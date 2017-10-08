No one who's matriculated from the public school system in the last thirty years or so could pretend that there is no such thing as a stupid question. My favorite from high school: "How do buffalos fly with those tiny wings?" My favorite from college: "Since this is a Civil War Reconstruction class, will we be dressing up as soldiers?"



That said, there's a big difference between a stupid question and an absurd one. A stupid question's a waste of time, and it hurts to hear it, much less to actually field it. An absurd question requires imagination (albeit sometimes a warped one), and trying to answer it can be a fruitful exercise, even if it's ultimately pointless.



"What If?" by ex NASA engineer Randall Munroe is a collection of answers to some of the craziest questions Munroe has been asked on his blog over the years. Each Q & A section is graced by charmingly crude stick figure drawings, along with some cool charts and graphs (and funny footnotes) when they're necessary to expand upon an explanation.



It's hard to pin down my favorite question, but strong candidates would be the one about a printer that printed counterfeit hundred dollar bills and how long it would take to affect inflation. Another dealt with what would happen if a pitcher were to throw a baseball at nine-tenths the speed of light (spoiler alert: pitcher, batter, and most of the people in the stadium would be vaporized in a plasmatic cloud). Another standout that required a lot of creativity both to ask and answer dealt with what a literal periodic table of elements might look like, when arranged into a kind of masoned radioactive wall.



Leavened in among the semi-serious absurd questions are the disconcerting ones that make you wonder for the sanity of a lot of the people hitting up Munroe for advice. The girl asking how many cats meowing on a plane it would take to jam the craft's resonant frequency makes me wonder if the TSA should stop letting people bring cats on as support animals. Overall it's a fun book to read if you've got an active mind yet don't want to pester your friends who know more about physics with every little question that pops into your head. Recommended, especially for quixotic, scientifically or mechanically inclined kids.