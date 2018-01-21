Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping
$69.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Thursday, Feb 25 Details
Fastest delivery: Tuesday, Feb 23
Order within 16 hrs and 15 mins Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Waterpik WP-667 Water Flo... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Personal Care Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(3814)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

2 Year Personal Care Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(623)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
New (12) from
$69.99 + FREE Shipping
Other Sellers on Amazon
$69.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: JAY-Tech+More
$69.99
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: iHeaven
$79.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Computers 33

3 Year Personal Care Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.6 out of 5 stars 3814
$7.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

Waterpik WP-667 Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Professional Oral Irrigator For Teeth, Aquarius, Modern Gray

4.7 out of 5 stars 63,456 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "waterpik wp660"
Price: $69.99 ($69.99 / Count) & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Gray
Aquarius
  • EASY & EFFECTIVE: The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is the easy and most effective way to floss, removing up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50 percent more effective than floss for improving gum health; perfect for braces, implants, and other dental work
  • TESTED & TRUSTED: Waterpik is clinically proven and the only water flosser brand to earn the American dental association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Enjoy healthier gums and brighter teeth in just 1 minute a day
  • ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: features massage mode for gum stimulation, plus enhanced pressure with 10 settings ranging from 10 to 100 psi for a custom clean. Built in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time. Delivers 1400 water pulses per minute
  • HIGH VOLUME RESERVOIR AND FLOW CONTROL: Holds 22 ounces and provides 90 seconds of water capacity: no refilling required. Reservoir is top rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Easily control water flow with the convenient on/off handle switch
  • 7 TIPS FOR MULTIPLE FAMILY MEMBERS AND NEEDS: 3 Classic, 1 Orthodontic, 1 Plaque Seeker for implants and other dental work, 1 Pik Pocket for periodontal pockets, 1 Toothbrush Tip. Tips rotate 360 degrees for easy access to all areas of the mouth
  • SUPPORT & WARRANTY: Waterpik’s Fort Collins, Colorado support team is available to help with any product questions or needs. Compatible with 120VAC/60Hz outlets, for use in North America only. Shipment outside of North America is prohibited by Waterpik
New (12) from $69.99 + FREE Shipping
Introducing The Drop

Frequently bought together

  • Waterpik WP-667 Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Professional Oral Irrigator For Teeth, Aquarius, Modern Gray
  • +
  • Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser Refill Tablets - Only for Use with Waterpik Whitening Flosser - 30 Count
  • +
  • Flosser Replacement Tips for Waterpik Water Flosser , Reach Flosser Refill Heads Replacement Heads for Waterpik, Compatible with Waterpik Oral Irrigator & Dental Flosser, Orthodontic Tips
Total price: $92.97
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
waterpik water pik waterpick water pick waterpic water pic oral irrigator water flosser waterflosser

Water Control on Handle, Rotating Tip

  • Easily stop and start water flow with the convenient on/off switch
  • Flosser tip rotates 360 degrees for easy access to all areas of the mouth

waterpik water pik waterpick water pick waterpic water pic oral irrigator water flosser waterflosser

waterpik water pik waterpick water pick waterpic water pic oral irrigator water flosser waterflosser

waterpik water pik waterpick water pick waterpic water pic oral irrigator water flosser waterflosser

waterpik water pik waterpick water pick waterpic water pic oral irrigator water flosser waterflosser

Product description

Color:Gray  |  Style:Aquarius

ESSENTIAL FOR GOOD ORAL HEALTH
The easy and more effective way to floss, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser features advanced technology and a compact, contemporary design. And it is the first dental water flosser in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA). It cleans deep between teeth and below the gumline where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach, using a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations.

CLINICALLY PROVEN
Removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque
Up to 50 percent more effective for improving gum health vs. string floss


FEATURES & IN THE BOX
7 color coded flossing tips for multiple family members and needs
Advanced pressure control with 10 settings (10 to 100 PSI) for a custom clean
Reservoir holds 22 ounces of water for 90 seconds of flossing time
Can be used with your favorite mouthwash
On/Off water control on handle
2 Modes Floss and Hydro Pulse Massage
1 minute timer with 30 second pacer
LED information panel
Measures 4.7w x 3.8d x 10.35h (inches, with tip)

VOLTAGE
Compatible with 120VAC/60Hz outlets, for use in North America Only

PRODUCT WARRANTY & SUPPORT
The Waterpik support team based in Fort Collins, Colorado is available to help with any product questions or needs. Aquarius is backed by a 3 year manufacturer's warranty.
NOTE : This is our professional series line of products which contain premium features and function to our base line of products.

Product details

Color:Gray  |  Style:Aquarius
  • Product Dimensions : 5.88 x 6.63 x 9.25 inches; 2.03 Pounds
  • Item model number : WP-667
  • UPC : 073950262408
  • Manufacturer : Water Pik, Inc.
  • ASIN : B07HBGXJBM
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 63,456 ratings

Product guides and documents

Specification sheet [PDF ]
Quick Start Guide [PDF ]
Quick Start Guide [PDF ]
Instruction Manual [PDF ]

Compare with similar items


Waterpik WP-667 Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Professional Oral Irrigator For Teeth, Aquarius, Modern Gray
Waterpik Brand Cordless Water Flosser Rechargeable Portable Oral irrigator for Travel & Home, WP-567 Modern, Gray
iTeknic Water Flosser for Braces Teeth Cleaning, 600ML Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner for Family, Bridges & Gum Care, Professional Electric Dental Oral Irrigator with 10 Water Pressure Levels, 7 Jet Tips
Waterpik Water Flosser For Teeth, Portable Electric For Travel and Home - Nano Plus, WP-320
Waterpik Water Flosser Classic Professional WP 72, Countertop Oral Irrigator, White
Waterpik Water Flosser for Kids, Countertop Water Flosser for Children and Braces, WP-260, Green
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (63456) 4.5 out of 5 stars (11195) 4.5 out of 5 stars (11005) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1490) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2331) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2806)
Price $69.99 $79.99 $35.99 $58.63 $55.03 $57.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com PinChill Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 5.88 x 6.63 x 9.25 inches 3.13 x 5.13 x 9.13 inches 6.3 x 4.57 x 8.11 inches 5 x 4.5 x 8.5 inches 5.13 x 4.63 x 9.5 inches 5.4 x 4.4 x 6.8 inches
Item Weight 2.03 lbs 1.43 lbs 1.63 lbs 1.13 lbs 1.78 lbs 0.99 lbs
Special Features Not-Applicable Not-Applicable default_no_selection_value Not-Applicable Covered Reservoir, Includes Specialty Reservoir for use of Antibacterial Rinses Designed especially for kids 6 to 12
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
63,456 global ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
14%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Ebony
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product, my gums are healing great, sort of noisy
Reviewed in the United States on January 21, 2018
Color: BlackStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
2,604 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
One Day
5.0 out of 5 stars Read the yellow
Reviewed in the United States on December 11, 2017
Color: BlackStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Read the yellow
By One Day on December 11, 2017
Leaving this here
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
2,605 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Nancy A. Keller
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow! Should Have Bought This Years Ago!
Reviewed in the United States on December 6, 2018
Color: BlueStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
1,215 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Martha
1.0 out of 5 stars Squirted out dirty, black particles
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2018
Color: WhiteStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
1,639 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great unit + Waterpik honored the warranty too!!
Reviewed in the United States on May 3, 2018
Color: BlackStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
867 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kathleen Adkins
1.0 out of 5 stars Performance has changed.
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2018
Color: BlueStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
744 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
lotusflowermama
4.0 out of 5 stars NOT QUIETER OR (noticeably) SMALLER THAN THE WATERPIK ULTRA, but still a good product! (see PHOTOS and VIDEO)
Reviewed in the United States on August 20, 2017
Color: WhiteStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars NOT QUIETER OR (noticeably) SMALLER THAN THE WATERPIK ULTRA, but still a good product! (see PHOTOS and VIDEO)
By lotusflowermama on August 20, 2017
I like it, but it's really NOT that different from the Waterpik Ultra that I bought several years ago. It's SUPPOSEDLY QUIETER and with a smaller footprint, but that's not really true. I tested this one against the Ultra, and found really NO difference in the amount of noise between the two! Size-wise, really no noticeable difference in terms of the counter space it takes up. I DO like the fact that the pause button on the handpiece is no longer a push button but now a slider, because the old push button became useless after a while, getting stuck and then no longer useful! So, in summary, NOT noticeably SMALLER and NOT really QUIETER, but still a good product.

I also bought the Waterpik WP-560 Cordless Advanced Water Flosser and like that a lot for travel. It's definitely quieter than the Waterpik Traveler (which is about half the size of the regular Waterpik but much louder - like a jackhammer!), so that I don't have to feel bad if I'm getting ready for bed late and there are other people already sleeping (whether in the same hotel room or if I'm staying in a house with extended family)! The only downside is that the water chamber is so small that I generally have to refill it 4-5 times in order to do come close to what I do with my full-size Waterpik.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
1,947 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

James
5.0 out of 5 stars Great water floss with variety of replacement tips.
Reviewed in Canada on February 20, 2019
Color: GrayStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great water floss with variety of replacement tips.
Reviewed in Canada on February 20, 2019
Bought this on sale during Christmas time and can't be happier with the purchase. It's got really good design and very easy to setup and use. It comes with a variety of different tips that are color coded so my wife and I can both use it without worrying about accidentally use each other's tip. You can adjust the power of the water stream to fit your need and it can get really powerful. I usually set it to level 6-8 and my teeth feel very clean everytime I use it. The tank will last me 2 flossing sessions and it's very easy to be removed from the unit to refill and clean. We are very happy with this purchase and it's an absolute steal at $60.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
12 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Sarah
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use, feels good, but is noisy
Reviewed in Canada on February 16, 2020
Color: BlueStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use, feels good, but is noisy
Reviewed in Canada on February 16, 2020
This waterpik is ready to set up and use. It comes with several different heads/piks which is nice because several people can use it - just remember which colour is yours and switch it out. It's very loud when it's on, so it's not something you can use when everyone else is sleeping. My hygienist recommends using it first, then flossing, then brushing. It feels nice to use but in terms of my teeth I didn't notice a big difference but I already had really good oral health. It takes up a bit of counter space, but if you can get it on sale, I'd say it's worth it.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Bev McCue
4.0 out of 5 stars Squeaky Clean!
Reviewed in Canada on January 21, 2020
Color: GrayStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Theaceofstaff
4.0 out of 5 stars Great product, but it is quite noisy.
Reviewed in Canada on January 19, 2021
Color: BlueStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Taty L.
5.0 out of 5 stars My Love forever
Reviewed in Canada on December 15, 2020
Color: BlueStyle: AquariusVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page
    Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best dental picks for braces, beauty gifts, bulk beauty products, Mouthwash Gums, Explore ortho picks for braces, Explore portable water picks for traveling

    Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

    There's a problem loading this menu right now.

    Learn more about Amazon Prime.