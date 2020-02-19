When you can't afford (or justify) a $1000 Honda, this is about as good as it gets. Here's my methods to getting the most out of the poor/cheap mans Honda.



China China China! BREAK IN IS EVERYTHING. This is my second Chinese generator. My other is a Champion 4000w with the Chinese Briggs or Honda clone, it's about 7 years old, has around 200 hours on it and runs like a top, I attribute this to three things, ETHANOL FREE GAS, a multiple oil change break in procedure and NGK spark plugs.



First, you need to buy two things. The $10 magnetic drain plug. Being all aluminum it gets hot as hell and burns the sh*t out of your fingers but it's a tell tale device that lets you know whats going on. Don't skip it. Second is a NGK spark plug part# 4111. More on it below.



First thing I did was fill mine up with Mobil 1 synthetic 10w40. These small air cooled engines run hard, give them a hand up and buy a quality oil. I pulled the spark plug and inspected the gap, as expected, it was off. Looked like someone set the gap between a 9lb sledge and an anvil. I adjusted the gap according to spec and poured 20ml of Marvel Mystery Oil down the spark plug hole. I pulled the cord SLOWLY a half dozen times while tilting the machine to coat the cylinder. Overdoing it? Perhaps, but I had the time and materials, the plug was out and I really want this thing to last.



I put anti-seize compound on the threads and reinstalled the plug, filled the tank with ETHANOL FREE GAS and it started first pull. Wow, call me impressed. The MMO smoked for a couple minutes but ran very smoothly. I ran it for ONE hour, NO LOAD switching between ECO and NON ECO mode every 5 minutes or so. This varies a no load speed difference of around 2000 RPM or less. I checked the magnetic drain plug, finding next to no debris (surprised I was) on the magnetic tip. I then changed the oil. ***Take note, in direct sunlight, against a black drain pan, it is generally normal to find a small amount of almost microscopic glitter bits of gold and silver. I assume that to be aluminum and bronze, stuff that wouldn't stick to the magnetic plug.



I ran it for another hour, switching it between ECO and NON ECO mode again. Let it cool, checked the oil, then fired it up for another hour, this time putting a 1800w heat gun running it under full load with idling breaks about every 10 minutes. Boy, that heat gun really taxes this generator. Varying loads assures that the rings seat properly to the cylinder.



You guessed it, I changed the oil again. With fresh oil I replaced the Chinese "Torch" brand spark plug with a quality NGK BP5HS, part number #4111. NGK is the best, not Champion, not Autolite, Bosch or anything else. NGK, period. I use NGK in all my vehicles including outboards, commercial lawn equipment and anything I want running right. I've already done the research, that's the part number, order one.



Oil levels are critical. It uses just over a half quart of oil. An ounce or three more and the unit will smoke. The oil level needs to be on the money. It has to be FILLED and CHECKED on a LEVEL SURFACE!!! Forget the dipstick... Oil should be half way up the threads on the inside of the case. It WILL smoke a little during initial start up but if it's still blowing blue smoke after 5 or 10 minutes, you either overfilled it or have a defective unit. Remember that.



(EDIT) I haven't needed it, but I feel it's ready to work. More than a couple months later and yesterday it started first pull. Amazing! All in all it's now got about 4 hours on it. Runs like a top!



This particular unit features the fuel shut off where it starves the gas from the carb and chokes itself out assuring gas wont go bad and gum up it. This is very useful and maintenance friendly. They also changed the location of the gas cap so fuel doesn't spill onto the control panel and outlets. These are very wise improvements.



Weight and noise: It's not light, but lightweight for a generator if that makes an sense. Shouldn't be a problem for anyone without major health issues. It's also not as quiet as they claim. Sure, It seems quiet at first, that first start out of the box, you're like "wow, that's quiet!" but that doesn't last long. After "break in" and a couple heat cycles, at full load it gets LEGITIMATELY louder. Again it not obnoxious, but it's still a small displacement generator, and it's NOT a "Honda".



Not sure what else I can share. For assured longevity ETHANOL FREE GAS is an absolute must, I can not stress that enough. and if you can store it with some STA-BILL or Seafoam in the can, you should. Try to run it at least 4 or 5 times a year, if only for 5 minutes or so, I know it's easier said than done but like they say, "use it or lose it". They even instruct you to do so in the manual. They know the reality, they don't wanna deal with warranty and return issues any more than we do. You gotta run these things.



Lets be real, this thing isn't gonna be running in 20 years like a Honda will... I know that, you know that, but it was literally $380 and I didn't even have to leave my lazyboy to get it.



So, let us raise a glass to our Communist Chinese debtors, may their race to the bottom products of low wage child labor keep the lights on during our times of need.



Good luck America!