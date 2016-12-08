List Price: $99.99
Waterpik WP-560 Cordless Advanced Water Flosser, Pearly White

3.9 out of 5 stars 944 customer reviews
About the product
  • First in category – Waterpik Water Flosser awarded the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance
  • Healthier Gums and Brighter Teeth in Just a Minute a Day!
  • New magnetic rapid-charge system, LED battery charge indicator, electronic pressure control, and 360 Degree Tip Rotation
  • 4 Water Flossing Tips, 3 Pressure Settings, and 45 Seconds of Water Capacity. Height (with tip/brush): 11.60 inches (29.00 cm), maximum width (base): 2.80 inches (7.10 cm), maximum depth (base): 4.00 inches (10.20 cm)
  • Compatible With 100-240/VAC 50/60Hz voltage for global use. Pressure Range: 45 to 75 PSI (3.160 to 5.270 Kg/cm2)

From the manufacturer

360 Degree Tip Rotation

The Cordless Advanced Water Flosser tip rotates 360 degrees for easy access to your entire mouth as you water floss.

Cordless Advanced (WP-560) Cordless Freedom (WF-03) Cordless Plus (WP-450) Cordless (WP-360)
Inductive Charging
Electronic Pressure Control
360 Degree Tip Rotation
Waterproof
Number of Pressure Settings 3 2 2 1
Reservoir Capacity (Seconds) 45 30 45 30
Number of Tips 4 3 4 2
Warranty (Years) 2 1 2 1

Product description

Color:Pearly White

Brushing alone is not enough! The Waterpik Water Flosser provides a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations to clean deep between teeth and below the gumline, removing harmful bacteria and debris that traditional brushing and flossing can't reach. It is the first product in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA). The Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser is a great solution when you want the convenience of cordless water flossing. Rechargeable, portable, and with an extra quiet design, it's perfect for use in smaller bathrooms or for travel. The Cordless Advanced includes 3 pressure settings allowing you to personalize your water pressure intensity. The Cordless Advanced has a 4 hour rapid charge and an easy-to-fill reservoir. Waterpik Water Flossers are clinically proven to be more effective than traditional dental floss and it's perfect for anyone with braces or implants, and those with crowns, bridges, and veneers.

Product details

Color: Pearly White
User Guide [PDF]| User manual [PDF]|Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF]
  • Product Dimensions: 3.1 x 5.1 x 9.1 inches ; 1.43 pounds
  • Shipping Weight: 1.5 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • ASIN: B01GNVF8S8
  • UPC: 073950198301
  • Item model number: WP-560
  • Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
  • Average Customer Review: 3.9 out of 5 stars 944 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #731 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF]

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

qaps
4.0 out of 5 starsMy bad apparently. It was initially used (to test it ...
December 8, 2016
Color: Brilliant Black|Verified Purchase
Ordinary consumer
3.0 out of 5 starsNot for everyday use
December 21, 2016
Color: Pearly White|Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks nearly as well as traditional floss. Battery failed after 3 months, but customer service was great
July 4, 2016
Color: Pearly White|Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Most recent customer reviews

