Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021.
Read full return policy
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

Platform : PlayStation 4 |
List Price: $59.99
Price: $49.94 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $10.05 (17%)
Pre-order Price Guarantee. Details
This item will be released on October 29, 2020.
Pre-order now.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
PlayStation 4
Standard
  • Recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for unique situations
  • Hack armed drones, deploy spider-bots, and take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak
  • Explore a massive urban open world featuring London’s many iconic landmarks and fun side activities
  • Team up with your friends as you complete co-op missions and unique game modes
  • Upgrade to the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition for access to the season pass and more

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
  1. The Dark Pictures: Little Hope - PlayStation 4
    BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
    PlayStation 4
    $29.99 
    This item will be released on October 30, 2020.
  2. Star Wars: Squadrons - PlayStation 4
    Electronic Arts
    4.4 out of 5 stars203
    PlayStation 4
    $39.88 
    In stock on November 3, 2020.
  3. Mafia Definitive Edition - PlayStation 4
    2K
    4.5 out of 5 stars130
    PlayStation 4
    $39.99 
  4. Ghost of Tsushima - PlayStation 4
    PlayStation
    4.9 out of 5 stars1,619
    PlayStation 4
    $59.85 
  5. Crash 4: It's About Time
    ACTIVISION
    4.7 out of 5 stars172
    PlayStation 4
    $59.75 
  6. Mafia Trilogy (PS4)
    2K GAMES
    4.6 out of 5 stars92
    PlayStation 4
    3 offers from $68.72
Next page

More items to explore

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
  1. Star Wars: Squadrons - PlayStation 4
    Electronic Arts
    4.4 out of 5 stars203
    PlayStation 4
    $39.88 
    In stock on November 3, 2020.
  2. Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4
    Square Enix
    4.4 out of 5 stars1,290
    PlayStation 4
    $58.29 
  3. Pikmin 3 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch
    Nintendo
    Nintendo Switch
    $59.96 
    This item will be released on October 30, 2020.
  4. ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS - PlayStation 4
    BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
    4.2 out of 5 stars83
    PlayStation 4
    $31.98 
  5. NBA 2K21 - PlayStation 4
    2K
    4.6 out of 5 stars362
    PlayStation 4
    $58.99 
  6. Destroy All Humans! - Playstation 4
    THQ Nordic
    4.6 out of 5 stars668
    PlayStation 4
    11 offers from $39.95
Next page

Special offers and product promotions

  • Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

Platform:PlayStation 4  |  Edition:Standard

Upgrade to PlayStation 5 Version: Watch Dogs: Legion PlayStation 4 game on Blu-Ray Disc must be kept inserted in a PlayStation 5 console to play the corresponding Watch Dogs: Legion  PlayStation 5 digital version at no additional cost, when available.

Requires a PlayStation 5, the game Blu-Ray Disc, a PlayStation Network registration, additional storage & Broadband internet connection. May incur bandwidth usage fees.

Build a resistance made from anyone in the world to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall. Recipient of over 65 E3 awards and nominations.

Pre-order now and get the Golden King pack featuring a mask, car skin, and 2 weapon skins!

Product information

Platform:PlayStation 4  |  Edition:Standard

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

5 star (0%) 0%
4 star (0%) 0%
3 star (0%) 0%
2 star (0%) 0%
1 star (0%) 0%
How are ratings calculated?

No customer reviews

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.