This arrived today. Haven't used it so I will just comment on what i can see, and touch. This is made out of the type of hard plastic that will obviously break fairly easily with a sharp impact. I would have expected it to be made out of fiberglass filled nylon type of thing. The plastic is like what cheap toys are made out of. The handle is obviously hollow. The metal hammer pieces rotate in the handle and none of what I mentioned has inspired any confidence in me that if the time comes I need to use this tool, that it will actually work.



The holder is made of a different type of plastic which seems fine for the purpose. The hammers snap in the holders ok but again, it doesn't feel like a snug and positive fit to me.



I will probably go ahead and keep them but if I had it to do over again I would try to get something of better quality. I read several reviews, checked fakespot and looked at the pictures but somethings are impossible to figure out unless you have the item in hand