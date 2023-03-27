Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips For Multiple Users And Needs, ADA Accepted, White WP-660

Add to your order

Coverage for accidental damage including drops, spills, and broken parts, as well as breakdowns (plans vary)
24/7 support when you need it.
Quick, easy, and frustration-free claims.
Cover this product:
3-Year Protection $6.99
2-Year Protection $4.99

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$59.99 ($59.99 / Count)
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Sunday, April 2. Order within 11 hrs 33 mins
Or fastest delivery Thursday, March 30
In Stock
[{"displayPrice":"$59.99","priceAmount":59.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"59","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"PHlC1xyfVpG2s93WeOTXrv5mjsc4pjiuO%2Bfm5XH2oFkRZTIS4EuUMw6TGUeS4JXSnvmLZcbyB74lNniB6dFKQAY71nF0tZLKTbIqEpRiz1%2FKUeaW5UCyojRw2fI00CYgVgROanhoQpsfW%2F91KDabRg%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$59.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$59.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Payment
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Payment
Secure transaction
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support
Free Amazon product support included
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Waterpik Aquarius Water F... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Personal Care Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(10188)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more

2 Year Personal Care Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1441)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more
Add other items:
Amazon Brand - Solimo Mint Dental Flossers, 90 Count (Pack of 6)
$13.67
Added to Cart
Cotton Swabs, 500ct, Pack of 4 (Previously Solimo)
$9.25
Added to Cart
New (9) from
$59.99  & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$79.80 ($79.80 / Count)
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: JAY-Tech+More
Sold by: JAY-Tech+More
(2281 ratings)
99% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$79.80 ($79.80 / Count)
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: St.Evans
Sold by: St.Evans
(1958 ratings)
95% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$79.99 ($79.99 / Count)
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Quiverr
Sold by: Quiverr
(100828 ratings)
98% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips For Multiple Users And Needs, ADA Accepted, White WP-660

4.6 out of 5 stars 119,107 ratings
Deal
-40% $59.99 ($59.99 / Count)
List Price: $99.99

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
White

Enhance your purchase

Brand Waterpik
Power Source Corded Electric
Special Feature 10 Pressure Settings, 7 Water Flossing Tips, 90 Seconds of Water Capacity
Product Benefits Removes Plaque, ADA Accepted for Safety and Effectiveness, Gum Health
Unit Count 1 Count

About this item

  • ADVANCED WATER FLOSSING: Aquarius is a performance water flosser model featuring enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time.
  • HIGH VOLUME RESERVOIR AND SLIM HANDLE: Holds 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, no refilling required. Small maneuverable handle makes it easy to floss all areas including back teeth and includes a convenient water on/off switch.
  • DENTIST RECOMMENDED: 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.
  • KEY FEATURES: 7 tips for multiple family members and needs, 10 pressure settings (10-100 PSI), removable 22 oz reservoir (top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning), 90 secs of flossing time, 360 tip rotation, 120VAC/60Hz for use in North America only.
  • EASY AND EFFECTIVE: The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss for improving gum health. Just fill the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth, and start flossing.

Similar item to consider

(284)
$33.96 ($33.96/Count)

Frequently bought together

  • Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips Fo
  • +
  • TheraBreath Fresh Breath Dentist Formulated Oral Rinse, Icy Mint, 16 Fl Oz (Pack of 2)
  • +
  • TheraBreath Healthy Gums Periodontist Formulated 24-Hour Oral Rinse with CPC, Clean Mint, 16 Fl Oz (Pack of 2)
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

From the brand

Previous page
  2. Waterpik is the easy and most effective way to floss

    Not all water flossers are the same. Choose the Waterpik brand for next-level oral health.

    • Recommended by 9/10 dental professionals over other water flosser brands
    • Accepted by the ADA for safety and effectiveness
    • Waterpik invented the water flosser in 1962 and is backed by 60 years of innovation

  3. Using the WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser
    Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser WP-560
    Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush SF-04
    Waterpik ION Professional WF-12

    Shop Genuine Waterpik

    Visit the Store

Next page

From the manufacturer

Performance handle Waterpik Aquarius water flosser WP-660

Performance Handle

  • Small, slim handle provides easy access to all areas, including back teeth
  • Easily stop and start water flow with the convenient on/off switch
  • Flosser tip rotates 360 degrees for precise placement

Performance handle Waterpik Aquarius water flosser WP-660

Aquarius Optimal Pressure Control WP-660

waterpik water pik waterpick water pick waterpic water pic oral irrigator water flosser waterflosser

waterpik water pik waterpick water pick waterpic water pic oral irrigator water flosser waterflosser

Sonic-Fusion Flossing Toothbrush Comparison Chart Image Complete Care Comparison Chart Image Waterpik WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser Sidekick Water Flosser Comparison Image Nano Plus Comparison Chart Image WP-320 Water Flosser For Kids Comparison Chart Image WP-260
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Flossing Toothbrush Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Toothbrush + Water Flosser Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Waterpik Sidekick Water Flosser Waterpik Nano Plus Water Flosser Waterpik Water Flosser For Kids
Removable Water Reservoir Yes, 16 ounces, with hinged lid Yes, 22 ounces, with hinged lid Yes, 22 ounces, with hinged lid Yes, 13 ounces, inverts when not in use Yes, 15 ounces, inverts when not in use Yes, 15 ounces, inverts when not in use
Number of Pressure Settings 10 10 10 5 5 3
Pressure Range 10-100 PSI 10-100 PSI 10-100 PSI 10-100 PSI 10-80 PSI 10-80 PSI
Tips/Brush Heads 2 Flossing Brush Heads 5 Tips, 2 Brush Heads 7 Tips 1 Stylus Tip 4 Tips 2 Tips
Tip Types 1 Compact Flossing Brush Head, 1 Full Size Flossing Brush Head 2 Classic, 1 Orthodontic, 1 Pik Pocket, 1 Plaque Seeker 3 Classic, 1 Orthodontic, 1 Pik Pocket, 1 Plaque Seeker, 1 Stationary Toothbrush 1 Classic Flossing Stylus 2 Classic, 1 Orthodontic, 1 Plaque Seeker 1 Classic, 1 Orthodontic
Sonic Toothbrush Included Yes, Combined With Water Flosser Yes, Separate From Water Flosser No No No No
Water On/Off on Handle No No
Accessories Toothbrush Travel Case Toothbrush Travel Case, Tip Storage Case Travel Bag 20 Cling Decals
Voltage Global North America Only North America Only Global North America Only Global
Dimensions (inches, with tip/brush head) 10.8h x 5.25w x 6d 10.25h x 5.25w x 4.4d 10.35h x 4.7w x 3.8d 4.8h x 5.7w x 3.9d 8.5h x 5w x 4.5d 6.8h x 5.4w x 4.4d

Product Description

ESSENTIAL FOR GOOD ORAL HEALTH
The easy and more effective way to floss, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser features advanced technology and a compact, contemporary design. And it is the first dental water flosser in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA). It cleans deep between teeth and below the gum line where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach, using a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations.

CLINICALLY PROVEN
Removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque
Up to 50 percent more effective for improving gum health vs. string floss


FEATURES & IN THE BOX
7 color coded flossing tips for multiple family members and needs
Advanced pressure control with 10 settings (10 to 100 PSI) for a custom clean
Reservoir holds 22 ounces of water for 90 seconds of flossing time
Can be used with your favorite mouthwash
On/Off water control on handle
2 Modes Floss and Hydro Pulse Massage
1 minute timer with 30 second pacer
LED information panel
Measures 4.7w x 3.8d x 10.35h (inches, with tip)

VOLTAGE
Compatible with 120VAC/60Hz outlets, for use in North America Only

PRODUCT WARRANTY & SUPPORT
The Waterpik support team based in Fort Collins, Colorado is available to help with any product questions or needs. Aquarius is backed by a 3 year limited manufacturer's warranty (see manual for details).
Note: This is our professional series line of products which contain premium features and function to our base line of products.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 3.8 x 4.7 x 10.3 inches; 1.46 Pounds
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ WP-660/660C
  • Department ‏ : ‎ unisex-adult
  • UPC ‏ : ‎ 056310179752
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Water Pik, Inc.
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B00HFQQ0VU
  • Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.6 out of 5 stars 119,107 ratings

Product guides and documents

User Manual (PDF)
Application Guide (PDF)
Product Documentation (PDF)

Compare with similar items


Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips For Multiple Users And Needs, ADA Accepted, White WP-660
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care With Travel Bag and 4 Tips, ADA Accepted, Rechargeable, Portable, and Waterproof, White WP-560
Waterpik Water Flosser For Teeth, Portable Electric Compact For Travel and Home - Nano Plus, WP-320, White
Waterpik Cordless Pearl Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser for Teeth, Gums, Braces Care and Travel with 4 Flossing Tips, ADA Accepted, WF-13 White
Waterpik Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser, CC-01 White, 11 Piece Set
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (119107) 4.4 out of 5 stars (53878) 4.4 out of 5 stars (5291) 4.4 out of 5 stars (8211) 4.5 out of 5 stars (8940)
Price $59.99 $59.99 $56.27 $69.99 $119.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Quiverr Quiverr
Brand Name Waterpik Waterpik Waterpik Waterpik Waterpik
Color White White White White White
Power Source Corded Electric Battery Powered Corded Electric Battery Powered Corded Electric
Size 10.35x3.8x4.7 Inch (Pack of 1) 8 Piece Set 5 Piece Set 1 Count (Pack of 1) 11 Piece Set
Compare with similar items