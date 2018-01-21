- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Waterpik WP-667 Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Professional Oral Irrigator For Teeth, Aquarius, Modern Gray
- EASY & EFFECTIVE: The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is the easy and most effective way to floss, removing up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50 percent more effective than floss for improving gum health; perfect for braces, implants, and other dental work
- TESTED & TRUSTED: Waterpik is clinically proven and the only water flosser brand to earn the American dental association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Enjoy healthier gums and brighter teeth in just 1 minute a day
- ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: features massage mode for gum stimulation, plus enhanced pressure with 10 settings ranging from 10 to 100 psi for a custom clean. Built in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time. Delivers 1400 water pulses per minute
- HIGH VOLUME RESERVOIR AND FLOW CONTROL: Holds 22 ounces and provides 90 seconds of water capacity: no refilling required. Reservoir is top rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Easily control water flow with the convenient on/off handle switch
- 7 TIPS FOR MULTIPLE FAMILY MEMBERS AND NEEDS: 3 Classic, 1 Orthodontic, 1 Plaque Seeker for implants and other dental work, 1 Pik Pocket for periodontal pockets, 1 Toothbrush Tip. Tips rotate 360 degrees for easy access to all areas of the mouth
- SUPPORT & WARRANTY: Waterpik’s Fort Collins, Colorado support team is available to help with any product questions or needs. Compatible with 120VAC/60Hz outlets, for use in North America only. Shipment outside of North America is prohibited by Waterpik
From the manufacturer
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
In the Box
- Aquarius Water Flosser
- 3 Classic Jet Tips (JT-100E) - for general use
- 1 Plaque Seeker Tip (PS-100E) - for implants, crowns, and dental work
- 1 Orthodontic Tip (OD-100E) - for cleaning braces
- 1 Pik Pocket Tip (PP-100E) - for treating periodontal pockets
- 1 Toothbrush Tip (TB-100E) - to manually brush as you water floss
Advanced Water Flossing Technology
Easy and Effective, Compact Design
Compact and convenient, the advanced design of the Aquarius Water Flosser includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal (Floss Mode) and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation (Hydro-Pulse Massage Mode).
It includes a 1-minute timer with 30-second pacer to ensure thorough water flossing of all areas, and a water on/off button is built into the handle.
Why Choose Waterpik?
- Creator of innovative oral health care products since 1962
- Original inventor of the Waterpik Water Flosser
- Supported by more than 70 scientific research studies*
- Founded and based in Fort Collins, Colorado
*Independent studies. Compendium of Continuing Education in Dentistry 2018; 39(2).
Brushing Alone is Not Enough
|
|
|
|
Removes up to 99.9% of Plaque
The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.*
The Waterpik Water Flosser is the only Water Flosser to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.
* Compendium of Continuing Education in Dentistry 2018; 39(2)
|
Essential for Good Oral Health
Just brushing leaves plaque and food debris behind, which can lead to gum disease, tooth decay, and bad breath.
The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser cleans deep between teeth and below the gumline where brushing and traditional flossing can't reach.
|
One Minute a Day
All it takes is one minute per day to enjoy brighter teeth and improved gum health.
Because it removes plaque and bacteria, the Water Flosser also helps freshen breath, leaving your mouth feeling incredibly fresh and clean.
Water Control on Handle, Rotating Tip
- Easily stop and start water flow with the convenient on/off switch
- Flosser tip rotates 360 degrees for easy access to all areas of the mouth
Product description
ESSENTIAL FOR GOOD ORAL HEALTH
The easy and more effective way to floss, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser features advanced technology and a compact, contemporary design. And it is the first dental water flosser in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA). It cleans deep between teeth and below the gumline where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach, using a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations.
CLINICALLY PROVEN
Removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque
Up to 50 percent more effective for improving gum health vs. string floss
FEATURES & IN THE BOX
7 color coded flossing tips for multiple family members and needs
Advanced pressure control with 10 settings (10 to 100 PSI) for a custom clean
Reservoir holds 22 ounces of water for 90 seconds of flossing time
Can be used with your favorite mouthwash
On/Off water control on handle
2 Modes Floss and Hydro Pulse Massage
1 minute timer with 30 second pacer
LED information panel
Measures 4.7w x 3.8d x 10.35h (inches, with tip)
VOLTAGE
Compatible with 120VAC/60Hz outlets, for use in North America Only
PRODUCT WARRANTY & SUPPORT
The Waterpik support team based in Fort Collins, Colorado is available to help with any product questions or needs. Aquarius is backed by a 3 year manufacturer's warranty.
NOTE : This is our professional series line of products which contain premium features and function to our base line of products.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
By One Day on December 11, 2017
I ordered the Aquarius model, and have used it twice-daily for a week. Guess what? No more bleeding gums! And after every use, my mouth feels like it was cleaned by a dental hygienist. Love, love, love this thing, and it's super easy to use!
After reading numerous reviews here, I have to say that it makes a low, vibrating noise when in use but it's not loud (I have hyper-sensitive hearing and can't bear loud noises). If your unit gets moldy, it's because you didn't take 30 seconds to empty the tank and drain the line after each use. Try adding a couple ounces of mouthwash into the water tank when you use it and--just like you can your coffee maker--once in a while run some white vinegar thru the tank followed by two tanks of clear water. It's not rocket science.
Those who reported it "leaking" from the bottom of the cleaning tip probably just didn't have it seated correctly. It has to snap into place on the wand, but if you aren't paying attention and press the "release" button on the wand instead of the "on" button to start the water flowing then, yeah, it'll leak from the bottom. Just snap it back into place and give your Therapy Llama a break.
Water going everywhere? Don't turn it on until the cleaning tip is in your mouth, and then keep your mouth closed around it like you're supposed to.
Seriously folks, I used one of these when I was seven years old and didn't have any of these problems.
Buy one. You'll love it. I'll never be without a WaterPik again!
Update - after reading many reviews I think the unit was filled with MOLD! I cannot believe they sold me a unit like this. It obviously was not new. Disgusting and dangerous
I have found the quality of the device r/t longevity of the device has drastically decreased. I purchased one just a year or so ago. Then motor quit. Purchased the present one this past July and it leaks constantly into the seat of the resevoir and out the bottom of the device onto and down the counter. And it hesitates to power on frequently. Please advise?
I would request a return and refund but like I typed, I bought it just this July and have put up with the failings, but no more. Thank you.
I also bought the Waterpik WP-560 Cordless Advanced Water Flosser and like that a lot for travel. It's definitely quieter than the Waterpik Traveler (which is about half the size of the regular Waterpik but much louder - like a jackhammer!), so that I don't have to feel bad if I'm getting ready for bed late and there are other people already sleeping (whether in the same hotel room or if I'm staying in a house with extended family)! The only downside is that the water chamber is so small that I generally have to refill it 4-5 times in order to do come close to what I do with my full-size Waterpik.
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Canada on February 20, 2019
Reviewed in Canada on February 16, 2020
One complaint, is it is very noisy. I have not previously owned a water flosser, so it may not be any louder than other models, but I was quite surprised. The sound can be a problem in the morning, as even though my on-suite is about 10 feet away it wakes up my spouse if I use it in the morning. When it is running, it is the same level of sound as running the bathroom fan. Fortunately, you only need to run it for 2-3 minutes, but it is still something to consider.
