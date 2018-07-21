Please note, the way the fan sounds in real life (especially on the lowest setting) doesn't come through completely in the video I uploaded. It is in fact louder in real life because there is a low frequency sound to it that I think my iPhone 6 didn't really pick up on.
As for the blowing, the fan itself works well. On the lowest setting it's powerful enough to keep me cool in my bedroom if I point it directly at me, even at a fair distance. Because of the noise, however, I'm returning it.
The reviewers who say their fan is "whisper quiet" on the low settings are referring to the 660 not the 460, I believe.