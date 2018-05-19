$367.25
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Item arrives in packaging that reveals what's inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Vitamix 5200 Blender Prof... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(10)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Container, Red

by Vitamix
4.5 out of 5 stars 1,196 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "vitamix 5200"
Price: $367.25 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Red
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Large Batches - The size and shape of the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches
  • Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you're in complete control
  • The power and precision of our patented designs are able to pulverize every recipe ingredient, including the tiniest seeds
  • The blades in the Vitamix container reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes
Home Holiday Guide
Gifts for everyone on your list
Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Container, Red
  • +
  • Vitamix Tamper Tool for the 64 oz Classic Container Jar
  • +
  • Vitamix 64584 Under Blade Scrapper Accessory, Grey
Total price: $390.12
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Compare with similar items


Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Container, Red
Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black (Renewed) - 65542
Vitamix 5300 Blender, Red
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black
Breville BBL620 Fresh & Furious Blender, Silver
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Graphite
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (1196) 4 out of 5 stars (650) 4 out of 5 stars (258) 4 out of 5 stars (124) 4 out of 5 stars (170) 4 out of 5 stars (156)
Price $367.25 $269.95 $368.88 $389.99 $199.95 $524.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com thehappystore Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Colour Red Black Red Black Silver Graphite
Item Dimensions 20.5 x 7.25 x 8.75 in 11 x 8 x 17 in 7.25 x 8.75 x 17.25 in 11 x 8 x 17 in 6.9 x 8.05 x 16.4 in 11 x 8 x 17 in
Item Weight 13 lbs 10.5 lbs 12 lbs 11 lbs 14.92 lbs
Material Type Plastic Tritan Plastic Not Applicable Surgical grade serrated ice crushing blades, 50 oz Shatterproof Tritan jug (BPA free), Tight fitting Breville Assist Lid Tritan
Compare with similar items

Product description

Color:Red

Create every course of your home-cooked meal-from frozen drinks to creamy desserts-in minutes. The Vitamix 5200 is the universal tool for family meals and entertaining. Troubleshooting All Vitamix Blenders include thermal sensors designed to shut the unit off when overheating. When this occurs, turn the power off for up to 45 minutes, allowing the blender to cool down or reset. Always check your speed: Vitamix blenders perform best on High speed to pulverize food and process thick mixture. Check the quantity and density of your blend. Follow the order of ingredients. Use the Tamper. When in doubt, refer to your owner’s manual for tips or visit the Vitamix homepage for techniques videos.”

Product information

Color:Red

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
PillPack

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
1,196 customer ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
5%
3 star
3%
2 star
3%
1 star
8%
By customer groups & interests
Cookbooks
4.2
Coffee
4.3

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

easy to clean ice cream every day worth every every penny food processor highly recommend year warranty variable speed green smoothies recipe book nut butters easy to use long time peanut butter worth the money blender ever much better stainless steel brand new

1,189 customer reviews

S. Davis
1.0 out of 5 starsExtremely Dangerous!!!!!
May 19, 2018
Color: White
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
425 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kate MahoneyTop Contributor: Cooking
HALL OF FAMETOP 10 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 starsThis is not a blender, it's our way of life
March 30, 2016
Color: Black
Read more
review image
524 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 starsHas Vitamix tried to cut costs and stay at the same price point?
July 28, 2018
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
102 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Terryingarden
5.0 out of 5 starsI love this blender
June 15, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
95 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: frozen drinks blender

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.