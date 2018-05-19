Not Added
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Container, Red
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Large Batches - The size and shape of the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches
- Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you're in complete control
- The power and precision of our patented designs are able to pulverize every recipe ingredient, including the tiniest seeds
- The blades in the Vitamix container reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes
Product description
Create every course of your home-cooked meal-from frozen drinks to creamy desserts-in minutes. The Vitamix 5200 is the universal tool for family meals and entertaining. Troubleshooting All Vitamix Blenders include thermal sensors designed to shut the unit off when overheating. When this occurs, turn the power off for up to 45 minutes, allowing the blender to cool down or reset. Always check your speed: Vitamix blenders perform best on High speed to pulverize food and process thick mixture. Check the quantity and density of your blend. Follow the order of ingredients. Use the Tamper. When in doubt, refer to your owner’s manual for tips or visit the Vitamix homepage for techniques videos.”
Anyway, I'm going to make this short and sweet. Our 3 year old son has autism and severe sensory issues making him the pickiest eater on the face of the planet. That being said, he will drink just about anything we put in his cup as long as it passes the look, smell and texture tests. If it weren't for the Vitamix I don't know how we would've fed our child and made sure he got the protein, fresh fruits and vegetables etc. that his little growing mind and body need. We can sneak ANYTHING into his smoothies and he has no idea because the Vitamix works so incredibly well at blending everything flawlessly. No chunks, no pulp, no fuss! Smooth and creamy and delicious no matter what we throw in there!
Not only do we use this every day for his "dinner", but I use it every day for my green smoothies and my husband uses it for his protein shakes. This thing has taken a lot of abuse and gets a pretty intense daily work out of frozen fruits and ice cubes etc. and it still works like it did when we bought it FIVE YEARS AGO. We haven't had to replace parts or have any maintenance done. Just regular cleaning and care. Boom. This is so much more than a blender, it's a way of life.
So again, ill update shortly after I have blended a few more things, but hopefully Vitamix is going for quality and be happy with current profits, cutting costs may have unintended consequences and open door for competitors to further expand this category. So maybe someone from Vitamix has some answers for future purchasers, but at this price point I am a little concerned. I posted a picture so people don't think I'm just some critic. I'd give it a 3 or 4 star if the price was $150.00 cheaper to compensate for the cheaper components, which I assume is what the leadership team at Vitamix thought was best. And if Vitamix differs, then they better address their Quality Control department. Cause I'd bet it's one of the two.
My old blender was a very good Cuisinart one but it struggled with my smoothies. I would slice up all the hard stuff for it, like carrots, ginger root, etc. I also throw frozen things into my smoothies like frozen bananas, blueberries or strawberries. The old blender would work hard, you could hear it. I was afraid that it would eventually burn out plus the smoothies came out with little chunks of the harder vegetables in them.
With this Vitamin I do not even have to cut things up much at all. I will maybe break a carrot in half but I can just toss in a chunk of ginger, add any other fruit and vegetables including a hunk of lime with the skin on and ramp this blender up. I start on low, turn the dial up and then hit the lever for max. It sounds almost like a jet engine starting up, much quieter of course, but with that kind of power. The smoothie comes out silkie smooth and the blender does not struggle at all. It is a beautiful and delicious thing. As a plus this blender will even heat up stuff you put in it from friction so you can make soups.
I chose this model with the tall thin container because I saw tests that showed the shorter wider containers in all blenders caused a lot more turbulence and thus incorporated more air causing the smoothie texture to be a bit less palatable. The only issue for some (and I already knew this so was prepared) is that the blender will probably not fit on the counter under an upper cabinet. I just store it with the container beside the motor.