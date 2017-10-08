Buying Options
Print List Price: $28.00
Kindle Price: $11.99

Save $16.01 (57%)

Sold by: HarperCollins Publishers
Price set by seller.

Promotions apply when you purchase

These promotions will be applied to this item:

Some promotions may be combined; others are not eligible to be combined with other offers. For details, please see the Terms & Conditions associated with these promotions.

Deliver to your Kindle or other device

You've subscribed to ! We will preorder your items within 24 hours of when they become available. When new books are released, we'll charge your default payment method for the lowest price available during the pre-order period.
Update your device or payment method, cancel individual pre-orders or your subscription at
Your Memberships & Subscriptions

Buy for others

Give as a gift or purchase for a team or group.
Learn more

Buying and sending eBooks to others

Select quantity
Buy and send eBooks
Recipients can read on any device

Additional gift options are available when buying one eBook at a time.  Learn more

These ebooks can only be redeemed by recipients in the US. Redemption links and eBooks cannot be resold.

Quantity: 
This item has a maximum order quantity limit.

Deliver to your Kindle or other device

Enter a promotion code or Gift Card

Share <Embed>

Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more

Read instantly on your browser with Kindle Cloud Reader.

Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.

QR code to download the Kindle App

Enter your mobile phone or email address

Processing your request...

By pressing "Send link," you agree to Amazon's Conditions of Use.

You consent to receive an automated text message from or on behalf of Amazon about the Kindle App at your mobile number above. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Message & data rates may apply.
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs
What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions by [Randall Munroe]
Audible Sample
Audible Sample
Playing...
Playing...
Loading...
Loading...
Paused
Paused

Follow the Author

Randall Munroe

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Kindle Edition

by
Randall Munroe (Author)
Visit Amazon's Randall Munroe Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Randall Munroe (Author) Format: Kindle Edition
4.7 out of 5 stars 15,983 ratings
Editors' pick Best Nonfiction
See all formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$11.99
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
$0.00
Free with your Audible trial
Hardcover
$14.79
$14.79 $3.04
Paperback
$20.64
$14.19 $9.66
Audio CD, Audiobook, MP3 Audio, Unabridged
$23.72
$19.46 $13.99
Great on Kindle
Great Experience. Great Value.
iphone with kindle app
Putting our best book forward
Each Great on Kindle book offers a great reading experience, at a better value than print to keep your wallet happy.

Explore your book, then jump right back to where you left off with Page Flip.

View high quality images that let you zoom in to take a closer look.

Enjoy features only possible in digital – start reading right away, carry your library with you, adjust the font, create shareable notes and highlights, and more.

Discover additional details about the events, people, and places in your book, with Wikipedia integration.
Get the free Kindle app: Link to the kindle app page Link to the kindle app page
Enjoy a great reading experience when you buy the Kindle edition of this book. Learn more about Great on Kindle, available in select categories.
Read more
Previous page
  1. Print length
    321 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Dey Street Books
  4. Publication date
    September 2, 2014
  5. File size
    83970 KB
  6. Page Flip
    Enabled
  7. Word Wise
    Enabled
  8. Enhanced typesetting
    Enabled
  9. See all details
Next page
Due to its large file size, this book may take longer to download
Read the first 3 episodes of every story FREE pantry

Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Editorial Reviews

Amazon.com Review

An Amazon Best Book of the Month, September 2014: What if everyone on earth aimed a laser pointer at the moon at the same time? What if you could drain all the water from the oceans? What if all the lightning in the world struck the same place? What if there were a book that considered weird, sometimes ridiculous questions, and it was so compelling that you found yourself skimming its pages to find out what would happen if you threw a baseball at light speed? With What If, Randall Munroe has written such a book. As he does in his extraordinarily popular xkcd webcomic, Munroe applies reason and research to hypothetical conundrums ranging from the philosophical to the scientific (often absurd, but never pseudo) that probably seemed awesome in your elementary school days—but were never sufficiently answered. It’s the rare combination of edifying and fun. —Jon Foro.

 --This text refers to the hardcover edition.

From the Author

RANDALL MUNROE, a former NASA roboticist, is the creator of the webcomic xkcd and the author of xkcd: volume 0. The International Astronomical Union recently named an asteroid after him; asteroid 4942 Munroe is big enough to cause a mass extinction if it ever hits a planet like earth.
 --This text refers to an out of print or unavailable edition of this title.
Read more

Product details

  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B00IYUYF4A
  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Dey Street Books (September 2, 2014)
  • Publication date ‏ : ‎ September 2, 2014
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • File size ‏ : ‎ 83970 KB
  • Text-to-Speech ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • Screen Reader ‏ : ‎ Supported
  • Enhanced typesetting ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • X-Ray ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • Word Wise ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • Print length ‏ : ‎ 321 pages
  • Lending ‏ : ‎ Not Enabled
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 15,983 ratings

About the author

Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.

Randall Munroe

Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.

Randall Munroe is the creator of the webcomic xkcd and author of xkcd: Volume 0. Randall was born in Easton, Pennsylvania, and grew up outside Richmond, Virginia. After studying physics at Christopher Newport University, he got a job building robots at NASA Langley Research Center. In 2006 he left NASA to draw comics on the internet full time, and has since been nominated for a Hugo Award three times. The International Astronomical Union recently named an asteroid after him: asteroid 4942 Munroe is big enough to cause mass extinction if it ever hits a planet like Earth.

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
15,983 global ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
13%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

RufusW
5.0 out of 5 stars Best bathroom book ever
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
78 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
dadisme
5.0 out of 5 stars Our family has enjoyed some of the what if scenarios and laughed about ...
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2016
Verified Purchase
92 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Momma A.
5.0 out of 5 stars What if you bought this book and had a blast with Munroe's take on absurd questions?
Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2017
Verified Purchase
58 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Indomitus
5.0 out of 5 stars A go-to gift option if ever there was!
Reviewed in the United States on March 17, 2017
Verified Purchase
44 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Quiet Coyote
5.0 out of 5 stars A great coffee-table book for the avid learner.
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2016
Verified Purchase
38 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
ReviewerTop Contributor: Boxing
4.0 out of 5 stars How Many Pages would a Printed Wikipedia Be? And Answers to other Absurd (but not Stupid) Questions
Reviewed in the United States on January 14, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sarah B.
5.0 out of 5 stars Detailed
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2015
Verified Purchase
31 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

John Birch
5.0 out of 5 stars A total joy for anyone with an enquiring mind and interest in science
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 27, 2017
Verified Purchase
82 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Stuart Aken
5.0 out of 5 stars Fascinating, Funny, Mind-expanding!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
29 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
*S*
5.0 out of 5 stars Brilliant!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 2, 2017
Verified Purchase
60 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Miscelany
5.0 out of 5 stars Brilliant for over talkative imaginative kids!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
16 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Rizki
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolute genius. Please read it.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 5, 2016
Verified Purchase
29 people found this helpful
 Report abuse