List Price: $30.00 Details

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
Save: $11.43 (38%)
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Friday, February 10 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon. Order within 10 hrs 56 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$18.57","priceAmount":18.57,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"18","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"57","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"cuSo1OAzdzeBBwpTyqKhHhR1siSktcUCkCFOKPjqtXxRsBZz0v03hskBhjwDklemcLIotWZMcXAQsnCbxerH5FAmr2GAvz%2Bi7qxg9IAFgkI8vKgfZ%2FXoY4IOA6G46lRxG%2F9YxgBNS%2FjQJjSv%2B9o0ZA%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$13.92","priceAmount":13.92,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"13","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"92","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"fzQs%2BBLIliRje5PKgaDeT5zm3l0cQQICQE9fdzdnWDfbi1WXBWYh2hC44uwxPtfo%2FdsKND1RA3fZywnCeD9g9OvLlQrXGJcsF%2B1bXReoY3IghkRfDSHwiXIhYm5VSF1f3U%2BPY0lv32xzlgCYmF%2FQjlMRJ5MDGjT335ynU5obiXf2wPAjLupLKrTQpaU6rCwt","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$18.57 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$18.57
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
What If? 2: Additional Se... has been added to your Cart
$3.99 delivery Wednesday, February 15. Details
Used: Acceptable | Details
Sold by Goodwill of Orange County
Condition: Used: Acceptable
Comment: This is a USED book, it is subject to external and interior wear including, underlining, highlighting, annotations, water damage, minor scuffs and tears. This is a donated book accepted as is. Stickers and sticker residue on the cover should be expected, as well as spine wear from use. There are NO codes or disc(s) included. All items ship Monday - Friday within 2-3 business days. Thank you for supporting Goodwill of OC
Access codes and supplements are not guaranteed with used items.
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$22.73
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: allnewbooks
Sold by: allnewbooks
(270923 ratings)
91% positive over last 12 months
In stock.
Usually ships within 4 to 5 days.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$28.77
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: GrandEagleRetail
Sold by: GrandEagleRetail
(4415 ratings)
79% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs
Kindle app logo image

Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more

Read instantly on your browser with Kindle for Web.

Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.

QR code to download the Kindle App

Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the Author

Randall Munroe
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.

What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Hardcover – September 13, 2022

by Randall Munroe (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 1,938 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Science & Scientists Humor
See all formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$15.99
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
$0.00
Free with your Audible trial
Hardcover
$18.57
$18.57 $13.43
Paperback
$12.50
$12.50 $16.59
Great on Kindle
Great Experience. Great Value.
iphone with kindle app
Putting our best book forward
Each Great on Kindle book offers a great reading experience, at a better value than print to keep your wallet happy.

Explore your book, then jump right back to where you left off with Page Flip.

View high quality images that let you zoom in to take a closer look.

Enjoy features only possible in digital – start reading right away, carry your library with you, adjust the font, create shareable notes and highlights, and more.

Discover additional details about the events, people, and places in your book, with Wikipedia integration.
Get the free Kindle app: Link to the kindle app page Link to the kindle app page
Enjoy a great reading experience when you buy the Kindle edition of this book. Learn more about Great on Kindle, available in select categories.
View Kindle Edition

Enhance your purchase

Previous page
  1. Print length
    368 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Riverhead Books
  4. Publication date
    September 13, 2022
  5. Dimensions
    7.21 x 1.11 x 9.28 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    0525537112
  7. ISBN-13
    978-0525537113
  8. See all details
Next page
Books with Buzz
Books with Buzz
Discover the latest buzz-worthy books, from mysteries and romance to humor and nonfiction. Explore more

Frequently bought together

  • What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions
  • +
  • What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions
  • +
  • How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

From the Publisher

Editorial Reviews

Review

Praise for What If? 2

“Delightful. . . Randall Munroe has made a career out of sharing his joy in science and engineering. . . . This book and its predecessor inspire us to believe that, even in a vast and mysterious universe, there’s a lot we can figure out with nothing but a sharp pencil, come basic scientific knowledge and a vivid imagination.” —The Wall Street Journal

"The questions throughout What If? 2 are equal parts brilliant, gross, and wonderfully absurd and the answers are thorough, deeply researched, and great fun. . . . Science isn’t easy, but in Munroe’s capable hands, it surely can be fun." —TIME

"Picking this book up now and then enlivens life by letting you briefly consider the effects of, say, putting an indestructible 20-meter-wide glass tube all the way down to the deepest part of the ocean. Plus, Munroe’s illustrations turn stick figures and flowcharts into the stuff of existential hilarity." —NPR 

"Entertaining. . . . combines Munroe’s true research and truly funny prose with his signature stick-figure illustrations." —The Washington Post

"Perfect if you enjoy it when stuffy figures of authority crack a smile. Or if you like it when black holes form. That happens a lot." —Newsweek

"One of my favorite books of the year." —Tim Harford, Financial Times

"It's an absolute delight! It's the coolest way to learn how the world actually works." —Hank Green (on the Dear Hank & John podcast) 

“A delight for science geeks with a penchant for oddball thought experiments.” —Kirkus

Praise for Randall Munroe and What If?

“Randall Munroe is a national treasure.” —Phil Plait
 
“Extreme astrophysics and indecipherable chemistry have rarely been this clearly explained or this consistently hilarious.” —Entertainment Weekly “10 Best Nonfiction Books of the Year”

“Consistently fascinating and entertaining...Munroe leavens the hard science with whimsical touches... An illuminating handbook of methods of reasoning.” —Wall Street Journal

“It’s fun to watch as Munroe tackles each question and examines every possible complication with nerdy and methodical aplomb.... The delightfully demented What If? is the most fun you can have with math and science, short of becoming your own evil genius.” —Boston Globe

About the Author

Randall Munroe is the author of the New York Times bestsellers What If? 2, How To, What If?, and Thing Explainer; the science question-and-answer blog What If?; and the popular web comic xkcd. A former NASA roboticist, he left the agency in 2006 to draw comics on the internet full time. He lives in Massachusetts.

Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Riverhead Books (September 13, 2022)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 368 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 0525537112
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0525537113
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1.82 pounds
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 7.21 x 1.11 x 9.28 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 1,938 ratings

About the author

Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.

Randall Munroe

Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.

Randall Munroe is the creator of the webcomic xkcd and author of xkcd: Volume 0. Randall was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, and grew up outside Richmond, Virginia. After studying physics at Christopher Newport University, he got a job building robots at NASA Langley Research Center. In 2006 he left NASA to draw comics on the internet full time, and has since been nominated for a Hugo Award three times. The International Astronomical Union recently named an asteroid after him: asteroid 4942 Munroe is big enough to cause mass extinction if it ever hits a planet like Earth.

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
1,938 global ratings
5 star
83%
4 star
13%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

LA in Dallas
5.0 out of 5 stars The best kind of childishness!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 26, 2022
Verified Purchase
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kindle Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Randall Munroe does it again!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 31, 2023
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Enoch
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 27, 2023
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Andrew Marzec
5.0 out of 5 stars Science anything
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 16, 2023
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Movie Mouse
5.0 out of 5 stars Did you like the first one?
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 24, 2023
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Anne B
5.0 out of 5 stars A wonderful mix of science and humor
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 10, 2023
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Rob
5.0 out of 5 stars I loved it
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 17, 2023
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
PPAK
5.0 out of 5 stars Hilarious and Educational
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 10, 2023
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Random techie
5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on September 22, 2022
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Scottish Footie
5.0 out of 5 stars my son loves it...again
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 5, 2022
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Belgevain
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic Answers to Absurd Questions!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on November 3, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Yonni.I
3.0 out of 5 stars Good - but not worth the full price
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 5, 2022
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
CJ
4.0 out of 5 stars When will What if?3 come out...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on September 27, 2022
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse