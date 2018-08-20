Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
  • Android
  • Windows Phone
  • Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader
Facebook Twitter Pinterest
  • List Price: $50.00
  • Save: $11.47 (23%)
$38.53 + Free Shipping
Only 4 left in stock - order soon.
Ships from and sold by Wordery USA.
+ $3.99 shipping
Used: Like New | Details
Sold by allnewbooks
Condition: Used: Like New
Comment: Unread copy in mint condition
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$34.55
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: allnewbooks
Add to Cart
$39.50
+ $3.75 shipping
Sold by: Manor26
Add to Cart
$50.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Amazon.com
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
See all 10 images

Whiskey Cocktails Hardcover – August 20, 2018

by Van Flandern (Author), Gottschalk (Photographer)
See all formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Hardcover, August 20, 2018
$38.53
$34.55 $36.43
The Amazon Book Review
The Amazon Book Review
Author interviews, book reviews, editors' picks, and more. Read it now
click to open popover

Frequently bought together

  • Whiskey Cocktails
  • +
  • Tequila Cocktails (Connoisseur)
  • +
  • Vintage Cocktails
Total price: $109.77
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Tequila Cocktails (Connoisseur)
    Brian Van Flandern
    5.0 out of 5 stars 10
    Spiral-bound
    $38.40
  2. Vintage Cocktails
    Laziz Hamani
    4.6 out of 5 stars 69
    Hardcover
    $32.84
  3. Craft Cocktails (Connoisseur)
    Brian Van Flandern
    3.9 out of 5 stars 20
    Hardcover
    22 offers from $17.25
  4. The Missoni Family Cookbook
    Francesco Maccapani…
    4.0 out of 5 stars 1
    Hardcover
    $34.00
  5. Celebrity Cocktails
    Brian Van Flandern
    4.9 out of 5 stars 10
    Hardcover
    $38.75
  6. Cabana Anthology
    Martina Mondadori…
    4.7 out of 5 stars 9
    Hardcover
    $57.74
Next

Product details

  • Hardcover: 143 pages
  • Publisher: Assouline Publishing (August 20, 2018)
  • Language: English
  • ISBN-10: 1614287341
  • ISBN-13: 978-1614287346
  • Product Dimensions: 9.2 x 1 x 11.2 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 2.4 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Average Customer Review: Be the first to review this item
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #111,882 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
    If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?

No customer reviews

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Whiskey Cocktails
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Whiskey Cocktails
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.