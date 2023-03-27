Add to your order
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping. Details
99% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping
95% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping. Details
98% positive over last 12 months
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips For Multiple Users And Needs, ADA Accepted, White WP-660
Learn more
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Waterpik
|Power Source
|Corded Electric
|Special Feature
|10 Pressure Settings, 7 Water Flossing Tips, 90 Seconds of Water Capacity
|Product Benefits
|Removes Plaque, ADA Accepted for Safety and Effectiveness, Gum Health
|Unit Count
|1 Count
About this item
- ADVANCED WATER FLOSSING: Aquarius is a performance water flosser model featuring enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time.
- HIGH VOLUME RESERVOIR AND SLIM HANDLE: Holds 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, no refilling required. Small maneuverable handle makes it easy to floss all areas including back teeth and includes a convenient water on/off switch.
- DENTIST RECOMMENDED: 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.
- KEY FEATURES: 7 tips for multiple family members and needs, 10 pressure settings (10-100 PSI), removable 22 oz reservoir (top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning), 90 secs of flossing time, 360 tip rotation, 120VAC/60Hz for use in North America only.
- EASY AND EFFECTIVE: The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss for improving gum health. Just fill the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth, and start flossing.
Similar item to consider
From the brand
The Waterpik Difference
For 6 decades, Waterpik has focused on water science, engineering, and design. Our products are backed by over 700 patents worldwide.
From the manufacturer
Features and Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Water Flosser
The Aquarius Water Flosser is a performance model that features:
|
Easy to Use
Once a day:
Be sure to clean the inside and outside of both the upper and lower teeth.
|
Healthier Gums and Brighter Teeth
Using a unique combination of water pulsation and pressure, the Waterpik water flosser removes plaque and debris that can cause bad breath, gum disease, and tooth decay.
|
Removes up to 99.9% of Plaque
The Waterpik water flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.*
* Compendium of Continuing Education in Dentistry 2018; 39(2)
Performance Handle
- Small, slim handle provides easy access to all areas, including back teeth
- Easily stop and start water flow with the convenient on/off switch
- Flosser tip rotates 360 degrees for precise placement
Protect Your Oral Health at Home Between Dental Visits
|
|
|
|
Dentist Recommended
9 in 10 dental professionals recommend Waterpik over other water flosser brands.*
*Professional AAU, 700 Dental Professionals, March 2022
|
Accepted by the American Dental Association
The Waterpik water flosser is the first water flosser to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.*
*Provided by the American Dental Association in 2017, ongoing
|
Clinically Proven
The Waterpik water flosser is clinically proven and helps protect your oral health between dental visits by thoroughly cleaning deep between teeth and below the gumline where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach.*
*Studies conducted by researchers/universities and published in peer-reviewed dental journals, Comprehensive Bibliography of Studies Using the Waterpik Water Flosser, 2022
|Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Flossing Toothbrush
|Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Toothbrush + Water Flosser
|Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
|Waterpik Sidekick Water Flosser
|Waterpik Nano Plus Water Flosser
|Waterpik Water Flosser For Kids
|Removable Water Reservoir
|Yes, 16 ounces, with hinged lid
|Yes, 22 ounces, with hinged lid
|Yes, 22 ounces, with hinged lid
|Yes, 13 ounces, inverts when not in use
|Yes, 15 ounces, inverts when not in use
|Yes, 15 ounces, inverts when not in use
|Number of Pressure Settings
|10
|10
|10
|5
|5
|3
|Pressure Range
|10-100 PSI
|10-100 PSI
|10-100 PSI
|10-100 PSI
|10-80 PSI
|10-80 PSI
|Tips/Brush Heads
|2 Flossing Brush Heads
|5 Tips, 2 Brush Heads
|7 Tips
|1 Stylus Tip
|4 Tips
|2 Tips
|Tip Types
|1 Compact Flossing Brush Head, 1 Full Size Flossing Brush Head
|2 Classic, 1 Orthodontic, 1 Pik Pocket, 1 Plaque Seeker
|3 Classic, 1 Orthodontic, 1 Pik Pocket, 1 Plaque Seeker, 1 Stationary Toothbrush
|1 Classic Flossing Stylus
|2 Classic, 1 Orthodontic, 1 Plaque Seeker
|1 Classic, 1 Orthodontic
|Sonic Toothbrush Included
|Yes, Combined With Water Flosser
|Yes, Separate From Water Flosser
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Water On/Off on Handle
|✓
|✓
|✓
|No
|✓
|No
|Accessories
|Toothbrush Travel Case
|Toothbrush Travel Case, Tip Storage Case
|Travel Bag
|20 Cling Decals
|Voltage
|Global
|North America Only
|North America Only
|Global
|North America Only
|Global
|Dimensions (inches, with tip/brush head)
|10.8h x 5.25w x 6d
|10.25h x 5.25w x 4.4d
|10.35h x 4.7w x 3.8d
|4.8h x 5.7w x 3.9d
|8.5h x 5w x 4.5d
|6.8h x 5.4w x 4.4d
Product Description
ESSENTIAL FOR GOOD ORAL HEALTH
The easy and more effective way to floss, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser features advanced technology and a compact, contemporary design. And it is the first dental water flosser in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA). It cleans deep between teeth and below the gum line where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach, using a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations.
CLINICALLY PROVEN
Removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque
Up to 50 percent more effective for improving gum health vs. string floss
FEATURES & IN THE BOX
7 color coded flossing tips for multiple family members and needs
Advanced pressure control with 10 settings (10 to 100 PSI) for a custom clean
Reservoir holds 22 ounces of water for 90 seconds of flossing time
Can be used with your favorite mouthwash
On/Off water control on handle
2 Modes Floss and Hydro Pulse Massage
1 minute timer with 30 second pacer
LED information panel
Measures 4.7w x 3.8d x 10.35h (inches, with tip)
VOLTAGE
Compatible with 120VAC/60Hz outlets, for use in North America Only
PRODUCT WARRANTY & SUPPORT
The Waterpik support team based in Fort Collins, Colorado is available to help with any product questions or needs. Aquarius is backed by a 3 year limited manufacturer's warranty (see manual for details).
Note: This is our professional series line of products which contain premium features and function to our base line of products.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 3.8 x 4.7 x 10.3 inches; 1.46 Pounds
- Item model number : WP-660/660C
- Department : unisex-adult
- UPC : 056310179752
- Manufacturer : Water Pik, Inc.
- ASIN : B00HFQQ0VU
- Country of Origin : China
- Best Sellers Rank: #180 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #2 in Power Dental Flossers
- Customer Reviews: