A few things you should know about me regarding this review:

1. I was lazy to begin with but this is just ridiculous

2. As it turns out, I really DO enjoy being encased like a banana

3. I’m a 175 lb. female in my 40s

4. I haven’t had it long so I can’t comment on durability over time

5. I got the cotton one with the Charcoal frame and Salsa print

6. I INTENTLY research any purchase over $100 for days, sometimes weeks, before buying

7. This is ridiculously long because I want to address as many concerns as possible



Assembly:

I did have some trouble putting it together but I didn’t have any WD40 and that would have helped immensely. It isn’t that it’s HARD to assemble, it’s just awkward with one person when the holes that are supposed to line up are on the bottom. You need to twist them in (mine fit a little tight but no banging or modifications were necessary) and it’s hard for one person to hold both pieces AND see the holes at the same time.



Once assembled, the feet weren’t flat on the ground so I switched them. One reviewer (bless his heart!) had mentioned that though they look identical, the feet are not interchangeable (or were backwards, not sure). However, once switched, one side would not fit in far enough to get the screw in, so I flipped it and it fit much better. Some reviewers claim that this distinction was made in their instructions, however, mine did not. When I do take it apart again (probably not until the end of summer), I WILL use WD40 to make the process go more smoothly next time.



Size of Frame:

My balcony is 10x6’, including the 44” railing. I measured and re-measured, hoping like hell this would fit. It does, with several inches to spare. I do have to step over it to get in and out of the door when the sling is attached but I have plenty of room to swing (I have it on the diagonal to also fit a small patio table and one chair) and I’m enjoying every minute of it. Once the sling is taken down, it really takes up hardly any space, it’s just a stand on either side with a short bar between (about 4 ft). Without the sling attached, I could easily bring out the other chair and enjoy the balcony as if the hammock isn’t even there.



Size of Fabric:

I’m not tiny and I can wrap it fully around myself for a snooze. I feel like I’m hiding in a fort (I like to cover my face and all), only outside, in public. Like a villain. Sometimes I have to fight the urge to yell out, “you can’t see me!” when a passerby walks the sidewalk path near my apartment. I’ve said too much.



My favorite position is lying perpendicular; I get the best swing action that way. I don’t know that I could stretch my legs all the way out without my head hanging off but I like at least one foot on the ground (or at least poking out to hit the railing) to keep the motion going anyway.



Comfort:

I’m a side-sleeper so I was a little worried it would be uncomfortable on my side. Not at all! (Villains don’t sleep on their backs, you have to be ready to spring into action at any given moment. Besides, what kind of freak would I be yelling at strangers while lying on my back?) It might be more comfortable with a small pillow but my outdoor pillow is too fat so I’m more comfortable without. I couldn’t sleep on my back if I tried on a bed but it’s all I can do to stay awake in this thing no matter WHAT weird position I manage to try. I do have back problems and, as others have mentioned, not having any pressure points is a wonderful thing! I really didn’t understand how that was possible, given the nature of a hammock (you’d think the weight would all be at the bottom) but it really doesn’t work that way, at least it doesn’t feel like it.



Though reviewers have reported that it stays cool, I really couldn’t imagine how that would be possible, given the durability and thickness of the fabric necessary to serve its purpose. It’s true. I think it’s made of magic thread though because I can lie in full sun and cover up in it and it blocks the sun very well but lets the breeze through with ease. That being said, on a chilly night, your hiney WILL get cold so you’ll definitely need a blanket underneath.



Strength:

I haven’t tried the multiple-person test yet and personally, I’m a little afraid to try it (but I will, cuz that’s how I roll). The support beams rock a bit when I drop my big can in so I’m planning to ease my daughter in with me ever-so-softly the next time she drops by. Of course, that’s not much of a test, I think she’s about 140 lbs, if that. It doesn’t move at all when my 40 lb dog jumps in with me though so maybe it’s okay.



Common Issues:

I’ve only had the problem of the ropes rubbing on the screws twice; once when first assembled and it was still on the loosest setting (that didn’t last long!), and once when I was too high up on one side. I guess I could raise it another notch and that would likely fix the problem but I don’t mind staying in the middle and I kinda like it low so the dog can jump in easily.



Mine didn’t come rusted or with faulty welding but one supporting arm does lean a bit to one side (yes, BEFORE I plopped my can into it!). I’m not sure if that’s normal or I’m just a tad on the OCD side but I’ve messaged the company to make sure it isn’t a big deal. I suspect it won't be.



I haven’t had mine long but so far I’ve had no trouble with the metal inserts in the rope ends coming out. Perhaps this will be a problem after I wash it?



Mine does not teeter or bump when I swing.



I bring mine inside at night (unless I’m in it) so it’s never gotten wet. Not the whole frame, that would go against my lazy nature, just the cloth part. I hang it on a hook I installed on the wall near the balcony doors.



Other:

I haven’t crammed it into the carrying bag yet as I plan to leave it right where it is until it gets too cold to use outside. Even then, I’m already plotting to find an indoor spot for him to live during the off-season. Other reviewers would be of more help on that topic but I laid out the bag next to the box and they’re the same size so I don’t see how it could NOT fit. (51” x 10” x 7”) The entire contents weigh 33 lbs. I live on the second floor and didn’t have any trouble getting it upstairs by myself, if that helps.



The Amazon A-Z warranty is good for one month. The seller’s warranty, as included in writing in the box, guarantees the hammock, stand, and parts “to be free from defects in material and workmanship” but not abuse or regular wear-and-tear. Others who have had problems after the first month have reported nothing but delightful customer service and immediate replacements from the company. On the warranty they have their email address, toll-free 800 phone number, and physical address to contact them with any claims. In fact, they’re plastered all over everything in the box, including the instruction sheet (which is separate) and the carrying bag (which also has the instructions sewn to it).



Despite other reviewers discussing their excitement upon arriving home from work and finding it had been delivered by their door, I stayed home all day to make sure I didn’t have to sign or anything (I didn’t really have anything better to do anyway). They didn’t even ring the bell, they just left the box. If I lived in a shady neighborhood I’m not sure I’d appreciate that but since my fat face was glued to the window all day in anticipation, it didn’t really affect me.



I was a bit perturbed that the pattern I chose was more expensive than the others but then, I do have really great taste so I’m not surprised it’s the most popular. Not really, apparently Salsa is the new print this year (yeah, I called, I TOLD you I research extensively!). I LOVE it, it’s just beautiful! To me, it seemed the most tropical (which is ironic because they actually HAVE one called tropical) and I wanted it to look festive and summery. I did notice that the prices change quite a bit from day to day though so if you have your eye on one, check back several times to get the best price. However, I would expect the prices to rise now that summer is coming so I wouldn’t wait too long!



Off the topic side notes:

Mosquitos are really bad around here so I also bought a Patio Egg to ward them off. They aren’t ALL gone, but I have noticed a considerable drop. I also ordered some Kinven mosquito-repellant bracelets/anklets, hoping they might help for when I sleep out there. I can’t say they work or they don’t (the anklets) but I haven’t gotten any bites so far, but then, it’s early in the season so we’ll see. No matter, they’re just lovely so I’m happy with them whether they actually do anything or not. My big plan is to refill the egg (when I run out of the fluid that comes with it) and soak the anklet in essential oils and see if that helps.



My balcony is full-sun from about 1pm until sunset and I really wanted to be able to use my hammock all afternoon without roasting so I bought a fabric shower curtain and hung it on the west side with a shower rod and shower rings. The wind is wicked bad out there sometimes so I just wrap the bottom around the rungs of the railing to hold it where I want it. No one from the apt. manager’s office has said anything so far but you might want to check first. Just to be on the safe side, I do wrap it on the edge closest to the building when I’m not using it. Sneaky!



I can’t keep my balcony light on at night without attracting bugs so I use the light from my essential oils diffuser (set on yellow). I suppose I could invest in a yellow bug light bulb but I like the subtle light better anyway, otherwise I feel like everyone can see me (and villains don’t like that).



UPDATE:

Well, I've had my lovely hammock for a few years now and I'm happy to report that it hasn't disappointed me yet.



I used it for the first year as-is but sprayed all the bars of the frame with rust-proof sealant (and then WD-40 after the sealant was dry) before assembling it for the next year. (By the way, WD-40 did it's magic and re-assembling was a breeze!) It's in absolutely perfect condition. I leave the frame outside from the beginning of spring to the end of fall every year so while it IS under a balcony roof and mostly sheltered, the roof faces south so he's endured quite a bit of rain, the occasional snow, and crazy high winds- all without issue. As mentioned before, I bring the cloth hammock part inside whenever I'm not in it (or planning to use it again that day) so it's never gotten wet. I also have not washed it yet, as I haven't felt the need.



I certainly did gently lower my lil tater into the hammock with me and found that it can easily handle both of us with the dog. We have no reserves whatsoever about plopping into it anymore and I feel perfectly confident that it can easily hold 300+ lbs (me 180 lbs + her 140 lbs + dog 40 lbs= 360). The fabric has stretched over time but, well, heh heh, you'll have that. I believe that when I wash it the fabric will tighten back up but it hasn't been an issue at all and it's still not on the highest setting, and our butts aren't dragging the floor or anything.



I guess it goes without saying that it does easily fit into the storage bag provided. It's a good, sturdy bag, too, perfect for hauling it around if you choose to. I don't, I just disassemble it and put it back in the bag to put it away for winter but it doesn't seem flimsy at all or that it won't last a million years.



As for the metal inserts coming out of the ropes where it connects to the frame; they have come out a few times while taking the hammock out of the frame but it's no big deal. They go right back in and have never come out while anyone was using the hammock, and I don't see how they could. Again, I think this is just because of the fabric loosening over time and will likely shrink right back up when washed. Either way, as long as they are in place when the hammock is placed on the frame's pegs, they should be fine. I'm not even entirely convinced they're necessary at all, but just a measure to preserve the ropes.



I did contact the seller about the slightly leaning beam on one side and they told me to let them know if it causes any problems but that it wasn't a structural issue. I haven't had any problems whatsoever and I really put it to the test so I think we're good.



I'm a little peeved that I paid $141.86 (with free shipping) for this little beauty over two years ago and it's gotten so much cheaper now but I can't say I'm sorry one bit. As I mentioned before, I paid quite a bit extra to have this particular color pattern (Salsa [because it was new that year]) so I guess I can't complain. I got exactly what I wanted and it was well worth the price difference to have it for those two summers (not counting this summer, this will be third) so I'm still very happy I got it when I did. One of my favorite things to do on this earth is to lie in my hammock on a beautiful day and listen to audiobooks with my headphones while my silly dog scours the horizon for tiny creatures to entertain him!