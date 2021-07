I got this SSD HD to replace and improve my daughters HP Pavilion Laptop (The original HD was a Segate 5400rpm 500GB SATA II Traditional Laptop HD) the performance issues that this laptop had been having which was mainly due to the growing resource demands over the years from the newer Windows Operating Systems (Going from Windows 7 to Windows 10) and the newer requirements from the current software as well. Needless to say very infuriating for someone who is trying to get her school work done.



PROS: Nothing but Praise



CONS: Absolutely None



Recommended Additional Software and Tools to perform the Hard Drive upgrade with:

- (Needed, unless your reloading the OS from Scratch) Use Macrium Reflect 7 Free Edition (Just do a Google Search to find) to clone your Old hard drive to the New One. It's an easy download that will install into your existing hard drive to make an exact clone to your New One. Best part the Free Edition does not cost a dime.

- (Needed, unless your cloning a Desktop then Optional) Use this USB to SATA Drive connection cable

for only $10 to clone the new drive with. Of course if it is for a Desktop this will not be needed but for 95% of the Laptops out there it's a must!

- (Optional, if you already have a similar tool set) If your changing the hard drive out of these newer Laptops (within the Last 4 years) I would buy this tool kit

to access the Hard Drive, especially for those needing a plastic pry tool, can't go wrong for $20.



Once I installed the new SSD the difference was literally night and day, the boot up from Bios to Operating System (Windows 10) was almost literally instantaneous (I would say give or take 5 to 10 seconds), the response time on applications and any action in general was also instantaneous.



Only other recommendation I would make is to make sure the BIOS on your laptop/PC is current so there are no compatibility issues with the SSD.



Please NOTE: This HD is approximately $50 cheaper than it's predecessor

but has the same excellent results.



Overall I could not be happier, This will unfortunately will be that last upgrade that I will be able to do this Laptop (See the system system specs below).



I would highly recommend this SSD Hard Drive for all older PC performance related problems.



Specs:

HP Pavilion Laptop (June 2012)

OS: Windows 10 Pro

Processor: AMD X6 @ 1.40 GHz (4 Cores)

RAM: 8 GB (Max Capacity)

Hard Drive: 500GB WD-Blue 3D NAND SSD (Replaced original Segate 500GB 5400RPM SATA Drive)

Video: AMD Radeon graphics card (HDMI & VGA)

Display: 1920 X 1080p 17.3 inch Screen

Internal NIC: 100MB

WiFi NIC: Internal Intel Centrino Dual Band/USB LB1 AC600 Dual Band USB Dongle (5 ghz)

USB Ports: 3 X USB 2.0 Ports

ROM: DVD/CD Burner