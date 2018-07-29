Slap History

The Walker Family is proud to produce their line of top quality Cajun seasonings and recipes in their hometown of Ville Platte, Louisiana.

The self-proclaimed smoked meats capital of the world, Ville Platte is also world famous for its modern-day jousting tournament, the incomparable Floyd’s Record Shop, and the magnificent Chicot State Park. It’s a magical place, no doubt—even by Louisiana’s high standards.

It was here, back in 1956, that Wilda Marie Fontenot Walker gave birth to Anthony Walker (affectionately known by friends and family as “TW”), the one-of-a-kind creator and sole originator of the award winning Slap Ya Mama brand seasoning—recommended for everything from popcorn to popcorn shrimp, breakfast to late night snacks, and gourmet foods to French fries.

While running the Walker family deli, TW started his search for a seasoning that had a real Cajun pepper taste without the heavy salt content of the national brands. When he couldn’t find one, he did what folks in this part of the country (and in particular, Ville Platte) do best—he went to work and dreamed one up.

