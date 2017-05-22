WHAT DO YOU MEME? Party Game
- WARNING: Adults only: This game was created for ages 17+. There are some things you just can’t unhear. Trust us on this one.
- HOW TO PLAY: compete with your friends and family to create the funniest memes. Do this by using one of your dealt caption cards to caption the photo card in each round.
- WHO WILL BE CROWNED MEME QUEEN/KING: The winner of each round is decided by a rotating judge. Pro tip: pick your caption card to match the judge’s sense of humor.
- WHAT’S INSIDE: Each What Do You Meme core game contains 435 cards. 360 of these are caption cards and 75 are photo cards. Printed on premium playing cards (thick with gloss finish); includes easel and bonus rules, shrink-wrapped in a custom box.
- MORE FUN THIS WAY: Did you know that we make other awesome games? In addition to our core What Do You Meme game, there’s a lot more fun from What Do You Meme including eight expansion packs for our core What Do You Meme game (and counting), a custom storage box for all your cards, as well as NEW games like For The Girls and 4-Bidden Words. We’re also working on some family-friendly games in 2019 so stay tuned!
Play until you're hungry. Then stop and order a pizza.
Contents:
- 435 cards (360 caption cards and 75 photo cards)
- Printed on premium playing cards (thick with gloss finish)
- Includes easel and bonus rules, shrink-wrapped in a custom box
What Do You Meme? is the funniest party game you've never played
Compete to create the funniest memes
Think you've got what it takes to out-meme your friends IRL? Compete to create the funniest meme by pairing Caption Cards with the Photo Card in play. A rotating judge picks the best combination each round. Play until you're hungry, at which point stop playing and order a pizza.
- NOT intended for Children
- For 3-20 players
- 30-90 minute playing time
An adult party game for meme-lovers
Hilarious party game for up to 20 people
Easy to learn. Fun to play.
Each player holds 7 Caption Cards at a time
Every player rotates being the Jerry (Judge)
Party card game for friends for the social media generation. Think you've got what it takes to out-meme your friends IRL? Compete to create the funniest meme by pairing Caption Cards with the Photo Card in play. A rotating judge picks the best combination each round. Play until you're hungry, at which point stop playing and order a pizza. The rules are simple. Each round, a rotating judge plays a Photo Card and everyone else plays a Caption Card to complete the meme. The judge decides the funniest pairing, and whoever played the winning Caption Card wins the round. Lather, rinse, repeat.
-when you're hitting it raw, and she says "cum in me daddy."
Other than that, this game is hillarious.
P.s. I won that round.
The second time i played was with a huge group and I stole funny awkward pictures from their Facebook pages before we met and sent them to Walgreens to be printed. The look on their faces when I pulled out some gems of pictures was almost as fun as memeing them!! My 85 year old grandma even got into the fun and only wanted to play with the family photos I had printed. We'll definitely be playing again soon!
435 cards (360 caption cards and 75 photo cards). Also came with a NSFW booster pack and easel.
Plays the same as cards against humanity and apples to apples.
Don’t see anywhere to buy extra caption cards as if you do a group of people for 10-20 rounds you’ll be using duplicates.
But the meme cards are the viral images you’re all familiar with. Safe to play with most ages unless You’re using the booster pack