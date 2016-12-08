Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
The Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser is the most advanced cordless Water Flosser yet. It features an extra-quiet design and 4-hour rapid magnetic charger. With an electronic pressure control and 3 settings, the Cordless Advanced lets you personalize your water pressure intensity with low, medium, and high options. Plus it is waterproof and can be used in the shower.
Tested and trusted, the Waterpik Water Flosser is the first product in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA).
Simply fill the reservoir with water, point the tip at your gumline, and floss. Fill with warm water for sensitive teeth or add mouthwash.
The Cordless Advanced Water Flosser tip rotates 360 degrees for easy access to your entire mouth as you water floss.
|
|
|
|
Effective Plaque Removal
Removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas in 3 seconds.
|
Essential For Implants
Up to 2X as effective for improving gum health around implants vs. string floss using the Plaque Seeker Tip.
|
Superior Cleaning Around Braces
Up to 3X as effective for removing plaque around braces vs. string floss using the Orthodontic Tip.
|
Healthier Gums in Just 14 Days
If after 14 days of daily use you are not completely satisfied that this product has reduced the symptoms associated with gingivitis return it for a full refund, no questions asked.
|Cordless Advanced (WP-560)
|Cordless Freedom (WF-03)
|Cordless Plus (WP-450)
|Cordless (WP-360)
|Inductive Charging
|✓
|Electronic Pressure Control
|✓
|360 Degree Tip Rotation
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Waterproof
|✓
|✓
|Number of Pressure Settings
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Reservoir Capacity (Seconds)
|45
|30
|45
|30
|Number of Tips
|4
|3
|4
|2
|Warranty (Years)
|2
|1
|2
|1
Brushing alone is not enough! The Waterpik Water Flosser provides a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations to clean deep between teeth and below the gumline, removing harmful bacteria and debris that traditional brushing and flossing can't reach. It is the first product in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA). The Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser is a great solution when you want the convenience of cordless water flossing. Rechargeable, portable, and with an extra quiet design, it's perfect for use in smaller bathrooms or for travel. The Cordless Advanced includes 3 pressure settings allowing you to personalize your water pressure intensity. The Cordless Advanced has a 4 hour rapid charge and an easy-to-fill reservoir. Waterpik Water Flossers are clinically proven to be more effective than traditional dental floss and it's perfect for anyone with braces or implants, and those with crowns, bridges, and veneers.
|
Product details
Color: Pearly White
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
|