I needed a new fan and the choice was between this and a cheap Honeywell. This costs 2x or 3x more, so I didn't jump on the idea lightly. Between the 5 year warranty and the pros described below, I think it has earned that price though, but only just.



Noise levels are good. At full power, it definitely sounds like a loud fan, but due to the size the woosh of air is low, relative to some fans that make a more whiny, harsh noise. At lower power levels, it blends into the background or can even disappear entirely.



The build quality is excellent. The sliding bar mechanism for rotation feels very premium, as do the power level buttons, and the overall design aesthetic. Speaking of the buttons, that's one area where improvement could be made though. It has a power button, plus a button for each intensity level (4 in total + power). Logically, you would push the intensity level to turn it on to that tier, and then push the power button to turn it off. No, that's not how it works. You must push the power button to turn it on, which then defaults to max, and then you can push one of the other power levels. The cable is another area that could use work. I'm not sure if this is typical or not but the cord on mine is incredibly stiff, far more so than any other power cord I've ever experienced. It's truly unusual. Not sure how or why they're making it like that but I don't see it as a feature.



Airflow is also excellent, though this comes with a caveat. Compared to a smaller Honeywell, this can develop pressure levels at 3 ft away what the smaller fan doesn't manage even right on the grill, and at 10 ft it's more comparable to the other fan at 2 or 3. The pressure, sheer quantity of flow, and size of the moving air column are all very much superior. However it is not without faults here too. You'll notice in the description it claims it can move air up to 100 ft. That is complete and utter lies. I would say around 20 ft is where it drops below what I would consider useful, and that (as everything in the paragraph) is at full power. It also does not hold the stream together as some of the advertising images would suggest. To be clear, it does maintain an impressively tight cylinder of air, but by 10 ft out, it has definitely spread to be larger than the body of the fan. In their images, they imply it remains unchanged even moving all the way across a room. I expected this was also a lie so I'm not feeling too let down to discover that it is, but it's worth pointing out. Finally, as per that same image (you'll know the one if you see it), they imply this will circulate all the air in the room rather than just blowing in place. Perhaps on max, in a small room, this is true, but for anything less, expect this to act as a normal fan.



One other thing worth noting is that this is very much a "blowing" fan, and not a "sucking" one. Obviously air in must equal air out, but some fans are really good at pulling directly from what's behind them (say, though an open window), and some manage to get their air without doing that. This is definitely the latter. On full power, it pushes a ton of air out the front but won't feel like much is coming in the back. Not a pro or con really, just something to consider depending on what you need.