Add to your order

3 Year Housewares Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
4462
$6.29
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more
$59.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Sunday, May 9 Details
Fastest delivery: Thursday, May 6
Order within 11 hrs and 23 mins Details
In Stock.
$$59.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$59.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Packaging Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Vornado 460 Small Whole R... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Housewares Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(4462)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
New & Used (6) from
$55.19 + FREE Shipping
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 3 Speeds, Black

4.7 out of 5 stars 8,816 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Table Fans by Vornado
Price: $59.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Black
460 - Small
Fan

Enhance your purchase

Color Black
Brand Vornado
Item Dimensions LxWxH 8.9 x 9.7 x 11.25 inches
Controller Type Button Control
Number of Speeds 3

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • POWERFUL VORTEX ACTION — Utilizes Vornado's signature Vortex air circulation to more effectively move air throughout the entire room.
  • SIMPLE CONTROLS — The 3-speed manual control is easy to use and allows you to dial in your comfort.
  • MULTI-DIRECTIONAL AIRFLOW — Equipped with a stylish chrome glide bar that allows you to direct the air where you need it.
  • OPTIMUM PERFORMANCE — Deep-pitched blades paired with an inlet guide cone, enclosed air duct, and spiral grill help move air up to 70 ft.
  • SUPERIOR SUPPORT — When you choose a Vornado Fan, you’re investing in superior performance and design that will deliver total satisfaction. If not, we’ll replace it, for 5 years. Supported by a customer service team based in Andover, KS.
  • Built to meet U.S. voltage requirements. Certified, safety-tested, and warrantied for use only in the U.S.
New & Used (6) from $55.19 + FREE Shipping
Go ahead, give a gift card

Frequently bought together

  • Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 3 Speeds, Black
  • +
  • Vornado 133 Compact Air Circulator Fan
  • +
  • Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Fan
Total price: $159.97
Buy the selected items together

Get instant recommendations

& Up & Up & Up & Up
<$25 $25 - $50 $50 - $100 $100 - $200 >$200
High Velocity Misting Oscillating
Black Grey White Brown Beige Red Pink Yellow Green Blue Purple Gold Silver Multi Clear Chrome
Up to 6.9 in 7-9.9 in 10-12.9 in 13-17.9 in 18-28.9 in 29 in & above
1 Speed 2 Speeds 3 Speeds 4 Speeds 5 Speeds 6 Speeds 7 Speeds 8 Speeds
Clear All
No results available. Please adjust the filters and try again.
No more recommendations. Try adjusting your filters.
$59
Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 3 Speeds, Black
(8816)
Less like this
$70
Honeywell Dreamweaver Sleep Fan, Black & HT-908 TurboForce Room Air Circulator Fan, Medium, Black
Less like this
$85
Honeywell Fresh Breeze Tower Fan with Remote Control HYF048 Black With Programmable Thermostat, Timer Shut-Off Function & Dust Filter & HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan Black,Small
(3)
Less like this
$29
Honeywell HT-908 TurboForce Room Air Circulator Fan, Medium, Black
(10576)
Less like this
$65
Honeywell HT-908 TurboForce Room Air Circulator Fan, Medium, Black & Turbo Force Oscillating Table Fan, HT-906,Black,Medium (Oscillating)
Less like this
$108
Vornado 560 Whole Room Air Circulator with 4 Speeds, 560-Medium, Black & 133 Compact Air Circulator Fan
Less like this
$230
Vornado 660 Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 4 Speeds and 90-Degree Tilt, 660-Large, Black & 783 Full-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with Adjustable Height
(1)
Less like this
$139
Vornado 6303DC Energy Smart Medium Air Circulator Fan with Variable Speed Control
(890)
Less like this
$69
Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Fan
(5450)
Less like this
$127
Vornado 560 Whole Room Air Circulator with 4 speeds, 560-Medium, White & 530 Compact Whole Room Air Circulator Fan, White
(2)
Less like this
$47
Vornado 530 Compact Whole Room Air Circulator Fan, White
(2758)
Less like this
$138
Vornado VFAN Petite Alchemy Vintage Fan, Compact, Gunmetal
(382)
Less like this
Show more

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
460 560 660
Max Distance 70 ft. 75 ft. 100 ft.
Speed Settings 3 4 4
Controls Knob Push-button Push-button
Weight 4.25 lbs. 6.26 lbs. 7.3 lbs.
Height 11.25 in. 13.47 in. 15 in.
Width 9.7 in. 12.07 in. 13.5 in.
Depth 8.9 in. 10.28 in. 11.75 in.
Volts / Hertz 120V / 60HZ 120V / 60HZ 120V / 60HZ
Power Cord Length 6 ft. 6 ft. 6 ft.
Warranty 5 Years 5 Years 5 Years

Product description

Color:Black  |  Size:460 - Small  |  Pattern Name:Fan

Product Description

The Vornado 460 Air Circulator combines the signature Vornado grill and deep-pitched propeller to move air up to 70 feet, while aerodynamically circulating all the air in a room. The 3-speed control allows for speed selection to meet any circulation need. Have absolute control of airflow, with the fully adjustable chrome glide bar. Use the 460 all year long for added comfort and energy savings in every season.

From the Manufacturer

IMPORTANT INTERNATIONAL DISCLAIMER: This item is built to meet U.S. voltage requirements and may not function properly when used in conjunction with external devices that alter or convert voltage or frequency of electricity. Improper use or shipping the product outside the U.S. will void all warranties.

Product information

Color:Black  |  Size:460 - Small  |  Pattern Name:Fan

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Product guides and documents

User Guide (PDF)

Compare with similar items


Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 3 Speeds, Black
Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Fan
Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan Black, Small
Vornado 133 Compact Air Circulator Fan
Vornado VFAN Mini Classic Personal Vintage Air Circulator Fan, Green
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (8816) 4.7 out of 5 stars (5450) 4.6 out of 5 stars (67393) 4.6 out of 5 stars (3532) 4.7 out of 5 stars (5625)
Price $59.99 $69.99 $15.99 $29.99 $39.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Color Black Black Black Black Green - Classic Base
Item Dimensions 8.9 x 9.7 x 11.25 inches 8.25 x 12 x 13.6 inches 10.9 x 6.3 x 10.9 inches 5.9 x 7.4 x 8.7 inches 5.7 x 7.1 x 8.3 inches
Item Weight 4.25 lbs 5.84 lbs 2.60 lbs 2.10 lbs 3.50 lbs
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
8,816 global ratings
5 star
81%
4 star
11%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

David
3.0 out of 5 stars Vornado 460 is Not a Quiet Fan
Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2018
Color: BlackSize: 460 - SmallPattern Name: FanVerified Purchase
Read more
299 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
KNDY
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Great air circulation, great price for the Vornado 460!
Reviewed in the United States on June 10, 2016
Color: WhiteSize: 460 - SmallPattern Name: FanVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great air circulation, great price for the Vornado 460!
By KNDY on June 10, 2016
As a proud owner of a Vornado 660 Whole Room Air Circulator, I wanted to see how the Vornado 460 Compact Whole Room Air Circulator compares. Especially compared to a similar sized and priced Honeywell Turbo Force Whole Room Air Circulator.

First and foremost, the Vornado 460 is a bit smaller than the 660, moves air up to 70 ft (as opposed to the 660 which is 100 ft). While both have the chrome glide bar for full control of the airflow direction, the 460 has 3 airflow speeds and is switched by a mechanical knob versus the 660 which has five buttons (four speed + one to power on and off) on the top.

The 460 works perfectly for small office or for the bedroom as it really delivers great air circulation for its size. I feel at its fastest speed, it pumps out better airflow than the Honeywell Turbo Force Whole Room Air Circulator which I use in my work office.

Having used the Vornado 660 for the past few years, it's still going strong and I would imagine that the Vornado 460 retains the same quality. Personally, I am very pleased because it's good enough to fit on a desktop or table, or kept on the floor and keeping one cool. In fact, I'm typing my review while this Vornado 460 is circulating my home office.

A big question for some people is whether or not they should go for the Vornado 660 or the Vornado 460. For the living room, definitely the 660 for its larger size and speed, but it's important to mention that there is a misconception that one air circulator will make your room super cool. That's not not going to happen! It helps to circulate airflow but it's not a replacement for an air conditioner.

If I had to do it all again, knowing now how well the 460 circulates air, if I had only $100 to spend, I would purchase two 460's versus one 660.

Reason being is that I thought the four-speed would make a big difference, but in the last two years, we only used three of the four speeds of the 660 and I could see myself having a much easier time cooling my living room by having two 460's pointing on different corners, versus one 660. And getting two 460's is nearly the same price as getting one 660.

Don't get me wrong, I love our Vornado 660, it's larger and it really has great air circulation, but having used the 460 and for its price, I would get two 460's if I only wanted to spend $100. I would position two in different areas of the living room and can easily leave one and utilize the other in another room.

Otherwise, if you had $200 to spend, then you can spend and purchase two Vornado 660's (or four Vornado 460's).

But overall, I was quite impressed by how well the air circulation was with the smaller Vornado 460. It's more powerful than the Honeywell Turbo that I have in my office and I like that you can choose white or black versions.

For the price and it's great air circulation and compact size, the Vornado 460 Compact Whole Room Air Circulator is recommended!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
899 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Paul
5.0 out of 5 stars Just buy this already.
Reviewed in the United States on May 10, 2017
Color: BlackSize: 660 - LargePattern Name: FanVerified Purchase
Read more
243 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Honest customer
5.0 out of 5 stars My review and how to use it properly tip
Reviewed in the United States on June 1, 2016
Color: BlackSize: 660 - LargePattern Name: FanVerified Purchase
Read more
398 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

71 Gadgets
4.0 out of 5 stars Great fan but why is Turbo mode the default setting at power up.
Reviewed in Canada on August 4, 2016
Color: BlackSize: 660 - LargePattern Name: FanVerified Purchase
Read more
42 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Summer Lifesaver
Reviewed in Canada on November 27, 2018
Color: BlackSize: 660 - LargePattern Name: FanVerified Purchase
Read more
22 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Yes, it’s worth it.
Reviewed in Canada on July 21, 2019
Color: BlackSize: 660 - LargePattern Name: FanVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Ryan Vickers
4.0 out of 5 stars The high quality option
Reviewed in Canada on October 26, 2019
Color: BlackSize: 660 - LargePattern Name: FanVerified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Stephen
4.0 out of 5 stars Good fan, definitely circulates air
Reviewed in Canada on June 28, 2020
Color: WhiteSize: 660 - LargePattern Name: FanVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best loud fans for sleeping