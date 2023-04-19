Add to your order
Vitamix VM0197 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Black
|Brand
|Vitamix
|Color
|Black
|Special Feature
|Not-Applicable
|Capacity
|48 Fluid Ounces
|Product Dimensions
|11"D x 8"W x 17"H
About this item
- Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
- Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.
- The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V
- Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet
- Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What's in the Box: motor base, 48 oz. container, mini-tamper, cookbook
- Design Feature: Radial cooling fan and thermal protection system
Customer ratings by feature
From the manufacturer
Blend Like a Pro
Vitamix Explorian Series 310 Blender
With intuitive controls, exhilarating power, and durability the Explorian Series E310 will forever change the way you prepare meals. It's never been easier to become a Vitamix owner and create healthy, whole-food recipes at home.
The Vitamix Difference
48-Ounce Container
This container is the perfect size for creating small family meals, and fits easily under most kitchen cabinets.
Variable Speed + Pulse
You’re in control—adjust the speed during the blend to achieve a variety of textures, or use the Pulse feature to create quick bursts of power.
Specially Designed Tamper
Every Vitamix blender comes with a tamper designed to help process thick, stubborn blends—so you don’t have to stop the machine to scrape the sides.
Easy Cleaning
Just blend warm water and a drop of dish soap at your machine's highest speed, and watch it self-clean in 60 seconds—no disassembly required.
High-Performance Motor
Blend frozen fruit, heavy powder, all the greens—our powerful motors transform tough ingredients into smooth blends, year after year.
Precise Container Design
Every angle of our patented container is designed to fold ingredients back to the blades for faster, smoother blends—creating the Vitamix vortex.
Stainless-Steel Blades
Our laser-cut blades are designed to deliver the same quality results, from first blend to last, and are resistant to dulling or bending.
Blade Friction Heating
Our blades reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes.
What You Can Make
Explore all the amazing things you can make in every Vitamix blender
We’re so much more than smoothie makers. We’re dreamers and doers, on a journey to infuse healthy, delicious food into our lives. From meal time to snack time—explore new ingredients, create classics, never get bored.
Make It In Minutes
Hot soup without a stove
Make steaming-hot soup without a stove—in under 10 minutes. The friction from our blades brings soup to serving temperature, right in the container.
Frozen treats in seconds
Create chilled desserts—just add frozen ingredients to your machine and you’ll be enjoying ice cream, fruit sorbet and more in seconds.
Grind nuts, coffee and more
Making nut butter has never been easier. Grind your favorite nuts into delicious nut butter, turn coffee beans into ground coffee, and more.
Mix batters & dough
Quickly and easily mix batter for pancakes, waffles, cookies, muffins, crepes, and cakes. Vitamix machines can also knead bread and pizza dough.
Smoothies & Juices
Turn fruits and veggies into refreshing smoothies and juices. Vitamix blenders use the whole ingredient, including the fiber, to make healthy snacks.
Dips & Spreads
Whether you’re looking for easy after-school snacks or planning a big party, our simple dips and spreads are healthy and delicious.
Dressings & Sauces
Create flavorful dressings that can double as marinades for your entrées. If sauce is on the menu, make pesto, tomato sauce, or applesauce in seconds.
Baby Food
Control exactly what your baby eats. Prep, blend, and make batches of nutritious homemade baby food in seconds in your Vitamix machine.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black, Self-Cleaning - 1957
|
Vitamix E320 Explorian Blender Black, 64 oz
|
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Brushed Stainless Finish
|
VITAMIX E310 WHITE BUNDLE- BLENDER, COOKBOOK, MINI TAMPER, SPATULA AND EXTRA MIXING CUP
|
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Graphite
|Customer Rating
|(6650)
|(2922)
|(1232)
|(217)
|(7)
|(1957)
|Price
|$289.95
|$517.87
|$338.00
|$599.95
|$289.99
|$599.95
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|wacky jacky
|Shopwise
|Amazon.com
|OceansideSales
|Amazon.com
|Color
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Brushed Stainless Finish
|—
|Graphite
|Item Dimensions
|11 x 8 x 18 inches
|8.5 x 17.25 x 8.5 inches
|8 x 11 x 18 inches
|11 x 8 x 17 inches
|11.5 x 13 x 16.5 inches
|11 x 8 x 17 inches
|Item Weight
|11.50 lbs
|13.00 lbs
|13.00 lbs
|15.00 lbs
|—
|14.92 lbs
|Material
|Tritan
|Plastic
|Tritan
|Tritan
|Stainless Steel
|Tritan
|Wattage
|1400 watts
|1200 watts
|1200 watts
|1500 watts
|300 watts
|1440 watts