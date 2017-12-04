Product description is misleading. Despite boasting of being “complete with every accessory you would need” and stating that whiskey stones and tongs are included, these are not in fact part of the package. There’s not even any space in the styrofoam packaging for these extra bits.



When this was brought to the attention of Amazon, the response we got was that we could only obtain a full refund upon return of the product. No, the missing parts could not be sent separately to us. No, a partial refund was not possible. And no reason was given for why these other solutions could not be proffered or explored at all.



One wonders whether the “missing parts” even exist at all.



At least the decanter itself was actually included in the package that arrived. Feel free to order this to get a decanter, but I wouldn’t put much stock in anything else the company is representing to consumers. If they can’t even guarantee that basic components of the package will arrive, who is to say that the rest of their claims of their product being custom made, airtight, lead free, and meeting FDA norms would hold any water (or whiskey) at all?