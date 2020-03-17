Description Fun Learn is a fun and awesome skill to learn to pronounce English words, spell them, learn their meanings, the part of speech they are, and also an example sentence that uses the word!



Fun Learn is your kid's new English teacher now! Simply open the skill, select the level you want to play from Easy, Medium, and Hard, and Fun Learn will start teaching the kid a new word!



Fun Learn has a ton of surprises, by having multiple welcome messages, winning cheers, motivational messages, useful help, and every possible scenario is taken care of, in case your kid makes an error or gets stuck.



Got stuck somewhere in Fun learn just say “Alexa Help”

Want to exit the skill say “Alexa Stop” or “Alexa Cancel”



Fun Learn is surely going to be your child's best friend!



*Fun Learn also works great on Echo Show*

Invocation Name: fun learn