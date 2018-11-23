- Hardcover: 288 pages
- Publisher: Mitchell Beazley (October 2, 2018)
- Language: English
- ISBN-10: 9781784724351
- ISBN-13: 978-1784724351
- ASIN: 1784724351
- Product Dimensions: 8 x 1.2 x 9.9 inches
- Shipping Weight: 2.9 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
- Average Customer Review: 14 customer reviews
-
Amazon Best Sellers Rank:
#487,688 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #241 in Books > Cookbooks, Food & Wine > Beverages & Wine > Wine & Spirits > Whiskey
- #407 in Books > Cookbooks, Food & Wine > Beverages & Wine > Cocktails & Mixed Drinks
- #590 in Books > Cookbooks, Food & Wine > Beverages & Wine > Wine & Spirits > Spirits
If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?