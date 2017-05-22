This naughty game can really cause some discomfort when playing with your parents. But nothing beats Mom when she plays the nastiest card in the deck. Picture this, it's Christmas Eve. We are dressed as rain deer, drinking tequila and wine, we have cousins, aunts, uncles, and parents around us young adult group. Mom decides she wants to play with us "kids" sooo there is a Seal with a smug content smirky look on his face. Judge is reading through the selected cards for the Meme. Then reads, "The look on your face when you already came and she keeps sucking." Mouths drop. Faces get red. We all look at each other in disbelief of what our youngest cousin just read out loud in front of Mom. Who we can't look in the eyes, but peeked just to make sure she didn't have a heart attack. Mom didn't seem nearly as disturbed as us. I immediately blurt...I had no idea this game was THAT bad. But we proceed. My cousin declares that statement took the cake and said it was the best one. Mom jumps up and screeches That was Mine. I win. And Laughs allowed. We all just look at each other like OMG! Mom was the rotten one to play that card. BUT it was a hilariously fun night. Thanks for the Memories "What Do You Meme?"