WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel (38 x 71) - Prewashed for Soft Feel, 100% Cotton - Quick Dry Oversized Bath Towels with Lively Colors - Unique Beach Blanket for Travel - [Turquoise]
- GREAT ON-THE-GO: Thinner than terrycloth but just as absorbent, our Turkish Towel is a must-have after your bath or shower. Super-convenient to pack and carry, it’s non-bulky for easy travel. Compact and lightweight, it folds down to maximize space in your luggage or closet.
- SAY GOODBYE TO MUSTY ODOR: Famously fast drying, our pool towels are ideal at the beach or in other wet environments. Not only do they help save time, money, and energy with quick trips in the dryer, they’re also less prone to developing damp odors.
- QUALITY YOU CAN FEEL: Who wants a stiff, scratchy shower towel? At Wetcat, our fabric is prewashed for an unbelievably soft texture. Made in Turkey with OEKO-TEX certified natural dyed yarn, our bathroom towels are safe for you and for the environment.
- CONVENIENT ANYTIME, ANYWHERE: Sandy beach towels are a problem of the past! Just shake off our beach blanket and you have no debris left in your bag. The best part? You can also use it as a yoga towel, hair towel wrap, picnic blanket, cover up, turquoise bathroom accessories and more.
- DESIGNED JUST FOR YOU: With 24 color options, our quick dry towel adds a pop of personality to your bathroom, picnic or camping trip. Perfect birthday gifts for women and men alike, they’re great as a housewarming gift.
Product Description
Wetcat: The Original Turkish Beach Towel
Whether you’re headed for the beach, enjoying a spa day or just taking your morning shower, you reach for a towel. But traditional terry cloth towels need a serious upgrade.
Thick and bulky, they take forever to dry and easily collect sand and debris. And if you’re packing for a trip, they quickly take up your available luggage space.
Who wants to carry around a damp, heavy towel? No one.
Designed for everyday convenience, Wetcat Turkish Towels will convince you to ditch terry cloth bath towels for good.
Compact for Easy Travel
Conveniently compact, our lightweight beach towel is great for travel. Fold it up small to maximize luggage space, or carry it solo on your next outdoor adventure. Essential for backpacking, hiking or simple sunbathing, you can use it as a picnic blanket, camping towel or cover up.
Quick-Drying
Thinner than terry towels, Turkish bathroom towels are incredibly quick-drying, making them less prone to annoying smell. Not only does this save time, it also reduces washer and dryer use. In fact, washing 4 Turkish bath sheets uses less water and energy than washing a single terry cloth towel.
Luxuriously Soft
Made with the highest quality cotton Turkey has to offer, our oversized beach towel is as luxurious as it is functional. Each one is prewashed for minimal shrinkage, resulting in a silky smooth texture and cloud-like softness. At first, it may feel different from what you’re used to, but you’ll soon see there’s no turning back.
Super Absorbent
From swimming to showering, Wetcat Turkish beach towels are famously absorbent. It’s all thanks to a unique weaving technique, which allows them to instantly soak up water and other liquids. A great alternative to standard pool towels, kids won’t track puddles through the house.
Multipurpose Design, Endless Possibilities
Now you know why you should use these soft bath towels, but let’s see where you can use them.
At Home: From the pool to the shower, busy families will love our quick-dry towels. Incredibly absorbent, you’ll dry off in an instant. They can also be used for pets, as cozy blankets or even for building forts. Let your imagination run wild!
At the Beach: Replace countless beach accessories with our sand-free beach towel. Debris shakes right off, making it easy to clean before packing up for the day. You can easily fold them up for convenient travel as you walk along the water or go sightseeing.
At the Spa: Who doesn’t love a day of pampering? Luxuriously soft, you can use our wrap as a hair towel, spa towel or travel towel. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, they can even be used as kids’ bath towels.
Outdoors: Don’t waste time with awkward folding chairs. Our extra-large beach towels double as travel blankets, camping towels or boat towels. Offering you a clean place to sit, they’re ideal for picnics, concerts or amusement parks.
At the Gym: With our bath towel, athletes can feel free to work up a sweat. Less prone to annoying smell than traditional terry cloth, Wetcat Turkish towel makes a great yoga blanket, yoga towel or bathroom towel.
But why stop there? More than just a beach blanket, the endless array of uses creates an incredible value you’ll be enjoying for years to come.
What Makes Wetcat Special?
Our Size: Measuring 38 x 71,” our oversized beach towels are much larger than similar products. Use it as a shawl, sarong or hair wrap, or lay it on the ground for a throw blanket big enough for the entire family.
Our Quality: Made in Turkey with premium Turkish cotton, our large beach towel is durable and designed to last. Our unique weaving technique ensures it’s both strong and breathable, ensuring your family will be using it for years to come.
Our Colors: With 24 color options, we have a Turkish towel made with you in mind. Effortlessly match your swimsuit, bedding or home décor for a look that’s as sleek and it is stylish. Complete with fun fringe, they’re great for both men and women of all ages.
Our Softness: A lot of brands sell Turkish bath towels, but unlike the competition, ours are prewashed. This makes them unbelievably soft for a gentle texture your skin will love. It also helps prevent shrinkage when you follow the care instructions. Just iron after washing to return it to its full size.
Love our Vibrant Colors and Fun Fringe?
Made with Love by Our Kitty Co-Founder, Lucy the Cat
There’s a mastermind behind every brand, and at Wetcat, that’s Lucy. Designer, muse and adorable genius, she puts her feline flare on every towel. Whether she’s drying off after a bath or curling up for a quick cat nap, she’s proof that our Turkish cotton towels are pur-fect for any occasion.
An Amazing Gift for Everyone On Your List
Hunting for the perfect present with no clue what to buy? Our traditional peshtemal towel makes a fun birthday, anniversary, Christmas or housewarming gift.
As practical gifts for women and men, they’re super-versatile for users on all walks of life. Your family and friends will smile ear to ear when they unwrap the gift of luxury.
Care Instructions
- Machine Wash, Warm (up to 100°F or40°C)
- Tumble Dry Low or Line Dry
- Warm Iron
- Fabric Softener as Desired
- Do Not Bleach
Try one of these WetCat towels! It's like a giant tea towel for your body! It's absorbent, so you're not all drippy after getting out of the shower, and it also dried quickly on the rail. And it's much faster to dry in the dryer, too. Better yet, save the planet and hang the clean towel outside on the line - it'll be dry in no time.
The towel does take some getting used to, though. It doesn't FEEL the same on your skin as a big fluffy towel. It's not as warm, for one thing. Nor is it as heavy. But I'm finding it more than satisfactory.
Here are a couple of tips, based on my experience. Wash the towel before you use it the first time. There's some sort of sizing or something on the new towel. A washing will take that off and allow the towel to be absorbent. Also, don't use fabric softener on this. Yes, softener will make this (and other towels) soft and fluffy, but the softener keeps ALL towels (not just this one) from their most absorbent.
After countless hours of research, reading all types of reviews, I bought 3 of these Wet Cat towels. They were pricey, but each were about half the cost of that other brand, so I was excited about my purchase. The day they came, we were eager to try them out. I immediately washed them and hung them to dry, hoping that they’d soften during the process. They went in about the washer with the thickness of a paper towel and they emerged the same way. After about 10 washes, they’re still the thickness of a paper napkin. (See my photos)
The pros: these towels won’t hold sand! My kids buried half of one of these under the sand and I was pleasantly surprised how quickly all of the sand shook off. By far, this is the best quality of these towels. The towels are also not bulky, because they're the thickness of paper napkins, which means they take up a lot less room in the beach bag. They also dry relatively fast, again because they’re not thick.
The cons: if you’re looking for a soft and absorbent towel, this is not it. They are so thin, they quickly absorb what little water they can and then you’re basically just rubbing a wet paper towel on your body. They do not dry my children after they get out of the pool. The towels are not hard, but I wouldn’t say they are overly soft.
In summary, if you’re looking for something that is primarily used to sit on at the beach, these might be a good fit for you. If you’re planning on using them to absorb water, I think you’ll be grossly disappointed. I regret not just buying the real version of these from the beginning. We’ve now purchased two of those other towels and there’s absolutely no comparison to the wet cat towel.
In my photos, you can see the thickness of this towel with a paper napkin.
Overall, I like it - it doesn't have that same fluffy comfort and warmth as a traditional towel, but it's very absorbent and does just as good of a job. It also dries out quicker because it's so thin.
However, being thin means it's not so great for laying in the sand at the beach - I felt like I could feel every pebble and shell through it, and was afraid it might rip. I think this is perfectly fine for toweling off after a swim in the pool, or a shower during the summer, but definitely not for laying in the grass or sand.
By M. Hern on February 18, 2019