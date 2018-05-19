This isn't just a blender. That's what you have to tell yourself to actually spend the money on one of these things. I know there is that age old debate about Vitamix vs Blendtech but I've never tried a Blendtech because our Vitamix has been a work horse for years of daily use and still keeps going! It's what my parents had, it's what everyone in my family has and they all love it as much as we do. I guess it's kinda like Ford vs Chevy. ;)



Anyway, I'm going to make this short and sweet. Our 3 year old son has autism and severe sensory issues making him the pickiest eater on the face of the planet. That being said, he will drink just about anything we put in his cup as long as it passes the look, smell and texture tests. If it weren't for the Vitamix I don't know how we would've fed our child and made sure he got the protein, fresh fruits and vegetables etc. that his little growing mind and body need. We can sneak ANYTHING into his smoothies and he has no idea because the Vitamix works so incredibly well at blending everything flawlessly. No chunks, no pulp, no fuss! Smooth and creamy and delicious no matter what we throw in there!



Not only do we use this every day for his "dinner", but I use it every day for my green smoothies and my husband uses it for his protein shakes. This thing has taken a lot of abuse and gets a pretty intense daily work out of frozen fruits and ice cubes etc. and it still works like it did when we bought it FIVE YEARS AGO. We haven't had to replace parts or have any maintenance done. Just regular cleaning and care. Boom. This is so much more than a blender, it's a way of life.