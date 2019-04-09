I live at the beach and we use beach towels on almost a daily basis. We have friends that have those very popular and expensive Turkish towels that have ads all over your Facebook feed. My kids love their friends towels and after a year of watching her shake those towels out without filling her car with sand, I was intrigued. Again, we use beach towels on almost a daily basis. But what sold me on those other towels was how soft, absorbent and quick drying they were. So, I jumped into the black hole of Amazon trying to find a knock off version that would be just as great, without the hefty price tag.



After countless hours of research, reading all types of reviews, I bought 3 of these Wet Cat towels. They were pricey, but each were about half the cost of that other brand, so I was excited about my purchase. The day they came, we were eager to try them out. I immediately washed them and hung them to dry, hoping that they’d soften during the process. They went in about the washer with the thickness of a paper towel and they emerged the same way. After about 10 washes, they’re still the thickness of a paper napkin. (See my photos)



The pros: these towels won’t hold sand! My kids buried half of one of these under the sand and I was pleasantly surprised how quickly all of the sand shook off. By far, this is the best quality of these towels. The towels are also not bulky, because they're the thickness of paper napkins, which means they take up a lot less room in the beach bag. They also dry relatively fast, again because they’re not thick.



The cons: if you’re looking for a soft and absorbent towel, this is not it. They are so thin, they quickly absorb what little water they can and then you’re basically just rubbing a wet paper towel on your body. They do not dry my children after they get out of the pool. The towels are not hard, but I wouldn’t say they are overly soft.



In summary, if you’re looking for something that is primarily used to sit on at the beach, these might be a good fit for you. If you’re planning on using them to absorb water, I think you’ll be grossly disappointed. I regret not just buying the real version of these from the beginning. We’ve now purchased two of those other towels and there’s absolutely no comparison to the wet cat towel.



In my photos, you can see the thickness of this towel with a paper napkin.