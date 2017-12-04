Whiskey Decanter Set Globe Decanter Whiskey Decanter Sets for Men Whiskey Decanter Globe Set Certified Safe Great Gift Bourbon decanter Scotch Decanter Sets 28 oz Includes 2 Glasses Whisky funnel
|Brand
|Flybold
|Capacity
|850 Milliliters
|Material
|Stainless Steel
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|13.19 x 14.84 x 6.89 inches
|Item Weight
|3.1 Pounds
- AS COMPLETE AS COMPLETE CAN BE: World etched 28 Oz 850 ml globe whiskey decanter with a vintage sail ship, wood tray, two world etched drinking glasses, metal pour funnel and a glass stopper. Phew! Can be used as whisky decanter & glass set, cognac decanter, liquor basket gift set, liquor set for men and also called as glass ship decanter!
- A WORK OF ART, A CONVERSATION STARTER: Each whisky globe decanter is a skilled artisan’s decorative handblown masterpiece, with a custom designed ship on the inside. Take a trip around the world, as you rotate the whiskey globe set on its axis. Adds that touch of class to your living or globe bar decor and is guaranteed to start a conversation!
- UNIQUE DECANTERS: Our large size (28 Oz, 850 ml) globe decanter and glass set holds the entire bottle of whiskey, wine, alcohol, brandy and spirits. Comes with a tight fitting GLASS STOPPER to keep your drink fresh and flavorful and pour funnel, to fill up your scotch decanter with no spillage
- CERTIFIED SAFE AND LEAD FREE: Glass Ship Decanter, drinking globe glass sets, glass stopper, pour funnel are all certified and meet food safety standards. Lead free (Unlike crystal)
- MAKES THE PERFECT GIFTS: For men, for him, for her, friends, couples, parents, grandparents, dad, grandpa, husband, boyfriend, father, groomsmen, bride, groom, boss, client, bartender. Across occasions: Birthday, wedding, anniversary, engagement, retirement, housewarming, graduation, congratulations, Easter, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, veteran's, valentine's, thanksgiving, Christmas, New year. Even for the someone who has everything. You could also gift yourself one, celebrate the fine life!
Product Description
As complete as complete can be
Each world etched globe decanter is a unique masterpiece in itself – handblown to perfection by skilled artisans. The custom sail ship on the inside adds a tinge of charm and nostalgia.
The set is complete with every accessory you would need (or imagine!) To enjoy your favorite spirit amidst fine company.
Drinking glasses, glass stopper and even a pour funnel. Further, each of these components are made of the high grade material, and certified to meet and exceed regulatory food safety standards.
Makes the perfect gift: gifts for men, for women, for him, for her, friends, couples, parents, grandparents, dad, mom, grandpa, husband, boyfriend, valentine, fiancé, brother, office colleague, son, daughter, father, groomsmen, bride, groom, boss, client, bartender, adventurer, sailor, whiskey connoisseur, wine enthusiast, traveller, engineer, lawyer, across occasions: birthday, wedding, anniversary, engagement, retirement, house warming, graduation, congratulations, easter, father’s day, mother’s day, veteran's, valentine's, thanksgiving, christmas, new year, st patrick’s day, hannukkah. Even for the someone who has everything. You could also gift yourself one, celebrate the fine life!
Bourbon, whiskey, scotch, vodka, rum or wine? Fill up your decanter with your favorite drink, and get set to celebrate life’s moments!
Package contents
Globe decanter, world etched and custom designed ship on the inside with wooden base - dimensions: 22(l)*13.2(w)*21.6(h)cm
Glass stopper - dimensions: 2.7(d)*1.6(bd)*4.7(h) cm
2 world etched drinking glasses - dimensions: 7(td)*8.5(d)*8.5(h) cm
1 pour funnel - dimensions: 3.7(md)*0.9(d)*3(h)cm
Insert card with instructions for use and care - dimensions: 15.1(l)*15.1(w) cm
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2017
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2017
Reviewed in the United States on February 14, 2022
The seal is good, but I wouldn't recommend using it for high-end alcohol unless you intend to drink it that night (ie show piece). With high end alcohol your biggest concern is evaporation, which even high dollar decanters suffer from, so its not unique to this piece. I'd also recommend using a dark alcohol in this to showcase the etching, at about half full it really highlights both the ship and the globe beautifully. For durability, I can't comment too much because I've only gifted this, but for my friends that I've gifted it too, I haven't noticed wear and tear. As with all etched items, hand wash only... Don't ruin such a nice piece because you want to use your dishwasher!
Edit: The seller did send me a replacement unit for the decanter itself. This time round it came alright, with some light marks on the globe. It isn't really made perfect. They probably didn't have the best manufacturing plant around, but at least the service was great. It still looks real good from afar though.
Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2018
Edit: The seller did send me a replacement unit for the decanter itself. This time round it came alright, with some light marks on the globe. It isn't really made perfect. They probably didn't have the best manufacturing plant around, but at least the service was great. It still looks real good from afar though.
Reviewed in the United States on August 5, 2018
When this was brought to the attention of Amazon, the response we got was that we could only obtain a full refund upon return of the product. No, the missing parts could not be sent separately to us. No, a partial refund was not possible. And no reason was given for why these other solutions could not be proffered or explored at all.
One wonders whether the “missing parts” even exist at all.
At least the decanter itself was actually included in the package that arrived. Feel free to order this to get a decanter, but I wouldn’t put much stock in anything else the company is representing to consumers. If they can’t even guarantee that basic components of the package will arrive, who is to say that the rest of their claims of their product being custom made, airtight, lead free, and meeting FDA norms would hold any water (or whiskey) at all?