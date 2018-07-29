Not Added
Other Sellers on Amazon
Slap Ya Mama All Natural Cajun Seasoning from Louisiana Spice Variety Pack, 8 Ounce Cans, 1 Cajun, 1 Cajun Hot, 1 White Pepper Blend
|Price:
|($0.60 / Ounce)
- SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: This set includes 1 cajun original, 1 hot cajun, and 1 white pepper seasonings
- CAJUN: Slap Ya Mama Original Blend Cajun Seasoning 8oz is a great mixture of spices that can be used on any dish. Not too spicy and full of flavor, everyone will love how it enhances their food!
- HOT CAJUN: Slap Ya Mama's Hot Blend of spicy seasoning is sure to set your mouth on fire, but at the same time it will add that unique Cajun cooking flavor to any dish.
- WHITE PEPPER: Slap Ya Mama White Pepper Blend is an excellent Cajun blend for those who can't or don't want to consume black pepper. It's a little spicier than the original blend and provides a unique taste because of the use of the white pepper. It's perfect on seafood!
- ALL NATURAL: This product is all natural, MSG free, and kosher.
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
More items to explore
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Slap History
The Walker Family is proud to produce their line of top quality Cajun seasonings and recipes in their hometown of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
The self-proclaimed smoked meats capital of the world, Ville Platte is also world famous for its modern-day jousting tournament, the incomparable Floyd’s Record Shop, and the magnificent Chicot State Park. It’s a magical place, no doubt—even by Louisiana’s high standards.
It was here, back in 1956, that Wilda Marie Fontenot Walker gave birth to Anthony Walker (affectionately known by friends and family as “TW”), the one-of-a-kind creator and sole originator of the award winning Slap Ya Mama brand seasoning—recommended for everything from popcorn to popcorn shrimp, breakfast to late night snacks, and gourmet foods to French fries.
While running the Walker family deli, TW started his search for a seasoning that had a real Cajun pepper taste without the heavy salt content of the national brands. When he couldn’t find one, he did what folks in this part of the country (and in particular, Ville Platte) do best—he went to work and dreamed one up.
(FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease).
Walker & Sons
TW’s sons, Jack and Joe, were very young back then, and they loved rolling around and causing general bouts of mayhem, as kids of that age often do. So the Walkers put their boys to work rolling an antique glass pickle jar around the floor of the family deli for the express purpose of mixing their homegrown Cajun seasoning—the perfect combination of work and play, if ever there was one.
Everybody loved the Walkers’ Cajun seasoning so much, that pretty soon it needed a name. To the folks who came into the deli asking to take home the Cajun seasoning, TW would often proclaim,”When you use this seasoning, the food tastes so good, you’ll receive a loving slap on the back and a kiss on the cheek for creating such a great tasting Cajun dish.” And that’s how the Walker & Son’s Cajun brand Slap Ya Mama was born in the proud Cajun town of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
SLAP YA MAMA Products
|
|
|
|
CAJUN ETOUFFEE
Slap Ya Mama Cajun Etouffee Sauce is an authentic down home etouffee base that is so much like our grandmother’s, you’d swear we have Wilda Marie in the back cooking up batches by the tons…from scratch.
|
SEAFOOD BOIL
Our seafood boil is a unique blend of spices that will enhance any food you might throw in a pot of boiling water. With a Cajun flavor like no other and less sodium than most, Slap Ya Mama Cajun Seafood Boil is something to behold.
|
CAJUN SEASONINGS
Experience the three pillars of Slap Ya Mama that started it all. Our Original Blend of seasonings, our Hot Blend of Cajun zesty flavors, and our White Pepper Blend for those who want a better kick outside of ordinary black pepper.
|
|
|
|
CAJUN HOT SAUCES
Our hot sauces are bursting with Cajun heat and flavor. It's perfect for all of your favorite dishes and will make your taste buds come alive with that Cajun zest. Here at Slap Ya Mama, we really like to use it as a topping for our pizza. We also like to drown our eggs in the morning with it.
|
DINNER MIXES
Here at Slap Ya Mama we understand not everyone has the time to cook or even knows where to start cooking a traditional Cajun meal so we took a few traditional Cajun dishes and made it possible for you to provide your family and friends with an authentic Cajun meal. Whether you want to make Red Beans & Rice, Gumbo or Jambalaya, all of these meals are designed to be prepared in a very short amount of time and with incredible ease!
|
CAJUN FISH FRY
Our fish fry is an authentic Cajun fry batter that will give your food the perfect color, the perfect crunch and add an incredible Cajun flavor to almost any fried dish. Here at Slap Ya Mama, we not only like to fry fish using this batter but we also like to fry pork chops with it. You might want to try it with onion rings and French fries as well.
Product detailsFlavor:Variety
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Package Dimensions : 8.4 x 4.2 x 2.8 inches; 1.85 Pounds
- Manufacturer : "SLAP YA MAMA"
- ASIN : B00KYH9VYU
-
Best-sellers rank #1,656 in Grocery & Gourmet Food (See Top 100 in Grocery & Gourmet Food)
#1 in Cajun Seasonings
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Slap Ya Mama seasoning is as tasty as any of the other popular Cajun seasonings like Zatarain's or Tony Chachere's; however, it's not as salty. It goes great on burgers, eggs, salads, roast chicken, boiled shrimp, baked shrimp, sautéed shrimp.
Also uh, shrimp-kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple shrimp, lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp, pepper shrimp, shrimp soup, shrimp stew, shrimp salad, shrimp and potatoes, shrimp burger, shrimp sandwich.
Just a heads-up: if you toss this onto a skillet, there is a good chance it could be cooked up into the air. Nothing slows down your cooking time like having to stop because of a sneezing fit or because your eyes are watering. Best examples of what to avoid is sprinkling this on something you are sautéing without a lot of fats or liquids to contain the powder. So if you are frying a burger or starting to sauté some zucchini, consider adding this after you remove from the skillet. Or add it along with oil or a liquid so that it doesn't kick up into the air. I've only really experienced this while cooking on a skillet over natural gas flame.
UPDATE: Although the product can’t be returned because it is a grocery item, buyers can request refunds. I did so and received a full refund within 24 hours.
This is a wonderful Cajun blend of spices that wont overpower you no matter how much you use.
Cooking some asparagus? Add 1 TBSP butter, 1-2 TBSP olive oil, sprinkle Slap Ya Mama generously, wrap in aluminum foil, bake / grill at 300-400 deg for 10-20 mins, server and fall in love!
Fish?
1 TBSP Butter, 1 sliced lemon, 1/2 - 1 sliced Jalapeno, 1-2 TBSP Olive oil, sprinkle Slap Ya Mama generously Bake/Grill at 325ish for 15-25 mins (until cooked) and enjoy.
This is by far the best seasoning that i have ever used. I use this on everything from deep fried turkey to grilled veggies. You cannot go wrong with this stuff.
Top reviews from other countries
So good!
Customers who bought this item also bought
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.