What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Hardcover – September 13, 2022
AN INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER!
An NPR Best Book of 2022
"The questions throughout What If? 2 are equal parts brilliant, gross, and wonderfully absurd and the answers are thorough, deeply researched, and great fun. . . . Science isn’t easy, but in Munroe’s capable hands, it surely can be fun." —TIME
The #1 New York Times bestselling author of What If? and How To answers more of the weirdest questions you never thought to ask
The millions of people around the world who read and loved What If? still have questions, and those questions are getting stranger. Thank goodness xkcd creator Randall Munroe is here to help. Planning to ride a fire pole from the Moon back to Earth? The hardest part is sticking the landing. Hoping to cool the atmosphere by opening everyone’s freezer door at the same time? Maybe it’s time for a brief introduction to thermodynamics. Want to know what would happen if you rode a helicopter blade, built a billion-story building, made a lava lamp out of lava, or jumped on a geyser as it erupted? Okay, if you insist.
Before you go on a cosmic road trip, feed the residents of New York City to a T. rex, or fill every church with bananas, be sure to consult this practical guide for impractical ideas. Unfazed by absurdity, Munroe consults the latest research on everything from swing-set physics to airliner catapult–design to answer his readers’ questions, clearly and concisely, with illuminating and occasionally terrifying illustrations. As he consistently demonstrates, you can learn a lot from examining how the world might work in very specific extreme circumstances.
Editorial Reviews
Review
Praise for What If? 2
“Delightful. . . Randall Munroe has made a career out of sharing his joy in science and engineering. . . . This book and its predecessor inspire us to believe that, even in a vast and mysterious universe, there’s a lot we can figure out with nothing but a sharp pencil, come basic scientific knowledge and a vivid imagination.” —The Wall Street Journal
"The questions throughout What If? 2 are equal parts brilliant, gross, and wonderfully absurd and the answers are thorough, deeply researched, and great fun. . . . Science isn’t easy, but in Munroe’s capable hands, it surely can be fun." —TIME
"Picking this book up now and then enlivens life by letting you briefly consider the effects of, say, putting an indestructible 20-meter-wide glass tube all the way down to the deepest part of the ocean. Plus, Munroe’s illustrations turn stick figures and flowcharts into the stuff of existential hilarity." —NPR
"Entertaining. . . . combines Munroe’s true research and truly funny prose with his signature stick-figure illustrations." —The Washington Post
"Perfect if you enjoy it when stuffy figures of authority crack a smile. Or if you like it when black holes form. That happens a lot." —Newsweek
"One of my favorite books of the year." —Tim Harford, Financial Times
"It's an absolute delight! It's the coolest way to learn how the world actually works." —Hank Green (on the Dear Hank & John podcast)
“A delight for science geeks with a penchant for oddball thought experiments.” —Kirkus
Praise for Randall Munroe and What If?
“Randall Munroe is a national treasure.” —Phil Plait
“Extreme astrophysics and indecipherable chemistry have rarely been this clearly explained or this consistently hilarious.” —Entertainment Weekly “10 Best Nonfiction Books of the Year”
“Consistently fascinating and entertaining...Munroe leavens the hard science with whimsical touches... An illuminating handbook of methods of reasoning.” —Wall Street Journal
“It’s fun to watch as Munroe tackles each question and examines every possible complication with nerdy and methodical aplomb.... The delightfully demented What If? is the most fun you can have with math and science, short of becoming your own evil genius.” —Boston Globe
About the Author
Randall Munroe is the author of the New York Times bestsellers What If? 2, How To, What If?, and Thing Explainer; the science question-and-answer blog What If?; and the popular web comic xkcd. A former NASA roboticist, he left the agency in 2006 to draw comics on the internet full time. He lives in Massachusetts.
Product details
- Publisher : Riverhead Books (September 13, 2022)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 368 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0525537112
- ISBN-13 : 978-0525537113
- Item Weight : 1.82 pounds
- Dimensions : 7.21 x 1.11 x 9.28 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #1,655 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #1 in Science & Scientists Humor
- #3 in Science Essays & Commentary (Books)
- #5 in Trivia (Books)
Reviewed in the United States on September 28, 2022
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 26, 2022
Randall Munroe is the author of the free web comic XKCD. XKCD comics are instantly recognizable by Munroe's surprisingly individual and expressive faceless stick-figure characters. They are less instantly recognizable by their focus on science and mathematics, and by Munroe's ability to write startlingly accurate jokes on these subjects which are actually funny, but also sometimes informative or touching,
For a few years now he has also had a blog called "What If?" in which he answers questions from users. What If? Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions and What If? 2 are collections of those questions and answers. I started with What If? 2 because I mistakenly ordered it before What If? 1. I do, however, follow Munroe's What If? blog, so it is likely I've seen most of What If? 1.
Just to give you a taste, the first question of What If? 2 is this:
"What would happen if the Solar System was filled with soup out to Jupiter?"
--Amelia, age 5
This is a fairly typical type of What If? question. Not all the inquirers are as young as Amelia, but many of them are. The answer in this case begins, "Please make sure everyone is safely out of the Solar System before you fill it with soup.". It continues, "If the Solar System were full of soup out to Jupiter, things might be okay for some people for a few minutes. Then, for the next half hour, things would definitely not be okay for anyone. After that, time would end." Munroe goes on to explain in more detail, with pictures, how this all would come about. The full answer is five pages.
The subtitle is "Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions", and that is indeed the bulk of the book. It contains full answers to 64 such questions -- a typical answer is 3-5 pages. There are also some questions that get less serious answers, five "Short answers" chapters, and three "Weird and Worrying" chapters. Here's a "Weird and Worrying" example,
"Can bees or other animals go to Hell? Or can they murder other bees without consequences?"
Munroe doesn't answer.
Here's an example of a question and short answer:
"I was wondering whether there's a way to use my welder as a defibrillator?"
--Lukasz Grabowski
"You should definitely not use your welder as a defibrillator, and after reading your question, I honestly don't think you should be allowed to use it as an arc welder, either."
Most of the fully answered questions fall into two categories, either "What would happen if...?" (obviously the sort of questions envisaged by the title "What If?"), and questions that ask for a number, "How much...?", "How many...", "How long...?" The "What If?" type questions are the most fun, because they allow Munroe to tell stories. However, the number questions are surprisingly fun, too -- they demonstrate a lot of ingenuity, which one has to admire.
Aside from the "Short Answers" and "Weird and Worrying" questions, what marks What If? 2 is Munroe's commitment to giving real answers -- answers that follow the scenario through to its logical consequences, with careful and well-explained reasoning.
And, here's the most important part: It's fun! Even though the subtitle uses the word "serious", and the book contains serious answers (for certain values of "serious"), this is NOT a serious book! It is funny and delightful. (Informative, too, but don't let that deter you.)
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 31, 2023
"What If? 2" does the original justice, and its hilarious, "sciencey" approach to answering the most ridiculous questions are absolute gems. The comics are a bonus!
Would highly recommend that both books are read.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 27, 2023
This was a fun read with some very interesting questions. If you want to learn so interesting facts, both in how people think and in the actual questions, read this book. You'll get a chuckle or two along the way 😉
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 16, 2023
I seriously can’t recommend these books highly enough. They’re science. They’re entertaining. They explain stuff in simple ways for non-physicists. They full of interesting questions and ideas that we all have and the answers are surprising.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 24, 2023
...then you'll like the second one. Let's see, 12 more words. Now 8. There are more humorous footnotes. Funnier, too.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 10, 2023
Randall Munroe has written a hilarious book attempting to answer weird questions. His answer include both scientific explanations and humorous comments accompanied by cartoons illustrating various points. Lots of fun to read.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 17, 2023
And was very sad when it was over. I love sharing a fact or two to get others to read it.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 10, 2023
An absolute pleasure to read, unmasking the highly complex math and science behind seemingly simple questions. Hard to put down once you get started!
Top reviews from other countries
Random techie
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on September 22, 2022
Randall Monroe is the person behind the xkcd cartoon as well as some other wonderful books.
This, just like its predecessor, is a delight. Will it teach you things? Yes. Mostly, it'll teach you that you may well not want to be in the same room as anything that gets a scientist properly excited. But don't worry! You'll be fine as long as you bear in mind that this book generally considers, gleefully, the things you CAN try at home to be the territory of other works.
Although you may wish to pop a gummy into a glass of water to verify if it floats or sinks, before finding out why this is helpful information.
Scottish Footie
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 5, 2022
The What If books are just fantastic. They are equally funny and interesting and the science behind them has been so helpful in engaging my son (12) on some academic topics that had been presented in such a dry way in the classroom. Book 2 doesn't disappoint and has been well-worn by him and the rest of the family.
Belgevain
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on November 3, 2022
So if you've ever wondered a ridiculous question, such as how many burgers would a T-Rex need to eat a day to survive, or many peoples worth of dead skin to you breath in over your life... Then you're a strange person... But this book might have some of the answers you seek!
I found it provided plenty of amusement, and factual tidbits I could torment friends and family with.
A highly informative, and entertaining read!
Yonni.I
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 5, 2022
I never read the first book, however, I was glad when the second one came onto a daily deal, enabling me to pick it up for 99p, rather than the £11.99 regular price.
For 99p, it was a bargain, and thoroughly enjoyable one, answering many of those questions you might have always wondered, such as 'how long would it take to fill an Olympic swimming pool with saliva?'
The chapters and questions are well-paced, with some illustrations to make it the perfect read for all ages.
Rating only three stars as although entertaining, I don't think it's worth the £11.99 price tag.
CJ
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on September 27, 2022
A great sequel to the first book. Once again thought provoking, humorous and a pleasure to read. I look forward to the third instalment.
