Emergency Class/Window Punch Breaker Auto Rescue Disaster Escape Tool
Customer Rating 5 out of 5 stars (490) 4 out of 5 stars (288) 4 out of 5 stars (548) 4 out of 5 stars (65) 5 out of 5 stars (11) 4 out of 5 stars (481)
Price $9.99 $8.33 $14.95 $19.99 $36.90 $9.89
Color Red Orange 1 PCS red
Item Dimensions 7.8 x 5 x 1.5 in 7.52 x 2.84 x 1.37 in 1.5 x 5.3 x 10.7 in 6.81 x 2.09 x 3.27 in 6 x 2.2 x 3.5 in
Special offers and product promotions

Size: 2 Pack
Product information

Size:2 Pack

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Important information

Product Description

Car Safety Hammer
Car Safety Hammer

Breaks the Car Window Easily

Extremely hard hammerhead ensures you to break the glass with only 1 or 2 hit.

Car Safety Hammer

Car Safety Hammer

Car Safety Hammer

Car Safety Hammer

490 customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5 stars
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsUse Velcro to attach to car
January 28, 2018
Size: 2 PackVerified Purchase
David A.
5.0 out of 5 starsBetter to have and not need than to need and not have
October 23, 2017
Size: 2 PackVerified Purchase
AKDoc
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
June 6, 2018
Size: 2 PackVerified Purchase
Joey
5.0 out of 5 starsHeavy and nicely constructed
December 6, 2018
Size: 2 PackVerified Purchase
Honest buyer user
5.0 out of 5 starsUpdating
November 17, 2018
Size: 2 PackVerified Purchase
livingaboard
3.0 out of 5 starsvery cheap construction
December 24, 2018
Size: 2 PackVerified Purchase
Dan Neel
4.0 out of 5 starsEmergency Tool
April 26, 2018
Size: 2 PackVerified Purchase
Robin E. Reason
5.0 out of 5 starsPeace of Mind
September 15, 2018
Size: 2 PackVerified Purchase
