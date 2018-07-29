Loading recommendations for you

Slap Ya Mama All Natural Cajun Seasoning from Louisiana Spice Variety Pack, 8 Ounce Cans, 1 Cajun, 1 Cajun Hot, 1 White Pepper Blend

Variety
  • SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: This set includes 1 cajun original, 1 hot cajun, and 1 white pepper seasonings
  • CAJUN: Slap Ya Mama Original Blend Cajun Seasoning 8oz is a great mixture of spices that can be used on any dish. Not too spicy and full of flavor, everyone will love how it enhances their food!
  • HOT CAJUN: Slap Ya Mama's Hot Blend of spicy seasoning is sure to set your mouth on fire, but at the same time it will add that unique Cajun cooking flavor to any dish.
  • WHITE PEPPER: Slap Ya Mama White Pepper Blend is an excellent Cajun blend for those who can't or don't want to consume black pepper. It's a little spicier than the original blend and provides a unique taste because of the use of the white pepper. It's perfect on seafood!
  • ALL NATURAL: This product is all natural, MSG free, and kosher.
Product Description

Slap History

The Walker Family is proud to produce their line of top quality Cajun seasonings and recipes in their hometown of Ville Platte, Louisiana.

The self-proclaimed smoked meats capital of the world, Ville Platte is also world famous for its modern-day jousting tournament, the incomparable Floyd’s Record Shop, and the magnificent Chicot State Park. It’s a magical place, no doubt—even by Louisiana’s high standards.

It was here, back in 1956, that Wilda Marie Fontenot Walker gave birth to Anthony Walker (affectionately known by friends and family as “TW”), the one-of-a-kind creator and sole originator of the award winning Slap Ya Mama brand seasoning—recommended for everything from popcorn to popcorn shrimp, breakfast to late night snacks, and gourmet foods to French fries.

While running the Walker family deli, TW started his search for a seasoning that had a real Cajun pepper taste without the heavy salt content of the national brands. When he couldn’t find one, he did what folks in this part of the country (and in particular, Ville Platte) do best—he went to work and dreamed one up.

(FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease).

Product details

Flavor:Variety
  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Package Dimensions : 8.4 x 4.2 x 2.8 inches; 1.85 Pounds
  • Manufacturer : "SLAP YA MAMA"
  • ASIN : B00KYH9VYU
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 2,327 ratings

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
2,327 global ratings
5 star
86%
4 star
8%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
Top reviews from the United States

Kelly Setzer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for taming a wild mongoose!
Reviewed in the United States on July 29, 2018
Flavor: VarietyVerified Purchase
josh massie
5.0 out of 5 stars Best All Purpose (Salty) Spice
Reviewed in the United States on July 1, 2019
Flavor: VarietyVerified Purchase
Dace
5.0 out of 5 stars This stuff is legit - just don't throw it dry onto a skillet!
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2020
Flavor: Hot Cajun SeasoningVerified Purchase
S. Fraser
1.0 out of 5 stars NOTHING BUT TABLE SALT
Reviewed in the United States on March 1, 2020
Flavor: VarietyVerified Purchase
Fran Szypula
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Seasoning for everything
Reviewed in the United States on December 15, 2019
Flavor: Original Blend CajunVerified Purchase
Mike
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Seasoning EVER!
Reviewed in the United States on April 12, 2016
Flavor: Original Blend CajunVerified Purchase
Billy Furtado
5.0 out of 5 stars Bringin' The Heat!
Reviewed in the United States on April 13, 2019
Flavor: Hot Cajun SeasoningVerified Purchase
rapid1
5.0 out of 5 stars I love this stuff!
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2019
Flavor: VarietyVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Ken K.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great spice and marinade. Good value
Reviewed in Canada on September 2, 2020
Flavor: Original Blend CajunVerified Purchase
Cathy Cunningham
5.0 out of 5 stars Finally about to buy this product in Canada!
Reviewed in Canada on September 3, 2018
Flavor: Original Blend CajunVerified Purchase
RoyBro
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Seasonings Are Hard to Find!
Reviewed in Canada on June 29, 2018
Flavor: Original Blend CajunVerified Purchase
Maureen Leger
5.0 out of 5 stars Slap Ya Mama is a must have pantry staple!
Reviewed in Canada on September 16, 2018
Flavor: Original Blend CajunVerified Purchase
Debbie
5.0 out of 5 stars great spice
Reviewed in Canada on September 13, 2020
Flavor: Original Blend CajunVerified Purchase
