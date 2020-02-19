$388.89
WEN 56203i Super Quiet 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator w/Fuel Shut Off, CARB Compliant, Ultra Lightweight

  • Ultralight body weighs in at a mere 39 pounds for easy transport and storage
  • Extremely quiet operation comparable to the sound of a normal conversation according to the US Department of Health and Human Services
  • Produces 2000 surge watts and 1700 rated watts of clean power for safe charging of sensitive electronics (phones, tablets, televisions, computers, etc.)
  • Fuel shutoff maximizes the generator’s lifespan by using up the remaining fuel in the carburetor before shutting down
  • Includes two three-prong 120V receptacles, one 12V DC receptacle, two 5V USB ports, and a two-year warranty
From the manufacturer

WEN 56203i Portable Inverter Generator
WEN 56203i Portable Inverter Generator
WEN 56200i Portable Inverter Generator WEN 56203i Portable Inverter Generator WEN 56225i Portable Inverter Generator WEN 56235i Portable Inverter Generator WEN 56380i Inverter Generator WEN GN400i Inverter Generator
Model Number 56200i 56203i 56225i 56235i 56380i GN400i
Running Wattage 1600W 1700W 1800W 1900W 3400W 3500W
Surge Wattage 2000W 2000W 2250W 2350W 3800W 4000W
Quarter-Load Runtime 9.4 Hours 10.8 Hours 9.2 Hours 10.5 Hours 14.3 Hours 8.25 Hours
Fuel Tank Size 1 Gallon 1 Gallon 1 Gallon 1 Gallon 2.2 Gallons 1.85 Gallons
Engine Displacement 79.7cc 79cc 79.7cc 79cc 212cc 212cc
Volume Level (22 Feet) 51 dBA 51 dBA 53 dBA 51 dBA 57 dBA 61 dBA
Outlets (2) 120V 20A three-prong receptacles, (1) 5V USB Port, (1) 12V DC 8.3A (2) three-prong 120V receptacles, (1) 12V DC receptacle, (2) 5V USB ports (2) three-prong 15A 120V receptacles, (2) 5V USB ports (2) three-prong 120V receptacles, (1) 12V DC receptacle, (2) 5V USB ports (2) three-prong 120V receptacles, (1) AC 120V NEMA TT-30R RV receptacle, (1) 12V DC receptacle, (1) 5V USB port, a digital load, fuel display (2) 120V NEMA 5-20R receptacles, (2) 5V USB ports, (1) 120V RV-ready TT-30R receptacle
Fuel Shutoff
Weight 48 lbs 38.6 lbs 48.5 lbs 39 lbs 99.2 lbs 66.1 lbs

WEN 56203i Super Quiet 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator w/Fuel Shut Off, CARB Compliant, Ultra Lightweight
Champion Power Equipment 100692 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator, Ultralight
WEN 56475 4750-Watt Portable Generator with Electric Start and Wheel Kit
A-iPower SUA2000iV 2000 Watt Portable Inverter Generator Gas Powered, Small with Super Quiet Operation for Home, RV, or Emergency
Generac GP2500i Inverter, Orange, Black
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 240Wh Backup Lithium Battery, 110V/200W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet, Solar Generator (Solar Panel Not Included) for Outdoors Camping Travel Hunting Emergency
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (1272) 4.6 out of 5 stars (575) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1011) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1497) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1898) 4.8 out of 5 stars (5364)
Price $388.89 $449.00 $389.87 $386.00 $579.99 $199.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Jackery Inc
Item Dimensions 17.3 x 11.5 x 17.7 inches 17.3 x 11.5 x 17.7 inches 26.6 x 17.1 x 17.3 inches 22 x 13 x 20 inches 9.84 x 4.33 x 8.27 inches 5.19 x 9.05 x 7.67 inches
Item Weight 39.00 lbs 39.50 lbs 112.50 lbs 50.00 lbs 6.83 lbs
Power Source Gas Powered gas-powered gas-powered Gas Powered Gas Powered AC, Car Port, Solar Panel
Wattage 2000.0 watts 2000.0 watts 4750 watts 2000.0 watts 200 watts
Product description

Style:2000 Watts  |  Pattern Name:Generator

Remember when you had clean and quiet portable power? The WEN 2,000-Watt Inverter Generator provides clean energy, free of voltage spikes and drops, without all the noise of a regular generator. Produce up to 2000 surge watts and 1700 rated watts of power. Our 79cc 4-stroke OHV engine operates at an extremely quiet 51 decibels at quarter load, quieter than a window air conditioner or the average conversation. This limits its invasiveness while camping, hunting, tailgating, and restoring backup power. The WEN 2000W Inverter Generator is also equipped with fuel shutoff. This feature turns off the flow of fuel, allowing for the generator to use up the remaining fuel from the carburetor before automatically shutting down. This helps fight the build-up and blockages caused by stagnant fuel inside of the carburetor, minimizing maintenance while prolonging the unit's lifespan. Designed to mirror a pure sine wave, this generator limits total harmonic distortion to under 0.3 percent at no load and under 1.2 percent at full load, making it safe to run laptops, cellphones, monitors, tablets and other sensitive electronics. The lightweight 39-pound design makes for easy portability while the ultra-efficient one-gallon tank provides over 7 hours of half-load run time. The fully-packed panel comes equipped with two three-prong 120V 14A NEMA 5-20R receptacles, one 12V 8.3A DC receptacle and two 5V USB ports. Maximize fuel economy by engaging the eco-mode switch. This allows the generator's engine to automatically adjust its fuel consumption as items are plugged into and unplugged from the panel, preventing the unnecessary usage of gasoline. Need more energy? Easily link up any two WEN inverter generators using a WEN Parallel Connection Kit (sold separately) in order to share wattage amongst multiple units. Low-oil and low-fuel automatic shutdown combine with the built-in overload protection and indicator lights to safeguard both your generator and your electronics from damage. Backed by a two-year warranty.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
1,272 global ratings
5 star
78%
4 star
14%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
4%
Top reviews from the United States

RP~ZAreviewr
1.0 out of 5 stars Warning: EXTERNAL GROUND required - grounding rod and wire not included
Reviewed in the United States on February 19, 2020
Style: 2000 WattsPattern Name: GeneratorVerified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Warning: EXTERNAL GROUND required - grounding rod and wire not included
By RP~ZAreviewr on February 19, 2020
Most modern, small portable generators are grounded through their frame and built to conduct current from away from critical areas (like the gas tank) but the user manual clearly states this unit has to have an external ground to operate safely. Yes, it requires an external ground even when NOT hooked into another electrical system i.e. even when not wired into a building’s fuse box. I would have expected that to be in the product info listed on Amazon — but it isn’t.

So what is required to ground this unit safely? The manual specifies a grounding wire of at least 12 AWG but does not give any other specifications except to refer one to local regulations. Well, the NEC (National Electrical Code) requires: a grounding rod - can be steel, coated in copper or zinc - that is a minimum of 8 ft long, sunk 8ft into the earth. That seemed a bit excessive to me for this tiny little generator. The consensus among internet sites pertaining to portable generators appears to be that a grounding rod should be a copper or zinc coated rod at least 4 feet long. Sites vary on whether that needs to be sunk four feet down into the earth...

Also worth noting, if you are going to be running this at an altitude above 2000 ft you will need to purchase an altitude kit.

I am about to return this purchase. Working to ground it every time I set up somewhere is too time consuming for my purposes. I wish the seller had been explicit in the advertising.

Here is what I can tell you about the generator without having run it. It shipped on time and packaging was good. Construction seems nice and the unit is small and quite portable. It’s good looking. It comes with: crescent wrench, socket wrench, Phillips head screwdriver, plastic funnel for oil, user manual.

What I think you would need to have on hand to get this up and running:
-Gas of course
-5W30 motor oil (can be synthetic, SL, SM, Or better) Note: per the manual you can use heavier oil or lighter depending on ambient temp - see attached pic
-Grounding wire at least 12 AWG (one might consider getting 10 AWG solid copper wire, insulated and long enough to be able to place the grounding rod a safe distance from the unit)
-Grounding rod with corrosion resistant coating (there are some 4ft long copper coated ones on Amazon)
-Mallet and/or digging tools depending on how you want to sink the grounding rod
-Altitude kit if applicable to your elevation

Disclaimer- Friend, I am not an expert on generators. In fact I am just the opposite of an expert on generators. I am neither an electrician nor an electrical engineer. I was careful I reading the manual and did some hours of research on the internet but PLEASE take what I am saying here with a good heaping tablespoon of salt and do your own research!

Best of luck to you in your search for a decent generator that suits your needs!
HandsomeWhiteDevil
4.0 out of 5 stars If you can't afford/justify a Honda...
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2020
Style: 2000 WattsPattern Name: GeneratorVerified Purchase
John G Morelli
5.0 out of 5 stars Performs above expectations!
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2019
Style: 2000 WattsPattern Name: GeneratorVerified Purchase
