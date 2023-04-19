Add to your order

$289.95
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, April 27
Or fastest delivery Wednesday, April 26. Order within 10 hrs 54 mins
In Stock
Vitamix VM0197 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Black

4.7 out of 5 stars 6,650 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Countertop Blenders by Vitamix
Purchase options and add-ons

Brand Vitamix
Color Black
Special Feature Not-Applicable
Capacity 48 Fluid Ounces
Product Dimensions 11"D x 8"W x 17"H

About this item

  • Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
  • Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
  • The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V
  • Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet
  • Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What's in the Box: motor base, 48 oz. container, mini-tamper, cookbook
  • Design Feature: Radial cooling fan and thermal protection system

From the manufacturer

Blend Like a Pro

Vitamix Explorian Series 310 Blender


With intuitive controls, exhilarating power, and durability the Explorian Series E310 will forever change the way you prepare meals. It's never been easier to become a Vitamix owner and create healthy, whole-food recipes at home.

The Vitamix Difference

48oz Container

48-Ounce Container

This container is the perfect size for creating small family meals, and fits easily under most kitchen cabinets.

Pulse + Variable Speed Control

Variable Speed + Pulse

You’re in control—adjust the speed during the blend to achieve a variety of textures, or use the Pulse feature to create quick bursts of power.

tamper

Specially Designed Tamper

Every Vitamix blender comes with a tamper designed to help process thick, stubborn blends—so you don’t have to stop the machine to scrape the sides.

Self-Cleaning in Seconds

Easy Cleaning

Just blend warm water and a drop of dish soap at your machine's highest speed, and watch it self-clean in 60 seconds—no disassembly required.

motor

High-Performance Motor

Blend frozen fruit, heavy powder, all the greens—our powerful motors transform tough ingredients into smooth blends, year after year.

container vitamix

Precise Container Design

Every angle of our patented container is designed to fold ingredients back to the blades for faster, smoother blends—creating the Vitamix vortex.

stainless steel blades

Stainless-Steel Blades

Our laser-cut blades are designed to deliver the same quality results, from first blend to last, and are resistant to dulling or bending.

heating

Blade Friction Heating

Our blades reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes.

What You Can Make

Explore all the amazing things you can make in every Vitamix blender


We’re so much more than smoothie makers. We’re dreamers and doers, on a journey to infuse healthy, delicious food into our lives. From meal time to snack time—explore new ingredients, create classics, never get bored.

Make It In Minutes

Hot Soup

Hot soup without a stove

Make steaming-hot soup without a stove—in under 10 minutes. The friction from our blades brings soup to serving temperature, right in the container.

Frozen Treats

Frozen treats in seconds

Create chilled desserts—just add frozen ingredients to your machine and you’ll be enjoying ice cream, fruit sorbet and more in seconds.

Nut Butters

Grind nuts, coffee and more

Making nut butter has never been easier. Grind your favorite nuts into delicious nut butter, turn coffee beans into ground coffee, and more.

Mix Batters and Dough

Mix batters & dough

Quickly and easily mix batter for pancakes, waffles, cookies, muffins, crepes, and cakes. Vitamix machines can also knead bread and pizza dough.

Smoothies

Smoothies & Juices

Turn fruits and veggies into refreshing smoothies and juices. Vitamix blenders use the whole ingredient, including the fiber, to make healthy snacks.

Dips and Spreads

Dips & Spreads

Whether you’re looking for easy after-school snacks or planning a big party, our simple dips and spreads are healthy and delicious.

Dressings

Dressings & Sauces

Create flavorful dressings that can double as marinades for your entrées. If sauce is on the menu, make pesto, tomato sauce, or applesauce in seconds.

Baby Food

Baby Food

Control exactly what your baby eats. Prep, blend, and make batches of nutritious homemade baby food in seconds in your Vitamix machine.

Compare with similar items


Vitamix VM0197 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Black
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black, Self-Cleaning - 1957
Vitamix E320 Explorian Blender Black, 64 oz
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Brushed Stainless Finish
VITAMIX E310 WHITE BUNDLE- BLENDER, COOKBOOK, MINI TAMPER, SPATULA AND EXTRA MIXING CUP
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Graphite
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (6650) 4.7 out of 5 stars (2922) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1232) 4.7 out of 5 stars (217) 3.7 out of 5 stars (7) 4.8 out of 5 stars (1957)
Price $289.95 $517.87 $338.00 $599.95 $289.99 $599.95
Sold By Amazon.com wacky jacky Shopwise Amazon.com OceansideSales Amazon.com
Color Black Black Black Brushed Stainless Finish Graphite
Item Dimensions 11 x 8 x 18 inches 8.5 x 17.25 x 8.5 inches 8 x 11 x 18 inches 11 x 8 x 17 inches 11.5 x 13 x 16.5 inches 11 x 8 x 17 inches
Item Weight 11.50 lbs 13.00 lbs 13.00 lbs 15.00 lbs 14.92 lbs
Material Tritan Plastic Tritan Tritan Stainless Steel Tritan
Wattage 1400 watts 1200 watts 1200 watts 1500 watts 300 watts 1440 watts
Product information

Product information