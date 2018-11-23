Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone
  • Click here to download from Amazon appstore
    Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader
Facebook Twitter Pinterest
  • List Price: $29.99
  • Save: $8.63 (29%)
FREE Shipping.
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
Whiskey America has been added to your Cart
FREE Shipping
Used: Like New | Details
Sold by Touchdown Sourcing
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Like New

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$14.00
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: HSDBooks
Add to Cart
$19.33
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: indoobestsellers
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
See all 9 images

Whiskey America Hardcover – October 2, 2018

by Dominic Roskrow (Author)
4.4 out of 5 stars 14 customer reviews
See all formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Hardcover
$21.36
$14.00 $7.09
Note: Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Discover Prime Book Box for Kids
Story time just got better with Prime Book Box, a subscription that delivers editorially hand-picked children’s books every 1, 2, or 3 months — at 40% off List Price. Learn more
click to open popover

Frequently bought together

  • Whiskey America
  • +
  • World's Best Whiskies: 750 Unmissable Drams from Tain to Tokyo
Total price: $43.84
Buy the selected items together

Editorial Reviews

About the Author

Read more

Product details

  • Hardcover: 288 pages
  • Publisher: Mitchell Beazley (October 2, 2018)
  • Language: English
  • ISBN-10: 9781784724351
  • ISBN-13: 978-1784724351
  • ASIN: 1784724351
  • Product Dimensions: 8 x 1.2 x 9.9 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 2.9 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Average Customer Review: 4.4 out of 5 stars 14 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #487,688 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
    If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
NO_CONTENT_IN_FEATURE

14 customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5 stars

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

coffee table table book various brands great gift make a great beautiful book history of how whiskey book about each whiskey whiskeys kentucky state sample interested notes production spirits tour wine

Showing 1-8 of 14 reviews

William Hefner
TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
3.0 out of 5 starsMostly Good Information
November 23, 2018
Format: HardcoverVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
D. Matlack
TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
3.0 out of 5 starsCompromised integrity?
November 5, 2018
Format: HardcoverVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
John W. Graham
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 starsA journey for the whiskey aficionado
November 9, 2018
Format: HardcoverVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Whiskey America
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Whiskey America
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.