Edit: I had issues, contacted Vilros directly and they sent a replacement case. Fan works like a champ, the hdmi cable was a little hit or miss. I sanded down the side of the case and it works so much better now. I might have gotten a cable with some additional material on it, who knows. It works now, just trying to figure out retro pi. As far as Vilros customer support goes I give them two thumbs up, told them my issue and gave them my Amazon order number and they sent me a case. No forms or having to talk to an RMA department or anything annoying like that. When I buy additional accessories I will buy from them again.

Original: A little concerned about this kit. Trying to figure out why it wouldn't boot into NOOBS. Turns out when I have the fan plugged into the pi the pi doesn't boot............. Don't know if it is a power thing or a short in the fan........... Next even after I unplugged the fan I couldn't get a signal to the TV. Turns out the case doesn't allow the hdmi cable to seat all the way in the plug. So it works great outside of the case, however inside the case it is a disaster. One of the reasons I bought this kit was the case, should have just bought the pie and controllers separately. I should mention pi, controllers, sd card, and included thumb drive (nice to have included thumb drive for adding ROMs) are great and seem to all be of good quality.