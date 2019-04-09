$21.99
In Stock.
WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel (38 x 71) - Prewashed for Soft Feel, 100% Cotton - Quick Dry Oversized Bath Towels with Lively Colors - Unique Beach Blanket for Travel - [Turquoise]

4.7 out of 5 stars 5,681 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Beach Towels by WETCAT
Amazon's Choice in Beach Towels by WETCAT
Turquoise

Enhance your purchase

Size 38" x 71"
Color Turquoise
Material Cotton
Fabric Type 100% Turkish Cotton
Brand WETCAT

About this item

  • GREAT ON-THE-GO: Thinner than terrycloth but just as absorbent, our Turkish Towel is a must-have after your bath or shower. Super-convenient to pack and carry, it’s non-bulky for easy travel. Compact and lightweight, it folds down to maximize space in your luggage or closet.
  • SAY GOODBYE TO MUSTY ODOR: Famously fast drying, our pool towels are ideal at the beach or in other wet environments. Not only do they help save time, money, and energy with quick trips in the dryer, they’re also less prone to developing damp odors.
  • QUALITY YOU CAN FEEL: Who wants a stiff, scratchy shower towel? At Wetcat, our fabric is prewashed for an unbelievably soft texture. Made in Turkey with OEKO-TEX certified natural dyed yarn, our bathroom towels are safe for you and for the environment.
  • CONVENIENT ANYTIME, ANYWHERE: Sandy beach towels are a problem of the past! Just shake off our beach blanket and you have no debris left in your bag. The best part? You can also use it as a yoga towel, hair towel wrap, picnic blanket, cover up, turquoise bathroom accessories and more.
  • DESIGNED JUST FOR YOU: With 24 color options, our quick dry towel adds a pop of personality to your bathroom, picnic or camping trip. Perfect birthday gifts for women and men alike, they’re great as a housewarming gift.

Product Description

wetcat turkish towels, wetcat turkish beach towels, wetcat beach blankets, wetcat beach blanket

Wetcat: The Original Turkish Beach Towel

Whether you’re headed for the beach, enjoying a spa day or just taking your morning shower, you reach for a towel. But traditional terry cloth towels need a serious upgrade.

Thick and bulky, they take forever to dry and easily collect sand and debris. And if you’re packing for a trip, they quickly take up your available luggage space.

Who wants to carry around a damp, heavy towel? No one.

Designed for everyday convenience, Wetcat Turkish Towels will convince you to ditch terry cloth bath towels for good.

wetcat hair towel, wetcat hair wrap, wetcat yoga towel, wetcat yoga blanket, wetcat picnic blanket

Multipurpose Design, Endless Possibilities

Now you know why you should use these soft bath towels, but let’s see where you can use them.

At Home: From the pool to the shower, busy families will love our quick-dry towels. Incredibly absorbent, you’ll dry off in an instant. They can also be used for pets, as cozy blankets or even for building forts. Let your imagination run wild!

At the Beach: Replace countless beach accessories with our sand-free beach towel. Debris shakes right off, making it easy to clean before packing up for the day. You can easily fold them up for convenient travel as you walk along the water or go sightseeing.

At the Spa: Who doesn’t love a day of pampering? Luxuriously soft, you can use our wrap as a hair towel, spa towel or travel towel. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, they can even be used as kids’ bath towels.

Outdoors: Don’t waste time with awkward folding chairs. Our extra-large beach towels double as travel blankets, camping towels or boat towels. Offering you a clean place to sit, they’re ideal for picnics, concerts or amusement parks.

At the Gym: With our bath towel, athletes can feel free to work up a sweat. Less prone to annoying smell than traditional terry cloth, Wetcat Turkish towel makes a great yoga blanket, yoga towel or bathroom towel.

But why stop there? More than just a beach blanket, the endless array of uses creates an incredible value you’ll be enjoying for years to come.

wetcat turkish bath towels, wetcat turkish bath towel, quick dry bath towels, quick dry bath towel

What Makes Wetcat Special?

Our Size: Measuring 38 x 71,” our oversized beach towels are much larger than similar products. Use it as a shawl, sarong or hair wrap, or lay it on the ground for a throw blanket big enough for the entire family.

Our Quality: Made in Turkey with premium Turkish cotton, our large beach towel is durable and designed to last. Our unique weaving technique ensures it’s both strong and breathable, ensuring your family will be using it for years to come.

Our Colors: With 24 color options, we have a Turkish towel made with you in mind. Effortlessly match your swimsuit, bedding or home décor for a look that’s as sleek and it is stylish. Complete with fun fringe, they’re great for both men and women of all ages.

Our Softness: A lot of brands sell Turkish bath towels, but unlike the competition, ours are prewashed. This makes them unbelievably soft for a gentle texture your skin will love. It also helps prevent shrinkage when you follow the care instructions. Just iron after washing to return it to its full size.

wetcat original turkish towel, wetcat peshtemal, wetcat peshtemal towel, wetcat pestemal wetcat lucy's design turkish towel, wetcat peshtemal, wetcat peshtemal towel, wetcat fouta
Originals Lucy's Design
Material 100% Cotton 100% Cotton
Size 38" x 71" 38" x 71"
Color Options 24 9
Prewashed

Compare with similar items


WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel (38 x 71) - Prewashed for Soft Feel, 100% Cotton - Quick Dry Oversized Bath Towels with Lively Colors - Unique Beach Blanket for Travel - [Turquoise]
Clotho Turkish Towels Set of 6 Bath and Beach Towel Oversized 100% Cotton 39 x 70 Inches
Turkish Towel with Beach/Travel Bag (39" x 71") - Pre-Washed - 100% Cotton Bath Towels - Effective, Absorbent and Quick Dry Beach Towel - Washer Safe Peshtemal Towel with No Shrinkage - Eco-Friendly
DEMMEX Certified 100% Organic Cotton & Organic Dye Prewashed XL Diamond Weave Turkish Cotton Towel Peshtemal Blanket for Bath,Beach,Pool,SPA,Gym, 71x36 Inches (Sugar Pink)
Nova Blue Turtle Beach Towel – Tropical Blue Colors with A Unique Design, Extra Large, XL (34”x 63”) Made from 100% Cotton for Kids & Adults
Lux Oversized 38x75 Absorbent Cotton Beach Towel w/Hidden Pocket 100% Natural Turkish Cotton XL - SANDPROOF Lightweight Quick Dry | Gym Yoga Poolside Sunbed Throw for Men Women Navy
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (5681) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1445) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1327) 4.8 out of 5 stars (1611) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1244) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1121)
Price $21.99 $56.95 $22.95 $21.80 $24.99 $24.90
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Wetcat ClothoUSA BAY LAUREL DEMMEX USA Nova Blue Mars-Tool
Color Turquoise Varity Lemon Yellow Sugar Pink Turtle Navy Blue
Material Cotton Cotton Cotton Organic Turkish Cotton Cotton Cotton
Product information

Color:Turquoise

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
5,681 global ratings
Top reviews from the United States

SannyTop Contributor: Makeup
5.0 out of 5 stars Takes some getting used to, but really good
Reviewed in the United States on April 9, 2019
Color: Light BlueVerified Purchase
176 people found this helpful
Whitney199
3.0 out of 5 stars These are not a replacement for the wildly popular Turkish towel in your Facebook feed
Reviewed in the United States on May 17, 2021
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Customer image
3.0 out of 5 stars These are not a replacement for the wildly popular Turkish towel in your Facebook feed
By Whitney199 on May 17, 2021
I live at the beach and we use beach towels on almost a daily basis. We have friends that have those very popular and expensive Turkish towels that have ads all over your Facebook feed. My kids love their friends towels and after a year of watching her shake those towels out without filling her car with sand, I was intrigued. Again, we use beach towels on almost a daily basis. But what sold me on those other towels was how soft, absorbent and quick drying they were. So, I jumped into the black hole of Amazon trying to find a knock off version that would be just as great, without the hefty price tag.

After countless hours of research, reading all types of reviews, I bought 3 of these Wet Cat towels. They were pricey, but each were about half the cost of that other brand, so I was excited about my purchase. The day they came, we were eager to try them out. I immediately washed them and hung them to dry, hoping that they’d soften during the process. They went in about the washer with the thickness of a paper towel and they emerged the same way. After about 10 washes, they’re still the thickness of a paper napkin. (See my photos)

The pros: these towels won’t hold sand! My kids buried half of one of these under the sand and I was pleasantly surprised how quickly all of the sand shook off. By far, this is the best quality of these towels. The towels are also not bulky, because they're the thickness of paper napkins, which means they take up a lot less room in the beach bag. They also dry relatively fast, again because they’re not thick.

The cons: if you’re looking for a soft and absorbent towel, this is not it. They are so thin, they quickly absorb what little water they can and then you’re basically just rubbing a wet paper towel on your body. They do not dry my children after they get out of the pool. The towels are not hard, but I wouldn’t say they are overly soft.

In summary, if you’re looking for something that is primarily used to sit on at the beach, these might be a good fit for you. If you’re planning on using them to absorb water, I think you’ll be grossly disappointed. I regret not just buying the real version of these from the beginning. We’ve now purchased two of those other towels and there’s absolutely no comparison to the wet cat towel.

In my photos, you can see the thickness of this towel with a paper napkin.
65 people found this helpful
Olivia
4.0 out of 5 stars Absorbent, Lightweight, and Easily Pack-able
Reviewed in the United States on November 7, 2019
Color: BeigeVerified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Absorbent, Lightweight, and Easily Pack-able
By Olivia on November 7, 2019
I bought this Turkish towel to use at the beach (for laying in the sand and drying myself off) rather than lugging around a more bulky traditional beach towel. It rolls up very small and I can stash it right in my bag! It's thin and decently soft, and has held up to a few washes and rounds in the dryer so far - no extreme shrinkage and none of the tassels have become unraveled.

Overall, I like it - it doesn't have that same fluffy comfort and warmth as a traditional towel, but it's very absorbent and does just as good of a job. It also dries out quicker because it's so thin.

However, being thin means it's not so great for laying in the sand at the beach - I felt like I could feel every pebble and shell through it, and was afraid it might rip. I think this is perfectly fine for toweling off after a swim in the pool, or a shower during the summer, but definitely not for laying in the grass or sand.
79 people found this helpful
M. Hern
5.0 out of 5 stars Good quality for this price point
Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2019
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Good quality for this price point
By M. Hern on February 18, 2019
Of the many Turkish towels that I now own these are probably the thinnest but just as good in terms of quality and effectiveness as the thicker ones. Because they are so thin and lightweight they are usually the ones I grab to take to the swim club, 3 of these can easily fit in a bag that I could barely fit 1 of our old bulky beach towels in. The fact that they are pre-washed really makes a difference because I was pleasantly surprised by how soft and absorbent they were from the very first use and if there’s been any shrinkage it’s negligible. Everything was just as I had expected based on the pictures and details given, I really appreciate informative and accurate descriptions and Wet Cat has their act together in every way.
96 people found this helpful
Sisu
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing Difference!!!
Reviewed in the United States on July 31, 2019
Color: AquaVerified Purchase
41 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Tracey
5.0 out of 5 stars Gorgeous, great quality
Reviewed in Australia on August 12, 2020
Color: GreyVerified Purchase
