- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black, Self-Cleaning - 1957
|List Price
|$598.99
|Deal of the Day:
|
$389.95
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|
Ends in 11h 34m 44s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$209.04 (35%)
|Color
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Brand
|Vitamix
|Voltage
|120 Volts
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|8.5 x 17.25 x 8.5 inches
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Automated Blending: Five pre-programmed settings ensure simple cleaning, walk-away convenience, and consistent results for smoothie, frozen dessert, soup, and purée recipes.
- You're in Control: Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe;Cord: 6 ft
- Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets. Electrical Ratings - 120 V, 50-60 Hz, 12 Amps
- Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results.
- Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. What's in the Box: motor base, low-profile 64 oz. container, cookbook, low-profile tamper.HP: 2.2-peak
- Guide on how to use and all content is available online at vitamix.com
Save or upgrade with a similar blender
Frequently bought together
Top trending products related to this item
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Vitamix Professional Series 750
Perfect for family meals or entertaining! The Professional Series 750 lets you feed a crowd easily, with a 64-ounce container that fits under most kitchen cabinets. 5 program settings automatically handle Smoothies, Hot Soups, Frozen Desserts, Purées, and Self-Cleaning, so you can spend more time with the ones you love.
The Vitamix Difference
Low-Profile 64-Ounce Container
Our low-profile container was designed to fit easily under most overhead cabinets, so you can keep your Vitamix on the counter and ready to go.
Variable Speed + Pulse
You’re in control—adjust the speed during the blend to achieve a variety of textures, or use the Pulse feature to create quick bursts of power.
Self Cleaning
Just blend warm water and a drop of dish soap at your machine's highest speed, and watch it self-clean in 60 seconds—no disassembly required.
Programs Settings
Make smoothies (and more) with the press of a button. Our program settings offer walk-away convenience & consistent results for your favorite blends.
High-Performance Motor
Blend frozen fruit, heavy powder, all the greens—our powerful motors transform tough ingredients into smooth blends, year after year.
Precise Container Design
Every angle of our patented container is designed to fold ingredients back to the blades for faster, smoother blends—creating the Vitamix vortex.
Stainless-Steel Blades
Our laser-cut blades are designed to deliver the same quality results, from first blend to last, and are resistant to dulling or bending.
Blade Friction Heating
Our blades reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes.
What You Can Make
Explore all the amazing things you can make in every Vitamix blender
We’re so much more than smoothie makers. We’re dreamers and doers, on a journey to infuse healthy, delicious food into our lives. From meal time to snack time—explore new ingredients, create classics, never get bored.
Make It In Minutes
Hot soup without a stove
Make steaming-hot soup without a stove—in under 10 minutes. The friction from our blades brings soup to serving temperature, right in the container.
Frozen treats in seconds
Create chilled desserts—just add frozen ingredients to your machine and you’ll be enjoying ice cream, fruit sorbet and more in seconds.
Grind nuts, coffee and more
Making nut butter has never been easier. Grind your favorite nuts into delicious nut butter, turn coffee beans into ground coffee, and more.
Mix batters & dough
Quickly and easily mix batter for pancakes, waffles, cookies, muffins, crepes, and cakes. Vitamix machines can also knead bread and pizza dough.
Smoothies & Juices
Turn fruits and veggies into refreshing smoothies and juices. Vitamix blenders use the whole ingredient, including the fiber, to make healthy snacks.
Dips & Spreads
Whether you’re looking for easy after-school snacks or planning a big party, our simple dips and spreads are healthy and delicious.
Dressings & Sauces
Create flavorful dressings that can double as marinades for your entrées. If sauce is on the menu, make pesto, tomato sauce, or applesauce in seconds.
Baby Food
Control exactly what your baby eats. Prep, blend, and make batches of nutritious homemade baby food in seconds in your Vitamix machine.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black - 001372
|
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Black
|
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Graphite
|
Vitamix A3500 Brushed Stainless Blender
|
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender with 1000-Watt Base and Total Crushing Technology for Smoothies, Ice and Frozen Fruit (BL610), Black
|Customer Rating
|(520)
|(3033)
|(1836)
|(680)
|(312)
|(16305)
|Price
|$389.95
|$399.69
|$349.95
|$599.99
|$599.95
|$96.98
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Lucky Tech LLC
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|MySecretPantry
|Amazon.com
|Color
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Graphite
|Brushed Stainless
|Black
|Item Dimensions
|8.50 x 17.25 x 8.50 inches
|8.75 x 7.25 x 20.50 inches
|11.00 x 8.00 x 18.00 inches
|11.00 x 8.00 x 17.00 inches
|39.37 x 39.37 x 39.37 inches
|9.50 x 7.50 x 17.00 inches
|Item Weight
|13.00 lbs
|10.56 lbs
|11.50 lbs
|14.92 lbs
|6.25 lbs
|7.10 lbs
|Material
|Plastic
|—
|Tritan
|Tritan
|—
|Plastic
Product description
Vitamix fuels passions. It’s why we’re the brand most trusted by professional chefs. But you won’t just find us in restaurant kitchens. You’ll also find us in home kitchens around the world. Because whether you’re interested in the culinary arts, making healthier choices, or enjoying restaurant-quality smoothies at home—when you’re ready to move on and move up, when you’re ready to invest in your passion, you’re ready for Vitamix.
Built to Last A bargain blender's not a bargain if it doesn't last. We know purchasing a Vitamix blender is an investment. But Vitamix blenders are built to last, helping you buy dependable, not disposable.
Easy to Clean Just blend warm water and a drop of dish soap at your machine's highest speed, and watch it self-clean in 60 seconds or less - no disassembly required.
The Difference Is in the Blend Since the number-one reason people purchase a blender is to make smoothies, it’s important to get them right. Whether you prefer an icy blend or a perfectly smooth purée, nutrition-packed with veggies or a light, fruity treat, Vitamix smoothies give you a delicious, even blend in every sip.
Power We don’t aim to have the highest horsepower. You don’t need more horses; you need trained ones. The focused power of our complete blending system causes every component of the Vitamix machine to work together, creating faster, smoother blends packed with flavor.
The Universal Tool Make smoothies & juices, hot soups, flours & dough, nut butter, frozen desserts, batters, dressings & sauces, non-dairy milks, and more.
Manufactured in Cleveland, Ohio USA
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Would have given this 5 stars if Vitamix had let us know this doesn't accommodate small to normal volumes of product. Although they do say this is the "Professional" series (restaurant volume), so just know they mean it!
UPDATE: You can buy additonal smaller containers (32 or 48 oz) for this base for about $100 each.
He was in love. (With the Vitamix blender of course!) Soon after, I was making hot soups (yum!) and eating healthier. My kids sometimes want an 'unhealthy' smoothie which is mostly fruits - still better for you than a package of Oreos! I didn't know it was possible, but my husband now uses the blender more than me. The quality is superier: the container is a thick plastic and won't break, and it blends frozen fruit chunks with ease. The consistency is perfect, as there are no tiny chunks of foods such as spinach or seeds. And... I don't know what I would do without the cleaning cycle.
I eventually told him the price. He wasn't phased since he was already in love (with the Vitamix blender of course!).
It's well worth the investment. Would I buy it again? YES! In fact, I did buy it again to give as a gift.
Due to a medical condition everything I eat is through a PEG tube and all foods must be near liquefied for consumption.
As far as performance, the new model does just as well as the older model and processes the food in a very short amount of time. I have processed sausage (patties and links), hamburger patties, Bacon wrapped turkey & chuck tender filets, Panda Express Orange chicken & Sweet Fire Chicken both with chow mien, pizza, meat loaf, pork tender loin, and others.. As of this review I have not found anything that the blender (s) could not liquefy and do it in 1 to 2 minutes.
The Rival does ok but when processing meats a strainer is highly recommended.
The only downside of the Vitamix blenders I can comment on at this timeother than kcost, is that both mdl blenders are a little bit noisy but the new model seems to have a little more vibration in it.
Can’t wait tell I can eat normal again so that I can try some of the other food processing techniques listed in the Vitamix cookbook.
If I base the durability rating off of the earlier mdl blender I would have to give it a 5 star rating, the newer mdl I have only had for a month so can't comment on that one yet.
Would I recommend the Vitamix blender to a friend, you bet!
Recipe book is not in English.