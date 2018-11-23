This is a beautiful coffee table book filled with photos and interesting information about various brands of whiskeys, as well as Bourbons, made in the United States. It breaks down the different distilleries by the state that they originate in. There is very little commentary in the way of the taste or quality of each brand. More emphasis is given to the history of each whiskey and its distillery.



An overview of distilled spirits in the United States is given at the beginning of the book, before the breakdown of different distilleries is given. While most of the information in this book seems fairly accurate, I have to take the author to task for misrepresenting the difference between what is whiskey and what is Bourbon. In the book, Bourbon is listed beside all whiskeys as if they were the same thing. The author seems to be of the opinion that the only difference between whiskey and Bourbon is the recipe. Only passing mention is given to it's place of origin.



To be clear, to be called Bourbon, a spirit not only has to follow a given set of rules in its contents and production, but it HAS to be entirely made in Kentucky. The term "Tennessee Bourbon" is an absolute oxymoron. Regardless of it's recipe, if it doesn't come from Kentucky, it is NOT Bourbon. It's no different than sparkling wine that is not bottled in Champagne, France. If it doesn't come from that area, it is NOT Champagne, regardless of whether or not it follows the same recipe.



Although this may make little difference to most readers, to those of us who are devout fans of Bourbon (as well as to the distillers and their employees in the state of Kentucky) it is indeed a "big deal". The author seems educated enough to know whether or not to play fast and loose with the strict definition of Bourbon. It seems odd that he chooses to do so in this book though.