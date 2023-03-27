Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips For Multiple Users And Needs, ADA Accepted, White WP-660

ESSENTIAL FOR GOOD ORAL HEALTH

The easy and more effective way to floss, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser features advanced technology and a compact, contemporary design. And it is the first dental water flosser in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA). It cleans deep between teeth and below the gum line where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach, using a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations.



CLINICALLY PROVEN

Removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque

Up to 50 percent more effective for improving gum health vs. string floss





FEATURES & IN THE BOX

7 color coded flossing tips for multiple family members and needs

Advanced pressure control with 10 settings (10 to 100 PSI) for a custom clean

Reservoir holds 22 ounces of water for 90 seconds of flossing time

Can be used with your favorite mouthwash

On/Off water control on handle

2 Modes Floss and Hydro Pulse Massage

1 minute timer with 30 second pacer

LED information panel

Measures 4.7w x 3.8d x 10.35h (inches, with tip)



VOLTAGE

Compatible with 120VAC/60Hz outlets, for use in North America Only



PRODUCT WARRANTY & SUPPORT

The Waterpik support team based in Fort Collins, Colorado is available to help with any product questions or needs. Aquarius is backed by a 3 year limited manufacturer's warranty (see manual for details).

Note: This is our professional series line of products which contain premium features and function to our base line of products.