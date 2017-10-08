Buying Options
What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions
Fans of xkcd ask Munroe a lot of strange questions. What if you tried to hit a baseball pitched at 90 percent the speed of light? How fast can you hit a speed bump while driving and live? If there was a robot apocalypse, how long would humanity last? What if everyone only had one soulmate? What would happen if the moon went away?
In pursuit of answers, Munroe ran computer simulations, pored over stacks of declassified military research memos, solved differential equations, and consulted with nuclear reactor operators. His responses are masterpieces of clarity and hilarity, complemented by signature xkcd comics. (They often predict the complete annihilation of humankind, or at least a really big explosion.)
Far more than a book for geeks, What If? explains the laws of science in operation in a way that every intelligent reader will enjoy and feel much smarter for having read.
An Amazon Best Book of the Month, September 2014: What if everyone on earth aimed a laser pointer at the moon at the same time? What if you could drain all the water from the oceans? What if all the lightning in the world struck the same place? What if there were a book that considered weird, sometimes ridiculous questions, and it was so compelling that you found yourself skimming its pages to find out what would happen if you threw a baseball at light speed? With What If, Randall Munroe has written such a book. As he does in his extraordinarily popular xkcd webcomic, Munroe applies reason and research to hypothetical conundrums ranging from the philosophical to the scientific (often absurd, but never pseudo) that probably seemed awesome in your elementary school days—but were never sufficiently answered. It’s the rare combination of edifying and fun. —Jon Foro.--This text refers to the hardcover edition.
From the Author
About the author
If you want your party guests to quickly return to intelligent conversations after visiting the loo, while still providing them with appropriate reading material, you cannot possibly do better than this.
Short chapters, great illustrations, fascinating topics...
I don't even want to think about how many hours of research went into this book, but it is absolutely amazing and I have given away multiple copies to friends over the years. Very, very highly recommended if you have even a passing interest in science and geekiness...
Thank you Randall Munroe!
That said, there's a big difference between a stupid question and an absurd one. A stupid question's a waste of time, and it hurts to hear it, much less to actually field it. An absurd question requires imagination (albeit sometimes a warped one), and trying to answer it can be a fruitful exercise, even if it's ultimately pointless.
"What If?" by ex NASA engineer Randall Munroe is a collection of answers to some of the craziest questions Munroe has been asked on his blog over the years. Each Q & A section is graced by charmingly crude stick figure drawings, along with some cool charts and graphs (and funny footnotes) when they're necessary to expand upon an explanation.
It's hard to pin down my favorite question, but strong candidates would be the one about a printer that printed counterfeit hundred dollar bills and how long it would take to affect inflation. Another dealt with what would happen if a pitcher were to throw a baseball at nine-tenths the speed of light (spoiler alert: pitcher, batter, and most of the people in the stadium would be vaporized in a plasmatic cloud). Another standout that required a lot of creativity both to ask and answer dealt with what a literal periodic table of elements might look like, when arranged into a kind of masoned radioactive wall.
Leavened in among the semi-serious absurd questions are the disconcerting ones that make you wonder for the sanity of a lot of the people hitting up Munroe for advice. The girl asking how many cats meowing on a plane it would take to jam the craft's resonant frequency makes me wonder if the TSA should stop letting people bring cats on as support animals. Overall it's a fun book to read if you've got an active mind yet don't want to pester your friends who know more about physics with every little question that pops into your head. Recommended, especially for quixotic, scientifically or mechanically inclined kids.
Its a total dip-in book. The short chapters (3-6 pages) are pretty much random, and cover all areas of science. I've learnt stuf about genetics that I never realised, as well as radioactivity, the periodical table and much more besides, as well as chuckling away and giggling and geneally annoying people right through Christmas Day.
Age range? I'd say mid-secondary school (13ish) up to any age as I think you need a moderate grounding in science to get the jokes at times, but I can see it would be a great way for an upper secondary school pupil to really annoy their science teacher. - as well as for science teachers to really engage their pupils.
I love the way he applies science, with an open mind, to the many questions he’s been asked, some of them so odd they’ll make your hair curl. One or two of the questions posed are commonly asked of scientists, and others, but Randall Munroe puts an intriguing spin on his answers to these.
I’ll list just a small sample of the questions posed: ‘What would happen if the Earth and all terrestrial objects suddenly stopped spinning, but the atmosphere retained its velocity’, ‘What would happen if you made a periodic table out of cube-shaped bricks, where each brick was made of the corresponding element?’, ‘Let’s assume there’s life on the nearest habitable exoplanet and that they have technology comparable to ours. If they looked at our star right now, what would they see?’, and ‘How many unique English tweets are possible? How long would it take for the population of the world to read them out loud?’
Eclectic: possibly the best description of the content. Amusing, well thought out, undoubtedly contentious in certain circles, informative and entertaining. The author raises other questions in answering those he is set by correspondents, considering the issues as if the questions were serious (most of the time; he does add brief sarcastic comments for some of the more peculiar questions, especially those that might lead the reader to suspect some twisted motivation on behalf of the questioner!)
This is one of those delightful books readers can dip into in odd spare moments and glean some fascinating information along with the mind-bending possibilities discussed.
Thoroughly enjoyable, educational and funny.
He has always had an interest in the sciences and studied maths at degree level, so I was a little nervous that this book might be childish or too simplistic. However, this has not been the case at all. It has covered enough complex bits to keep him interested and uses plenty of brilliant witty humour to make it a highly entertaining read. I think I'll be reading it next!
I really recommend this as a book for anybody that likes to think and ponder. I wish there was more.