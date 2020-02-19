- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
WEN 56203i Super Quiet 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator w/Fuel Shut Off, CARB Compliant, Ultra Lightweight
|Brand
|WEN
|Wattage
|2000 watts
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|17.3 x 11.5 x 17.7 inches
|Item Weight
|39 Pounds
|Color
|Ultra Lightweight
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke
|Engine Displacement
|79 Cubic Centimeters
|Output Wattage
|2000 Watts
|Tank Volume
|1 Gallons
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Ultralight body weighs in at a mere 39 pounds for easy transport and storage
- Extremely quiet operation comparable to the sound of a normal conversation according to the US Department of Health and Human Services
- Produces 2000 surge watts and 1700 rated watts of clean power for safe charging of sensitive electronics (phones, tablets, televisions, computers, etc.)
- Fuel shutoff maximizes the generator’s lifespan by using up the remaining fuel in the carburetor before shutting down
- Includes two three-prong 120V receptacles, one 12V DC receptacle, two 5V USB ports, and a two-year warranty
From the manufacturer
From emergency backup to recreational power, WEN has been helping you keep the lights on since 1951. Our extensive line of inverter, dual fuel, and traditional gas power generators means we have the exact right wattage and feature combination for any application. Whether you’re tailgating, camping, or preparing for natural disasters, it’s always better with a WEN portable generator. Remember when you had reliable power? Remember WEN.
Feel The Power
Our 79cc 4-stroke OHV engine operates at an extremely quiet 51 decibels at quarter load; comparable to the sound of a normal conversation, providing non-invasive power wherever its needed.
Safe For Electronics
Produces clean, reliable power and limits total harmonic distortion to under 1.2%, making it safe enough to run laptops, cellphones, tablets, and other vulnerable electronics.
- Fuel Shutoff Feature
- Engine: 4-stroke 79cc OHV
- Fuel Tank: 1 Gallon
- Surge Wattage: 2000W
- Running Wattage: 1700W
- Product Dimensions: 17.3" x 11.5" x 17.7"
- Runtime: 10.8 Hours Quarter-Load
Limited Maintenance
Ensure that your generator is ready to work when you are with fuel shutoff. This feature prevents blockage and limits maintenance by using up the remaining fuel from the carburetor before automatically shutting down.
Lightweight Design
The 39-pound body and compact form make it easy to move the generator from the car to your campsite.
Work Smarter, Not Harder
The eco-mode feature allows the motor to automatically adjust its fuel consumption, in turn saving you money by preventing unnecessary gasoline usage.
Champion Power Equipment 100692 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator, Ultralight
WEN 56475 4750-Watt Portable Generator with Electric Start and Wheel Kit
A-iPower SUA2000iV 2000 Watt Portable Inverter Generator Gas Powered, Small with Super Quiet Operation for Home, RV, or Emergency
Generac GP2500i Inverter, Orange, Black
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 240Wh Backup Lithium Battery, 110V/200W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet, Solar Generator (Solar Panel Not Included) for Outdoors Camping Travel Hunting Emergency
Product description
Remember when you had clean and quiet portable power? The WEN 2,000-Watt Inverter Generator provides clean energy, free of voltage spikes and drops, without all the noise of a regular generator. Produce up to 2000 surge watts and 1700 rated watts of power. Our 79cc 4-stroke OHV engine operates at an extremely quiet 51 decibels at quarter load, quieter than a window air conditioner or the average conversation. This limits its invasiveness while camping, hunting, tailgating, and restoring backup power. The WEN 2000W Inverter Generator is also equipped with fuel shutoff. This feature turns off the flow of fuel, allowing for the generator to use up the remaining fuel from the carburetor before automatically shutting down. This helps fight the build-up and blockages caused by stagnant fuel inside of the carburetor, minimizing maintenance while prolonging the unit’s lifespan. Designed to mirror a pure sine wave, this generator limits total harmonic distortion to under 0.3 percent at no load and under 1.2 percent at full load, making it safe to run laptops, cellphones, monitors, tablets and other sensitive electronics. The lightweight 39-pound design makes for easy portability while the ultra-efficient one-gallon tank provides over 7 hours of half-load run time. The fully-packed panel comes equipped with two three-prong 120V 14A NEMA 5-20R receptacles, one 12V 8.3A DC receptacle and two 5V USB ports. Maximize fuel economy by engaging the eco-mode switch. This allows the generator's engine to automatically adjust its fuel consumption as items are plugged into and unplugged from the panel, preventing the unnecessary usage of gasoline. Need more energy? Easily link up any two WEN inverter generators using a WEN Parallel Connection Kit (sold separately) in order to share wattage amongst multiple units. Low-oil and low-fuel automatic shutdown combine with the built-in overload protection and indicator lights to safeguard both your generator and your electronics from damage. Backed by a two-year warranty.
So what is required to ground this unit safely? The manual specifies a grounding wire of at least 12 AWG but does not give any other specifications except to refer one to local regulations. Well, the NEC (National Electrical Code) requires: a grounding rod - can be steel, coated in copper or zinc - that is a minimum of 8 ft long, sunk 8ft into the earth. That seemed a bit excessive to me for this tiny little generator. The consensus among internet sites pertaining to portable generators appears to be that a grounding rod should be a copper or zinc coated rod at least 4 feet long. Sites vary on whether that needs to be sunk four feet down into the earth...
Also worth noting, if you are going to be running this at an altitude above 2000 ft you will need to purchase an altitude kit.
I am about to return this purchase. Working to ground it every time I set up somewhere is too time consuming for my purposes. I wish the seller had been explicit in the advertising.
Here is what I can tell you about the generator without having run it. It shipped on time and packaging was good. Construction seems nice and the unit is small and quite portable. It’s good looking. It comes with: crescent wrench, socket wrench, Phillips head screwdriver, plastic funnel for oil, user manual.
What I think you would need to have on hand to get this up and running:
-Gas of course
-5W30 motor oil (can be synthetic, SL, SM, Or better) Note: per the manual you can use heavier oil or lighter depending on ambient temp - see attached pic
-Grounding wire at least 12 AWG (one might consider getting 10 AWG solid copper wire, insulated and long enough to be able to place the grounding rod a safe distance from the unit)
-Grounding rod with corrosion resistant coating (there are some 4ft long copper coated ones on Amazon)
-Mallet and/or digging tools depending on how you want to sink the grounding rod
-Altitude kit if applicable to your elevation
Disclaimer- Friend, I am not an expert on generators. In fact I am just the opposite of an expert on generators. I am neither an electrician nor an electrical engineer. I was careful I reading the manual and did some hours of research on the internet but PLEASE take what I am saying here with a good heaping tablespoon of salt and do your own research!
Best of luck to you in your search for a decent generator that suits your needs!
By RP~ZAreviewr on February 19, 2020
China China China! BREAK IN IS EVERYTHING. This is my second Chinese generator. My other is a Champion 4000w with the Chinese Briggs or Honda clone, it's about 7 years old, has around 200 hours on it and runs like a top, I attribute this to three things, ETHANOL FREE GAS, a multiple oil change break in procedure and NGK spark plugs.
First, you need to buy two things. The $10 magnetic drain plug. Being all aluminum it gets hot as hell and burns the sh*t out of your fingers but it's a tell tale device that lets you know whats going on. Don't skip it. Second is a NGK spark plug part# 4111. More on it below.
First thing I did was fill mine up with Mobil 1 synthetic 10w40. These small air cooled engines run hard, give them a hand up and buy a quality oil. I pulled the spark plug and inspected the gap, as expected, it was off. Looked like someone set the gap between a 9lb sledge and an anvil. I adjusted the gap according to spec and poured 20ml of Marvel Mystery Oil down the spark plug hole. I pulled the cord SLOWLY a half dozen times while tilting the machine to coat the cylinder. Overdoing it? Perhaps, but I had the time and materials, the plug was out and I really want this thing to last.
I put anti-seize compound on the threads and reinstalled the plug, filled the tank with ETHANOL FREE GAS and it started first pull. Wow, call me impressed. The MMO smoked for a couple minutes but ran very smoothly. I ran it for ONE hour, NO LOAD switching between ECO and NON ECO mode every 5 minutes or so. This varies a no load speed difference of around 2000 RPM or less. I checked the magnetic drain plug, finding next to no debris (surprised I was) on the magnetic tip. I then changed the oil. ***Take note, in direct sunlight, against a black drain pan, it is generally normal to find a small amount of almost microscopic glitter bits of gold and silver. I assume that to be aluminum and bronze, stuff that wouldn't stick to the magnetic plug.
I ran it for another hour, switching it between ECO and NON ECO mode again. Let it cool, checked the oil, then fired it up for another hour, this time putting a 1800w heat gun running it under full load with idling breaks about every 10 minutes. Boy, that heat gun really taxes this generator. Varying loads assures that the rings seat properly to the cylinder.
You guessed it, I changed the oil again. With fresh oil I replaced the Chinese "Torch" brand spark plug with a quality NGK BP5HS, part number #4111. NGK is the best, not Champion, not Autolite, Bosch or anything else. NGK, period. I use NGK in all my vehicles including outboards, commercial lawn equipment and anything I want running right. I've already done the research, that's the part number, order one.
Oil levels are critical. It uses just over a half quart of oil. An ounce or three more and the unit will smoke. The oil level needs to be on the money. It has to be FILLED and CHECKED on a LEVEL SURFACE!!! Forget the dipstick... Oil should be half way up the threads on the inside of the case. It WILL smoke a little during initial start up but if it's still blowing blue smoke after 5 or 10 minutes, you either overfilled it or have a defective unit. Remember that.
(EDIT) I haven't needed it, but I feel it's ready to work. More than a couple months later and yesterday it started first pull. Amazing! All in all it's now got about 4 hours on it. Runs like a top!
This particular unit features the fuel shut off where it starves the gas from the carb and chokes itself out assuring gas wont go bad and gum up it. This is very useful and maintenance friendly. They also changed the location of the gas cap so fuel doesn't spill onto the control panel and outlets. These are very wise improvements.
Weight and noise: It's not light, but lightweight for a generator if that makes an sense. Shouldn't be a problem for anyone without major health issues. It's also not as quiet as they claim. Sure, It seems quiet at first, that first start out of the box, you're like "wow, that's quiet!" but that doesn't last long. After "break in" and a couple heat cycles, at full load it gets LEGITIMATELY louder. Again it not obnoxious, but it's still a small displacement generator, and it's NOT a "Honda".
Not sure what else I can share. For assured longevity ETHANOL FREE GAS is an absolute must, I can not stress that enough. and if you can store it with some STA-BILL or Seafoam in the can, you should. Try to run it at least 4 or 5 times a year, if only for 5 minutes or so, I know it's easier said than done but like they say, "use it or lose it". They even instruct you to do so in the manual. They know the reality, they don't wanna deal with warranty and return issues any more than we do. You gotta run these things.
Lets be real, this thing isn't gonna be running in 20 years like a Honda will... I know that, you know that, but it was literally $380 and I didn't even have to leave my lazyboy to get it.
So, let us raise a glass to our Communist Chinese debtors, may their race to the bottom products of low wage child labor keep the lights on during our times of need.
Good luck America!
I was looking for small, nimble and efficient, and hence the WEN generator. I would run my internet, tv and fridge no problem and a few lights. Sips fuel. I have ran it during two power outage events now for about 6-8 hours each time, and I was no where near going though the 1 gallon of gas. The generator runs smoothly and quietly humming along. Per several of the recommendations here I ordered the magnetic dip stick on Amazon, which also works perfectly with this generator.
The other thing I like about this unit is that it is light. My wife, if she had to can carry this on her own and set it up. It starts and the first pull and is simple in its operation. At current pricing, which is a fraction of the equivalent honda, you can't go wrong with this purchase. Follow the instructions. Use stabilizer in your fuel, and use the fuel shutoff feature, and this generators should last a decade with no problem.