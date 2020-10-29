Platform:PlayStation 4 | Edition:Standard

Upgrade to PlayStation 5 Version: Watch Dogs: Legion PlayStation 4 game on Blu-Ray Disc must be kept inserted in a PlayStation 5 console to play the corresponding Watch Dogs: Legion PlayStation 5 digital version at no additional cost, when available.

Requires a PlayStation 5, the game Blu-Ray Disc, a PlayStation Network registration, additional storage & Broadband internet connection. May incur bandwidth usage fees.

Build a resistance made from anyone in the world to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall. Recipient of over 65 E3 awards and nominations.

Pre-order now and get the Golden King pack featuring a mask, car skin, and 2 weapon skins!