Weber 14-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker, Charcoal Smoker
- Your purchase includes: One Weber 14-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker, Charcoal Smoker + Cover
- Item overall dimensions: 14.7" W x 14.7" D x 31.4" H. Item weight: 24 lbs
- Cooking Grid Dimensions 13 1/2 X 13 1/2". Main Grilling Area 143 Sq. Inches. Total Grilling Area 286 Sq. Inches
- Easy assembly required, instructions avaialable in User Guide attachment.
- Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker reaches approximadetely 190°F inside temperature
From the manufacturer
Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker
Slow down the pace and let the essence of barbecue fill the air. As friends start to trickle in, watch the anticipation of the crowd grow, as pulled pork and ribs smoke to perfection under the lid of the Smokey Mountain Cooker smoker.
Features
|
|
|
|
Plated steel cooking grates
|
Rust resistant metal legs
|
Built-in lid thermometer
Capacity of The Smokey Mountain Cooker
This larger smoker will execute multiple roasts to feed a big family or the annual backyard barbecue with all of your friends. The extra large water pan helps to maintain the heat for all day smoking.
|
|
Masterbuilt MB20071117 Digital Electric Smoker, 30 inch, Black
|
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill - 20 Inch Vertical Smoker for Outdoor Cooking Grilling
|
Dyna-Glo DGX780BDC-D 36" Vertical Charcoal Smoker
|
Masterbuilt 30-Inch Electric Smoker Cover
Product description
Wake up and light the smoker, because succulent pulled pork and fall-off-the-bone ribs come to those who wait. The Smokey Mountain Cooker smoker has two cooking grates for smoking multiple items at once, and dampers that adjust easily so that you’re always in control of the heat—and your feast. Please update this description and remove the old description.
• WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including nickel, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. • Combustion byproducts produced when using this product contain chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. • WARNING: This product can expose you to soot, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer, and carbon monoxide, which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Once I saw that monstrosity, I realized my choice was between the 18&14 inch size. After much research and measuring, I realized the 18 inch version was too big as well (& must be equally heavy) - the 18 inch seems like the right size for someone who entertains for 40+ people regularly - overkill for someone wanting to invite his family over or cook for his own family. To put it in perspective, you can fit two pork butts on the 14 and 4 butts on the 18 - I recently did one butt and had enough pulled pork for 6 adults and 6 kids, and there were left overs that could have fed at least one more family (2 adults and 2 kids) - this means I can feed 12-16 with one butt and 24-32 with 2 on the 14 - more than enough. There is a reason Weber started making the 14" again - it is perfect for a small gathering.
Also, the 14 uses less fuel and will cost less per use in the long run (for example if you smoke 2 butts in the 18 (versus its capacity of 4) u need to use more fuel because of the bigger space to heat up. Remember the unit is engineered/designed for use of Both racks (which makes the 18 more efficient for 4 pork butts versus the 22 for example).
Another bonus is the 14 kept the temperature very consistent and did not overheat like some have noticed with the bigger models (must be all that charcoal) Finally the 14 is portable (and used around the world by bbq teams that compete) and easier to clean given its smaller footprint.
My 14 had enough room for us to cook a slab of 5 pound brisket bought at our local warehouse club and an entire slab of baby back ribs cut up into 3 parts. The ribs were perfect and moist - the brisket was perfectly smoked and tender. I did this for my family and we could have easily fed another 8 people. Using the minion method of heating coal (in middle area) there is was enough fuel for an overnight cook 13+ hours at 200-210. I couldn't be happier with the 14inch size and am convinced it was the right call as it is efficient and portable. As a bonus cleaning it was easy as well. If you are on the fence, go with the 14" and use the 100 bucks saved on accessories and food. You will thank me as the others are overkill unless you have a business or cook regularly for 40 (18") or 70 people (22"). Happy smoking!
Here are my Mods:
Replace factory thermometer with 4 inch River Country thermometer
BBQ Gaskets gasket mod for the lid
Cajun Bandit Door and Coal Ring
WSM Water Pan Cover
Weber 7440 Additional Charcoal Grate (This helps the charcoal to burn longer)
UnKnown BBQ Hinge Kit for the Lid
Weber 8835 Hinged Cooking Grate
Weber 7403 Charcoal Briquet Holders
Char-Broil 18 inch Additional Cooking Grate
Phil-in-Florence Ultimate Mod on YouTube
FireBoard with 20 CFM Fan for Auto Temp Control
As you can see the WSM is like a Tacoma or Jeep - its been around long enough that people have come up with new and innovative ways to enhance the basic WSM cooker. My Mods allow you to use the WSM as a smoker or as a direct/indirect grill. The FireBoard and Cajun Bandit charcoal ring allow for overnight cooks and sleeping at the same time. Longest cook so far is 18 hours using Kingsford Blue.
PROS - 22.5 is the perfect size because of fuel capacity. You don't skimp on charcoal when buying $60 brisket. Versatile - Can be used as a grill or smoker with appropriate mods. Your friends and family will like you more simply because of the food...
CONS - The side access door is flimsy.
1) Upgraded to 5" River Country (RC-T5) adjustable thermometer (available from Amazon) so I could see the temps from much farther away
2) Added a second charcoal grate (available from Amazon) perpendicular to the stock charcoal grate and held in place with wire. This slows down the rate at which coals fall to the bottom
3) Upgraded the top grate with flexible hinges for indirect cooking (available from Amazon)
4) The stock door is flimsy tin and some people said they have leaks so I upgraded to stainless steel with better handle (cajun bandit)
5) I added the stainless steel hinge for the WSM (available from Amazon)
6) I added locking caster wheels to the bottom of the aluminum legs so I could wheel it around my deck (available from Amazon or your local hardware)
7) I added steel handles to the drum center section so I could pick up the top and middle section together.
I will also say that the mods above are not necessary to using the WSM but they certainly make using it much better and easier. Remember, if you do any mods and drill holes into the WSM, use heat rated rust paint for touch ups. There are online videos where you can watch many of these upgrades and decide for yourself.
Very easy to put together & the size is perfect for simple home cooking. We usually don't entertain for a large crowd so this is the perfect sized grill for us. I also own a Weber Genesis (gas) for every day use & it is as good as the day I bought it 4 years ago. I figure with this Weber smoker will last easily as long. Excellent quality for the price. I would highly recommend this smoker for anyone considering it.
So all in all, this WSM is a good buy, and well worth the money.
My husband said this was the best birthday gift he ever received. He loves it. He can't wait to smoke the next piece of meat. Every meat turns out perfect and so delicious. This is definitely the 5-star purchase as we are enjoying many meals shared with friends and family!
Tried my first smoke in it with a piece of pork loin and the result was fantastic. It is easy to use and easy to set up. Only takes about 20 minutes to get ready out of the box.
Delivery was quick and on time.