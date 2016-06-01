$389.95
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black, Self-Cleaning - 1957

4.8 out of 5 stars 520 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "vitamix 750"
Black
Blender
Color Black
Material Plastic
Brand Vitamix
Voltage 120 Volts
Item Dimensions LxWxH 8.5 x 17.25 x 8.5 inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Automated Blending: Five pre-programmed settings ensure simple cleaning, walk-away convenience, and consistent results for smoothie, frozen dessert, soup, and purée recipes.
  • You're in Control: Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe;Cord: 6 ft
  • Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets. Electrical Ratings - 120 V, 50-60 Hz, 12 Amps
  • Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results.
  • Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What's in the Box: motor base, low-profile 64 oz. container, cookbook, low-profile tamper.HP: 2.2-peak
  • Guide on how to use and all content is available online at vitamix.com
From the manufacturer

Blend Like a Pro

Vitamix Professional Series 750

Perfect for family meals or entertaining! The Professional Series 750 lets you feed a crowd easily, with a 64-ounce container that fits under most kitchen cabinets. 5 program settings automatically handle Smoothies, Hot Soups, Frozen Desserts, Purées, and Self-Cleaning, so you can spend more time with the ones you love.

pro 750

The Vitamix Difference

Vitamix Professional Series 750

Low-Profile 64-Ounce Container

Our low-profile container was designed to fit easily under most overhead cabinets, so you can keep your Vitamix on the counter and ready to go.

Easy to use controls

Variable Speed + Pulse

You’re in control—adjust the speed during the blend to achieve a variety of textures, or use the Pulse feature to create quick bursts of power.

cleaning

Self Cleaning

Just blend warm water and a drop of dish soap at your machine's highest speed, and watch it self-clean in 60 seconds—no disassembly required.

easy to clean programs

Programs Settings

Make smoothies (and more) with the press of a button. Our program settings offer walk-away convenience & consistent results for your favorite blends.

High-Performance Motor

High-Performance Motor

Blend frozen fruit, heavy powder, all the greens—our powerful motors transform tough ingredients into smooth blends, year after year.

Precise Container Design

Precise Container Design

Every angle of our patented container is designed to fold ingredients back to the blades for faster, smoother blends—creating the Vitamix vortex.

Stainless-Steel Blades

Stainless-Steel Blades

Our laser-cut blades are designed to deliver the same quality results, from first blend to last, and are resistant to dulling or bending.

Blade Friction Heating

Blade Friction Heating

Our blades reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes.

What You Can Make

Explore all the amazing things you can make in every Vitamix blender


We’re so much more than smoothie makers. We’re dreamers and doers, on a journey to infuse healthy, delicious food into our lives. From meal time to snack time—explore new ingredients, create classics, never get bored.

Make It In Minutes

Vitamix Hot Soup

Hot soup without a stove

Make steaming-hot soup without a stove—in under 10 minutes. The friction from our blades brings soup to serving temperature, right in the container.

Frozen Treats

Frozen treats in seconds

Create chilled desserts—just add frozen ingredients to your machine and you’ll be enjoying ice cream, fruit sorbet and more in seconds.

Nut Butters

Grind nuts, coffee and more

Making nut butter has never been easier. Grind your favorite nuts into delicious nut butter, turn coffee beans into ground coffee, and more.

Batters and dough

Mix batters & dough

Quickly and easily mix batter for pancakes, waffles, cookies, muffins, crepes, and cakes. Vitamix machines can also knead bread and pizza dough.

Smoothies

Smoothies & Juices

Turn fruits and veggies into refreshing smoothies and juices. Vitamix blenders use the whole ingredient, including the fiber, to make healthy snacks.

Hummus

Dips & Spreads

Whether you’re looking for easy after-school snacks or planning a big party, our simple dips and spreads are healthy and delicious.

Dressings

Dressings & Sauces

Create flavorful dressings that can double as marinades for your entrées. If sauce is on the menu, make pesto, tomato sauce, or applesauce in seconds.

Baby Food

Baby Food

Control exactly what your baby eats. Prep, blend, and make batches of nutritious homemade baby food in seconds in your Vitamix machine.

Compare with similar items


Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black, Self-Cleaning - 1957
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black - 001372
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Black
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Graphite
Vitamix A3500 Brushed Stainless Blender
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender with 1000-Watt Base and Total Crushing Technology for Smoothies, Ice and Frozen Fruit (BL610), Black
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (520) 4.7 out of 5 stars (3033) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1836) 4.7 out of 5 stars (680) 4.7 out of 5 stars (312) 4.6 out of 5 stars (16305)
Price $389.95 $399.69 $349.95 $599.99 $599.95 $96.98
Sold By Amazon.com Lucky Tech LLC Amazon.com Amazon.com MySecretPantry Amazon.com
Color Black Black Black Graphite Brushed Stainless Black
Item Dimensions 8.50 x 17.25 x 8.50 inches 8.75 x 7.25 x 20.50 inches 11.00 x 8.00 x 18.00 inches 11.00 x 8.00 x 17.00 inches 39.37 x 39.37 x 39.37 inches 9.50 x 7.50 x 17.00 inches
Item Weight 13.00 lbs 10.56 lbs 11.50 lbs 14.92 lbs 6.25 lbs 7.10 lbs
Material Plastic Tritan Tritan Plastic
Compare with similar items

Product description

Color:Black  |  Style:Blender

Vitamix fuels passions. It’s why we’re the brand most trusted by professional chefs. But you won’t just find us in restaurant kitchens. You’ll also find us in home kitchens around the world. Because whether you’re interested in the culinary arts, making healthier choices, or enjoying restaurant-quality smoothies at home—when you’re ready to move on and move up, when you’re ready to invest in your passion, you’re ready for Vitamix.

Built to Last
A bargain blender's not a bargain if it doesn't last. We know purchasing a Vitamix blender is an investment. But Vitamix blenders are built to last, helping you buy dependable, not disposable.

Easy to Clean
Just blend warm water and a drop of dish soap at your machine's highest speed, and watch it self-clean in 60 seconds or less - no disassembly required.

The Difference Is in the Blend
Since the number-one reason people purchase a blender is to make smoothies, it’s important to get them right. Whether you prefer an icy blend or a perfectly smooth purée, nutrition-packed with veggies or a light, fruity treat, Vitamix smoothies give you a delicious, even blend in every sip.

Power
We don’t aim to have the highest horsepower. You don’t need more horses; you need trained ones. The focused power of our complete blending system causes every component of the Vitamix machine to work together, creating faster, smoother blends packed with flavor.

The Universal Tool
Make smoothies & juices, hot soups, flours & dough, nut butter, frozen desserts, batters, dressings & sauces, non-dairy milks, and more.

Manufactured in Cleveland, Ohio USA

Technical Specification

Other Content [PDF ]
User Manual [PDF ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
520 global ratings
5 star
89%
4 star
5%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
3%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

SFMoored
4.0 out of 5 stars Be aware this is a Large Volume Blender!
Reviewed in the United States on June 1, 2016
Color: BlackStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
273 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
PattiH
5.0 out of 5 stars Well worth the investment
Reviewed in the United States on November 19, 2019
Color: PEARL GREYStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
76 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth every penny!
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2018
Color: BlackStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
48 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Larry Sanders
5.0 out of 5 stars VitaMix Pro 750
Reviewed in the United States on September 2, 2018
Color: BlackStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
37 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Rodrigo Romero
1.0 out of 5 stars Appears to be different than those at stores.
Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2019
Color: PEARL GREYStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
29 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
P. A. Muccigrosso
5.0 out of 5 stars Vitamix Changed My Kitchen!
Reviewed in the United States on July 2, 2018
Color: BlackStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
29 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
LeonaBelle
5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful high powered blender
Reviewed in the United States on May 4, 2019
Color: BlackStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

MJS
4.0 out of 5 stars Great blender - poor packaging
Reviewed in Canada on September 20, 2020
Color: PEARL GREYStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth it
Reviewed in Canada on July 25, 2020
Color: PEARL GREYStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Dani Labelle
5.0 out of 5 stars Expensive But Worth It 🤗
Reviewed in Canada on September 22, 2020
Color: PEARL GREYStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Erica
5.0 out of 5 stars WOW
Reviewed in Canada on October 5, 2020
Color: PEARL GREYStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Peter
5.0 out of 5 stars Pricey, but still amazing.
Reviewed in Canada on December 26, 2019
Color: PEARL GREYStyle: BlenderVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
