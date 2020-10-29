- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Add to your order
from Asurion, LLC $21.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 Retro Gaming Kit with SNES Style Controllers and NES Style Case (4GB RAM)
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Get Gaming with this Raspberry Pi 4 Gaming Kit
- Great Retro Gaming look and feel--Includes 2 Classic USB SNES style Gamepads & Pi 4 Compatible NES style Case with ease of access to all Ports
- Highest Quality Components: Includes: Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB RAM--2 Vilros USB SNES style Game-pads --5Ft HDMI-MICRO HDMI Cabel--Vilros Raspberry 4 Compatible NES style Enclosure Case --32GB Class 10 Micro SD Card Preloaded with NOOBS --SD card Adapter --8GB Flash Drive --Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply with on/off switch--Set of Heatsinks --Vilros Quickstart Guide for Raspberry Pi 4--MAGPI Retro Gaming Quickstart Guide
- Perfect for Tech Savvy Retro Gamers : Includes the Vilros Pi 4 Quick Start Guide to get you up and running with Raspbian and also Includes The MAGPI Retro Gaming Quickstart Guide, MAGPI is the official magazine of the Raspberry Pi Foundation
- Quality Guaranteed: All Parts and accessories are guaranteed by the Vilros 1 Year Satisfaction guarantee
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
Kit Content:
Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB RAM
Featuring: Broadcom BCM2711, quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1. 5GHz2. 4 GHz and 5. 0 GHz IEEE 802. 11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN, Bluetooth 5. 0, BLE, 2 × USB 3. 0 ports, 2 x USB 2. 0 Ports, 2 × micro HDMI ports supproting up to 4Kp60 video resolution, Micro SD card slot for loading operating system and data storage
32GB Micro SD Card
Preloaded With NOOBS, Class 10
SD card Adapter
Can be Used to Rewite the SD card if Desired
Vilros Pi 4 Power Supply
UL Certified, 5.1V 3A, USB-C, 5-Ft Cabel
Vilros HDMI-MICRO HDMI Cabel
4Kp60 compliant,5Ft Long,
Heatsink
Set of 4 Heat Sink
Vilros PI 4 Compatible NES Style Case
Easy Access to all Ports, Included Preinstalled and easy to connect cooling Fan
2 Vilros SNES style Gamepads
USB Connectivity via 5ft Cabel, Weighted for a great gaming feel
Vilros 8GB Flash Drive
Used To Upload ROMS
Vilros Quickstart Guide for Raspberry Pi 4
A General Pi 4 Quickstart Guide
MAGPI Retro Gaming Quickstart Guide
A Quickstart Guide to get you started with LAKKA Retro Gaming
All Parts of the kit are covered by Manufacturer (Vilros) Full 1 Year Warranty
IMPORTANT NOTES:
The Micro SD card may appear as to be of smaller capacity when inserted into a PC as it is pre-partitioned, If formatted with partition removal it will then show the full capacity which can be expanded as desired.
This Raspberry Pi Gaming system is hooked up to screen, during initial setup a USB mouse is required,please note that the screen and mouse are not included in this kit.
Games are NOT Included.
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Likes: I meant to throw it away, but then realized I could somehow play video game emulators on the pie. It was amazing and really surprising. Had the thing tasted like raspberry pie, I'd have never gotten to play Pac-Man.
Original: A little concerned about this kit. Trying to figure out why it wouldn't boot into NOOBS. Turns out when I have the fan plugged into the pi the pi doesn't boot............. Don't know if it is a power thing or a short in the fan........... Next even after I unplugged the fan I couldn't get a signal to the TV. Turns out the case doesn't allow the hdmi cable to seat all the way in the plug. So it works great outside of the case, however inside the case it is a disaster. One of the reasons I bought this kit was the case, should have just bought the pie and controllers separately. I should mention pi, controllers, sd card, and included thumb drive (nice to have included thumb drive for adding ROMs) are great and seem to all be of good quality.
It has everything that you need to set it up with Linux but you can follow instruction to install Retropie only as a console.
Though... these days wireless SNES controllers exist.