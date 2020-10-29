Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
1053
$21.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more
$114.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Saturday, April 3 Details
Fastest delivery: Thursday, April 1
Order within 9 hrs and 31 mins Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by Prestige Milano
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Prestige Milano
Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 Ret... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1053)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

2 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(2214)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 Retro Gaming Kit with SNES Style Controllers and NES Style Case (4GB RAM)

4.6 out of 5 stars 112 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "retro pi 4"
Price: $114.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
4GB RAM
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Get Gaming with this Raspberry Pi 4 Gaming Kit
  • Great Retro Gaming look and feel--Includes 2 Classic USB SNES style Gamepads & Pi 4 Compatible NES style Case with ease of access to all Ports
  • Highest Quality Components: Includes: Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB RAM--2 Vilros USB SNES style Game-pads --5Ft HDMI-MICRO HDMI Cabel--Vilros Raspberry 4 Compatible NES style Enclosure Case --32GB Class 10 Micro SD Card Preloaded with NOOBS --SD card Adapter --8GB Flash Drive --Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply with on/off switch--Set of Heatsinks --Vilros Quickstart Guide for Raspberry Pi 4--MAGPI Retro Gaming Quickstart Guide
  • Perfect for Tech Savvy Retro Gamers : Includes the Vilros Pi 4 Quick Start Guide to get you up and running with Raspbian and also Includes The MAGPI Retro Gaming Quickstart Guide, MAGPI is the official magazine of the Raspberry Pi Foundation
  • Quality Guaranteed: All Parts and accessories are guaranteed by the Vilros 1 Year Satisfaction guarantee

Frequently bought together

  • Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 Retro Gaming Kit with SNES Style Controllers and NES Style Case (4GB RAM)
  • +
  • Retropie 128GB 135k Retro Classics for Raspberry Pi 4
  • +
  • 2 Pack 2.4 GHz Wireless USB Controller Compatible with SNES Games, SAFFUN SNES Retro USB PC Super Classic Controller for Windows PC MAC Linux Genesis Raspberry Pi Retropie (Multicolored Keys)
Total price: $196.92
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product description

Capacity:4GB RAM

Kit Content:

 Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB RAM
Featuring: Broadcom BCM2711, quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1. 5GHz2. 4 GHz and 5. 0 GHz IEEE 802. 11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN, Bluetooth 5. 0, BLE, 2 × USB 3. 0 ports, 2 x USB 2. 0 Ports, 2 × micro HDMI ports supproting up to 4Kp60 video resolution, Micro SD card slot for loading operating system and data storage
32GB Micro SD Card
Preloaded With NOOBS, Class 10
SD card Adapter
Can be Used to Rewite the SD card if Desired
Vilros Pi 4 Power Supply
UL Certified, 5.1V 3A, USB-C, 5-Ft Cabel
Vilros HDMI-MICRO HDMI Cabel
4Kp60 compliant,5Ft Long,
Heatsink
Set of 4 Heat Sink
Vilros PI 4 Compatible NES Style Case
Easy Access to all Ports, Included Preinstalled and easy to connect cooling Fan
2 Vilros SNES style Gamepads
USB Connectivity via 5ft Cabel, Weighted for a great gaming feel
Vilros 8GB Flash Drive
Used To Upload ROMS
Vilros Quickstart Guide for Raspberry Pi 4
A General Pi 4 Quickstart Guide
MAGPI Retro Gaming Quickstart Guide
A Quickstart Guide to get you started with LAKKA Retro Gaming


All Parts of the kit are covered by Manufacturer (Vilros) Full 1 Year Warranty

IMPORTANT NOTES:
The Micro SD card may appear as to be of smaller capacity when inserted into a PC as it is pre-partitioned, If formatted with partition removal it will then show the full capacity which can be expanded as desired.
This Raspberry Pi Gaming system is hooked up to screen, during initial setup a USB mouse is required,please note that the screen and mouse are not included in this kit.
Games are NOT Included.

Product information

Capacity:4GB RAM

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
112 global ratings
5 star
76%
4 star
14%
3 star
4%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
5%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Lou Buono Jr
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great
Reviewed in the United States on October 29, 2020
Capacity: 4GB RAMVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Renfield
5.0 out of 5 stars Retro Gaming Win!
Reviewed in the United States on May 31, 2020
Capacity: 4GB RAMVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Joe
4.0 out of 5 stars Had issues, Vilros fixed the problem
Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2020
Capacity: 4GB RAMVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Hernán C.
4.0 out of 5 stars Brings a lot of nostalgia... Worth the money
Reviewed in the United States on June 9, 2020
Capacity: 4GB RAMVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Nelson J. Perez
5.0 out of 5 stars Probably best starter kit for the money
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2020
Capacity: 4GB RAMVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jesse
5.0 out of 5 stars Yeah Buddy!!
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2021
Capacity: 8GB RAMVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Michael Stanley
5.0 out of 5 stars Great little kit. No tools required for assembly.
Reviewed in the United States on January 16, 2021
Capacity: 4GB RAMVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jeremy E.
1.0 out of 5 stars Does not work with RetroPie or RecalBox as Advertised
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2020
Capacity: 2GB RAMVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best Rated in Super Nintendo Accessories, Best Rated in Super Nintendo Games, Consoles & Accessories